So Wednesday was temperature series update day. The HadCRUT4, NOAA NCEI and GISTEMP time-series were all updated through to the end of 2018 (slightly delayed by the federal government shutdown). Berkeley Earth and the MSU satellite datasets were updated a couple of weeks ago. And that means that everyone gets to add a single additional annual data point to their model-observation comparison plots!
For people who had been paying attention to the data over the last year, the results were not surprising. With the mild La Niña conditions at the beginning of the year, expectations were that 2018 would come in slightly cooler than 2017 (and of course 2016), and so it proved. As in recent years there is a spread in the estimates based on how the Arctic is treated, with the products that don’t extrapolate coming in cooler than those that do, but differences are small.
There were some nice data visualizations out there. From Axios there were some spinning globes of the 40 year trends. The LA Times went with stripes:
The NY Times had their graphic on the front page, above the fold.
There were also updates to the excellent movies from GSFC SVS and the NASA Earth Observatory:
There were a couple of novelties to the presentations this year. Notably a comparison between trends from the in-situ analyses and remote sensing of ground temperature anomalies from AIRS (which is in press at ERL), and to the just released ERA5. Both of these comparison suggest that that patterns of trends are robust, but that the in situ product may still be underestimating change in the Arctic [but more on that another time].
So will 2016 be the new 1998? Used by cherry-pickers as a starting point to show that there is no warming?
While the 2018 global surface temperature putting 2018 as fourth-warmest calender year on record, a warmer 2019 temperature will presumably put-pay to all-but-the-most-ridiculous denialist chatter (although I note the presence of Victor the Troll @2).
To the end of 2018, all surface records set 2016 in top spot, 2015/2017 in second-or-third, 2018 in 4th and 2014/2010 in 5th-or-6th.
So what should we be expecting from 2019? That will very-much depend on how ENSO behaves through the coming months and an El Niño is expected through the year to the autumn, abet a mild one. This would (assuming MEI averaging +0.5 which it has for the months which will impact the start of 2019) perhaps boost the 2019 temperatures by +0.06ºC and pushing the year into second place, just ahead of both 2015 & 2017 but behind 2016 with its big El Niño.
Of course, this is a very simplistic analysis & so probably should be considered as speculation.
The time data series is often made tactile as a rather nice scarf.
https://www.tempestryproject.com/
https://hubpages.com/politics/When-Did-Global-Warming-Stop
https://tamino.wordpress.com/2019/02/08/global-cooling/
WMO Confirms Past 4 Years Were Warmest on Record
https://unfccc.int/news/wmo-confirms-past-4-years-were-warmest-on-record
It already is! You have no idea how many people I’ve had to confront on this claim. To make it even better, it was predicted in 2016 that people would start in on the no warming/cooling since 2016 mantra. The denial community is nothing if not predictable. I actually enjoy when I get a new argument from them!
Victor Grauer of Pittsburgh PA,
“But seriously folks,” you tell us. The analogy you then invoke, that of glasses half full or half empty, includes the blithering idiot who sees the glass half empty as being an incredibly good thing – more room for more beer. I thought that you having demonstrated blithering idiocy on this site many many times in the past, you would appreciate the thought.
As for your grand analysis that “it looks to me as though the Earth is cooling down” perhaps the following simplistic analysis will assist you in understanding why you have it oh so wrongly wrong wrong, yet again!!
The global temperature wobbles about and most of that wobble is due to ENSO. See here (usually 2 clicks to ‘download your attachment’) which graphs the global temperature wobble alongside the ENSO wobble (represented by MEI).
So let’s take GISTEMP and subtract that ENSO wobble. This analysis uses annual data which is not as precise as monthly but it does provide a monotonic temperature increase when averaged over 5-year periods.
Year … … … GISTEMP … … Adj for MEI … … . 5-yr ave
2000 … … … +0.41ºC … … … +0.47ºC
2001 … … … +0.54ºC … … … +0.57ºC
2002 … … … +0.63ºC … … … +0.62ºC … … … +0.55ºC
2003 … … … +0.61ºC … … … +0.56ºC … … … +0.58ºC
2004 … … … +0.54ºC … … … +0.52ºC … … … +0.59ºC
2005 … … … +0.68ºC … … … +0.63ºC … … … +0.59ºC
2006 … … … +0.63ºC … … … +0.64ºC … … … +0.60ºC
2007 … … … +0.64ºC … … … +0.62ºC … … … +0.63ºC
2008 … … … +0.52ºC … … … +0.60ºC … … … +0.64ºC
2009 … … … +0.64ºC … … … +0.66ºC … … … +0.65ºC
2010 … … … +0.71ºC … … … +0.67ºC … … … +0.65ºC
2011 … … … +0.59ºC … … … +0.69ºC … … … +0.67ºC
2012 … … … +0.62ºC … … … +0.64ºC … … … +0.68ºC
2013 … … … +0.65ºC … … … +0.66ºC … … … +0.70ºC
2014 … … … +0.74ºC … … … +0.72ºC … … … +0.74ºC
2015 … … … +0.87ºC … … … +0.79ºC … … … +0.79ºC
2016 … … … +1.00ºC … … … +0.86ºC … … … +0.83ºC
2017 … … … +0.91ºC … … … +0.90ºC
2018 … … … +0.83ºC … … … +0.86ºC
And it demonstrates that 2018 is actually 2nd warmest on record (slightly ahead of 2016) when the ENSO wobble is subtracted from the data. This is hardily cause for pronouncing that “the Earth is cooling down.”
And while “it’s always possible to spin things in any direction one might like,” such spin only holds true when a blithering idiot is justifying his denial of reality.
I see Tamino posted on a ridiculous article at the GWPF, an article which I’m sure Victor would think is fact. I wonder if he can see the the obvious error right at the start.
Thanks for the updates Gavin. I particularly like the histograms at the bottom. They seem to me like the most informative way to look at the current status of models to data comparison.
Dan @ 13 stresses the importance of statistics, statistical significance and trends. That seems important to me too, because in the political arena, where people are asking for climate science to inform climate policy, you need some level of quantification to calibrate the precautionary principle.
So, my question is: What increment of quantitative information about future global temperature are you claiming that the models are providing? What the outsider sees is the hindcast/forecast line advancing every few years along with a new generation of models, suggesting rolling post hoc adjustment presented as model improvement. But Dan @ 13 will know that until proven by prospective out-of-sample data it remains an open question whether the models are adding quantitative information about future temperature response to increasing CO2.
Ordinarily, the usefulness of a method for measuring a physical quantity would be assessed in terms of accuracy and precision. Your average chemist looking at the model histogram/data means trend comparison would say, not particularly accurate and not very precise. They are tuned to follow the general trend but don’t appear to add statistically valid quantitative information into the future.
Instead of accuracy and precision you use the word skill, defined as “Predictive skill is defined as the whether the model projection is better than you would have got assuming some reasonable null hypothesis.” A definition remarkable for its lack of any quantitative element.
Graphic of global warming from 1975- 2011 with enso cycle, 11 year sunspot cycle and volcanic activity removed. Figure 3. Rather illuminating, no sign of any “Hiatus”
https://skepticalscience.com/news.php?p=2&t=100&&n=1172
Amazing how well these five graphs track. Looks like collusion, how else could five different sources produce graphs which nearly overlap. Something as hard to determine as the average global temperature that can not actually be measured but must be estimated and computed, yet five different sources match over 140 years that is unbelievable. If these sources did independent work how could anyone believe that the graphs would match so closely? It appears that climate science is all about believing.
[Response: That is such a BS argument. – gavin]
#25 MPassey,
“…add statistically valid quantitative information into the future.”
Yogi Berra: “It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.”
But seriously, what would that be like? Your language is pretty ambiguous; it would be helpful if you could give an example.
For me, the information that there will be an increase in heat waves, or that seal level will rise, is demonstrably “accurate”. How do you propose to determine how precise it needs to be in terms of public policy?
Is “2 to 4” feet SLR more or less worrying than “2 to 8”?
Surely the issue is the continuing imbalance between incoming and outgoing IR, last I read at about 0.6W/m2**2. That heat is going somewhere, presumably into the ocean as happened with the so-called 1998 ‘hiatus’.
Gavin, thanks for allowing my post and thanks for the reply. Producing a global temperature requires many judgment calls and extrapolation. These graphs look like they were done by groupthink. While my post may fit your definition of BS it is not BS in the classical definition of being done to trick or deceive.
[Response: Hey, have you ever wondered why all the measurements of the gravitational constant are similar? Maybe it’s a conspiracy. And wow! look at the way weather forecasts kind of agree on the chances for rain tomorrow! I’m sure it’s groupthink! And really, have you ever noticed that planes are all kind of the same shape? If the ‘science’ was so independent why aren’t they all sorts of different shapes? Yeah, the most obvious answer is that they’re all trying to deceive us. It can’t possibly be that there is an actual objective reality that multiple investigations reveal to be robust. Nah…. let me just adjust my tin-foil hat. – gavin]
#44 of course vast majority of the excess heat is going to the ocean. Actually the imbalance is measured by the change in ocean heat content so there was not need to hedge it with ‘presumably’.
Dan DaSilva–
Dan, it is not surprising that the temperature records track so closely, partly because the data used is so voluminous. You have thousands of stations in the global climate network; the effects of an error in any one reading are thoroughly washed out. And people do try to do it right; observations are their job. (Of course, a lot of this is automated now.) The tough calls are mostly in dealing with historical data–not present measurements, which though still susceptible to error like anything else, are understood to need to be consistent over time. (“Homogenous.”)
You state that the task requires “many judgment calls and extrapolation”. But that isn’t really right, not for the contemporary record. Data quality control may call for some judgment at times, but it’s not going to be “many” in relation to the total amount of data.
Extrapolation is indeed used by some data sets (GISTEMP and BEST, the latter of which uses a more sophisticated extrapolative technique called “kriging”, which I don’t pretend to understand in any detail). Others, notably HADCRUT, eschew this. The difference it makes is principally in the polar regions, especially the Arctic, where relatively little in situ data is available. GISTEMP and BEST try to compensate for this; HADCRUT doesn’t, and the result is that, since the Arctic is warming faster than anyplace else, HADCRUT has a slower rate of warming than do the ones using spatial extrapolation to improve effective coverage.
The satellite datasets, RSS & UAH, are a different kettle of fish; remote sensing of temperature is an indirect business. What’s actually measured is microwave radiation; this must be converted into temperature via software algorithms, which must also account for other factors (notably time of observation, which can change as orbits decay over time).
They are also less precise spatially: they can only measure the microwave signal they receive at their orbital altitude, which is a mix of radiation originating basically from all throughout the atmosphere below. There are clever techniques that allow them to ‘focus’ on several different levels in the atmosphere, but still we’re talking about temperature averaged over several kilometers of height.
Finally, the upper air lacks the stabilizing effect of the thermal inertia of the ground (or water); so RSS and UAH are far more variable than are the members of the “instrumental record”, which measure the “2-meter temperature” directly.
So all in all, the satellite record is a much twitchier beast, hewing closer to your concept than the instrumental record does. That it matches as well as it does is a tribute to a hell of a lot of hard work.
Last word: as you note, the records do match well; they certainly tell the same basic story, which is that the planet is warming, and has been pretty consistently for the last 40 years or so. But if you look at a larger graph of the temperature records, you will see a lot of divergence in the higher frequencies that you can’t see in the small images above.
Perhaps you might find the differences in detail reassuring, so have a look at this graph comparing what I call the ‘Big 5’ temperature records. (And yes, this needs updating; I’ve kept up the graph itself, up until the recent government shutdown, but apparently haven’t shared it for a couple of years.)
https://i1108.photobucket.com/albums/h402/brassdoc/quotBig%20Fivequot%20temperature%20trends%201-98%20to%20present.png
#41 Dan DaSilva
You have really figured it out, haven’t you?. Either the scientific results agree and then it’s a conspiracy. Or else the results don’t agree and then the science “isn’t settled” and “there is no consensus”. That way either you win or the rest of us lose. And that’s why your argument is total bullshit.
I will chip in on the tin foil hat for DDS. Do we have a kickstarter open for that?