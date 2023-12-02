Well, that year went quickly. This month, there is the COP28 hoopla, the ongoing El Niño and the speculation about the 2023 temperature ranking (which will not be that surprising). An open thread for climate topics…
33 Responses to "Unforced Variations: Dec 2023"
MA Rodger says
UAH have posted November’s TLT anomaly at +0.91ºC, so no change on the ‘scorchyisimooooo!!!!’ of recent months. November’s anomaly didn’t quite top October’s +0.91ºC but did manage to push August’s +0.90ºC into third all-month highest anomaly. The last five months are now all in the top ten all-month anomaliy list with August at 5th (+0.69ºC) and July at 7th (+0.64ºC). Prior to 2023, the all-month record anomaly had been set by Feb 2016 with +0.70ºC now down in 4th with the warmest November being 2019 with an anomaly of +0.42ºC.
2023’s year-to-date average is thus more firmly in top spot, the year-to-date headroom having grown from +0.01ºC to +0.07ºC. It would now take a December anomaly of -0.58ºC to drop 2023 down from top spot in UAH TLT and that would be a record low December anomaly, the lowest on record being December 1979 at -0.48ºC.
…….. Jan-NovAve … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2023 .. +0.48ºC
2016 .. +0.41ºC … … … +0.39ºC … … … 1st
2020 .. +0.38ºC … … … +0.36ºC … … … 2nd
1998 .. +0.37ºC … … … +0.35ºC … … … 3rd
2019 .. +0.29ºC … … … +0.30ºC … … … 4th
2017 .. +0.26ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 5th
2010 .. +0.21ºC … … … +0.19ºC … … … 6th
2022 .. +0.19ºC … … … +0.17ºC … … … 7th
2021 .. +0.13ºC … … … +0.13ºC … … … 9th
2015 .. +0.12ºC … … … +0.14ºC … … … 8th
2002 .. +0.08ºC … … … +0.08ºC … … … 11th
Pete Best says
Oh no it’s not the 0.5C above last year as X keeps on going on about or is that just NH ocean temps
Geoff Miell says
MA Rodger; – “It would now take a December anomaly of -0.58ºC to drop 2023 down from top spot in UAH TLT and that would be a record low December anomaly, the lowest on record being December 1979 at -0.48ºC.”
I’d suggest that’s unlikely, as it seems the Earth System nudged the +2.0 °C global mean daily 2 m surface air temperature again on Dec 3, per a tweet by Prof Eliot Jacobson:
https://twitter.com/EliotJacobson/status/1731657206242914805
But perhaps you may wish to wait for Copernicus ECMWF to catch-up & confirm?
https://climate.copernicus.eu/global-temperature-exceeds-2degc-above-pre-industrial-average-17-november
Between 2000 and 2015 it was forecasted the 30-year average ΔT for the +1.5 °C global mean threshold would be reached around 2045. Now the estimate is 2034. And it will come closer fast in the months and years to come. See Leon Simons’ tweet on Dec 5:
https://twitter.com/LeonSimons8/status/1731700589937987647
Barton Paul Levenson says
TK has noticed that, in my rush to correct my earlier analysis, I made a similar mistake again.
I have total global latent heat flux density increasing from 88 watts per square meter to 99. This is an increase of 12.5%, not 29.2%. The immediate gross change in surface-emitted radiation is -11 W/m^2. With reradiation from the atmosphere, this becomes (after iteration) -9.5 W/m^2.
If τ(H2O) = 0.117 pH2O^0.348, and water vapor increases proportionally, as I expect, the greenhouse effect from water vapor increases from 161.05 W/m^2 to 167.76, for a net increase of 6.7 W/m^2. The overall net effect is therefore a decrease of 2.8 W/m^2, and the surface temperature declines from 286.81 K to 286.27 K, a net decrease of 0.54 K. If global warming is increasing at 0.18 K/decade, this will buy us three decades of stopped global warming. Qualitatively, MS, JCM, and TK were right and I was wrong.
Now all they have to do is double land evaporation globally–and then do it again 30 years later–and so on indefinitely into the future.
Or we could just cut our emissions and solve the problem permanently.
Piotr says
BPL, your giving the RC deniers even “the qualitative right” – may have been overstepping, e.g.:
– if I am not mistaken, you agreed with them that the water evaporated over continents would stay in place and not move over the oceans. Since air masses are not stationary – this is not justified and consequently underestimates the warming due to increased avg. humidity, shortening your 30 years
– since what they propose is to keep pumping CO2 into the air, this would result in a more acidified ocean, which would absorb a SMALLER fraction of human emitted CO2, hence the same emissions of Co2 would result in faster increase in atm. CO2 concentration and shorten your 30 years even further.
Probably one could go with a fine comb over your bare-bone model assumptions, but who has the time- the systemic error bars due to oversimplification are likely so big as to render any quantitative results (as your “30 years”) – questionable.
BPL: “Qualitatively, MS, JCM, and TK were right and I was wrong. Now all they have to do is double land evaporation globally–and then do it again 30 years later–and so on indefinitely into the future.
Or we could just cut our emissions and solve the problem permanently.”
Let’s see with which part of this answer they will choose to run with:
a) that doubling evaporation from all continents is technically, financially and environmentally unfeasible, that even if it were feasible, it would be only a temporary stop gap, and it would address only one of the symptoms, T, and not the cause (GHG emissions); (plus it would make the other symptom – ocean acidification – by removing the urgency and funds from reduction of CO2 emissions – worse)
OR
b) that they were right and you, and by extension all the climate scientists, are wrong.
Now which of the two it would be, The suspense is killing me … ;-)
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/12/unforced-variations-dec-2023/#comment-816642
Dear Piotr,
I would like to address both of your points a) and b).
a) My basic question from the very start of this discussion is:
Why should I believe that the single anthropogenic cause of the observed climate change is increasing atmospheric concentartion of non-condensing greenhouse gases, when it is clear that humanity might have in parallel also significantly change the water cycle intensity that has a comparably important role in global climate regulation?
I do not think that 8 months of the previous discussion gave any answer on this crucial question. In this sense, your main objection (that fixing possible negative impacts of past human activities on continental water cycle does not address the right cause of the observed global warming) may not be correct.
b) I have not thought that you are a climate scientist. Are you?
It is my understanding that the evidence brought by Barton Paul’s thought experiment and his calculations are in accordance with general knowledge of a person skilled in climate science.
In other words, I do not think that the evidence provided by Barton Paul (that increasing water cycle intensity has a neat cooling effect and decreasing water cycle intensity has a neat warming effect, because possible changes in water vapour greenhouse effect do not compensate the effect of the changing latent heat flux) is anything new or in any sense contradictory to the mainstream climate science.
I only wonder why, in view of this general knowledge, human interferences with continental water cycle (and their possible role as one of the causes of the observed global climate change) have not been investigated yet as thoroughly as it has already been done with respect to human interferences with carbon cycle.
Greetings
Tomáš
Kevin McKinney says
Well, your premise there is wrong. As clearly shown in various IPCC reports–and, for that matter, in lengthy discussions on these very threads–both land use and aerosol emissions are also significant anthropogenic factors. And, actually, the IPCC has also been warning about the intensification of the hydrological cycle–the very thing behind observed regional increases in drought and also, paradoxically, global scale increases in extreme precipitation events.
It is of course true that the hydrological intensification has been seen more as effect of warming than cause of it. But the fact that we do see intensification on both sides of the evaporation/precipitation cycle does suggest that globally there is a strong tendency for the two to equilibrate, and over relatively short time scales.
Regional effects are, of course, another story because the biosphere gets involved. An example would be the feared conversion of Amazonia to grassland. And it seems clear that in that case at least, the potential is there for indirect global scale consequences, in the form of massive carbon emissions which would be warming feedbacks.
nigelj says
Tomas Kalisz
“Why should I believe that the single anthropogenic cause of the observed climate change is increasing atmospheric concentartion of non-condensing greenhouse gases, when it is clear that humanity might have in parallel also significantly change the water cycle intensity that has a comparably important role in global climate regulation?”
“I do not think that 8 months of the previous discussion gave any answer on this crucial question. In this sense, your main objection (that fixing possible negative impacts of past human activities on continental water cycle does not address the right cause of the observed global warming) may not be correct.”
The IPCC acknowledge that greenhouse gases from the burning of fossil fuels are not the only cause of warming and that deforestation has upset the water cycle and is a factor in warming, but they have determined that the burning of fossil fuels is the main cause of the warming. I’ve seen nothing from you or anyone else to prove otherwise, in the way BPL laid out an organised set of calculations in 6 parts of whether a mass irrigation scheme would cool the surface. So while I take BPL and Piotr seriously, I find it hard to take people like you and JCM as seriously on your big claims about the science.
My objections to large scale mass irrigation projects intended to promote cooling are as follows
1) Although the irrigation projects cool the surface (the ground and a couple of metres of air above the ground) as far as I can tell the atmosphere as a whole still warms (?). However regardless of the veracity of that, the latent heat released higher up disturbs the circulatory system in problematic ways. There seem to be a lot of side effects you haven’t considered.
2) The mass irrigation schemes while intended to correct for alleged past loss of forests etc,etc and that is meant well, the irrigation schemes are completely impractical. They would cause massive depletion of aquifers and rivers (already very depleted) and cost trillions of dollars and suck resources away from building renewable energy.
Perhaps if your scheme was done very, very slowly over many hundreds of years it might work but this won’t do much to counter the rather rapid global warming we are experiencing.
3) The solutions dont solve the acidification of the oceans.
4) Your schemes seem to assume burning of fossil fuels continues. This creates a further range of problems.
So it all just seems crazy and all my instincts tell me its crazy. I do not have to analyse the science like BPL did and you should be doing to draw the conclusions in items 1 – 4. I have posted objections 1 – 4 previously on the UV thread about 6 months ago (in slightly different words I cant find my original comments). Nothing posted by anyone including you or BPL in his corrected posts, contradicts what I’ve said in items 1 – 4.
JCM says
In response to:
“Now all they have to do is double land evaporation globally–and then do it again 30 years later–and so on indefinitely into the future. Or we could just cut our emissions and solve the problem permanently.”
I would caution any public board or committee against accepting this staff report. It’s a flawed piece of policy advice and a motion should be passed to finance restructuring or staff retraining on ethics and methods in science offering.
Under the pretext of admitting error, the multiple deception could go unnoticed. This is a liability.. At the very least(!) a point of order is to be logged in the minutes noting the following grievances:
1. Falsely Assuming the Problem Definition – That the present issues of hydrological and temperature extremes would be solved permanently based exclusively on an emission cut program…
2. Failure to Submit Assumptions and Short-cuts – specifically, a lack of transparency concerning: (a) The mixing of units of mass flux and atmospheric partial pressure of water vapor in proportional analysis; (b) failing to account for conventional feedback paradigms, such as the temperature state dependence of vapor pressure i.e. 7%/K; (c) the unphysical requirement of increasing continental relative humidity from 50% to practically 100% in the provided scenario; (d) breaching fundamental constraints in surface flux partitioning, and; (e) the complete omission of condensation and a failure to account for basic principles in the water cycle process.
3. Appearance of Extreme Bias in Advice Offered – a failure of competence (at best) or compromised personnel in breach of essential ethical obligations in scientific disclosure concerning matters of public interest.
4. Tacit Acceptance and Failure of Peer Review (in real climate science forums) – the failure of participants in the marketplace to submit comments which note the unphysical conjecture – this suggests systemic and structural issues in the discipline.
Barton Paul Levenson says
JCM: I would caution any public board or committee against accepting this staff report.
BPL: It’s not any kind of report. It’s an exercise in simple energy physics.
JCM: Under the pretext of admitting error, the multiple deception could go unnoticed.
BPL: WHAT deception? Be specific.
JCM: 1. Falsely Assuming the Problem Definition – That the present issues of hydrological and temperature extremes would be solved permanently based exclusively on an emission cut program…
BPL: Other actions could certianly help, but cutting emissions is the main goal, since emissions are the main problem.
JCM: 2. Failure to Submit Assumptions and Short-cuts – specifically, a lack of transparency concerning: (a) The mixing of units of mass flux and atmospheric partial pressure of water vapor in proportional analysis; (b) failing to account for conventional feedback paradigms, such as the temperature state dependence of vapor pressure i.e. 7%/K; (c) the unphysical requirement of increasing continental relative humidity from 50% to practically 100% in the provided scenario; (d) breaching fundamental constraints in surface flux partitioning, and; (e) the complete omission of condensation and a failure to account for basic principles in the water cycle process.
BPL: Well, you’re free to post a more accurate analysis. Go for it.
JCM: 3. Appearance of Extreme Bias in Advice Offered – a failure of competence (at best) or compromised personnel in breach of essential ethical obligations in scientific disclosure concerning matters of public interest.
BPL: Them’s fightin’ words, partner.
JCM: 4. Tacit Acceptance and Failure of Peer Review (in real climate science forums) – the failure of participants in the marketplace to submit comments which note the unphysical conjecture – this suggests systemic and structural issues in the discipline.
BPL: Why you think posts on an internet forum have anything to do with the health of the discipline escapes me.
JCM, all you have to do to prove me wrong is point out a specific mistake and show how it affects the outcome. Let’s see your math.
In other words, put up or STFU.
JCM says
In response to STFU:
The range of shortcomings in the analysis did not appear to hinder your confidence in using it to draw strong conclusions. Is this how it’s normally done?
Notes are provided in the following link for students to explore the effects of water special effects using numerical models. It’s the culminating Lecture 26 in a series. The intent seems to expose students to open questions that are difficult to answer with simple models.
https://brian-rose.github.io/ClimateLaboratoryBook/courseware/water-water-everywhere.html#energy-budget-anomalies-at-toa-and-surface
I note in particular the revised surface budget showing a small net perturbation of only -5 W/m2 latent flux or so in a simplified GCM experiment. This after meddling with an evaporation efficiency parameter and allowing for the atmospheric transport of heat.
The result is a model-like precision of +4.94K difference.
That is strikingly sensitive, especially when considering alternative choices such as prescribing directly a 12% change in latent flux. It seems maybe too high? who knows? The lecturer is repeatedly talking about the clouds.
I’m more old fashioned and run my programs using tracts of land and allow nature to compute reality. The CPU unit is for data logging and telemetry using Hoboware. We have about 5000 acres under various programmes. We can sense the results either remotely or directly with our skin. There is a lot of pressure in that, considering it’s an inherently transparent process. Learning is rapid, however. Stubbornness and hubris would be mocked obviously because reality is plain for all to see. There is nowhere to hide. Similar methods cannot be applied to global climate, I know, but the spirit of it could. The spirit is to respect what is known and not known, and to be humble in that.
zebra says
BP, I’m still trying to figure out what kind of singularity you are describing in your analysis, considering your comment:
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/11/unforced-variations-nov-2023/#comment-815969
Quote:
z: could you maybe calculate what would happen if you decrease the water vapor in the atmosphere?
BPL: It would cool the surface.
End quote.
My impression is that this is a case of hagfish hookup.
https://diagrammonkey.wordpress.com/2019/10/09/hagfishing/
If you allow yourself to be sucked in to that game, it is highly likely that your bunches of equations are going to make as little sense as those of the other guy. Which is the point, as I keep pointing out, of what they are doing… to create confusion and doubt.
So here’s an opportunity to explain the physics in words. What is so special about this point in space and time that both increasing and decreasing water vapor will “cool the surface”?
Piotr says
Zebra: “ So here’s an opportunity to explain the physics in words. ”
You can certainly could use it, since you missed entirely what BPL attempted to do:
Z: What is so special about this point in space and time that both increasing and decreasing water vapor will “cool the surface”?”
There is NOTHING “ so special about this point in space and time
– the contradiction is in your head – it was YOU conflated the two different questions:
– Decreasing ONLY water vapour (=Zebra question) – would “cool the surface”.
– Decreasing water vapour AND clouds AND latent heat (=TK question)
may^* “warm the surface”
See? The disturbance in the cosmic space-time continuum – averted!
=====
^* “may warm” – under BPL greatly simplified model and under the imposed on him by TK unrealistic assumption (that air masses do not move – hence the increases in humidity over continents does not increase whatsoever the humidity over the ocean)
zebra says
So, Piotr, sounds like you have adopted some alternate physics or Magic Iris version of reality.
You have a different kind of water vapor that doesn’t require latent heat?
And you have clouds that don’t require water vapor to form?
Maybe you and BPL can do a science fiction story on this.
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/12/unforced-variations-dec-2023/#comment-816693
Dear Piotr,
Many thanks for providing this additional clarification!
I would only slightly correct your footnote:
The assumptions of the thought experiment made by Barton Paul were chosen exclusively by him and no way imposed from my side.
Additionally, I have a question.
Why do you think that horizontal distribution of the additional water vapour should in any respect influence the average global water vapour concentration which was taken as the basis for calculation of the respective greenhouse effect?
I think that it is quite obvious that any water vapour enrichment above ocean would have been compensated by a proportionate water vapour depletion above land in this case. For this reason, I do not see any deficiency in Barton Paul’s calculation of the global mean value.
I left so far aside (in my opinion fully justified) objection raised by JCM against the assumption of a proportional absolute humidity increase that Barton Paul supposes is necessary for the increased water cycle intensity. I share with JCM his suspicion that assuming any water vapour concentration increase as a necessary condition for water cycle intensity increase may not be correct.
Greetings
Tomáš
Tomáš Kalisz says
In re to
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/12/unforced-variations-dec-2023/#comment-816604
Dear Barton Paul,
I highly appreciate your correction, thank you very much therefor!
Of course, it is impossible to increase latent heat flux repeatedly. JCM even questioned if the overall convective flux can be artificially increased at all, because he supposes that increasing the latent heat flux just changes the Bowen ratio.
Certainly, I see your result valuable, because it casts justified doubts on the frequently repeated (but never proven) assertion that greenhouse effect of water vapour must overturn the surface cooling caused by latent heat flux. On the other hand, it is clear that the model used in your example is very simple. In this light, I see your contribution just as a further evidence that the role of the water cycle in Earth climate regulation is indeed important.
Actually, when I initiated this debate 8 months ago, my goal was to learn if the state-of-art climate science offers any reasoning for an assertion that the sole anthropogenic “forcing” that has an influence on global climate are emissions of non-condensing greenhouse gases. This assertion occurred in Czech media, and came from authors of an official statement on climate change issued by Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic.
I originally hoped that moderators of this website simply confirm that the role of water cycle in global climate regulation is a standard part of climate science, is taught in textbooks and known to each student of this discipline. After discussions on this forum, I have rather a feeling that although the role of the water cycle is mentioned in textbooks, it is a rather neglected topics in education of the broad public with respect to climate and human influence thereon.
I have therefore an additional plea to you. I would be happy if the moderators issued an article clarifying the status of current understanding of the mainstream climate science to the role of latent heat flux in climate regulation, and answered questions raised in this respect. Could you join me with my plea to the moderators?
Greetings
Tomáš
P.S:
The pending questions are:
1) Your “preindustrial” global energy balance considers convective heat flux 112 W/m2, current estimates are rather about 106 W/m2. Should there be indeed a real decrease of several W/m2, then at least part of the observed global warming could be assigned thereto. If so, why should we believe that merely fixing the greenhouse gas emissions back to the preindustrial level should re-establish the preindustrial climate?
2) There is an objection
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/ffgc.2023.1150191/full
that all available climate models use so called convective parametrization which allegedly does not fit with reality.
The authors of the article suggest that this circumstance causes insensitivity of the models to changes in water cycle intensity – that may, however, not fit with reality, too.
Is the objection raised in the article justified?
P.P.S:
It will be great if other participants of the discussion join this plea as well.
Piotr says
Piotr to BPL, Dec. 2:
” Let’s see with which part of this answer they will choose to run with:
a) that doubling evaporation from all continents is technically, financially and environmentally unfeasible, that even if it were feasible, it would only be a temporary stop gap, and it would address only one of the symptoms, T, and not the cause (GHG emissions)
OR
b) that they were right and you, and by extension all the climate scientists, are wrong.
Now which of the two it would be, The suspense is killing me … ;-)”
Well, we didn’t have to wait long:
JCM, Dec. 3, uses your humbleness (admission of the calculation error), as a proof of your …deceitfulness : “ [BPL hopes that] under the pretext of admitting error, the multiple deception could go unnoticed”
while his little friend, TK,Dec. 3, … uses your post as … a validation of his crazy deniers scheme:
TK “ Certainly, I see your result valuable, because it casts justified doubts [on the dismissal of the climate change deniers claims that we can fix the climate change with increasing evaporation instead of reducing GHG conc.] ”
_This_ I predicted. What I didn’t – is that TK, having played you by suckering you into providing his completely unfeasible evaporation schemes a veneer of computational believability (after imposing on you unrealistic assumptions to help his scheme), would then turn around, and try to use you … to do the same …. to the moderators of this group:
TK to BPL: “Could you join me with my plea to the moderators [to] issue an article clarifying the status of current understanding of the mainstream climate science to the role of latent heat flux in climate regulation, and answered questions raised [by the RC deniers] in this respect”
Either he is egomaniac ignoramus, who thinks his crazy ideas are so novel and so brilliant that they demand the answer of the some of world leading climate scientists, or he deliberately tries to waste the time of the moderators, akin to the nuisance requests of the code, original data, and other details used in a paper – with no intention to repeat independently the analysis, but only to waste the time of its authors with paperwork.
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/12/unforced-variations-dec-2023/#comment-816695
Dear Piotr,
Thank you for your comment.
I do not fully understand your point. I think that the previous discussion showed quite clearly that the role of water cycle in Earth climate regulation is well known, and that in view of this knowledge, it is quite obvious that human interferences therewith might have had the same effect as increasing concentrations of non-condensing greenhouse gases.
In this light, I tried to ask the moderators why the prevailing focus in climate science research is on the latter. I think that it is a fully justified question. Why would you mind joining this plea, too?
Honestly, it is my feeling that the moderators of this website continuously invest lot of effort in debunking various false claims regarding climate science.
When it is possible for claims that were already (possibly repeatedly) debunked elsewhere, why should they not be willing to do so for allegedly false questions that, however, nobody from discussion participants on this website was capable to convincingly answer (or disprove as unjustified / false) yet?
Greetings
Tomáš
Carbomontanus says
@ Thomasz Kalisz
You are still occupied with that human impact to the water- cycle..
That I believe is quite a political, surrealist denialist propagandistic delusion.
I see it as a part of the ABC, Anything But CO2- syndrom.
Resign on it
The forests and the green values must be defended by other and more valid arguments. else , that “battle” will also be lost.
Carbomontanu says
Kalisz
I share you interest in water, and my first question and objection to presentation of climate science at the university festival,, where CO2 was shown to as the problem , was “But, what about the clouds?”
Well, she said, that is another thing and does not act like the CO2! and cannot be treated the same way.
I never had it further explained so I had to find out for myself.
One thing is for certain , H2O in gas- form follows global temperature and acts together with CO2 and CH4 as a strong, positive feedback. . So that , if the effect of CO2 can be shown and prooved, then you can simply add to or multiply it quite a lot. by H2O invisible gas that is dark indeed in the infrared. and isolates to IR and absorbs allmost as well as a sheet of common clear soda glass.
This area plays quite a high role also for CO2 and climate denialists surrealists, quite a role for denying and minimizing the role of CO2, in different ways.
Which is not the way to take it. because, as Gavin Schmidt wrote “How many further sciences do you have to trash then, for defending such an argument!”
Because, we also have the obvious, negative feedbacks to earth temperature (and possible bathing- weather in Drøbak where I come from,) by cloudy weather and chill even with icy rain in between..
Again there is active surrealism in it, that of water chilling the situation by “evapo- transpirating” from the ground, based in the rumors of the cool, wet towel and you get too cold when your skirts are soaking wet in the dry winds. Even in sunshine.
That chill is not sprayed fountain fun water on the bathing suits in sunny Paris and Las Vegas in summer or in Central Park New York. It is chill and latent chill in bitties and barrels falling down from the heavens. worldwide carrying the chill of space efficiently with it in bitties and barrels and Kilo-calories per deg*liters down to earth.
This is also certain and obvious and I would think that you can accept it.
But I would like a better understanding and explaination on physical and on experimental level how those 2 obviously opposite and obviously stabilizing and thermostating effects of water are scaled together by non- linear frunctions over a wider range of global temperatures.
I repeat….
There I also have hope for the future and for humanity that Nature and water will save us and that it will not yet rush out over a tippingpoint like James Hansen has predicted for the earth, pointing at the ground temperatures on Venus where he found it and became a concerned scientist..
And I can sustain that the functions of water seems a bit ignored in the climate and ought to be better examined and explained.
Richard Lindzen has not won that debate and settled that science by his Iris- theory, because he showed careless of scientific seriousity there and can be disqualified because of that.
Does it help?
Barry E Finch says
MA Rodger 29 NOV 2023 AT 7:03 PM Thanks. This is unquantified from me due to time constraint but what I was mostly thinking of was Richard Lindzen’s Iris Effect and the accepted converse. What’s the deal on that now ? I hadn’t known about these human pollution reductions at all so I wasn’t up to speed. When I read A CERES of fortunate events 18 SEP 2022 BY GAVIN I instantly thought “Well that buries Lindzen’s Iris a few hundred feet deep” and adjusted upward by a large amount that I computed (very) approximately my +ve feedback cloud response to warming that I’ve been using for pondering climate sensitivity the last 10 years, but I hadn’t known about these human pollution reductions. Unless I missed something in all this recent pre-COP talks and text I didn’t notice discussion of apportioning between +ve cloud feedback (is there none ?) and simply reducing the cloud seeding humans have been doing, am I just not listening thoroughly ? It looks to me on the 2001-2015 that there’s an upward trend, not horizontal, in absorbed SWR. Why ? Is that all cleaner Chinese air + some early cleaner ship fuels or was there a slight +ve feedback cloud response to warming ? Is the Faustian Bargain reduction this century (less seeding) larger than stated because it’s been fighting Lindzen’s Iris, or is it smaller because it’s been supplementing +ve feedback cloud response to warming, or is cloud response to warming = 0.0000 w/m**2 ? References: Andrew Dessler for pattern effect of oceans on ocean clouds next few hundred years but presumably not relevant for a long time yet https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlolDdnSHCE and Jennifer Kay (who I disliked saying LWR is re-emitted to surface) for +ve feedback cloud response to warming in some Models at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kE1VBCt8GLc at 13:36
Russell Seitz says
The ribbon for COP-28’s most curious Blue Area pavilion goes to Pleistocene Park,.
Recalling George Church’s mammoth & ground sloth cloning project , it pitches a Russian oil oligarch’s plan to save the Earth by rewilding Siberia, in hope a full spectrum of ice age megafauna will graze down dark vegetation, and by raising ground albedo , lower rates of thawing and methane release.
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2023/12/one-mammoth-steppe-for-mankind.html
Radge Havers says
RS,
Love the graphics!! The Plasticine is priceless.
Victor says
A disturbing lecture on the perils of “climate change,” by Dr. Stefan Rahmstorf has recently appeared, via youtube — https://youtu.be/J2gkWsaQ-7A?si=1FM3AAwtAWPH4IHQ . As many of his assertions strike me as misleading, I feel a need to respond.
What’s especially striking at the outset is a series of graphs displaying what looks like a relatively stable climate since the last ice age, which then shoots up dramatically beginning in the late 19th century, due, as he implies, to the effects of rising CO2 levels. Completely omitted from these displays is any reference to either the Medieval warming period or the so-called “little ice age,” neither of which he attempts to account for. Nor does he acknowledge that CO2 levels during the considerable rise in temperatures during the first 40 years of the 20th century were not yet high enough to account for more than a fraction of that rise.
Nor does he make any reference to the period 1940 to 1979 — roughly 40 years — during which global temperatures declined to the point that many feared a coming ice age. As I’ve already argued in these threads, a 40 year period during which we find little to no trace of the warming predicted by “the physics” so often referenced by climate change advocates, strongly suggests that the prevailing theory has been falsified. If, as Arrhenius argued, rising CO2 levels would produce rising temperatures, we’d have seen some sign of such a rise during a period where CO2 levels were rising significantly — but no such rise is evident from the data. And attempts to explain away this evidence by invoking the cooling effects of industrial aerosols, fail to hold water. (For details see https://amoleintheground.blogspot.com/2021/03/thoughts-on-climate-change-part-10.html )
Rahmstorf conveniently ignores this period altogether, as though it did not matter, focusing instead on a much shorter period (of 20 years) when temperatures did in fact rise along with CO2 levels. This then becomes “proof” that the predictions were accurate. Never mind that the following 18 years or so saw temperatures rising only slightly while CO2 levels continued to soar (the so-called “hiatus”). While various explanations for this hiatus have been offered, Rahmstorf elects to simply ignore it. At this point I feel obligated to invoke one of the basic principles of science: extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.
I’ll have more to say on this topic in a future pose.
Barton Paul Levenson says
V: Completely omitted from these displays is any reference to either the Medieval warming period or the so-called “little ice age,” neither of which he attempts to account for. Nor does he acknowledge that CO2 levels during the considerable rise in temperatures during the first 40 years of the 20th century were not yet high enough to account for more than a fraction of that rise.
Nor does he make any reference to the period 1940 to 1979 — roughly 40 years — during which global temperatures declined to the point that many feared a coming ice age.
BPL: All those points, and all the other points you raised, have already been addressed in detail. “Asked and answered.” Quit trolling. It’s obnoxious.
Barry E Finch says
Victor says 4 DEC 2023 AT 2:13 PM “I’ll have more to say on this topic in a future pose”. For 57 years I thought it was Flash Gordon (with Ming The Merciless) in 1954 at Saturday morning Minors of the ABC (Savoy East Acton) who was in the cave with the ceiling coming down and you had to wait until next Saturday.for the next exciting instalment. Now I phone my baby sister from Canada she says no it was Batman. For 57 years I’ve misinformed dozens of people about Flash Gordon.
Ray Ladbury says
Weaktor: “As many of his assertions strike me…”
Perhaps, but not nearly hard enough!
Carbomontanus says
To all and everyone
On how to ruin the IPCC model of CO2 AGW
Notice what I have told to Thomas Kalisz d/o to his worries about “the water cycle” being forgotten and ignored by IPCC. “But,… what about the clouds?” being my very first spontaneous objection to them as they were selling CO2. on the University square 20 years ago…
I have further announced Aristophanes` Nephelai- “Thinkery” or thought fabric here repeatedly.
Greek comedies are to be taken for serious you see, , else no proper philosophy / science.
When the sun shines and warms you up again after bathing, you learn to hate those clouds coming and shading for the sun in early summer, They have a dramatic negative effect to the warmth of the sun in the bathing park.
So has also the wind when you are wet, So I soon learnt to find a sunny windshielded corner rather than a
stright flat sunny wall, and that is furher how to arrange microclimate 60 deg north for Vino and Tomatoes without any greenhouse. They have obviously known the same in Rheinland/ Mosel during the little ice age on where and how to build wine- terrasses. Wind- shielded and in south slopes against the sun.
If you further know botanics, that is where to find the tiniest local “niches” of relict, max holocene flora. Provided that the earth is not flat like a factory floor under greenhouse glass cower within error bars, which it is not..
But then the sun goes down and it also becomes autumn. Surrealism is then hiding the declines and blaminng CRU East Anglian University for hiding the decline. , announcing their “Climategate”.
What about the nights, what about the winters, that is half of the earth half of the time?
in Winter and at night, Nephelai rather isolates and warms us.
So the trick appears easy, on how to ruin the IPCC on CO2 AGW.
Find a cloudy heat and temperature rectifier and that it has been changing in recent decades, in that diurnal and annual swinging system, and you will have a very heavy and solid global temperature bias.
Think of any systematic effect or tendency that lets it clear up during day and cloud over during night , and clear up during summer and cloud over during winter, and that effect is changing just a little bit and unseen, ignored, forgotten, or hidden by the IPCC,
that successive “Unbalance” development during the last 120 years would ruin the validity of the very proclaimed Keelingcurve, and the Arrhenius Revelle Hansen Brundtland Al Gore Greta and Gavin Schmidt….. effect.
Simply by a minute tendency day and night summer and winter in the Nephelai.
The suggested effect need only to be responsible for about 1.5 deg till now, thus quite small also, since Nephelai are obviously so importand and so …. nebulous.
Given any such effect, that is to be shown, , Big Coal and big Oil could go on with business as usual.
It will also have a large impact on estimates of Delta T / Doubbling of CO2 in the atmosphere. thus valuable in any case. And it may also be opposite to what I have suggested thus another apocalyptic climate threat.
Radge Havers says
Tomáš Kalisz,
Hydrologic cycle, hydroclimatology, etc.
A little while back, you wrote:
Let me just suggest that instead of a dogged, piecemeal approach toward confirming your biases (which could go on forever) that you first consider buying some textbooks on the subject, including specifically about the hydrologic cycle. Read them carefully beginning to end with an open mind as if they might actually know what they’re talking about.
Jumping into the middle of a complex subject with which you are unfamiliar only leads to more confusion, at least in my experience.
I can’t remember, were you the one who claimed to be an intelligence analyst a while back? If so, let me turn it around. Here’s a poser for you; Should we worry about what would happen if analysts couldn’t distinguish the functions of intelligence from those of psyops? Is that a real thing, and could it ever be a problem? No need to answer. I put it out there as an exercise in perspective taking.
Thanks.
Victor says
Let me repeat: extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.
(Sorry for the amusing “Freudian typo” that follows. What came out as “pose” should have been “post.” Make of it what you will, folks. :-)
I will now continue with my review of Rahmstorf’s youtube lecture. According to him, the warming we’ve seen over the last few years must be anthropogenic because there is no other explanation he can think of — https://youtu.be/J2gkWsaQ-7A?si=yruWuK_O7EK9o3uW&t=615 Thus he concludes with absolute confidence that “humans have caused slightly more than 100% of the observed warming.” (Not sure how anything can be more than 100%, but . . .) This is, of course, the well known “argument from ignorance.” We don’t know a lot of things about the climate, which is in any case a chaotic system, thus especially difficult to explain. We don’t know what caused the little ice age, we don’t know what caused temperatures to rise over the first 40 years of the previous century, we don’t know what caused the rise over the last 20 years of that century and we don’t know what caused the so-called “hiatus” that followed.
He then goes on to defend the notorious “hockey stick” graph, forgetting to mention Mann’s little “trick” of “hiding the decline” by substituting actual temperature measurements for the sort of proxy data the rest of the graph is based on — data that showed a decline, thus calling his method into question.
Going on to consider the sea level evidence, Rahmstorf focuses on a claim by Bjorn Lomborg, calling attention to a drop in sea level. He correctly counters Lomborg by demonstrating that his claim is based on only an insignificant blip in the data — but neglects to address a more serious claim by climate scientists Fasulo, Nerem et al.: “Global mean sea level rise estimated from satellite altimetry provides a strong constraint on climate variability and change and is expected to accelerate as the rates of both ocean warming and cryospheric mass loss increase over time. In stark contrast to this expectation however, current altimeter products show the rate of sea level rise to have decreased from the first to second decades of the altimeter era.” — https://www.nature.com/articles/srep31245 The more fundamental problem lies in the fact that sea level is continually changing to the point that one can make a case for either decline or acceleration depending on which end points one chooses to base one’s measurements on. The graph provided by Rahmstorf shows a slight acceleration, which might easily reverse itself in future years. And by the way, let’s not forget that sea level rise is, preposterously enough, measured in millimeters.
Rahmstorf also neglects to mention that sea levels began to rise during a period when global temperatures, both atmospheric and oceanic, were declining. (For details see https://amoleintheground.blogspot.com/2021/11/thoughts-on-climate-change-part-12-what.html#more)
Ray Ladbury says
Weaktor,
You brought a cracked, empty water pistol to a thermonuclear conflict.
John Pollack says
Thank you for informing me of Stefan’s video. I would have been unaware of it. I am sorry that you are unable to follow the science of the presentation. Previous experience shows that you miss much of it, and are impervious to explanation. There is no sense in discussing most of your points, when they have already been discussed with you in the past, to no effect.
However, I would like to remind you that you are the one making an extraordinary claim. It is an implicit claim that that regardless of known – and in some cases very long – delays in the response of both oceans and glaciers to climate forcing factors such as greenhouse gases, volcanoes, other aerosols, and solar fluctuations, that the results of those changes as reflected in surface temperatures and sea levels will always manifest themselves almost completely within a few years. When they don’t always, you then treat this as contrary evidence. As an example, read the rest of the Fasullo et. al. abstract about sea level that you partially quote.
The science has also passed you by on the “hockey stick.” It’s sticking up more than ever as time passes. The details are in the science literature, and some of the discussions on this site. You’re repeating old lies, and you really ought to know better by now.
Barry E Finch says
Victor 5 DEC 2023 AT 4:59 PM “with absolute confidence that “humans have caused slightly more than 100% of the observed warming.” (Not sure how anything can be more than 100%” Seriously though, are you seriously that dense or just jerking our chains for a laugh ? I’m intrigued now.