Bending low with Bated breath

“Shall I bend low and in a bondman’s key,Shylock (Merchant of Venice, Act 1, Scene 3)
With bated breath and whisp’ring humbleness…?”
As dark nights draw in, the venerable contrarians at the GWPF are still up late commissioning silly pseudo-rebuttals to mainstream science. The latest, which no-one was awaiting with any kind of breath, is by Dr. Ray Bates (rtd.) which purports to be a take-down of the recent #SR15 report. As Peter Thorne (an IPCC author) correctly noted, this report is a “cut-and-paste of long-debunked arguments”. I’ve grown a little weary of diving down to rebut every repetitive piece of nonsense, but this one has a few funny aspects that make it worthwhile to do so.
When they go low, we go “sigh…”.
Peter wrote a short rebuttal himself and notes a remarkable display of chutzpah by Bates. Bates quotes a line from the AR5 SPM:
It is extremely likely that more than half of the observed increase in global average surface temperature from 1951 to 2010 was caused by the anthropogenic increase in greenhouse gas concentrations and other anthropogenic forcings together.
And then states “This statement did not necessarily attribute all the observed post-1950 warming to anthropogenic effects”. This is of course true. You actually need to read the next line for that:
The best estimate of the human-induced contribution to warming is similar to the observed warming over this period.
But instead of noting that (or the substantive discussion in Chapter 10 that supported it), he claims that
In contrast to this caution, SR1.5 portrays all the global warming observed since the late 19th century as being human-induced (see Figure 1). This major departure from the Fifth Assessment is presented without any rigorous justification.
This is categorically, absolutely, and totally, untrue. The starting point for SR15 is actually exactly what was in AR5 together with more recent literature. Now, this is not the first time that someone has apparently “misunderstood” these lines. I had a substantial back and forth about them with Judith Curry a few years back (see here, and here). [Unsurprisingly perhaps, she thinks Bates’ report is an “excellent analysis“].
It gets better (and by that I mean worse). Bates then comments on Figure SPM1 of the SR15 and says:
The agreement shown in the figure between the observations (with interannual variations smoothed out) and the mean of the climate simulations (produced by global climate models; GCMs) is close, suggesting that strong confidence can be placed in both the indicated acceleration of the warming and its modelled anthropogenic origin.
… except that, this isn’t what is shown in Fig SPM1 at all. Instead, alongside the observations is an estimate of the attributable warming to anthropogenic effects from Haustein et al. (2017), which is not the ‘mean of GCM simulations’ in any respect.
It gets even better. Later in Bates’ article, he is quite enamored by the climate sensitivity results of Lewis and Curry (2018) but doesn’t seem to realise that their results assume that all of the trends since the 19th Century are forced. The exact conclusion he rails against in the first section!
The other paper he likes for it’s climate sensitivity work is his own somewhat obscure effort (Bates, 2016), which argues for an ECS near 1K, despite the clear evidence that the planet has already warmed up by that, with a net forcing substantially less than 2xCO2, and with an ongoing energy imbalance (as evidenced by observed increases in Ocean Heat Content). This, to be gentle, is pretty much impossible.
Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the estimate of OHC that he mentions. He instead pulls another sleight of hand by referencing a result from Laloyaux P., et al. (2018). This is a paper presenting a new (and impressive) coupled data assimilation scheme from ECMWF, but Bates grossly misrepresents the results. The figure he shows is first panel from their figure 10:
He uses this to claim that “the natural variability of the global SST is greater than had previously been estimated”, when a) this doesn’t show SST (though it is related), b) much of the variance pre-1980 is unphysical model drift, and c) the increases in the full depth OHC actually match direct observational estimated (which is unsurprising since this is a data assimilation exercise).
The rest of the report goes from the sublime (just kidding) to the ridiculous (e.g. using a paper by Nicola Scafetta as an authoritative (!) source – anyone heard of autocorrelation or over-fitting?) and cherry picking the few datasets that minimise current changes. He cut-and-pastes a figure from John Christy that we have oft criticised before. He misreads the climate model tuning paper by Hourdin et al (2017) to claim that all CMIP5 models tuned their results to match the 20th Century trends [Narrator: they did not]. But even if it actually were true, it still wouldn’t impact the results in the first figure he attacks because that doesn’t show the CMIP5 models at all. He appears to be unaware of this.
Overall, this is basically a dialed-in work-for-hire. It’s incoherent, inconsistent, a little bit funny and adds nothing to our understanding of the science behind the SR15 report, or indeed any aspect of the attribution issue.
Since I started with a Shakespearean quote, I’ll finish with another one that is more apropos:
It is a taleMacbeth, Act 5 Scene 5
Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,
Signifying nothing.
References
- K. Haustein, M.R. Allen, P.M. Forster, F.E.L. Otto, D.M. Mitchell, H.D. Matthews, and D.J. Frame, "A real-time Global Warming Index", Scientific Reports, vol. 7, 2017. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-14828-5
- N. Lewis, and J. Curry, "The Impact of Recent Forcing and Ocean Heat Uptake Data on Estimates of Climate Sensitivity", Journal of Climate, vol. 31, pp. 6051-6071, 2018. http://dx.doi.org/10.1175/JCLI-D-17-0667.1
- J.R. Bates, "Estimating climate sensitivity using two-zone energy balance models", Earth and Space Science, vol. 3, pp. 207-225, 2016. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/2015EA000154
- P. Laloyaux, E. de Boisseson, M. Balmaseda, J. Bidlot, S. Broennimann, R. Buizza, P. Dalhgren, D. Dee, L. Haimberger, H. Hersbach, Y. Kosaka, M. Martin, P. Poli, N. Rayner, E. Rustemeier, and D. Schepers, "CERA-20C: A Coupled Reanalysis of the Twentieth Century", Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems, vol. 10, pp. 1172-1195, 2018. http://dx.doi.org/10.1029/2018MS001273
- F. Hourdin, T. Mauritsen, A. Gettelman, J. Golaz, V. Balaji, Q. Duan, D. Folini, D. Ji, D. Klocke, Y. Qian, F. Rauser, C. Rio, L. Tomassini, M. Watanabe, and D. Williamson, "The Art and Science of Climate Model Tuning", Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society, vol. 98, pp. 589-602, 2017. http://dx.doi.org/10.1175/BAMS-D-15-00135.1
This is getting RIDICULOUS! Why do they even waste money hiring people like Bates to do climate denials? At this late and warming point, he could be replaced with an IBot!
Given the distance in method, inferential substance, and result between Bates, Scafetta, Lewis, and Curry, and the coherent interpretation which is consistent with properly interpreted observation, calculation, and simulation, how does this kind of thing occur? Is there a subset of journals or reviewers who are selectively drawn or scheduled to review these kinds of papers? I understand that reviewing is often a volunteer engagement, so journals and others can’t be too picky, but, to the degree this can be controlled, doesn’t that argue for some randomization in choice?
Or is it that papers are pigeonholed by subject and needed expertise, and there’s a gaggle of reviewers assigned there, considered qualified to review? Accordingly, such a system might be exploited to define the set of the qualified to be coincident with the set of the favorable, no?
It just seems to me that review and selection of papers is a statistical decision process, and to the degree to which it yields these kinds of results which need to be swatted by responses and letters, there’s something worth fixing about it.
Perhaps primary reviewers need to be shadowed by people less entangled, and there ought to be some compensation from as-near-to-an-impartial-source-as-possible to encourage and justify their efforts? Or is the answer that the entire process ought, in the spirit of Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics, be open source from the get-go?
I wonder, and I’m interested, as these kinds of collective decisions based upon inter rate reliability are of some technical interest. Could one create a retrospective scoring system for reviewers like that used for political polls or weather forecasts with their Brier Scores?
Dr. Schmidt is too kind. The conmen at GWPF are better described in the passages around the title quote:
“Fair sir, you spit on me on Wednesday last;
You spurn’d me such a day; another time
You call’d me dog …”
That, to me, is a fair description of their treatment of climate scientists.
Or perhaps a previous passage:
“Mark you this, Bassanio,
The devil can cite Scripture for his purpose.
An evil soul producing holy witness
Is like a villain with a smiling cheek,
A goodly apple rotten at the heart …”
And in the fullness of time, the phrases preceding the last quote will describe the deniers:
” … a walking shadow, a poor player
That struts and frets his hour upon the stage
And then is heard no more …”
That fullness of time might prove long enuf for many ills, preventable except for their obstruction.
sidd
I accept we are all deeply flawed, but what possesses an academic to get involved with people like Monckton of Brenchley, Lawson of Blaby, Ridley of Coal?
Surely a scientist knows the forum for scientific debate is scientific publishing?One concludes Bates is not interested in the science. Appealing directly to the public with unsubstantiated contrary views is purely political.
Recently a NZ denier made a formal complaint:
https://www.stuff.co.nz/environment/climate-news/109478710/media-council-finds-no-grounds-to-proceed-for-climate-change-complaint
Outcome: “The Media Council does not find Stuff to be in breach of any principle. Finding: No Grounds to Proceed.”
But it’s alarming that members of the public think the GWPF compares in any way shape or form with the IPCC.
Finally, http://www.raybates.net/
What does “current equilibrium” mean? How do you measure surface temperatures from satellites?
This pack-of-lies presented by Bates in this GWPF Briefing 36 is the work of a UK Charity (Charity No 1131448) which thus sucks tax-payers’ money from the unsuspecting British public to fund itself.
And this alleged charity even describes itself as an “educational charity”!!
Well, that’ll learn you!!!
However, within the GWPF’s grand presentation to the world they describe their “mission” saying:-
As they also are bold enough to describe themselves as:-
would it be worth considering shooting-their-fox. What would happen if a paper were sent to the GWPF that set out the case for AGW and the need to rapidly de-carbonise the world’s economy? Perhaps one that pointedly showed the nonsensical nature of the grand statements published by GWPF thus-far? Any nonsense from the GWPF about it being unacceptable for publication by them can then be reported to the UK Charity Commission as demonstrating that the GWPF are a bunch of unreconstructed climate deniers using taxpayers money to spread their lies and in so doing are bringing the Charity Commission into disrepute.
Thanks for the heads-up. I am from Ireland. I’m quite shocked that this kind of denial is still occupying high positions in our country and within being given considerable space in mainstream media. I think it’s time for another article on our website.
I personally don’t like all this scorn.
For me it would be sufficient to just flatly demonstrate the argumentative failures in the paper, and leave it to the reader to shake her head and roll his eyes.
I believe, that in the end, scorn is contraproductive, because it is deepening the already deplorable entrenchment.
Gavin, This my first time commenting on this site even though I’ve been a regular reader for some years.
I really appreciate your posts. Your explanations and clarifications are excellent and incredibly helpful.
Unfortunately I’m afraid I have to agree with Dominik Lenné above. I don’t think ridicule (with its implicit contempt) is a sensible approach in this matter. I understand the urge to try and write in a light and engaging way. You do it very well. I also think it is remarkable that this particular essay/paper is of such poor quality. Unfortunately all of this no longer seems funny. It’s just disturbing. It’s indicative of what people believe they can get away with in these strange times. More importantly, the battle for hearts and minds is a long way from being won.
These posts of yours are not just communications amongst like-minded people. They are seen by many others: many who are incapable of understanding the difference between good and bad climate science. They don’t understand the enormous value of the work that you do. However, they have little difficulty recognising unkindness when they see it. For them that’s all that counts, especially if it’s directed towards someone they think is standing up for their view of the world.
I don’t know the solution. Carefully controlled and well-directed indignation can be wonderful. It can even win hearts. I’m sure contempt is appropriate in some contexts (it’s in our repertoire, so it likely adaptive), but too often, it’s counterproductive. Better to keep it for private communications if in doubt. I’m learning this the hard way too. Thanks for all your work. Have a very happy new year.
[Response: Thanks for the comment. But, as you might expect, I don’t agree. People have tried for years to treat this as if this kind of thing were a good faith discussion among colleagues united in a quest for truth wherever it may lie. That is of course the case for 99% of real scientific engagements that occur at AGU and at workshops and seminars around the world. But this is not that. Dr. Bates and his fellows are not interested in that. They never come to the conferences, they rarely present their work to colleagues, the stuff that gets sent to journals is generally of such poor quality that it only ever appears in fringe, off-topic or pay-for-play journals (“The International Journal of Heat and Technology”???). When people treat this seriously, it simply presents to the outsiders an impression that this is just normal science and these are normal discussions among normal scientists. The more polite and uneffacing we are, the more people hold on to the notion that ‘their guy’ is a real part of the community. Well, that’s just not right. Instead, this is ridiculous nonsense that wouldn’t pass muster in an undergraduate classroom. How then should we discuss it? Ridicule and snark are not everyone’s cup of tea for sure, and I wouldn’t presume to tell anyone else how to conduct their public engagement, but it has it’s place (cf. Kevin Kruse’s twitter feed). It has the undoubted advantage that one can speak honestly without the usual circumlocutions that academics use to indicate in private that something is ridiculous without ever saying so clearly (and there is a lot of that around). Will that change Dr. Bates’ mind or the policy position of the GWPF? No. Will it indicate to some readers that these “critiques” are in fact ridiculous? Maybe. Might it amuse a few? Sure. Might it persuade some journalists or other commissioning editors that these aren’t trustworthy sources? Who knows? Hopefully. There are 8 million ways to engage in public. This is just one of them. – gavin]
In terms of an intellectual and scientific argument, denial of human-caused climate change is as intellectually bankrupt as denial of gravity. It is absolutely shocking how little by way of objectivity the media has in how they bring on deniers to “balance” news programs, as to have “the two sides” represented. The media doesn’t understand how science works. There are no “two sides”. There is only the science.
I would state further that it is actually as intellectually bankrupt to be a human-caused climate change denier as it is to be a Holocaust denier. I know this sounds harsh, but human-caused climate change denial is as malicious as Holocaust denial, as both forms of denial dehumanize those who are/were vulnerable to threats. In terms of Holocaust denial, those who subscribe to such abhorrent beliefs have virulently anti-Jewish views and do not care what happens to them. In terms of human-caused climate change denial, many of those who have these intellectually bankrupt ideas do not give a damn what happens to those who will face and are facing the brunt of a climate system that is becoming more and more destabilized and chaotic.
It is well beyond time the media treat human-caused climate change denial the same way as the Flat Earthers, gravity deniers, and Holocaust deniers. They must not be given any platform unless their studies pass the peer-review test.
I have to agree with Gavin.
I try to be polite with ordinary denialists. They usually don’t know sufficient science for any discussion to be “fair”, and so I take the discussion to their real objection – somehow the “hippies” are going to ruin their lives. And so we proceed to examine that fear and usually they have to admit the science is overwhelming [aka they have no idea]. They just don’t like the potential solutions and hence are in denial – a very human trait that enables CEOs and salespeople to get out of the bed in the morning.
In the “public” debate, however, we have reached the point of existential crisis. We don’t need Neville Chamberlains, we need Winston Churchills. Ridiculous garbage pretending to be science should be subjected to scorn and laughter. More George Carlin commentary we have in this debate, the better, in my view.
The basic problem is that we are not a very smart species, and what limited intelligence we have is geared toward smoothing out cognitive dissonance that might otherwise cause us difficulties in cooperating with out tribe.
Limited as we are, we have developed methods for overcoming our tribal and personal biases–the most successful of which fall under the rubric of “science”. Even the adoption of pseudo-scientific bullshitting by the science denialists attests to the efficacy of the scientific method.
That there are tribes that reject science is not surprising. It is a disruptive force, and those of us who embrace science are the hooligans that threaten social harmony. However, that doesn’t make the positions of the anti-science fools any more virtuous. Anti-science deserves ridicule because it is ridiculous. We are trying to define a new global tribe with global, empirical norms. There is no room for “alternative facts” among such norms.
The more universally we ridicule the anti-science idiots, the sooner will come the day that they see just how limited and ridiculous their tribe has become. This is not a contest between to parties of good faith. It is a contest between truth and lies. That leaves no room for compromise.
Thanks for the reply above. I know that you give a lot of thought to the issue of communication. I take your points seriously. Thanks for the Kevin Kruse reference. I’m certainly in no position to tell you what to do.
Now something else entirely:
A lot of people seem to have missed this. I didn’t see any discussion on realclimate about it. But there does seem to be a slight change in the attribution statements in SR1.5 that deserve a little attention in your rebuttal of Bates.
This is from the SPM:
A1. Human activities are estimated to have caused approximately 1.0°C of global warming5 above pre-industrial levels, with a likely range of 0.8°C to 1.2°C. Global warming is likely to reach 1.5°C between 2030 and 2052 if it continues to increase at the current rate. (high confidence) {1.2, Figure SPM.1}
This is from the executive summary of Chapter 1:
Human-induced warming reached approximately 1°C (±0.2°C likely range) above pre-industrial levels in 2017, increasing at 0.2°C (±0.1°C) per decade (high confidence)
As you can see, it’s not just the phrasing that’s different. The statements focus on the likely best estimates, rather than the “extremely likely” estimates for most of the warming. The time period is different too: they are referring to the time period back to the pre-industrial, not just 1950. In many ways the statements are much clearer and more useful than the one in AR5.
Where Bates is wrong, is where he says that this is “a major departure” from AR5 and that it is presented “without rigorous justification”. Justification is given in Chapter 1 (section 1.2.1.3). But one could see how people might become confused and be led to believe that SR1.5 was strengthening the attribution statements significantly. Contrarians will try to argue that it wasn’t in the remit of the SR1.5 report to update these kinds of statements. But I don’t believe this is true. It is a slight update however, and it does seem that they have relied on some papers published since AR5 to support it. I think it would be helpful to mention this in the rebuttal at the beginning of the article.
I think the tone of the article, and responses is generally good. It’s ‘reasonably’ polite but scornful enough to get peoples attention and viscerally communicate the seriousness of the situation. Lawyers operate like this, and the stakes are high so they know how to persuade people.
The only thing I would question is the shakespearean reference to an idiot as being a bit of an ad hominem. Insults as in blatant ad hominems don’t persuade people, and are really about social dominance. Me the top monkey, you get into your place. Any book on communications skills will tell you this.
Scientific American has this excellent article about the art of communications and persuasion:
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-to-convince-someone-when-facts-fail/
I bailed on arguing with deniers years ago. They are either stupid, corrupt, crazy, or all three. The only reasonable response to them is utter mockery and disengagement. If someone has the time to refute their absurd claims with links and evidence, they come up with their own links to LaLa land sources like Michaels or The Oregon Institute. Time for another Climate Villains series, but I need a new illustrator this time, Ian is busy.
Paul Barry:
Thank you, Gavin, for your reply inline to Mr. Barry. I also want to acknowledge good comments by Stephen Berg and Robin D Johnson.
To be clear, Mr. Barry, I don’t mean to dismiss your comment as “concern trolling”. The political effort to abate climate change by decarbonizing the global economy may be a battle for hearts and minds, and some scientifically-naive members of the public* may indeed be put off by what they perceive as ridicule and snark from scientists. Yet I believe that science, as a cultural adaptation for explaining and predicting reality, succeeds only to the extent it keeps us from being fooled. Gavin’s response confirms my understanding of science as a social institution founded, in part, on intersubjective verification (‘peer review’ in the broad sense), in which trained, disciplined competitive skeptics recognize their peers by the quality of their empirical work, and won’t allow them to fool themselves!
I, for one, wish neither myself nor my fellow energy consumers to be fooled about the earth’s climate. Having trained to the ‘semi-doctoral’ level for a scientific career before finding an easier way to make a living, Mr. Barry, I recognize my reliance on actual experts to speak truth, even if it inconveniences somebody. I’d be disappointed if Gavin, from his office as a high-profile climate expert, failed to call out pseudo-skeptics seeking to fool the scientifically naive about AGW.
For the reasons Gavin mentions and others, I regard the GWPF’s so-called climate experts as professional providers of public disinformation for the private benefit of their wealthy clients, whose fortunes derive from socializing the climate-change cost of fossil fuels. Why shouldn’t mercenary AGW-deniers expect public scorn and derision from genuine climate experts? IMHO, Gavin has a duty to denounce Ray Bates without equivocation. Denialist speech may be permissible, but it can’t be considered respectable!
* Although a solution to widespread scientific naivete is beyond the scope of Gavin’s post, I like John Nielsen-Gammon’s Scientific Meta-literacy proposal. Replies to the Forced Responses thread?