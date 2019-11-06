The US federal government goes to quite a lot of effort to (mostly successfully) keep sensitive but unclassified (SBU) information (like personal data) out of the hands of people who would abuse it. But when it comes to the latest climate models, quite a few are SBU as well.
The results from climate models that are being run for CMIP6 have been talked about for a few months as the papers describing them have made it in to the literature, and the first assessments of the multi-model ensemble have been done. For those of you not familiar with the CMIP process, it is a periodic exercise for any climate model groups who want to have their results compared with other models and observations in a consistent manner. CMIP6 is the 5th iteration of this exercise (we skipped CMIP4 for reasons that remain a little obscure) that has been going since the 1990s.
The main focus has been on the climate sensitivity of these models – not necessarily because it’s the most important diagnostic, but it is an easily calculated short-hand to encapsulate the total feedbacks that occur as you increase CO2.
The first public hint of something strange going on, was at the Barcelona CMIP6 meeting in March earlier this year where this graphic showing Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity (ECS) for the models was prepared:
This showed that quite a few of the models were possibly coming in with sensitivities above 5ºC (grey bars were self-reported, green bars were calculated coherently from the archive). At about the same time, developers at the Hadley Centre and IPSL, wrote about their preliminary results. This was news because the previous IPCC report (and most assessments) have found the likely range of climate sensitivity is roughly 2 to 4.5ºC. For contrast the range in CMIP5 models was 2.1 to 4.6ºC.
As more models have been put into the database (all of which is publically available), more consistent estimates are possible, for instance:
By applying the python scripts by Angie @apuffycloud, and incorporating more models available now, here is a summary of ECS from abrupt-4xCO2 for 20 CMIP6 models up to date (with time-varying feedbacks taken into consideration) pic.twitter.com/XbDcBvW3Gh— Yue Dong (@YueDong35680721) August 29, 2019
So what should people make of this? Here are some options:
- These new higher numbers might be correct. As cloud micro-physical understanding has improved and models better match the real climate, they will converge on a higher ECS.
- These new numbers are not correct. There are however many ways in which this might have manifest:
- The high ECS models have all included something new and wrong.
- They have all neglected a key process that should have been included with the package they did implement.
- There has been some overfitting to imperfect observations.
- The experimental set-up from which the ECS numbers are calculated is flawed.
There are arguments pro and con for each of these possibilities, and it is premature to decide which of them are relevant. It isn’t even clear that there is one answer that will explain all the high values – it might all be a coincidence – a catalogue of unfortunate choices that give this emergent pattern. We probably won’t find out for a while – though many people are now looking at this.
Why might the numbers be correct? All the preliminary analyses I’ve seen with respect to matches to present day climatologies and variability indicate that the skill scores of the new models (collectively, not just the high ECS ones) are improved over the previous versions. This is discussed in Gettelman et al. (2019) (CESM2), Sellar et al (2019) (UKESM1) etc. Indeed, this is a generic pattern in model development. However, up until now, there has not been any clear relationship between overall skill and climate sensitivity. Whether this will now change is (as yet) unclear.
Why might these numbers be wrong? Well, the independent constraints from the historical changes since the 19th C, or from paleo-climate or from emergent constraints in the CMIP5 models collectively suggest lower numbers (classically 2 to 4.5ºC) and new assessments of these constraints are likely to confirm it. For all these constraints to be wrong, a lot of things have to fall out just right (forcings at the LGM would have to be wrong by a factor of two, asymmetries between cooling and warming might need to be larger than we think, pattern effects need to be very important etc.). That seems unlikely.
But if these numbers are wrong, what is the explanation? Discussions with multiple groups indicates that there isn’t one new thing that all of these groups have included (and the other groups have not) or vice versa. Neither is there some dataset to which they have all tuned their models to that is flawed. The closest might be the CERES TOA radiation, or perhaps CloudSAT/CALIPSO data, but there is no indication there are any fundamental issues with them.
There is some indication that for the models with higher ECS that the changes in the abrupt4xCO2 runs are changing so much (more than 10ºC warming) that the models might be exceeding the bounds for which some aspects are valid. Note these are the runs from which the ECS is calculated. What do I mean by this? Take the HadGEM3 model. The Hardiman et al. (2019) paper reports on an artifact in the standard runs related to the rising of the tropopause that ends up putting (fixed) high stratospheric ozone in the troposphere causing an incorrect warming of the tropopause and a massive change of stratospheric water vapor – leading to a positive (and erroneous) amplification of the warming (by about 0.6ºC). Are there other assumptions in these runs that are no longer valid at 10ºC warming? Almost certainly. Is that the explanation? Perhaps not – it turns out that most (though not all) high ECS models also have high transient climate responses (TCR) which happen at much smaller global mean changes (< 3ºC).
What is clear is that (for the first time) the discord between the GCMs and the external constraints is going to cause a headache for the upcoming IPCC report. The deadline for papers to be submitted for consideration for the second order draft is in December 2019, and while there will be some papers on this topic submitted by then. I am not confident that the basic conundrums will be resolved. Thus the chapter on climate sensitivity is going to be contrasted strongly with the chapter on model projections. Model democracy (one model, one vote) is a obviously a terrible idea and if adopted in AR6, will be even more problematic. However, no other scheme has been demonstrated to work better.
Interesting times ahead.
References
Alternative schemes to “one model, one vote” should ideally have a firm basis in the literature before being implemented for AR6 projections chapter(s). So the deadline of submission by 31 Dec 2019 is a constraint for that aspect as well as for better understanding the discord between GCMs and external constraints. The two things are related and aren’t the same. One is about why the problem exists (or if it exists), the other is about how to cope with the problem (assuming it exists, and your arguments suggest it does).
I’ll say it again: There is no corollary to the present. Never before, save Chicxulub, has the entire planet been degraded as a change happened. The various systems that make up the planetary system, unless my logic is unsound – but I’ve yet to have a climate scientist say it is – have been more like dominoes falling than a concurrent collapse. This time, it is the opposite: Mostly all the dominoes falling at the same time.
This seems like enough reason to push the sensitivity higher.
Could it be connected to the fact that most models don’t take the actual shape of the “grid” into account (as far as I know)?
I have read somewhere that models use “cubes” in the atmosphere, but obviously, if you span a web of 50*50 km across the globe and look at effects up to a height of 10.000 m, the base on the ground has an area of 2500 km2, whereas the “upper” area is 0.3% (approx.) larger.
Could you enlighten me whether this is correct?
And may it play a role in model bias?
Gavin,
I think a possible source for a too high sensitivity may be in the short wave infrared solar radiation transfer code. This may be explain perhaps a part of the increased sensitivity for some models.
If the radiation code for the atmosphere is improved, using a higher spectral resolution or a newer HITRAN version for the water vapor lines, usually the lower atmospheric infrared absorption of solar radiation increases and so the SW feedback due to increased water vapor.
If now the surface albedo is not calculated at the same higher spectral resolution as the atmospheric part, then this would give an unrealistic low surface albedo over wet surfaces (ocean and other).
This is due to the following. The albedo over the ocean is very low due to strong absorption of water at many wave lengths, were between this absorption lines the albedo is much higher then averaged over large parts of the solar near infrared.
But with more water vapor in the atmosphere, which absorbs the solar radiation at the same wave length than water, the spectrum of incoming solar radiation chances at the surface. Therefore only solar radiation which is mostly not absorbed by water and water vapor reaches the surface increasing the surface albedo compared to solar radiation spectrum without absorbed water vapor lines.
If now the surface albedo is not calculated at the same spectral resolution as the atmospheric part, this increase in surface albedo is underestimated.
Therefore this would increase the short wave water vapor feedback and the climate sensitivity to too high values.
In the worst case, using only broadband surface albedo for the near infrared solar part of the radiation, this effect could be very large and increasing the climate sensitivity f.e. from 2.5 to 4 K/2xCO2 (crude estimation by me) or so.
Do all models use the same spectral resolution as in atmosphere for calculating surface albedo, or may be some updated the atmospheric radiation code and/or water vapor lines without chancing the near infrared surface albedo code?
Gavin, you are a fine writer.
Appreciate the update–particularly as we may confidently expect denialati to use this conflict to spread FUD, including conspiracy theories that modelers are intentionally ‘juicing’ models for political purposes.
4 Killian
“This seems like enough reason to push the sensitivity higher.”
Good point and that is being done.
Uli, sea surface albedo is more easily averaged than mapped in real time at the scale of model pixels, and is complicated by some well known unknowns.
It can vary locally in the first decimeal place with wind velocity, cholophyl concentration in the water column and plankton concentration, as can boundary layer and lower troposphere responses to such anthropogenic forcings as sea lane ship wqkes and cloud nucleation.
Climate Sensitivity seems such an important concept. Amateur that I am, the definition seems to start at greatly simple and then moves directly to incomprehensibly complex.
4 Killian’s rationale for higher ECS is a distillation of the current reasoning in climate science.
Just wanted to clarify that the Hardiman et al paper also describes an approach that corrects for the prescribed ozone having inconsistencies with the tropopause in warming climate simulations.
This approach was applied to the HadGEM3-GC31 standard forced experiments that are published in CMIP6.
[Response: Thanks! – gavin]
Sensitivity? Or already the feedback loop?
Given a certain feedback loop, will sensitivity increase, when coming nearer to the tipping point? (I would guess so.)
What Killian said at 4: there is no corollary in history to match AGW except possibly, an impact event. A lot of the reluctance of the scientific community to estimate the speed and impact of events is rooted in the sound practice of understanding climate by looking back through the record through ice cores, etc. There will only be the occasional blip, like the younger dryas that can help us understand climate change at the rate that has been triggered by our pulse of CO2e into the atmosphere.
How are we doing on CO2? If you look at the keeling curve, we have precisely nothing to change the trajectory so far. I know that lots of us have done lots and many of have done something, but the numbers are plain:
Oct. 27 – Nov. 2, 2019 409.32 ppm
Oct. 27 – Nov. 2, 2018 406.43 ppm
Oct. 27 – Nov. 2, 2009 385.06 ppm
We better hope we come up with a cheap way to suck a lot of CO2e out of thin air and sequester it. We should do that soon, like yesterday.
Warm regards
Mike
While Killian’s idea goes too far, hes right we are seeing some signs of multiple systems collapses. It’s almost like we need a measure of the level of ecological sensitivity to warming, and as a starting guess I would say its rather high.
Killian of course is right that there are no really comparable earlier examples of the rapid development of climatic forcings, that we are experiencing with the industrialization based on rapidly/exponentially growing burning of fossil energy resources during the last couple of centuries. It has been shown by paleoclimatic research that the current growth rate of CO2 in the troposphere is around fifteen times higher than was the case even in the late Permian mass extinction (252 ma BP), when the rise of an enormous mantle plume underneath what is now Siberia east of Ural created massive volcanism whith magmatic eruptions burning through huge layers of hydrocarbons. We know no previous examples of any comparable amount of external radiative forcing being applied nearly so extremely rapid to the global climate system as our ongoing. And yet what we know from a wide range of slowly developing natural forcings both in the near and more distant past https://www.nature.com/articles/ncomms14845#f4 , does definitely *not* point us towards the still overwhelmingly practiced belief in business as extremely usual among 95 pct. of the ruling elites and at least nearly 50 pct. of the populations – all the sleepwalkers.
Darkness at noon is our bleak political reality: https://i0.wp.com/runelikvern.online/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/fig-1-world-energy-consumption-1800-to-2017-vs-world-gdp-1980-to-2017-e1528939247704.png?ssl=1 The wordings from all the usual suspects only point to their bottomless cynicism and stupidity.
Our paleoclimatic knowledge one would expect to cause big uncertainties about our ongoing and more and more risky global and fullscale climate experiment (russian roulette rather), and also extreme caution with the calibration and use of the climate models. They are all extremely simplificated compared to the real thing, which we only know from paleoclimatology and modern instrumental measurements. It seems to me that just as is the case with economic modellers, most climate modellers are all too much in love with their mathematics, and know and especially: care too little about paleoclimatology and modern, especially recent, measurements of trends, which are our only reality checks after all.
James Hansen fortunately is a very important exception from this rule, and interestingly his results definitely point towards the higher end of climate sensitivity. It is also obvious that the IPCC, contrary to the established mainstream media mythology, in a number of cases rather systematically have been *underestimating* and not overestimating the speed of the developing global climate crisis. Noone who has read “Amusing ourselves to death” (Neil Postman, 1985) and/or has just a normal amount of real life outdoors and practical experience plus some historical knowledge can be surprised by that. Already the swedish author August Strindberg around 1900 denounced the media in his times as “the public lie”, and his norwegian contemporary Henrik Ibsen wrote the play “An enemy of the people”, where the truth about local seawater pollution is being suppressed by the local newspaper for reasons of profit (it was also Ibsen who created the expression “life-lie” to characterize the modern bourgeois/liberalistic view on society and the socalled law of progress).
As has been said about the IPCCs “summaries for politicians” (which are the only pages from the IPCC being read by journalists, it’s of course therefore they are being made): they constitute a kind of carefully worded cover-ups heavily influenced/censored by the fossil fuel etc. corporations through their US, saudi, EU etc. political proponents (which are in fact nearly all powerful politicians from the Clintons to the Trumps and from the European Commission to the House of Saud, the chinese central commitee, the russian, brazilian… oligarchs , indian moguls etc.) They should rightly be called summaries by the ruling elites and their clandestinely (and among themselves more openly) denialist politicians. As has been said by Greta Thunberg: the climate don’t need all their empty words. These politicians and their handlers only believe in money, they only pretend to listen to the science, and logically more and more often not even that: Trumpism is the logic outcome of reaganomics/monetarism = the old Manchester liberalism anno 1820.
It is (has for quite a while now been) time for the climate scientists to tell the truth. We know more than enough to act, we have known that for at least twenty years now.
https://news.mongabay.com/2013/05/last-time-co2-hit-400-ppm-temperature-was-8c-warmer-seas-40m-higher-than-today/
“The time for procrastination is over” (Churchill 1936). “None are more hopelessly enslaved, than those who falsely believe themselves to be free” (Goethe).
DDS: 4 Killian’s rationale for higher ECS is a distillation of the current reasoning in climate science.
AB: Yes. When results don’t match expectations climate scientists look for possible explanations to test. Killian’s right. Nemesis is right, too. Lots of ways to look at it. For example, biological systems build up diversity over time. Bottlenecks tear down diversity. So, hypothesis: Gaia’s balancing act is seriously degraded by three or four bottlenecks occurring without enough time for diversity to rebuild between them (geologically simultaneous dominoes). The resulting extinctions and near-extinctions can alter climate. Plan: ponder, test, ponder, test, and ponder again until the results are explained.
In contrast to scientists, DDS retreats to his mantra, “Reality MUST bend to my pre-conceived-with-zero-expertise beliefs”.
“…We probably won’t find out for a while…”
To state the obvious, we are running the experiment.
So if (or when, shudder) our planet gets to 2x CO2, we will know which model is closest to reality.
Heard at a conference today: “All models are wrong, but some models are useful.” (I’m sure many of you are already familiar with it, but decided to repeat it.)
“It is worse than we expected.” At some point years ago, this became a repeating pattern. What glitch in the system caused this? Many people know the answer.
