10 years on

Filed under: — gavin @ 17 November 2019

I woke up on Tuesday, 17 Nov 2009 completely unaware of what was about to unfold. I tried to log in to RealClimate, but for some reason my login did not work. Neither did the admin login. I logged in to the back-end via ssh, only to be inexplicably logged out again. I did it again. No dice. I then called the hosting company and told them to take us offline until I could see what was going on. When I did get control back from the hacker (and hacker it was), there was a large uploaded file on our server, and a draft post ready to go announcing the theft of the CRU emails. And so it began.

From “One year later”, 2010.

Many people are weighing in on the 10 year anniversary of ‘Climategate’ – the Observer, a documentary on BBC4 (where I was interviewed), Mike at Newsweek – but I’ve struggled to think of something actually interesting to say.

It’s hard because even in ten years almost everything and yet nothing has changed. The social media landscape has changed beyond recognition but yet the fever swamps of dueling blogs and comment threads has just been replaced by troll farms and noise-generating disinformation machines on Facebook and Twitter. The nominally serious ‘issues’ touched on by the email theft – how robust are estimates of global temperature over the instrumental period, what does the proxy record show etc. – have all been settled in favor of the mainstream by scientists plodding along in normal science mode, incrementally improving the analyses, and yet they are still the most repeated denier talking points.

Sure, there has been some change in community awareness of how email can be weaponised, and consequently a greater separation (thankfully) between official email and more casual fare. There are better support networks for scientists caught in the “firehose of shit” than there used to be (CSLDF!). There is surely less naivety about how politicised climate science can become. But the drive of right-wing ‘think-tanks’ like CEI and the American Tradition Institute, to FOIA their way to more email-related scandal has run aground – the political appetite for more ‘revelations’ of scientists doing science and being human has apparently evaporated. Meanwhile the hacks involved have resorted to suing each other over whose hands should be in the dark money cookie jar.

There are still folks insisting that the ’emails speak for themselves’ without ever being able to articulate what they say without getting the context or timing or people totally wrong (see here for a typical recent example of absolutely certainty coupled with almost total ignorance). This is an indication that for some, ‘climategate’ has simply become a banner to be waved around on the battlefield to encourage the troops. Obviously, that has nothing to do with science, or scientific practice.

The bigger changes over the last 10 years have nothing to do with ‘issues’ in climate science either. The ‘facts on the ground’ have shifted dramatically. The warmest years on record, increasing influences of climate change on wildfires, hurricane intensity, heat waves, coastal flooding, coral bleaching, etc. have meant that outright denial of science isn’t as marketable any more as the wider conversation has moved to solutions. The issues associated with how we actually reduce emissions involve mostly a different group of people, with different (and diverse) expertise and controversies that revolve far more around theories of political change and questions of equity, than they do arcane issues in paleo-climate or weather station homogenization. Some people will continue to obsess of two-decade-old minutae which even at the time were obscure and irrelevant, but now I don’t see why anyone sane would want to even bother.

As I said more than a decade ago, no political decisions have ever been made based on 15th Century trees – not even in the 15th Century. The development of the politics of climate over the last 10 years simply underlines that.

Google search trends since 1/1/2009

35 Responses to “10 years on”

    CM says:
    17 Nov 2019 at 10:33 AM

    Once again, thank you for your outstanding marathon work putting the record straight 10 years ago.

    Thomas William Fuller says:
    17 Nov 2019 at 11:36 AM

    I’ll second CM’s comment. I disagree with much of what appears in this blog, but by staying in post for 3 days answering questions and responding to talking points from all and sundry, you performed a real service.

    Matthew R Marler says:
    17 Nov 2019 at 11:55 AM

    Some people will continue to obsess of two-decade-old minutae which even at the time were obscure and irrelevant, but now I don’t see why anyone sane would want to even bother.

    Minutia are the stuff of science, like the differences among acetic acid, ethanol and methanol; the difference between CO and CO2; or the differences among gasolines of different octane ratings. Some people do and some people don’t perceive a difference between “Mike’s trick” (a sophisticated technique) and “Mike’s trick to hide the decline” (an attempt at deception.) Some do and some don’t perceive a difference between “exoneration” as a result of investigation, and “past the statute of limitations” as a reason not to file criminal charges.

    Other “minutia” include a possible 1% increase in global mean temperature, and an increase in the concentration of a trace gas in the atmosphere.

    BrettnCalgary says:
    17 Nov 2019 at 12:07 PM

    Nice recap. I recall that particular mess well, the deniers dig it up occasionally but it has mostly faded away. Btw, minor typo:
    “absolutely certainty”
    Better fix it before some science denier declares you unfit to lead GISS.

    Robert Bradley says:
    17 Nov 2019 at 12:39 PM

    Why not mention Judith Curry’s take, Legacy of Climategate – 10 Years Later https://judithcurry.com/2019/11/12/legacy-of-climategate-10-years-later/

    MA Rodger says:
    17 Nov 2019 at 12:53 PM

    RealClimate isn’t the only blog-site remembering the Climategate hack. The denialists are reliving their past glories as well – an OP at Wattsupia delving into the archive to re-run the old nonsense and Judy Curry expending 4,000 words saying not-a-lot, although she does manage to make plain her belief that eventually AGW will be overwhelmed by future climatic events:-

    “At some point, a spate of La Nina events, a shift to the cold phase of the AMO, increased volcanic activity, impacts of a solar minimum and another ‘hiatus’ are inevitable; sort of the reverse of what Steve Schneider** was waiting for.”

    [**Judy’s 4,000 word essay includes a post-Climategate Steve Scheinder quote saying “A mega heat wave this summer is worth 3 orders of magnitude more in the PR wars–too bad we have to wait for random events since evidence doesn’t seem to cut it anymore with the MSM.”]

    ..

    PS – Be aware that comments posted on other RC threads are appearing on the side-bar list of comments but are not appearing on the threads themselves.

    Artful Dodger says:
    17 Nov 2019 at 3:04 PM

    Matthew R Marler,
    There never was a statement “Mike’s trick to hide the decline” – that was made up by AGWDeniers only. The two phrases – ‘Mikes trick’ and ‘hide the decline’ came in separate emails days/weeks apart.

    Only AGW deniers continue this chronic deceptive lie about the stolen emails.

    JCH says:
    17 Nov 2019 at 3:36 PM

    “Mike’s trick to hide the decline” (an attempt at deception.) – Matthew Marler

    Risible.

    To be deception, it would have to hide truth. The truth: there was no decline, so it illuminated truth. You just don’t like it, so you throw around the usual Cesspool Etc. type insults.

    nigelj says:
    17 Nov 2019 at 3:48 PM

    Interesting that Judith Curry is impressed by James Delingpole, a journalist who knows little and who lies and misleads repeatedly. This says much about Judith Curry. She appears to have been sucked in, and is obviously in so deep shes too proud to change tack now.

    nigelj says:
    17 Nov 2019 at 3:51 PM

    Matthew R Marler, yes minutia are the stuff of science and you make it plain you have a very limited understanding of them. Many of the most powerful effects in the world are from substances in very low concentration. Do some research.

    CCHolley says:
    17 Nov 2019 at 4:42 PM

    Reference @5

    Robert Bradley, just another paid climate denier who honed his morals while working for ENRON

    Robert Bradley Jr. is the founder and CEO of Institute for Energy Research (IER). Bradley spent nearly 20 years in the business world including 16 years at Enron where he served as corporate director of public policy analysis and as a speech writer for Kenneth L. Lay. [14]

    Robert Bradley has been associated with a range of conservative and free-market think tanks; he was an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute and Competitive Enterprise Institute CEI), an Energy and Climate Change Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) in London, and an honorary senior research fellow at the Center for Energy Economics. He has been a member of the Academic Review Committee for the Institute for Humane Studies at George Mason University. [13]

    He is also the author of several books including Climate Alarmism Reconsidered (2003) and Renewable Energy: Not Cheap, Not ‘Green’ (Cato Institute, 1997), and formerly ran the website Political Capitalism.org. [13]

    DESMOG–Robert L. Bradley Jr.

    Keith Woollard says:
    17 Nov 2019 at 7:16 PM

    Gavin, it really says something that you chose only the US to do you google comparison. Maybe you should start a World Series :-)
    Sure a similar trend can be seen if you ask the rest of the world, but there are some striking differences. For example Climategate peaked interest in climate change to a level that only just recently has been matched.

    Or do the comparison using global warming instead of climate change. Or look at Russia who supposedly was responsible…

    Paul Pukite (@whut) says:
    17 Nov 2019 at 7:25 PM

    Robert Bradley says:

    “Why not mention Judith Curry’s take, Legacy of Climategate – 10 Years”

    Why not mention that Robert Bradley is a former chief speechwriter for Ken Lay and ENRON? He was there at the beginning of The Long Grift.

    Patrick Mazza says:
    17 Nov 2019 at 8:00 PM

    This is not about facts. It is about ruthless psywar and disinformation, Goebbels “Big Lie” technique – Tell a lie long enough and people will believe it. Realize this is a war.

    William Jackson says:
    17 Nov 2019 at 8:05 PM

    Curry’s take reminds us of why she is not very highly regarded by the majority of climate scientists. She is become a professional denier.

    aaron says:
    17 Nov 2019 at 10:24 PM

    Why not mention that ENRON was largely created to help facilitate the changing the grid to integrate wind and solar power to combat climate change/global warming?

    Marco says:
    18 Nov 2019 at 1:59 AM

    “Why not mention that ENRON was largely created to help facilitate the changing the grid to integrate wind and solar power to combat climate change/global warming?”

    Why mention something that is not true?

  18. 18
    Al Bundy says:
    18 Nov 2019 at 7:23 AM

    Marco,

    Enron was formed via the merger of a Houston natural gas company and an Omaha pipeline company. The purpose was to game the system so as to extract value fraudulently.

    “At the end of 2001, it was revealed that Enron’s reported financial condition was sustained by institutionalized, systematic, and creatively planned accounting fraud, known since as the Enron scandal. Enron has since become a well-known example of willful corporate fraud and corruption.”

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enron

    zebra says:
    18 Nov 2019 at 9:34 AM

    For the moderators and any experts, about the issues with comments not being visible:

    I notice that there is a little green “at” showing up underneath “zebra says:” when I am trying to submit. I don’t recognize this. Is this a “fix” for whatever was going on, or is it the source of the problem?

    Clicking on it sends me back to the original topic screen; my comment vanishes.

    Paul Donahue says:
    18 Nov 2019 at 1:43 PM

    #3 “Other “minutia” include a possible 1% increase in global mean temperature…”

    Well, assuming you are talking about Kelvins (the only scale where a “percent” rise in temperature would make any kind of sense), then a global mean temperature which leads to runaway “moist greenhouse” conditions and eventual boiling of the oceans only required a rather modest 10% increase in temperature

  23. 23
    john byatt says:
    18 Nov 2019 at 4:08 PM

    remember it well, just happened to be reading as it unfolded

    DasKleineTeilchen says:
    18 Nov 2019 at 9:32 PM

    @zebra: this is getting weirder and weirder; yesterday the new comments on “unforced variations” and “Sensitive But Unclassified” on the second page of comments werent there, but after submitting a new comment, they were?!? now, today they vanished again, even as it says on page ONE (for example) of “unforced variations” “74 comments” but on page TWO it says still (and again) “69 comments”. tried different computers, a smartphone and a proxy-server, same result.

    ?????

    Matthew R Marler says:
    19 Nov 2019 at 3:15 AM

    10 Nigel J: Many of the most powerful effects in the world are from substances in very low concentration.

    I did not deny that. My point was that minutia (such as substances in very low concentration) can be important. Most people here recognize that the slight concentration of CO2 can be important; so (potentially) were the “minutia” of the ClimateGate affair, so calling them “minutia” is at best empty.

    MA Rodger says:
    19 Nov 2019 at 6:58 AM

    Also whittering away in the denialosphere is Roy Spencer who marks the anniversary of the Climategate hack by tapperty-tapping just 1,500 words on the subject of Climate Extremism in the Age of Disinformation (although some of it is a cut-&-paste job from that paragon of troof & onistee James Dellingpole). Spencer attempt to argue that the swivel-eyed climate change deniers are matched by the bulk of climate science, and it is thus implied that it is just he plus a few others who are not being corrupted by political (or religions) views/prejudice. It is not Climategate (or what it allegedly exposed) that matters because science is being driven by belief, not the evidence. He puts this sarcastically as follows:-.

    You see, it does not really matter whether a few bad actors (even if they are leaders of the climate movement) conspired to hide data and methods, and strong-arm scientific journal editors into not publishing papers that might stand in the way of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) mission to pin climate change on humans, inflate its seriousness, and lay the groundwork for worldwide governmental efforts to reduce humanity’s access to affordable energy.
    The folks were simply trying to Save the Earth™, and we all know that the ends justifies the means, right? So what if they cheated? Boys will be boys, you know. The science is sound, and besides, 97% of all scientists agree that… something.

    Dennis Horne says:
    19 Nov 2019 at 1:51 PM

    Roy Spencer is the old man on his way home when his wife calls to tell him there’s an idiot driving down the wrong side of the motorway.

    “Not just one”, he says, “There’s hundreds of them…”

    Dennis Horne says:
    19 Nov 2019 at 2:24 PM

    @25 Matthew R Marler. Climategate was nothing more than a beat-up based on lies.

    Scientists’ warnings about the consequences of the (rising) level of CO2 in the atmosphere is based on evidence, describes by the American Physical Society as “incontrovertible”.

    No amount of arguing about detail changes “fantasy” into “reality” or “lies” into “truth”.

    nigelj says:
    19 Nov 2019 at 3:19 PM

    Matthew R Marler @25, I agree and it looks like I misinterpreted your comment. All I saw was the meme about CO2 was a trace gas that denialists often use, and I jumped to the conclusion you were downplaying it. So much denialist stuff gets posted on the net that I get a bit suspicious.

    Marco says:
    19 Nov 2019 at 4:16 PM

    Al Bundy @19: I think you meant to respond to Aaron @16, who made the strange claim that Enron was created “to help facilitate the changing the grid to integrate wind and solar power to combat climate change/global warming”, and now at #22 provides a link to an anti-wind site that promotes the view of Robert Bradley, who has rather personal motives to try and not make Enron’s failure a result of fraud, but instead of supposed “green” policies (Aaron does not seem to know that Robert Bradley was Ken Lay’s speech writer for many years). And he fails to note that even that ‘evidence’ he provides does not support his claims about ‘why’ Enron was created.

    nigelj says:
    19 Nov 2019 at 5:46 PM

    MAR @23, given Spencers comments in the quote are a collection of misleading statements, strawmen, nonsense and conspiracy theories and is all just utterly unscientific, there would arguably be a good case to stop his UAH temperature analysis funding. He would probably survive but only because RSS does the same job and offers a more level headed and less politicised alternative.

    Matthew R Marler says:
    19 Nov 2019 at 6:33 PM

    7 artful dodger: Matthew R Marler,
    There never was a statement “Mike’s trick to hide the decline” – that was made up by AGWDeniers only. The two phrases – ‘Mikes trick’ and ‘hide the decline’ came in separate emails days/weeks apart.

    I am glad that you agree with me that getting the “minutia” correct is important.

    Matthew R Marler says:
    19 Nov 2019 at 9:40 PM

    JCH: The truth: there was no decline

    You are mistaken. It was also called the “divergence”. The last 3 decades of the temperatures inferred from the principal components of the tree ring measurements seemed to show a decline in global meant temperature.

    Al Bundy says:
    20 Nov 2019 at 7:14 AM

    Matthew R Moron: I am glad that you agree with me that getting the “minutia” correct is important.

    AB: No. The minutia is minutia and when the issue is Death and Extinction minutia gets in the way.

    Kevin McKinney says:
    20 Nov 2019 at 7:15 AM

    #33, MRM–

    Correct, basically; the “decline” in the infamous “hide the decline” email line was a decline in warming trend in tree ring proxy data. The principals involved in the email exchange knew that perfectly well, and so did anyone who read the entire exchange, because context made it clear. Dr. Mann was “hiding” it, not to deceive, but to clarify what the reality was, by highlighting the information believed to be trustworthy and leaving the untrustworthy to the ‘notes.’

    The only “deception” involved, in my perhaps insufficiently humble opinion, occurred when propagandists ripped the phrase from its context to create the misleading impression that “decline” referred to instrumental data (or, naively, “the real temperature.”) It’s notable, also IMPIHO, that at least the first person to do so necessarily did it in bad faith (since they HAD to read the whole thread, and hence had, or should have had, the context.)

    The naturalness of the assumption, and hence the effectiveness of the true deception, is neatly illustrated by the fact that here we are once again, ten years later, clarifying just what “declined.”

    For those who might be interested, the ‘rest of the story’ was that the tree ring decline was accounted for by the effect of CO2 fertilization.

