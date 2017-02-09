Serving up a NOAA-thing burger

I have mostly been sitting back and watching the John Bates story go through the predictable news-cycle of almost all supposed ‘scandalous’ science stories. The patterns are very familiar – an initial claim of imperfection spiced up with insinuations of misconduct, coordination with a breathless hyping of the initial claim with ridiculous supposed implications, some sensible responses refuting the initial specific claims and demolishing the wilder extrapolations. Unable to defend the nonsense clarifications are made that the initial claim wasn’t about misconduct but merely about ‘process’ (for who can argue against better processes?). Meanwhile the misconduct and data falsification claims escape into the wild, get more exaggerated and lose all connection to any actual substance. For sure, the technical rebuttals to the specific claims compete with balance of evidence arguments and a little bit of playful trolling for the attention of anyone who actually cares about the details. None of which, unfortunately, despite being far more accurate, have the narrative power of the original meme.
The next stages are easy to predict as well – the issues of ‘process’ will be lost in the noise, the fake overreaction will dominate the wider conversation and become an alternative fact to be regurgitated in twitter threads and blog comments for years, the originators of the issue may or may not walk back the many mis-statements they and others made but will lose credibility in any case, mainstream scientists will just see it as hyper-partisan noise and ignore it, no papers will be redacted, no science will change, and the actual point (one presumes) of the ‘process’ complaint (to encourage better archiving practices) gets set back because it’s associated with such obvious nonsense.
This has played out many, many times before: The Yamal story had a very similar dynamic, and before that the ‘1934‘ story, etc. etc.
Assuming for the sake of politeness that sound and fury signifying nothing is not the main goal for at least some participants, the question arises: since this is so predictable why do people still keep making the same mistakes?
I have two slides that I use in my talks about the challenges of science communication in a politicized world:
The Bates story is an excellent illustration of how this plays out in real life. The key thing to remember is that there is a ready-made narrative and ‘public’ issue for all stories like this and it takes real skill (and might not be possible) to avoiding falling into that pre-existing narrative rut. You know, this one:
Plot idea: 97% of the world's scientists contrive an environmental crisis, but are exposed by a plucky band of billionaires & oil companies.
[Pro-tip: talking about massive international multi-agency conspiracies makes you sound like a crazy person, so get past that by only talking about the whistleblowers!].
Unfortunately, Bates and Curry, perhaps deciding that judgement calls about where on a complex maturity matrix (right) (Bates et al, 2014) any specific dataset should be placed, was not likely to generate much attention, decided to over-egg their pudding: Bates added obviously wrong claims to his litany (like the claim that ASCII data on an ftp site was neither an archive nor ‘machine readable’), and let his imagination run beyond what he could actually show (‘thumbs on the scale’ for instance). David Rose, certain that he had a juicy data tampering story didn’t bother to check his graph when it seemed to show a big difference between analyses. Note that the graph did not actually use the data from the Karl et al (2015) paper at all.
Thus a perhaps interesting claim about process, got turned instantly into a claim about misconduct, and another hammer to be used to undermine independently replicated conclusions (Hausfather et al, 2016). In Bates’ later interviews, he tried to close Pandora’s box – for instance saying that “The issue here is not an issue of tampering with data, but rather really of timing of a release of a paper that had not properly disclosed everything it was”. Well, whoop-dee-doo.
Weirdly he also claimed that he is wary of his critique becoming a talking point for those skeptical of human-caused climate change and that “I knew people would misuse this”.
Which kinda makes my point but also raises some obvious questions!
The key element in politicized discussions of science is the obvious desire of most people to have the narrative confirm what they desperately want to be true. Thus however little the story projected onto the faux debate, that is where the story was going to go. The initial exaggerations and false claims just made this more likely.
In contrast to the argument made in a recent New York Times op-ed, science is not politicized because scientists are citizens and have opinions (they are and they do), but because certain narratives suit political movements better than the truth.
Scientists can fight against this by being scrupulous in not giving opportunities for people to take their words or work out of context and project it onto the faux debate. One can be clear from the beginning about what can’t be concluded, as well as what can be. Specific complaints about specific issues need to be clearly distinguished from general complaints about everything. I find that people who do this don’t get caught up so much in these faux scandals, while for people (like Bates) who don’t see it as their responsibility to properly contextualise their statements, it happens over and again.
When people who know better go ahead anyway, you end up with this kind of mess with all the bad consequences outlined in the above slide, regardless of the point that someone thought they were making. But in this case the actual substance is a total NOAA-thing burger.
Can I get fries with that?
“a total NOAA-thing burger”
Is that like a wish sandwich?
[Response: < href="http://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=nothingburger">Nothing burger: Wish sandwich. So yes, it is – but I can’t make a bad pun from the latter. – gavin]
Bate’s questions the timing of the Karl et al paper? Really?
I question the timing of the Curry, Bates, Rose and Lamar Smith cabal doing this right before the House Science Committee Hearing on “Making the EPA Great Again” on Feb 7th. The House Science Committee twitter account was probably the first to tweet a link to the Daily Mail UK trash tabloid story.
Irony and hypocrisy on several levels.
Good article in Science
http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017/02/how-culture-clash-noaa-led-flap-over-high-profile-warming-pause-study
Given that the author of the piece that has got Dr Curry, David Rose, Andrew Montford, Delingpole ‘Josh’ et al so excited, who is apparently something of an authority on the data in question, is now crystal clear that he saw absolutely no malfeasance or wrongful data manipulation:
“Bates accused former colleagues of rushing their research to publication, in defiance of agency protocol. He specified that he did not believe that they manipulated the data upon which the research relied in any way.
“The issue here is not an issue of tampering with data, but rather really of timing of a release of a paper that had not properly disclosed everything it was,” he said.”
Is it too much to expect that those who DID level accusations of improper data manipulation, which let’s face it is a serious charge for a professional scientist and researcher, to issue retractions and apologies?
I think I know the answer.
Quote from http://www.eenews.net/stories/1060049630
The Bates article was published on Climate Etc. at 6:06 pm on February 4, 2017. In a CE comment I called it a hatchet job at 8:05 pm… 1 hour and 59 minutes.
I apologize for taking so long.
I see one thing new in this go-round: What’s going on actually has to do with altering the course and conduct of federally funded climate science in the Trump era. We’re seeing the orchestration of this Big Lie for use as pretext. Consider:
A Mail on Sunday editorial enthused that following the Rose piece, President Trump “will find it easier than before to dismiss the climate change agenda completely.” National Review predicted that Bates’s actions will “encourage others to speak out about what’s been going on at federal scientific agencies”—and added, “It’s long overdue.” A Fox News report ended by wondering which side the president “will take his cue” from. A brief Wall Street Journal online news video, framing the controversy as “Climategate 2.0,” presented the views of Pat Michaels concerning the falsely alleged data manipulation. The video ends with this take-away from the WSJ moderator: “It sounds like it’s time for the new administration to do a cleanout of NOAA and NASA and all these other agencies.”
Gavin – Thanks for a most interesting article which will prove extremely useful in our current battle against the forces of darkness.
FYI – The scaly suckers on Twitter have just swallowed my very good friend Ray’s tasty bait. Hook, line and proverbial sinker:
https://twitter.com/TradingGurus/status/829642502860898304
There is an excellent argument to be made that Curry and Bates got their timing wrong based on the panel in the House Committee hearing which was set up to bash regulations of chemicals. By the time the hearing was held, the push back had robbed the attack of most of its sting, and Rush Holt was well briefed.
Ceist:If we could monetize hypocrisy these people could pay off the National Debt in a nanosecond and have change left over for several hamburgers…
Steven T. Corneliussen
9 Feb 2017 at 8:02 AM
“I see one thing new in this go-round: What’s going on actually has to do with altering the course and conduct of federally funded climate science in the Trump era. We’re seeing the orchestration of this Big Lie for use as pretext.”
Correct, thanks for pointing this out. Nobody can stop them.
The truth does not have any standing in this kangaroo court.
https://judithcurry.com/2017/02/04/climate-scientists-versus-climate-data/#comment-837040
Talking about manipulation, honesty, archiving, … where are these comments now? Hypocrisy much?
Dennis Nicholas Horne | February 6, 2017 at 9:30 am | Reply
Well, Dr Curry, history isn’t going to be very kind to you. I don’t claim to know much science but I know rubbish when I see it. At least enough not to embrace it.
JCH | February 6, 2017 at 10:04 am | Reply
It’s a hatchet job. This is why the thugs and bullies here at CargoCult Etc. gravitate to her. Buds of a feather.
Scott Westerfield’s tweet: I’d forgotten that, thanks for the reminder, short and sweet!
Meanwhile, there’s some misbehavior that might be worth repeating as well:
https://arstechnica.com/science/2017/02/article-names-whistleblower-who-told-congress-that-noaa-manipulated-data/
Chin up Susan @10!
Our simultaneous subversive surrealist sites are coming together:
Save Our Surf Forecast
Even the UKMO are joining in the fun!
https://twitter.com/jim_hunt/status/829725458484834305
It’s such a shame one can’t embed images in comments on here. Or is there some magical trick to it?
I’ll take Susan Anderson’s affirmation of my earlier comment as a license to offer the link to what has been posted online in the meantime, namely, my full column about the point I had made:
Squabble over supposed global-warming pause illuminates new political challenges
Breitbart’s James Delingpole sees “the perfect excuse to drain the climate swamp.”
http://physicstoday.scitation.org/do/10.1063/PT.5.8205/full/
STC, you are much more credible than I am. Thanks for the link.
Jim Hunt, your first link doesn’t work. I was able to find something called
http://afwetware.org/ “Alternative Facts Wetware” which looks quite fun through a manual truncation: http://www.SaveOurSurfForecast.org (Kesia and the “look” would not appear in a fake). Looks like fun, and your sense of humor is a help, but unfortunately the awfuls appear to have neither self-awareness nor humor, just a determination to turn us into a climate-dangerous kleptocracy per their money masters. I have a nice bumper sticker* and do keep my chin up, but it is not a good time to be in the US without daily attacks on honesty and freedom of speech and such.
* “Don’t Blame Me, I’m from Massachusetts”
(Ed Markey is just as good as Elizabeth Warren, and even our Republican governor is on board with climate change.)
In the same vein as Gavin’s OP…
Whistleblower: ‘I knew people would misuse this.’ They did – to attack climate science by Dana Nuccitelli, Climate Consensus – the 97%, Guardian, Feb 9, 2017
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/climate-consensus-97-per-cent/2017/feb/09/whistleblower-i-knew-people-would-misuse-this-they-did-to-attack-climate-science
Make mine a “thing-burger,” I think. The idea of a thing-burger is that it could be (made of) anything. It’s another way of saying there’s no there there or nothing there, there. For disinformation this is a big plus. It is not necessary to actually say anything. It is only necessary to appear to say something. Cognitive distortion and agendas external to science do the rest. This is an important point, and a hard one, for people who have not themselves practiced saying nothing. The skill can be further refined to make nothing seem to be something–and even some particular thing–at will.
> Constant ‘debate’ of irrelevancies hinders serious discussion.
The slides in this post are brilliant, helpful.
http://www.realclimate.org/images/comms_slide1.png
http://www.realclimate.org/images/comms_slide2.png
In a twitter exchange about GHCN adjustments, I got this gem of a response to one of my tweets.
It’s a creative conspiracy twist that would never have crossed my mind in a thousand years!
Enjoy!
@JCH #5 “The Bates article was published on Climate Etc. at 6:06 pm on February 4, 2017. In a CE comment I called it a hatchet job at 8:05 pm… 1 hour and 59 minutes.
I apologize for taking so long.”
The @HouseScience twitter account tweeted a link to Daily Mail article at 6:27 PM – Feb 4
Is it any surprise that the only ‘scientist’ that Lamar Smith’s @HouseScience twitter account follows is…. Judith Curry?