10 years on

I woke up on Tuesday, 17 Nov 2009 completely unaware of what was about to unfold. I tried to log in to RealClimate, but for some reason my login did not work. Neither did the admin login. I logged in to the back-end via ssh, only to be inexplicably logged out again. I did it again. No dice. I then called the hosting company and told them to take us offline until I could see what was going on. When I did get control back from the hacker (and hacker it was), there was a large uploaded file on our server, and a draft post ready to go announcing the theft of the CRU emails. And so it began.From “One year later”, 2010.
Many people are weighing in on the 10 year anniversary of ‘Climategate’ – the Observer, a documentary on BBC4 (where I was interviewed), Mike at Newsweek – but I’ve struggled to think of something actually interesting to say.
It’s hard because even in ten years almost everything and yet nothing has changed. The social media landscape has changed beyond recognition but yet the fever swamps of dueling blogs and comment threads has just been replaced by troll farms and noise-generating disinformation machines on Facebook and Twitter. The nominally serious ‘issues’ touched on by the email theft – how robust are estimates of global temperature over the instrumental period, what does the proxy record show etc. – have all been settled in favor of the mainstream by scientists plodding along in normal science mode, incrementally improving the analyses, and yet they are still the most repeated denier talking points.
Sure, there has been some change in community awareness of how email can be weaponised, and consequently a greater separation (thankfully) between official email and more casual fare. There are better support networks for scientists caught in the “firehose of shit” than there used to be (CSLDF!). There is surely less naivety about how politicised climate science can become. But the drive of right-wing ‘think-tanks’ like CEI and the American Tradition Institute, to FOIA their way to more email-related scandal has run aground – the political appetite for more ‘revelations’ of scientists doing science and being human has apparently evaporated. Meanwhile the hacks involved have resorted to suing each other over whose hands should be in the dark money cookie jar.
There are still folks insisting that the ’emails speak for themselves’ without ever being able to articulate what they say without getting the context or timing or people totally wrong (see here for a typical recent example of absolutely certainty coupled with almost total ignorance). This is an indication that for some, ‘climategate’ has simply become a banner to be waved around on the battlefield to encourage the troops. Obviously, that has nothing to do with science, or scientific practice.
The bigger changes over the last 10 years have nothing to do with ‘issues’ in climate science either. The ‘facts on the ground’ have shifted dramatically. The warmest years on record, increasing influences of climate change on wildfires, hurricane intensity, heat waves, coastal flooding, coral bleaching, etc. have meant that outright denial of science isn’t as marketable any more as the wider conversation has moved to solutions. The issues associated with how we actually reduce emissions involve mostly a different group of people, with different (and diverse) expertise and controversies that revolve far more around theories of political change and questions of equity, than they do arcane issues in paleo-climate or weather station homogenization. Some people will continue to obsess of two-decade-old minutae which even at the time were obscure and irrelevant, but now I don’t see why anyone sane would want to even bother.
As I said more than a decade ago, no political decisions have ever been made based on 15th Century trees – not even in the 15th Century. The development of the politics of climate over the last 10 years simply underlines that.
Once again, thank you for your outstanding marathon work putting the record straight 10 years ago.
I’ll second CM’s comment. I disagree with much of what appears in this blog, but by staying in post for 3 days answering questions and responding to talking points from all and sundry, you performed a real service.
Some people will continue to obsess of two-decade-old minutae which even at the time were obscure and irrelevant, but now I don’t see why anyone sane would want to even bother.
Minutia are the stuff of science, like the differences among acetic acid, ethanol and methanol; the difference between CO and CO2; or the differences among gasolines of different octane ratings. Some people do and some people don’t perceive a difference between “Mike’s trick” (a sophisticated technique) and “Mike’s trick to hide the decline” (an attempt at deception.) Some do and some don’t perceive a difference between “exoneration” as a result of investigation, and “past the statute of limitations” as a reason not to file criminal charges.
Other “minutia” include a possible 1% increase in global mean temperature, and an increase in the concentration of a trace gas in the atmosphere.
Why not mention Judith Curry’s take, Legacy of Climategate – 10 Years Later https://judithcurry.com/2019/11/12/legacy-of-climategate-10-years-later/
RealClimate isn’t the only blog-site remembering the Climategate hack. The denialists are reliving their past glories as well – an OP at Wattsupia delving into the archive to re-run the old nonsense and Judy Curry expending 4,000 words saying not-a-lot, although she does manage to make plain her belief that eventually AGW will be overwhelmed by future climatic events:-
[**Judy’s 4,000 word essay includes a post-Climategate Steve Scheinder quote saying “A mega heat wave this summer is worth 3 orders of magnitude more in the PR wars–too bad we have to wait for random events since evidence doesn’t seem to cut it anymore with the MSM.”]
..
Matthew R Marler,
There never was a statement “Mike’s trick to hide the decline” – that was made up by AGWDeniers only. The two phrases – ‘Mikes trick’ and ‘hide the decline’ came in separate emails days/weeks apart.
Only AGW deniers continue this chronic deceptive lie about the stolen emails.
“Mike’s trick to hide the decline” (an attempt at deception.) – Matthew Marler
Risible.
To be deception, it would have to hide truth. The truth: there was no decline, so it illuminated truth. You just don’t like it, so you throw around the usual Cesspool Etc. type insults.
Interesting that Judith Curry is impressed by James Delingpole, a journalist who knows little and who lies and misleads repeatedly. This says much about Judith Curry. She appears to have been sucked in, and is obviously in so deep shes too proud to change tack now.
Matthew R Marler, yes minutia are the stuff of science and you make it plain you have a very limited understanding of them. Many of the most powerful effects in the world are from substances in very low concentration. Do some research.
Reference @5
Robert Bradley, just another paid climate denier who honed his morals while working for ENRON
DESMOG–Robert L. Bradley Jr.
Gavin, it really says something that you chose only the US to do you google comparison. Maybe you should start a World Series :-)
Sure a similar trend can be seen if you ask the rest of the world, but there are some striking differences. For example Climategate peaked interest in climate change to a level that only just recently has been matched.
Or do the comparison using global warming instead of climate change. Or look at Russia who supposedly was responsible…
Robert Bradley says:
Why not mention that Robert Bradley is a former chief speechwriter for Ken Lay and ENRON? He was there at the beginning of The Long Grift.
This is not about facts. It is about ruthless psywar and disinformation, Goebbels “Big Lie” technique – Tell a lie long enough and people will believe it. Realize this is a war.
Curry’s take reminds us of why she is not very highly regarded by the majority of climate scientists. She is become a professional denier.
Why not mention that ENRON was largely created to help facilitate the changing the grid to integrate wind and solar power to combat climate change/global warming?
“Why not mention that ENRON was largely created to help facilitate the changing the grid to integrate wind and solar power to combat climate change/global warming?”
Why mention something that is not true?
http://bartonlevenson.com/Climategate.html
Marco,
Enron was formed via the merger of a Houston natural gas company and an Omaha pipeline company. The purpose was to game the system so as to extract value fraudulently.
“At the end of 2001, it was revealed that Enron’s reported financial condition was sustained by institutionalized, systematic, and creatively planned accounting fraud, known since as the Enron scandal. Enron has since become a well-known example of willful corporate fraud and corruption.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enron
#3 “Other “minutia” include a possible 1% increase in global mean temperature…”
Well, assuming you are talking about Kelvins (the only scale where a “percent” rise in temperature would make any kind of sense), then a global mean temperature which leads to runaway “moist greenhouse” conditions and eventual boiling of the oceans only required a rather modest 10% increase in temperature
http://www.windaction.org/posts/14614-corporate-social-responsibility-and-energy-lessons-from-enron
remember it well, just happened to be reading as it unfolded
10 Nigel J: Many of the most powerful effects in the world are from substances in very low concentration.
I did not deny that. My point was that minutia (such as substances in very low concentration) can be important. Most people here recognize that the slight concentration of CO2 can be important; so (potentially) were the “minutia” of the ClimateGate affair, so calling them “minutia” is at best empty.
Also whittering away in the denialosphere is Roy Spencer who marks the anniversary of the Climategate hack by tapperty-tapping just 1,500 words on the subject of Climate Extremism in the Age of Disinformation (although some of it is a cut-&-paste job from that paragon of troof & onistee James Dellingpole). Spencer attempt to argue that the swivel-eyed climate change deniers are matched by the bulk of climate science, and it is thus implied that it is just he plus a few others who are not being corrupted by political (or religions) views/prejudice. It is not Climategate (or what it allegedly exposed) that matters because science is being driven by belief, not the evidence. He puts this sarcastically as follows:-.
Roy Spencer is the old man on his way home when his wife calls to tell him there’s an idiot driving down the wrong side of the motorway.
“Not just one”, he says, “There’s hundreds of them…”
@25 Matthew R Marler. Climategate was nothing more than a beat-up based on lies.
Scientists’ warnings about the consequences of the (rising) level of CO2 in the atmosphere is based on evidence, describes by the American Physical Society as “incontrovertible”.
No amount of arguing about detail changes “fantasy” into “reality” or “lies” into “truth”.
Matthew R Marler @25, I agree and it looks like I misinterpreted your comment. All I saw was the meme about CO2 was a trace gas that denialists often use, and I jumped to the conclusion you were downplaying it. So much denialist stuff gets posted on the net that I get a bit suspicious.
Al Bundy @19: I think you meant to respond to Aaron @16, who made the strange claim that Enron was created “to help facilitate the changing the grid to integrate wind and solar power to combat climate change/global warming”, and now at #22 provides a link to an anti-wind site that promotes the view of Robert Bradley, who has rather personal motives to try and not make Enron’s failure a result of fraud, but instead of supposed “green” policies (Aaron does not seem to know that Robert Bradley was Ken Lay’s speech writer for many years). And he fails to note that even that ‘evidence’ he provides does not support his claims about ‘why’ Enron was created.
MAR @23, given Spencers comments in the quote are a collection of misleading statements, strawmen, nonsense and conspiracy theories and is all just utterly unscientific, there would arguably be a good case to stop his UAH temperature analysis funding. He would probably survive but only because RSS does the same job and offers a more level headed and less politicised alternative.
7 artful dodger: Matthew R Marler,
There never was a statement “Mike’s trick to hide the decline” – that was made up by AGWDeniers only. The two phrases – ‘Mikes trick’ and ‘hide the decline’ came in separate emails days/weeks apart.
I am glad that you agree with me that getting the “minutia” correct is important.
JCH: The truth: there was no decline
You are mistaken. It was also called the “divergence”. The last 3 decades of the temperatures inferred from the principal components of the tree ring measurements seemed to show a decline in global meant temperature.
Matthew R Moron: I am glad that you agree with me that getting the “minutia” correct is important.
AB: No. The minutia is minutia and when the issue is Death and Extinction minutia gets in the way.
#33, MRM–
Correct, basically; the “decline” in the infamous “hide the decline” email line was a decline in warming trend in tree ring proxy data. The principals involved in the email exchange knew that perfectly well, and so did anyone who read the entire exchange, because context made it clear. Dr. Mann was “hiding” it, not to deceive, but to clarify what the reality was, by highlighting the information believed to be trustworthy and leaving the untrustworthy to the ‘notes.’
The only “deception” involved, in my perhaps insufficiently humble opinion, occurred when propagandists ripped the phrase from its context to create the misleading impression that “decline” referred to instrumental data (or, naively, “the real temperature.”) It’s notable, also IMPIHO, that at least the first person to do so necessarily did it in bad faith (since they HAD to read the whole thread, and hence had, or should have had, the context.)
The naturalness of the assumption, and hence the effectiveness of the true deception, is neatly illustrated by the fact that here we are once again, ten years later, clarifying just what “declined.”
For those who might be interested, the ‘rest of the story’ was that the tree ring decline was accounted for by the effect of CO2 fertilization.