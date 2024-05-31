There were a number of media reports today related to Yuan et al. (2024), for instance, New Scientist, The Guardian etc. However, this is really just the beginning of what is likely to be a bit of a cottage industry in the next few months relating to possible causes/influences on the extreme temperatures seen in 2023. So to help people keep track, we’ll maintain a list here to focus discussions. Additionally, we’ll extract out the key results (such as the reported radiative forcing) as a guide to how this will all eventually get reconciled.

We’ll split the papers up by process/topic, or if the paper is general or integrative. Let us know in the comments if there are relevant papers we’ve missed. [Update: it should go without saying that we are not discussing the reason why recent years have been so much warmer than the pre-industrial, that is well known and should be uncontroversial (ha!), rather we are focused on the specifics of what happened in 2023 compared to other recent years].

General

Recent temperature anomalies (red line), compared to the previous records (dashed), and an expectation based on long term trends + 3 month lagged response to ENSO (with 95% CI).

Impacts of Hunga-Tonga Hunga Ha’apai (HTHH)

The eruption of HTHH in January 2022, reached 56km high in the stratosphere and increased stratospheric water vapor by ~10% while also depositing SO 2 in the stratosphere. The mix of warming and cooling effects and different timescales for each, makes calculating the impact hard.

(Preprint) Schoeberl et al (2024) 2 over 2022-2023″. (i.e. a net cooling!).

Impacts of IMO2020 (Marine shipping emission changes)

Overview of the pre-existing results from CarbonBrief (July 2023). They estimate 0.08 W/m2 forcing, and a warming in 2023 of ~0.04ºC. NEW (May 30, 2024) Yuan et al. (2024) 2 from marine emissions. They find a radiative forcing 0.2±0.11 W/m2 over the ocean (which translates to 0.14 W/m2 globally). Though see Zeke’s comments as well.

Impacts of other aerosols

Impacts of the solar cycle

Nothing published yet, but here is a graph of the observed annual solar irradiance compared to what was used in the CMIP6 models (courtesy of T. Zhou). Solar cycle 25 is both a little faster and a little more active than predicted. The difference in TSI in 2023 is around 0.55 W/m2 which is around 0.1 W/m2 in global radiative forcing above what the CMIP6 models used.

TSI (W/m2). To convert to radiative forcing, divide by 4 (for geometric reasons) and multiply by 0.7 to account for the reflected component.

Impacts of ENSO variabilty

No new studies so far.

Other sources of Internal variability

This could involve the NAO, Southern Annular Mode, anomalous behaviour of Saharan dust etc. but we haven’t seen much published yet.

We will keep this thread active as we update the lists to the papers.

