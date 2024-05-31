There were a number of media reports today related to Yuan et al. (2024), for instance, New Scientist, The Guardian etc. However, this is really just the beginning of what is likely to be a bit of a cottage industry in the next few months relating to possible causes/influences on the extreme temperatures seen in 2023. So to help people keep track, we’ll maintain a list here to focus discussions. Additionally, we’ll extract out the key results (such as the reported radiative forcing) as a guide to how this will all eventually get reconciled.
We’ll split the papers up by process/topic, or if the paper is general or integrative. Let us know in the comments if there are relevant papers we’ve missed. [Update: it should go without saying that we are not discussing the reason why recent years have been so much warmer than the pre-industrial, that is well known and should be uncontroversial (ha!), rather we are focused on the specifics of what happened in 2023 compared to other recent years].
General
- The Carbon Brief discussion of the 2023 anomaly, and inability of the CMIP6 models to capture the strangeness in the anomalies in the fall.
- My commentary from March: Schmidt (2024), which suggests that there is roughly 0.2ºC in the global annual mean and more in the second half of the year, that appears anomalous (compared to simple expectations based on the long term trend and the state of ENSO at the beginning of the year).
Impacts of Hunga-Tonga Hunga Ha’apai (HTHH)
The eruption of HTHH in January 2022, reached 56km high in the stratosphere and increased stratospheric water vapor by ~10% while also depositing SO2 in the stratosphere. The mix of warming and cooling effects and different timescales for each, makes calculating the impact hard.
- (Preprint) Schoeberl et al (2024) “HTHH produced a global forcing of -0.17±0.07 W/m2 over 2022-2023″. (i.e. a net cooling!).
Impacts of IMO2020 (Marine shipping emission changes)
- Overview of the pre-existing results from CarbonBrief (July 2023). They estimate 0.08 W/m2 forcing, and a warming in 2023 of ~0.04ºC.
- NEW (May 30, 2024) Yuan et al. (2024). First chemical transport model runs with an 80% reduction of SO2 from marine emissions. They find a radiative forcing 0.2±0.11 W/m2 over the ocean (which translates to 0.14 W/m2 globally). Though see Zeke’s comments as well.
Impacts of other aerosols
- Wang et al. (2024) Looked at the impact of Chinese aerosol emission decreases from 2010 to 2020 and saw increases in North Pacific ocean temperatures. Not immediately applicable to 2023, but perhaps indicative of what might come.
Impacts of the solar cycle
- Nothing published yet, but here is a graph of the observed annual solar irradiance compared to what was used in the CMIP6 models (courtesy of T. Zhou). Solar cycle 25 is both a little faster and a little more active than predicted. The difference in TSI in 2023 is around 0.55 W/m2 which is around 0.1 W/m2 in global radiative forcing above what the CMIP6 models used.
Impacts of ENSO variabilty
- No new studies so far.
Other sources of Internal variability
- This could involve the NAO, Southern Annular Mode, anomalous behaviour of Saharan dust etc. but we haven’t seen much published yet.
We will keep this thread active as we update the lists to the papers.
References
- T. Yuan, H. Song, L. Oreopoulos, R. Wood, H. Bian, K. Breen, M. Chin, H. Yu, D. Barahona, K. Meyer, and S. Platnick, "Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming", Communications Earth & Environment, vol. 5, 2024. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s43247-024-01442-3
- G. Schmidt, "Climate models can’t explain 2023’s huge heat anomaly — we could be in uncharted territory", Nature, vol. 627, pp. 467-467, 2024. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-00816-z
- M.R. Schoeberl, Y. Wang, G. Taha, D.J. Zawada, R. Ueyama, and A.E. Dessler, "Evolution of the Climate Forcing During the Two Years after the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai Eruption", 2024. http://dx.doi.org/10.22541/essoar.171288896.63010190/v1
- H. Wang, X. Zheng, W. Cai, Z. Han, S. Xie, S.M. Kang, Y. Geng, F. Liu, C. Wang, Y. Wu, B. Xiang, and L. Zhou, "Atmosphere teleconnections from abatement of China aerosol emissions exacerbate Northeast Pacific warm blob events", Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, vol. 121, 2024. http://dx.doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2313797121
21 Responses to "New journal: Nature 2023?"
David says
Great idea. Will look forward to what the pursuit uncovers!
Ned Kelly says
In the graph for Recent temperature anomalies, what happened to the disappearing 2023-10 band?
I have previously recorded many related papers incl new ones and articles on the Much Ado, and May UV pages during the past months.
MA Rodger says
I’m a little mystified by the conclusions of Yuan et al (2024).
The nub of the mystery is how they convincingly convert their +0.2Wm^-2 ocean forcing (+0.13Wm^-2 global, a value that doesn’t appear very controversial) into a warming of “around 0.16 K of warming with a timescale of 7 years.” They use a model as per Geoffroy et al (2013) which finds a forcing of +3.9Wm^-2 would result in some +1.7ºC (Fig 1b) suggesting a forcing one-thirtieth the size would result in [1.7/30 =] +0.6ºC warming over 7 years. While this is still a significant warming to expect 2020-27, it is also a significant difference from the Yuan et al result.
I also note the Geoffroy et al (2013) model also yields a warming of roughly +0.42ºC/decade under a linear forcing increasing at +0.55Wm^-2/decade, this perhaps 25% higher than the increasing GHG forcing shown by NOAA AGGI thus suggesting GHG forcing should show a warming of +0.34ºC/decade, a value which I would find very difficult to reconcile with the +0.19ºC/decade in the SAT record to 2015.
I would suggest that these problems do need addressing before anybody starts waving Yuan et al (2024) as a serious analysis.
Kevin McKinney says
MAR, did you drop a decimal point in this bit:
“suggesting a forcing one-thirtieth the size would result in [1.7/30 =] +0.6ºC warming over 7 years…”
Per my math, that should be +0.06. (0.0567, to be a bit more exact.) Or am I missing something in the background that explains this 10-fold difference?
MA Rodger says
Indeed. Mind, the decimal point is still there. It’s the zero that ran off.
Karsten V. Johansen says
Very good indeed! May I suggest to include:
1) Consequenses of accelerating meltwater (freshwater) influx in the north-western Atlantic, the sea between western Greenland and Baffins Land and maybe the Barents sea? Why the tendency to cooler weather conditions in parts of these regions, contrary to the warming of especially the north Atlantic except for the “cold blob”? How does this connect with
2) The tendency for more SSW (sudden stratospheric warming) episodes in the northern winters? (If there is such a tendency – it seems so to me)?
3) Effects of accelerating methane releases – from a) thawing permafrost, b) the fossil industry and c) agricultural production.
Andrew SImmons says
Eric Guilyardi says
Thanks Gavin, very useful !
@rustneversleepz says
probably worth adding this link to an upcoming special collection on the topic, deadline submission October 2024, from, well, Nature publishing itself!
https://www.nature.com/collections/ahbedcfifa
John N-G says
Suggestion for the TSI plot: label the right-hand y axis with the corresponding global radiative forcing.
Wording fix: It should go without saying that we are NOT discussing…
Susan Anderson says
Thanks! I was a little intrigued by a recent update on Hunga-Tonga Hunga Ha’apai which reversed earlier conclusions about noticeable cooling. I’m not finding it: in fact the above reference is the most recent, and looks to be sufficiently clear about what we do and don’t know (unlike some people here who overflow with certainty, which imnsho does not reflect the workings of science).
So I will continue as I began, only to emphasize that more recent work has reduced the exaggerated conclusions which appeared earlier as observations are clarified over time. Now that’s science!
JWesty says
Perhaps you’re referring to this?:
Long-term climate impacts of large stratospheric water vapor perturbations.
https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/clim/aop/JCLI-D-23-0437.1/JCLI-D-23-0437.1.xml
Key conclusion:
Global mean surface temperature anomalies (including SSTs) are 0.032±0.022◦C with this model, which is again very close to the 0.035◦C estimated by Jenkins et al. (2023).
Larry Edwards says
Though it is grey literature, please also include this May 1 policy paper by Transport & Environment in your reporting: “Non-CO2 MRV in EU ETS, a no-regret step to mitigate aviation’s full climate impact”.
See especially the graphical data in Fig. 1 concerning the effect of contrails over the same oceanic areas that are primarily being discussed regarding reduced sulfur in shipping fuels.
The graphic is a map of the full extent of the northern hemisphere, and it shows the most intense effect of contrails is over the north Atlantic and north Pacific Oceans (although the caption, misleadingly, is “Percentage of flight distance forming persistent over the EU and surrounding areas.”)
https://www.transportenvironment.org/articles/position-paper-non-co2-mrv-in-eu-ets-a-no-regret-step-to-mitigate-aviations-full-climate-impact
(“MRV ” means the Monitoring, Reporting and Verification framework required by the EU ETS in 2022.)
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Keep in mind that the oceanic indices have a biennial component in that there is an underlying periodicity paced at 2 years. This is mentioned frequently, often also as a quasi-biennial mode.
https://meetingorganizer.copernicus.org/EGU24/EGU24-10200.html
Mention this because back-to-back-to-back La Nino in the years 2020-2022 may have an impact on the discharge characteristic of an ensuing El Nino. Perhaps it may be much more intense. That could also extend to AMO.
I continue to look at tidal forcing of a biennial mode, with an identical forcing shared between ENSO and AMO https://gist.github.com/pukpr/2326fba3f5061ed2a8cec58b43db8308
If g(t) is the biennial impulsed tidal forcing then ENSO= f1(g(t)) and AMO = f2(g(t)) where f1 and f2 are different LTE standing wave mode modulation functions. What’s LTE? That stands for solutions to Laplace’s Tidal Equations, a simplified form as described in Mathematical Geoenergy (Wiley/AGU, 2018).
As I have asserted before, banging heads against the wall until El Ninos and the other oceanic cycling modes can be predictably forecast
gif
Tomáš Kalisz says
Dear Dr. Schmidt,
There are fierce fights about the question if the role of aerosols is or is not underestimated in climate models analyzing the Earth climate evolution during the anthropocene, during the industrial era and especially during the last decade.
I would like to ask how well the sides of the dispute can rely on data. I noted that a satellite that should detect aerosols globally was launched just this year, am I right?
And a further question. I assume that the speed of Earth warming in terms of the global mean surface temperature may strongly depend not only on the changing power input (Earth energy imbalance, EEI), but also on the extent in which the absorbed excess energy is dissipated / distributed in the ocean. If the speed of ocean mixing accelerates of, oppositely slows down, I can imagine that it could change the speed of the surface warming significantly even in case that the power input would have not changed at all. Can the foreseen analysis of the observed changes in global surface temperature rely on a solid picture of the trends in ocean heat content (OHC), or is the available data, e.g. from Argo buoys, in fact still too fragmentary to support these analyses properly?
Finally, a third question regarding global precipitation data. My previous questions on this forum pertaining to this topics have not brought a clear answer yet – if a long-term reconstruction of trends in global annual precipitation and its distribution between land and sea does already exist, or not yet at all. And, in case that if a such analysis already does exist, can it serve as a basis for reconstruction of global trends in latent heat flux and its distribution between land and sea? I am asking because I assume that in such case, it could perhaps provide a further fixed point on which the reconstruction of Earth energy balance and its temporal trends could rely.
It appears that nobody of regular readers and discussion participants on Real Climate can answer these questions with a reasonable certainty. Could you? And, if there perhaps are no clear answers yet, are there at least ideas how the level of our knowledge could be improved?
Thank you in advance and best regards
Tomáš Kalisz
Thank
nigelj says
Tomas Kalisz:
“If the speed of ocean mixing accelerates of, oppositely slows down, I can imagine that it could change the speed of the surface warming significantly even in case that the power input would have not changed at all. ”
Research has been done on this issue and it is likely to speed up warming:
“CLIMATE CHANGE IS CREATING A SIGNIFICANTLY MORE STRATIFIED OCEAN, NEW STUDY FINDS”
https://news.ucar.edu/132759/climate-change-creating-significantly-more-stratified-ocean-new-study-finds
“The ocean has become significantly more stratified over the last half century as the climate has warmed, inhibiting the ability for heat, oxygen, and carbon dioxide from the surface to be transported deeper into the ocean, according to a new study. The decrease in ocean mixing could amplify warming due to human-caused climate change at the Earth’s surface, intensify ocean acidification, and impact the marine food chain, among other impacts.The study, published this week in the journal Nature Climate Change, found that stratification in the upper 200 meters (656 feet) of the ocean increased by about 7% between 1960 and 2018. ”
A more recent study finds much the same:
“Climate change has reduced ocean mixing far more than expected”
https://www.cnrs.fr/en/press/climate-change-has-reduced-ocean-mixing-far-more-expected
So we can already see what’s happening and what is most likely to continue to happen.
.
“Can the foreseen analysis of the observed changes in global surface temperature rely on a solid picture of the trends in ocean heat content (OHC), or is the available data, e.g. from Argo buoys, in fact still too fragmentary to support these analyses properly?”
The argo network has comprehensive coverage. Refer UCSD:
“Argo is a global collaborative partnership where contributing nations maintain an array of ~4000 autonomous ocean floats that each profile vertically from 2000m once every 10 days. Data from Argo allows for unprecedented spatial coverage of the world’s oceans, with approximately one float per 3-degree box across the global ocean, where it is deeper than 2000 meters. Before Argo, ocean and climate scientists relied on sparse temperature and salinity measurements from commercial and research vessels, as well as from a limited number of stationary moorings. Unlike measurements from ships, Argo data minimizes spatial biases (such as oversampling in heavily-traveled shipping lanes) and temporal biases (such as mostly summer time data in high latitudes where harsh winter conditions limit ship access). This global coverage is crucial for detection of climate change signals because within (and between) major ocean basins, heat is constantly transferred around different areas and seasonal cycles in some regions can overshadow interannual variability. Therefore, a continues global coverage is needed in order to accurately quantify longer-term changes happening in the ocean.”
https://argo.ucsd.edu/science/argo-and-climate-change/
I’m not not sure why you didn’t just google answers to your questions, rather than ask someone very busy like Gavin. Its very easy to find all this information. I was curious and and retired, so I had a look anyway. I can certainly see why Piotr accuses you of sea lioning: (Sealioning (also sea-lioning and sea lioning) is a type of trolling or harassment that consists of pursuing people with relentless requests for evidence, often tangential or previously addressed, while maintaining a pretense of civility and sincerity (“I’m just trying to have a debate”), and feigning ignorance of the subject matter. Wikipedia).
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to nigelj, 1 Jun 2024 at 5:48 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/05/new-journal-nature-2023/#comment-822528
Dear Nigel,
Thank you for the provided links and for your comment to that I, however, respectfully disagree.
I think that if Wikipedia or other publicly accessible sources represented a sufficient information about climate science, there would be no incentive for Dr. Schmidt and his colleagues to run Real Climate forum.
I am afraid that the links you provide do not answer my question how the leading climate scientists assess the completeness of the available data, and their suitability for the explanation of the presently disputed observations, namely, of the global temperature anomally of the last year.
I have not mentioned the aerosol data only, because I think the climate system does not include aerosols and greenhouse gases only. I am afraid that in a new reader, some discussions herein may evoke a feeling that nothing else than greenhouse gases and aerosols needs to be taken into account, and that climate science does not deal with anything else. That is why I dared to address in my questions directly Dr. Schmidt.
If you know the answers, on my questions, please share them, even though you may feel a discomfort from replying to a sea lion. I do not think that general public knows these answers, and I believe that it might be useful to extract them from specialized scientific litearture and make them more accessible to the public this way.
Best regards
Tomáš Kalisz
nigelj says
Tomas Kalisz: “I am afraid that the links you provide do not answer my question how the leading climate scientists assess the completeness of the available data, and their suitability for the explanation of the presently disputed observations, namely, of the global temperature anomally of the last year.”
I dont know the answer to that and I doubt Gavin Schmidt would know offhand, given he didnt design the argo network. If you want to know why 4000 argo floats at a certain spacing of one float per 3-degree box across the global ocean, was considered sufficient, (it looks good to me) contact the argo organisation. I have already given you their home page in my previous comment, and it has full contact information on it ( argo@ucsd.edu and other contacts).
Piotr says
Tomas Kalisz: ” I think that if Wikipedia or other publicly accessible sources represented a sufficient information about climate science, there would be no incentive for Dr. Schmidt and his colleagues to run Real Climate forum.”
The Real Climate is NOT run for the benefit of the full of themselves ignoramuses, who are too lazy to do their homework: to take a basic course in climate sciences, to read a textbook, to find and read Wikipedia entries, or to do an elementary literature search on Google Scholar, and who unwilling to do any of the above, expect … the top scientists in the world to waste their time to explain basic to them, even though in the HUNDREDS of their earlier posts – they have shown that they are unable or unwilling to understand what is explained to them and/or cherry-picked only these parts of the explanation that support their a-priori beliefs.
Nor is Real Climate run for climate change denier trolls, applying the sealioning trolling technique, to paralyze the debate and tie down the opponent experts:
Wikipedia:
“Sealioning: trolling or harassment that consists of pursuing people with RELENTLESS REQUESTS for evidence, often tangential or previously addressed, while maintaining a pretense of civility and sincerity. […] It may take the form of “incessant, bad-faith invitations to engage in debate”, and has been likened to a denial-of-service attack targeted at human beings”.
Karsten V. Johansen says
I wonder if this reduced oceanic mixing is connected with the weakening AMOC, as argued here on realclimate several times by Stefan Rahmstorf, latest i february this year https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/02/new-study-suggests-the-atlantic-overturning-circulation-amoc-is-on-tipping-course/ ?
It seems to me obvious that such a connection must exist, maybe combined with more freshwater from melting glaciers and ice-sheets, melting/thinning sea ice, more rapid runoff from land resulting from more extreme precipitation events (which, combined with more extreme droughts and desertification, loss of rainforests/deforestation etc., tends to dampen infiltration a lot) in important regions. Freshwater is less dense than salty water. On the other hand, a more windy climate should enhance the ocean mixing, one would expect.