Are the heatwaves caused by climate change? 

I get a lot of questions about the connection between heatwaves and climate change these days. Particularly about the heatwave that has affected northern Europe this summer. If you live in Japan, South Korea, California, Spain, or Canada, you may have asked the same question.
The raindrop analogy
However, the question is inaccurate and I will try to explain this through an analogy. Let’s say I go for a walk with a friend and my friend feels a few drops of water that fall on her. She asks me if it’s raining. But as long as there was only few drops of water, it could also be something else.
I tell her that we can get some more relevant information in order to get a more reliable answer. Look at the sky. Are there dark clouds on the sky above? And what does the weather forecast say?
If there are dark clouds above and the weather forecast suggests showers, it’s a safe bet to say it is the start of the rain. The rain always start with a few drops, just the way a climate change starts with a few events.
In the same way as with the observation of the first drops of of water, you could not be sure whether the heatwave is a freak event or the emerging pattern of climate change, if you don’t include other relevant information.
There is a range of different pieces of information which are relevant when it comes to the question about weather events and climate change: (a) statistical evidence, (b) physical processes connecting different aspects, and (c) attribution work.
(a) Statistical evidence
Heatwaves are becoming more widespread, last longer, and are getting more extreme (e.g. Keellings and Waylen, 2014). This trend has been predicted and reported in multiple reports, such as the IPCC SREX (2013), the Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences (e.g. Palmer, 2009), and European Academy Science Advisory Council (EASAC, 2013).
Climate change is equivalent to changing weather statistics, and one line of evidence includes the nature of record-breaking events. We can find evidence in both the number[a] and the magnitude of new record-breaking values.
Coumou et al., (2013) observed an increase in the global number of monthly heat records that corresponded to what one should expect if the temperatures increased everywhere by the same rate as the global mean. They also found that local monthly records are on average five times as frequent as they would be in a stationary climate. In other words, four out of five new heat records would not have occurred without global warming.
Other types of evidence includes how often the events (e.g hurricanes) take place, their duration and intensity. Standard statistical tests can also indicate whether a particular event fits in with the expected range of outcomes.
(b) Physical processes
Physical conditions and processes play a role both for the emerging pattern of precipitation, the evolution of weather, and their statistical characteristics. Indeed, we expect the statistics of rainfall and temperature to respond to an altered physical situation.
Earth’s climate has always changed, and there have always been physical causes for the changes. This means that the climate is sensitive to altered conditions, such as greenhouse gases.
It would be difficult to explain why increased concentrations of greenhouse gases had no effect on the global mean temperature or on the statistics of extreme weather conditions while other types of forcing clearly have an effect.
There is no shortage on explanations for why changes in the physical environment should cause more extreme events. Some of these are:
I have also reviewed the greenhouse effect and described how convection can be altered by higher concentration of greenhouse gases. This link with the hydrological cycle may explain why the rains seem to be concentrated over small area of Earth’s surface (Benestad, 2018).
Diminished area of precipitation explains both more frequent flooding and more droughts, and dry conditions exacerbate the heat, as moisture restrain temperatures during evaporation.
We also expect more extreme rainfall in some locations, as higher surface temperatures boost the evaporation and increase the turn-around rate of the hydrological cycle. There are also indications of higher cloud tops (Witze, 2016) which allow the rain drops to grow further than before.
(c) Attribution
It is possible to reproduce extreme weather episodes in computer models, such as those used for weather forecasting. We can conduct experiments to see which effects greenhouse gases have for the outcome. In other words, the models can be used to simulate the same event with and without the present levels (Schiermeier ,2018).
The World Weather Attribution (WWA) has carried out such experiments, and their efforts suggest that recent extreme events have become more likely with an increased greenhouse effect.
Individual cases and emergent behaviour of many events
The planetary system is extremely complex, with interactions between atmosphere, oceans, ice and land, and taking place over a vast range of temporal and spatial scales.
It is hard to say that one aspect is directly connected to another, when there are so many interacting parts and such rich level of complexity. Understanding the difference between individual versus collective events is key to making sense of the situation.
Nevertheless, complex systems tend to give rise to emergent behaviour (explained in Gavin’s TED-talk). And the statistical characteristics of a large number of outcomes is often predictable. In fact, statistics is remarkably predictable, and we can often attribute some probability to the causes of some event through standard statistical tests.
What is causing what?
On another level, there is also the more philosophical question of whether rain drops are caused by the rain or the rain is a result of many rain drops. Rain is a phenomenon that includes many collective events in the clouds.
The same way that extra information such as cloud observation and weather forecast give confidence in our interpretation of the first drops being the start of the rain, the statistical evidence and our understanding of the atmospheric physics provide relevant information for judging the connection between heatwaves and climate change.
A more relevant question
I think it makes sense to rephrase the usual question of whether climate change causes a particular event, since climate and weather are different aspects of the same earth system.
The bottom line is whether we now are observing the first glimpse of a new normal, or if the world will return to its old state. In other words, the question should be whether the recent heatwave is a signs of a new type of weather patterns we can expect for the future. I think the answer to this question is “yes”, based on current information and knowledge.
Footnotes
[a] If data is independent and identically distributed (iid), then the probability of a new record-breaking event diminishes with the number of measurements () . In this case, the expected number of records is . On the other hand, if you count many more records than , then that is a sign that upper tail of the statistical distribution is stretching towards higher levels. In other words, it indicates that extremes are becoming more frequent.
This article, I think, makes a very important point. While following the discussion about the draught and fires in Sweden this summer, I many times wished that the media had understood the point made in this article regarding the importance of relevant information beyond the statistics of past weather. Media relies on meteorologist who in turn relies on their historical data.
I think a major problem is that no universal definition of heat waves exists. WMO defines a heat wave “when the daily maximum temperature for more than five consecutive days exceeds the average maximum temperature by 9 degrees.” Hansen used a three sigma deviation above the average. The National Weather Service uses a combined heat/humidity index, and defines a heat wave as a 48-hour period during which neither the daytime high nor nighttime low falls below the heat stress threshold.
Depending on which definition one uses, different results are obtained concerning heat wave trends. Since climate change will have a greater effect on nighttime lows, the latter definition will show the largest increase in heat waves. Conversely, since climate change has little effect on summer daytime high temperatures, the WMO definition is likely to show little (if any) change in heat waves over time. Most municipalities in the U.S. have not exceeded high maximum temperatures set 60, 80, or 100 years ago, but have regularly exceeded high minimum temperatures.
Additionally, land changes can have a big effect. Hence, big cities are more prone to heat waves, than the countryside, which are more prone than forested areas. Land changes is another variable in their complex planetary system.
I wonder whether we should continue to use the term “new normal.” I understand how it is used above, but normal lmplies something, in this case, temperature, that varies around the mean, something static. But the whole point of man made global warming is that the temperature will not simply move to some new “normal” level but will continue to increase as long as we continue to pour CO2 into the atmosphere. Isn’t the point that what is considered normal will be constantly receding, always beyond our grasp? There will never again be a normal for hundreds and perhaps thousands of years.
“In other words, the question should be whether the recent heatwave is a signs of a new type of weather patterns we can expect for the future.”
I’m not so sure about that. The question should be whether the recent heatwaves are a reliable indicator of a new type of weather patterns we can expect now today and statistically far worse in future Climates as a direct result of Global Warming.
another answers it this way:
Forecasting weather is Dan’s job, but all of Earth Science is his passion.
The right question is how much of a role did climate change play in these events and over the coming months, we will have some answers.
The easiest correct answer is that climate change plays a role in EVERY weather event now. It must, because the planet is around .8C warmer than 150 years ago.
Want To Dig Deeper? Let’s talk about how the warming planet is changing the wind flow pattern several kilometers above the surface.
This is crucial because the wind flow up high controls the weather at the ground below. If that pattern gets stuck, then the weather below it will become stagnant. If it’s a heat wave, it will continue and likely get hotter. If it’s a drought or a wet and rainy weather pattern, the same applies. If climate change is causing a traffic jam in the wind flow pattern aloft, then climate change is holding the smoking gun at the site of extreme weather events.
An important paper that looks into the physics behind this was published in Nature’s Scientific Reports last May by Michael E. Mann, Stefan Rahmstorf and others. This paper may be a difficult read for non-geeks (I read it three times myself, and then asked Dr Mann to make sure I wasn’t getting something wrong!).
Here is what you should worry about: Is this summer’s widespread extreme weather a climate surprise? Is this what happens when we warm the planet by .8ºC?? If so, what happens when we reach 1.5º C in 30-40 years or two degrees after that??
Here is the bad news: That 1.5 C is happening no matter what. It’s already baked into the system. It’s unlikely we can even hold below 2ºC.
We could have if we’d acted 30 years ago, but too many people listened to politicians telling them what they wanted to hear. Those that stood up and told the truth, were thrown out. Just ask former Congressman Bob Inglis how that works.
We are pulling the tail of a sleeping climate lion, and this summer may just be his half-awake “leave me alone” twitch. What happens in 30 years when we kick him in the side? I won’t be around, but your grandchildren will.
#2, Dan H.–
Dan, I think that your statement that “climate change has little effect on summer daytime high temperatures” represents a serious over-egging of your beer (as people used to say, for reasons that escape me).
What the data previously presented showed, IIRC, was that *US* summer maxima showed less trend that other measures. The dynamic is discussed at some length in this dissection of how one notorious climate disinformer misuses that fact to mislead:
https://tamino.wordpress.com/2018/08/08/usa-temperature-can-i-sucker-you/
However, note that the thing causing this low warming trend by that metric is the huge climate anomaly of the ‘dust bowl’ years. And note that, as Tamino says, “the nonlinear trend looks like it might be rising noticeably lately, maybe even getting close to as hot as the summer of the dust bowl era.” That suggests that we’re now at the point where warming climate will increasingly ‘have an effect’ on summer maxima, as reflected in the trend over the complete record.
One can also sanity check this from global perpective. As I emphasized above, the point you made was based on US data only. I already linked the GISTEMP graph showing the spatial structure of the dust bowl years, showing that the warm anomalies were largely confined to the central US, the now ‘cold blob’ area in the North Atlantic, the Russian Arctic, and secondarily a smaller area in central Africa. Here it is again, for those interested:
http://i1108.photobucket.com/albums/h402/brassdoc/Dirty%20Thirties–global.png
You can also examine this from the converse side, which would be to map (NH) summer trends in GISTEMP from 1930 to the present. You get this:
http://i1108.photobucket.com/albums/h402/brassdoc/GISTEMP%20NH%20summer%20trends%20from%201930.png
Sure enough, the US ‘dustbowl warmhole’ is clearly visible.
Of course, that’s mean, not high temperatures, which is what you specified. So to look at that, I plotted NOAA US summer max & min temperatures from 1930 (NB–these are in Fahrenheit!). Red is max (scaled down by 20 degrees F for visual comparison), blue is min, and the greenish trace is the differential (scaled up by 36 F).
http://i1108.photobucket.com/albums/h402/brassdoc/NOAA%20US%20summer%20max%20%20min%20from%201930.png
You can certainly see the narrowing diurnal range in this data in the descending contour of the differentials, and you can see that indeed, low temps are rising faster than highs. Yet it looks to me that most of that pattern is due to the early part of the record; I don’t see much change in the differentials since 1990, if any, and it is certainly clear that highs have had a rising trend since then.
All of which would incline me to believe, once again, that it’s not ‘climate change’ that is failing to affect high temperatures in the US now; it’s that back in the dustbowl days there was a huge anomaly that disproportionately affected highs.
Data source for NOAA, for those who’d like to ‘play’ for themselves:
https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/cag/national/time-series/110/tmin/3/8/1930-2018?base_prd=true&firstbaseyear=1930&lastbaseyear=2017
Great article, up to the point where you drop in the newly popular phrase (almost a meme now), “new normal”. That suggests a plateau. We need to explain that the new “normal” is “weather keeps getting more extreme every decade”…
For Dan H.: The whole point of the scientific literature is to make the definition of the phenomenon that the scientist is observing, make the observations, catalog the data, publish, and let other experts evaluate and critique.
The rest of your response is basic BS. If the WMO definition of heat waves shows much smaller changes, please point to a study that both claims this and claims that this is important. It is insufficient to argue “it might occur”.
@2
“Additionally, land changes can have a big effect. Hence, big cities are more prone to heat waves, …”
Yup. All those new parking lots in north of 60 Sweden and Death Valley have really changed things!!!
> climate and weather are different aspects of the same earth system.
I’d advice against framing it this way. It is the identical phenomena averaged over different time spans. Otherwise people might accept a different climate assuming weather stays the same.
Dan H @2, it doesn’t matter too critically if different countries and agencies use different definitions of a heatwave, because its the ‘trend’ that counts.
The heatwaves in America may be becoming more intense at night, rather than during the day, but that’s no consolation if you can’t afford air conditioning. Hot nights causes serious health problems.
https://insideclimatenews.org/news/09072018/heat-waves-global-warming-overnight-high-temperatures-impact-health-wildlife-wildfires-agriculture
And heatwaves have already increased in frequency and duration globally according to the IPCC. They are increasing in frequency in many parts of America as well. This is just as concerning as their intensity.
The recent rise in average temperature is measured across the globe. There is no surprise that from time to time, co-incidentally, heatwaves will be present in several places at the same time. Standard deviations can give an opinion on the likelihood of this happening.
What will identify attribution to climate change is linkage(s) between simultaneous events attributable to changes in global systems of heat distribution across the Earth. If such causal changes are identified then we will know for sure that the situation is very serious and the time for procrastination is long-gone.
It looks as though we have not reached this point………….
yet.
“The bottom line is whether we now are observing the first glimpse of a new normal..”
There is only a transition stage, until we reach the new equilibrium, or manage to avoid it.
Dan H,
According to the NCDC USA record temperatures page https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/cdo-web/datatools/records, in the last year there were 62 all time high records and 133 high minimum temperatures. These are always set during the summer. A 1:2 ratio. Hardly “Most municipalities in the U.S. have not exceeded high maximum temperatures set 60, 80, or 100 years ago, but have regularly exceeded high minimum temperatures”. Please provide data to support your wild claim.
For the last 30 days there were 94 high maximum temperatures and 121 high minimum temperatures. More high minimum temperatures but hardly what you described. Please cite data to support your wild claims.
By comparison there were 12 all time low temperatures and 9 low max temperatures in the past year. There were 7 low min and 6 low max monthly temperatures in the last 30 days. About 8-10 times as many high records due to climate change.
Forgot to mention this article explanation was really good. The more times this issue is explained the better. I don’t believe there is only one best way to say it either because different people will connect with different styles and approaches.
One of the things causing problems in understanding shows up by the usual question of are-the-heatwaves-caused-by-climate-change. Because climate change, as I see it at least, is a result (a measuring stick?) and not an action. Only “actions” (or in climate speak – drivers/forcings) can cause other things to happen. So while ghg etc are forcings which cause avg overall temp to rise, temperature too is a driver of the weather conditions.
and it’s weather conditions over time = the regional climate = added together equal the global climate & climate system (and avg temps), isn’t it? iow basic physics doesn’t change the results do. Maybe this is stupid thing or way to say it but to me it makes sense – and why I still lean toward, prefer describing / labeling the current and recent past changes in local weather – especially the occurrence of extreme weather events – as being caused by global warming (the driver) which is already showing up as changes in all regional climates (the destination outcome.)
Which may be helpful or unhelpful https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Semantics
#2 Dan H,
“a major problem is that no universal definition of heat waves exists”
I think that the “problem” is that people– even scientists– can be somewhat lax in how precisely they communicate; certainly when it gets to the public through intermediaries.
What if the headline said:
“Are the higher nighttime lows caused by climate change?”
Would that be OK with you? I suspect not; you would probably object as well if we expanded it to say “…accounting for local variations influenced by other factors…”
That’s because you want to make a rhetorical point rather than clarify the science.
I would actually prefer:
“Are the higher nighttime lows caused by the increased energy in the climate system that primarily results from increases in anthropogenic CO2, holding other factors constant?”
It is seriously confusing, I think, to say that a changed climate is caused by climate change.
the frame of these questions stacks the deck. Did AGW cause this fire or heatwave? is like asking which pack of cigarettes caused a lung cancer.
The baseline of increased heat creates a lot of bad outcomes in a manner that is similar to smoking a pack a day creates bad outcomes. Just keep a pack of cigarettes in your pocket. When someone comes up with the question/defense that we can’t know that AGW “caused” a heat wave or forest fire, etc, just pull out the pack and hand it to the denier and assure them that there is almost no way that this pack of cigarettes will cause them any health issues.
I think there are a number of ways in which the tobacco and fossil fuel industries have muddied the waters about the dangers of their products. Specific causation is one and it is a persuasive argument to a lot of human beings. Smoke’m if you got’m.
Mike
