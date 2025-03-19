Andean glaciers have shrunk more than ever before in the entire Holocene

Glaciers are important indicators of climate change. A recent study published in the leading journal Science shows that glaciers in the tropical Andes have now retreated further than at any other time in the entire Holocene – which covers the whole history of human civilisation since the invention of agriculture. These findings are likely to resonate beyond the scientific community, as they strongly support the lawsuit filed by a Peruvian farmer against the energy company RWE, which has returned to court this week.
Paleoclimatologists can determine how long bedrock beneath a glacier has been covered by ice using measurements of specific isotopes. When rock surfaces are exposed, isotopes such as carbon-14 and beryllium-10 form due to bombardment by cosmic radiation. If, however, the rock is covered by an ice sheet, it is shielded from this radiation, and these unstable isotopes gradually disappear through radioactive decay (with half-lives of 5,700 and 1.4 million years, respectively). This method, known as cosmogenic radionuclide dating, has been well-established for decades. I first encountered it myself 23 years ago during an excursion with glacier experts to New Zealand’s Southern Alps.
The new study applied this method to examine several glaciers in the tropical Andes (see Fig. 1).
In rock samples collected at the edges of the glaciers, researchers found isotope concentrations close to zero. From this, they conclude that these rocks must have remained covered by ice throughout the entire Holocene, shielding them from cosmic radiation. This indicates that these glaciers are very likely smaller today than at any point in at least the last 11,700 years.
This finding aligns with several previous studies showing that temperatures in the tropical Andes have never been warmer during the Holocene than they are today. For instance, reconstructions of the glacier margin of the Quelccaya Ice Cap demonstrate that it has not been smaller than today at any time in at least the last 7,000 years. Temperature reconstructions based on proxy data further support this conclusion.
Global Warming Means Global Glacier Retreat
The Andes are not an exception: according to current research, global average temperatures today are very likely higher than at any other point during the entire Holocene. Given that an ice age lasted for more than 100,000 years before the Holocene, today’s temperatures are probably the highest experienced in about 120,000 years. This unprecedented warming, which began in the 19th century and has so far reached around 1.3–1.4°C, is almost entirely driven by human activity – primarily the burning of fossil fuels. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), natural factors have contributed very little to recent warming, probably even having a slightly cooling effect, due to declining solar activity since the mid-20th century (a fact reflected in the title of former RWE manager Fritz Vahrenholt’s book, Die kalte Sonne – The Cold Sun).
As a result, glaciers worldwide continue to lose mass (see Figure 2). In Germany, only four glaciers remain, following the disappearance of the Southern Schneeferner glacier in September 2022. Soon, there will be no glaciers left in Germany at all.
Implications for the RWE Case
The RWE case addresses, among other things, whether global warming caused by CO₂ emissions is responsible for the severe glacier melt, the substantial retreat of the glacier by approximately 1.5 km over the past 140 years and the thawing of permafrost above the city of Huaraz in Peru. A 2021 attribution study published in the respected journal Nature Geoscience has already conclusively demonstrated this connection; however, RWE appears to continue challenging these findings.
In this context, the new data from Gorin et al. are particularly relevant. The Queshque Glacier, now smaller than at any other time in at least the last 11,700 years, is located only 40 km from Huaraz, in the same mountain range as Lake Palcacocha (see Fig. 3).
It is highly likely that local climate changes across this area differ minimally at most. Although average climate conditions can vary over short distances due to local topography, climate warming typically has a correlation radius of more than 1,000 km. Therefore, there is no meaningful difference in climate change effects between Queshque Glacier and Lake Palcacocha.
This region is already experiencing the most significant climate warming in the history of human civilisation. It will undoubtedly continue until the global economy achieves climate neutrality, essentially, net-zero CO₂ emissions.
In the RWE trial, the central issue will be whether, and to what extent, the city of Huaraz and the plaintiff would be affected by a glacier flood. A systematic analysis of past glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) in the region has examined 160 such events based on satellite imagery. The findings clearly identify the Andes around Huaraz as a hotspot for this risk (see Fig. 4).
Additionally, this study shows that the frequency of such floods has increased significantly since 1980 (see Fig. 5). Before 1980, there was only one year with more than two recorded GLOFs: 1970 due to a severe earthquake. However, there are now repeatedly years with 3, 4 or even 5 glacial lake outbursts.
One thing is clear: given the existing research, it would be absurd to assume that the risk of a Lake Palcacocha outburst could be calculated based solely on historical data, without explicitly accounting for global warming caused by fossil fuels. Anyone who suggests that climate change is not happening in Huaraz – that there is no human fingerprint, and therefore no connection to RWE’s share of CO₂ emissions – may have their reasons for doing so. But the evidence clearly shows otherwise.
Kevin McKinney says
Thanks, Stefan. We shall see how the court parses what seems a pretty conclusive case. I wish I had more faith in a positive outcome.
Poor Peru says
Incredible how utterly misguided and naïve even intelligent climate scientists still can be. As if RWE has anything significant to do with any glaciers melting anywhere, or specifically in Peru. It’s called global warming for a reason. Why not sue the East India Company, Great Britain, China, the USA, Russia, all the western nations who brought you the industrial revolution including NASA?
This kind of approach is ludicrous, no wonder you lose the arguments and the COPs do nothing. Surely Stefan you need a lawsuit against James Watt’s descendants and anyone who has ever held a share in a coal mine anywhere on earth ever?
Dan says
Oh brother, talk about naive:. Clue for you: The source of the greenhouse gasses which contribute to glacier loss is greenhouse gas emissions from sources such as RWE. This is not rocket science.
Rory Allen says
I take your point, but the same logic would imply that one should not pursue Germans responsible for killing individual Jews, for example, on the grounds that the murder of a dozen people did not ‘have anything significant’ to do with the slaughter of six million.
The reason why people are pursuing individual companies, I suspect, is precisely that ‘the COPs do nothing’, and there are very few alternatives left, of which one is the legal challenge to fossil fuel companies.
It would certainly be more logical to sue Exxon-Mobil, which has emitted far more CO2 in its lifetime. You will probably find that they, together with Shell and BP added together, have contributed the majority of the rise in CO2 levels, certainly much more than was added during the 19th century by the steam engines of James Watt.
Mal Adapted says
Poor Peru: Surely Stefan you need a lawsuit against James Watt’s descendants and anyone who has ever held a share in a coal mine anywhere on earth ever?
Taken at face value, this looks like a defensive reaction by either an RWE shareholder, or a hyper-sensitive Peruvian who is affronted that glaciers in his country are found to have shrunk, as if it were a national insult. If the former, then PP will find little sympathy here; if the latter, then take it easy, PP! Stefan is not an author of the Science or Nature Geoscience articles he cites. He is commenting on the scientific evidence relevant to the RWE lawsuit, which was initiated by a countryman of yours. The plaintiff alleges that RWE is responsible only for 0.5% of global fossil carbon emissions to date, a plausible figure AFAICT (https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/peruvian-farmer-takes-german-energy-giant-rwe-court-landmark-climate-case-2025-03-16). No one is insulting you personally, nor is Stefan blaming the nation of Peru disproportionately for global warming!
As for Stefan needing to sue everyone who’s ever burned, or caused to be burned, any amount of fossil carbon: you understand, don’t you, that Stefan didn’t write the published reports, and isn’t suing anybody? Yet you’ve apparently failed to grasp the Tragedy of the Commons: a term of Economics art, and one reason why Economics is called “the dismal science”. Global warming is the result of the “free” market’s ancient propensity to socialize every transaction cost it can get away with. Only collective market intervention can limit socialized costs, in this case by driving the energy market toward renewables.
Collective measures may include per-tonne fees or taxes on producers, incentives for renewable energy development, and regulations on emissions. The primary obstacle to collective mitigation of anthropogenic global warming is resistance by fossil fuel producers and investors, whose $trillions in annual profits have so far thwarted almost all collective intervention! But anything that reduces net profits to producers drives capital away from them; litigation under existing laws is being tried in the USA (https://lawclimateatlas.org/resources/climate-change-litigation-in-the-us), with mixed results. Suing individual consumers of fossil fuels and all goods and services made with them, is of course ridiculous. Collective action to take the profit out of selling fossil fuels is not: in fact, it is urgent wherever you live!
Nigelj says
Poor Peru: “Why not sue the East India Company, Great Britain, China, the USA, Russia, all the western nations who brought you the industrial revolution including NASA?…This kind of approach is ludicrous, no wonder you lose the arguments ”
Completely unfair statement. I don’t recall Stefan actually endorsing lawsuits against fossil fuels companies for their emissions. The only material in the commentary related to RWE was related to scientific issues around emissions, warming and glacier loss. In no way can that be read as an endorsement of the case. However I do agree that suing fossil fuels companies for emissions doesn’t make a lot of sense. Quite happy to see them sued though, when they lie about the climate issue.
Jean-Pierre Demol says
Pourquoi ne parler que des pertes de glace, phénomène normal en période de réchauffement interglaciaire dans laquelle nous nous trouvons, et taire les gains de glace ? Exemple : une étude parue sur Copernicus (Julia R. Andreasen et al. 2023) sur l’évolutions de la surface de la banquise Antarctique, avec les données satellitaires MODIS (Terra et Aqua) et le GISS de la NASA , montre que malgré des réductions locales observées sur la péninsule Antarctique, elles ont été compensées par une croissance de la superficie en Antarctique oriental et sur les grandes plateformes de glace de Ross et de Ronne- Filchner, soit une augmentation progressive entre 2009 et 2019 avec un gain de 5.305 km² de glace !
Rory Allen says
But do we find ourselves in ‘an interglacial warming period’ at present? Surely the global warming due to the natural emergence from the Younger Dryas was over by around 6000 years BP?
The rate of global warming, of around 0.2C per decade since 1982, is much higher than seen previously. In the 19th century is was about 0.06C per decade. There is no ‘interglacial warming’ mechanism that can account for this.
As for Antarctica, it is currently losing ice at the rate of around 150 billion tons a year, according to NASA estimates. Given that it is mass of ice melting and not surface area disappearing (or gaining), your figures for the surface area are surely irrelevant, non?
DavidD says
Selon les mesures effectuées par les satellites de la NASA, l’Antarctique perd en moyenne 140 milliards de tonnes de glace par an depuis 2002. L’article que vous citez s’intéresse uniquement à la superficie du plateau glaciaire de l’Antarctique – la glace flottante sur les bords du continent, et non à la masse globale de la calotte glaciaire.
Les données recueillies sur une période plus longue (1990) montrent une perte de la superficie de la plateforme glaciaire de l’Antarctique.
Mal Adapted says
LOL! Denialist sophistry means the same in any language. You’ve explicitly resurrected two zombie denialist arguments ranked by SkepticalScience (https://skepticalscience.com/argument.php): in English, “Global Warming is Just a Recovery from the Little Ice Age” (no. 200) and “Antarctica is Gaining Ice” (no. 10). Congratulations, you’ve decisively outed yourself as a pseudoskeptic!
JCM says
“””it would be absurd to assume that the risk of a Lake Palcacocha outburst could be calculated based solely on historical data, without explicitly accounting for global warming caused by fossil fuels”””
Based on the article provided by Secular Animist https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/03/unforced-variations-mar-2025/#comment-831238 –
Isn’t the idea that, through the current calibrated global warming schemes and nebulous feedback factors, Fossil Fuel emission is currently responsible for only 18% of effective radiative forcing, and land use emission to have caused 60% (32%-87%)?
https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/adb7f2
“We compare these results with conventional accounting and find that this approach boosts perceived carbon emissions from deforestation, and finds agriculture, the most extensive land user, to be the leading emissions sector and to have caused 60% (32%–87%) of ERF change since 1750. We also find that fossil fuels are responsible for 18% of ERF, a reduced contribution due to masking from cooling co-emissions”
This isn’t to downplay opposition to fossil-fueled development, but it’s striking how the cumulative emissions and net radiative forcing from land management far exceed those from fossil fuels. This estimate also doesn’t account for the destruction of biologically mediated precipitation regulation, such as the loss of pollen, bacteria, and fungi, which plays a significant role in atmospheric dynamics.
In various forums, the ecological destruction commencing for real in 20th century is actively minimized in the current campaign for climate protection, in spite of obvious significant indicators such as 73% of wildlife populations perishing since 1970 https://findingnature.org.uk/2024/10/10/visualising-the-crisis-of-biodiversity-loss/ , and the previously mentioned overwhelming contribution of landscape management to net forcing.
any insights into this obvious and potentially damaging bias is appreciated.
Ken Towe says
Some historical perspective on glaciers prior to man-made CO2…
“At Stockholm (1910) the next CIG President, Eduard Brueckner, Professor of Geography at Vienna University, described the worldwide glacier shrinkage since the middle of the 19th century as a cyclic phenomenon. Three years later at Toronto (1913) President Charles Rabot was able to report the first of the glacier re-advances which became general in the following decade….”
Keith Woollard says
“In rock samples collected at the edges of the glaciers, researchers found isotope concentrations close to zero. From this, they conclude that these rocks must have remained covered by ice throughout the entire Holocene, ”
That’s a very bold statement. Are they suggestion that having a glacier on top of the rock for a few thousand years doesn’t cause erosion that would wipe the surface layer?