AR6 of the best

Half a dozen takeaways from a first read of the new IPCC AR6 report.
As climate scientists we tend to look at the IPCC reports a little differently than the general public might. Here are a few things that mark this report out from previous versions that relate to issues we’ve discussed here before:
- Extreme events are increasingly connected to climate (duh!)
- Sea level rise is a big deal
- Use, abuse and misuse of the CMIP6 ensemble
- The radiative forcing bar chart has gone full circle
- Droughts and floods are complicated
- Don’t mention the hiatus
There are other things that will get the headlines (the expected time before we get to 1.5ºC or 2ºC, the headline SLR numbers, the ‘unprecedented rate’ statement, constraints on climate sensitivity, carbon cycle feedbacks, the implications for the carbon budgets etc.), and other things worth noting – for instance, the much better and more direct graphics that they have clearly worked on a lot. As usual, most of the headlines will also focus on the Summary For Policy Makers (SPM) which was approved word by word by the governments over the last two weeks (full disclosure, I was advising the US delegation), but the full report will be worth dipping into over the next few months (there is a lot there to digest!).
1. Extremes: Back in 2012, the literature assessed by AR5 connecting changes in extremes to climate change was scant. As we wrote at the time, attribution of single events was difficult and experimental. But as was exemplified by the recent reaction to the PNW heatwave, things have moved on considerably. This has allowed the IPCC authors to produce regional assessments of past changes in heat extremes, intense precipitation and agricultural/ecological drought in drying regions (see below for a discussion on what that means), and produce assessed projections of a whole suite of what they call Climate-impact Drivers (CIDs) – which includes floods, marine heatwaves etc. People who (even a couple of weeks ago) were quoting the AR5 statements on extremes as if that was current are going to have to update their talking points (that is, of course, if they care about correctly reflecting the most up-to-date science…).
For example, IPCC finds that Northern Europe, Western Central Europe and Eastern Europe all show an observed increase in heavy precipitation events, such as the one causing the recent massive flooding in Germany and Belgium. Western Central Europe is one of the few regions where both an increase in extreme precipitation and in drought have already been documented. The IPCC notes that it’s the most rare and severe extremes which are expected to show the biggest percentage increase in frequency (see this past RealClimate post).
2. Sea Level Rise: The previous IPCC reports, notably AR4 and AR5 (to a lesser extent), have had a hard time dealing with SLR. This has been due to multiple issues, including a historical lack of comprehensive literature to assess, very uncertain observations of ice sheets, and difficultlies in blending different lines of evidence. In this report they’ve tried much harder to put the data together more coherently, there is more evidence, and they haven’t shied away from being explicit about the low-likelihood/high-impact possibilities (mostly associated with a collapse of WAIS). Literally, the sea level projection runs off the page… (Stefan will have a more detailed assessment later).
3. Use, Abuse and Misuse of the CMIP6 ensemble: I’ll discuss this in more detail in another post, but I want to commend the IPCC authors for dealing with the increased spread in the CMIP6 ensemble climate sensitivity in two very sensible ways. Firstly, the use constrained projections for all the temperature (and sea level) time series out to 2100 allows them to downweight (effectively to zero) the high (and low) ECS models that are outside of the assessed range (note this would not have made much (if any) difference in CMIP5). Secondly, they choose to focus on the patterns of change, not for certain time-periods, but for specific “Global Warming Levels” (GWLs). That is to say, what the expected pattern of rainfall (for instance) might be when the global mean temperature reaches 1.5ºC, or 2ºC or 4ºC etc. This allows them to include all the models (including good models with improved climatologies that happen to have high ECS like the NCAR CESM2 or the HadGEM3 models). Additionally, the GWL impacts plots neatly divorce the limited scenarios that were used in CMIP6 from the ability to assess impacts. Thus if policy-makers or others want to explore the impacts of other scenarios that might reach specific warming levels earlier or later than any one of the SSPs, they can do so easily, without having to rerun the models.
4. The radiative forcing bar chart has gone full circle: Almost every IPCC report has a version of the radiative bar chart showing the contributions over the historical period of all the different forcings (greenhouse gases, aerosols, solar, etc.). Every iteration has changed in trivial and sometimes substantive ways (I wrote a history of this a few years back), for instance, it’s oscillated from a vertical or horizontal presentation for no apparent reason, and the individual components have followed the scientific views of what was important. In this SPM it appears in Fig. SPM 2c and has gone back to being vertical. They have stuck with the contributions by emission (as opposed to concentration – something we pushed for last time), but the novelty here is that they are plotting the estimated temperature impact from each of the contributions (using the radiative forcing, the assessed climate sensitivity and an simple impulse-response model). Oddly enough this is most reminiscent of the very first bar chart that appeared in Hansen et al. (1981) which can be seen here.
5. Droughts and floods are complicated: The picture on droughts and floods is more complicated than most people think. First, there is a great deal of regional variation, second the historical metrics we use to assess drought (such as the Palmer Drought Severity Index) don’t perform very well in a changing climate, and third the attribution of meteorological or agricultural or ecological drought varies as well. Analyses that average over too wide an area, or that look at the wrong metrics, will come to erroneous conclusions. The IPCC authors went to a lot of trouble to disentangle this and the assessment in Fig. SPM3 of evidence for observed drought changes focuses specifically on agricultural and ecological drought (based on soil moisture), as opposed to hydrological drought (runoff) or meteorological drought (based on rainfall). This is because we don’t see strong attribution in total rainfall amounts, but we do in evaporative demand (which depends on temperature). Thus when we have a longterm precipitation anomaly (such as in the American South West (WNA in the hexagon plot above)), we can’t (yet) attribute the rainfall change, but we can attribute the soil moisture change. Floods are also complicated because they too don’t solely depend on a single factor (such as intense precipitation) – but instead are a function of prior state of soil moisture, water management practices and other hyper-local effects. Work here will continue to advance, but the picture is clear only in a few regions so far.
6. Don’t mention the hiatus: Readers will probably remember the prominence of the ‘hiatus’ in the discussions around the AR5 report (written in 2013) (see here, here, or here). Due in part to (IMO) an over-reliance on a single temperature record (HadCRUT4), and (it turns out) non-climatic biases in the ocean temperature records, the trends from 1998-2012 got a specific call out in the AR5 SPM:
In addition to robust multi-decadal warming, global mean surface temperature exhibits substantial decadal and interannual variability (see Figure SPM.1). Due to natural variability, trends based on short records are very sensitive to the beginning and end dates and do not in general reflect long-term climate trends. As one example, the rate of warming over the past 15 years (1998–2012; 0.05 [–0.05 to 0.15] °C per decade), which begins with a strong El Niño, is smaller than the rate calculated since 1951 (1951–2012; 0.12 [0.08 to 0.14] °C per decade)5. {2.4}Section B.1, SPM AR5
The observed reduction in surface warming trend over the period 1998 to 2012 as compared to the period 1951 to 2012, is due in roughly equal measure to a reduced trend in radiative forcing and a cooling contribution from natural internal variability, which includes a possible redistribution of heat within the ocean (medium confidence). The reduced trend in radiative forcing is primarily due to volcanic eruptions and the timing of the downward phase of the 11-year solar cycle. However, there is low confidence in quantifying the role of changes in radiative forcing in causing the reduced warming trend. There is medium confidence that natural internal decadal variability causes to a substantial degree the difference between observations and the simulations; the latter are not expected to reproduce the timing of natural internal variability. There may also be a contribution from forcing inadequacies and, in some models, an overestimate of the response to increasing greenhouse gas and other anthropogenic forcing (dominated by the effects of aerosols). {9.4, Box 9.2, 10.3, Box 10.2, 11.3}Section D.1, SPM, AR5
Now however, the updates to the historical warming, the use of four datasets instead of one, and of course, the series of record breaking years subsequently (2014, 2015, 2016/2020), the issue of variability in decadal trends is no longer so salient. The shifts in the quoted trends (1998-2012 is now 0.12ºC/decade, 1951-2012 is 0.13ºC, HadCRUT5) underlines the trivialness of the issue. To be fair, there is one mention of the hiatus in the AR6 Technical Summary:
The observed slower global surface temperature increase (relative to preceding and following periods) in the 1998–2012 period, sometimes referred to as ‘the hiatus’, was temporary (very high confidence). The increase in global surface temperature during the 1998–2012 period is also greater in the data sets used in the AR6 assessment than in those available at the time of AR5. Using these updated observational data sets and a like- for-like consistent comparison of simulated and observed global surface temperature, all observed estimates of the 1998–2012 trend lie within the very likely range of CMIP6 trends. Since 2012, global surface temperature has warmed strongly, with the past five years (2016–2020) being the hottest five-year period between 1850 and 2020 (high confidence). {2.3.1, 3.3.1, 3.5.1, Cross-Chapter Box 3.1}AR6 Cross-Section Box TS.1
Let this episode stand as a clear reminder for assessment reports not to get ahead of the science…
And so to bed…
Finally, let me finish up with a couple of personal observations. This was the first IPCC report where I was involved in the SPM approval process, and while that was frustrating at times, the vast majority of delegates were obviously focussed on getting the best summary consistent with the science that they could. Obviously, some countries had specific sensitivities, but seeing the negotiations on how those issues could be finessed while sticking to language that the authors approved of was impressive. In particular, the chairing of the meeting by Valerie Masson-Delmotte was a masterclass in effective meeting strategies. The virtual nature of the proceedings means that this was undoubtedly the SPM approval session with the lowest carbon footprint which might serve as a model for future efforts. However, the ‘all time zone’ nature of the proceedings and the very interrupted nature of my resulting sleep patterns has left a mark on pretty much everyone involved. Forgive me if I sleep in for the rest of this week…
References
- J. Hansen, D. Johnson, A. Lacis, S. Lebedeff, P. Lee, D. Rind, and G. Russell, "Climate Impact of Increasing Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide", Science, vol. 213, pp. 957-966, 1981. http://dx.doi.org/10.1126/science.213.4511.957
57 Responses to "AR6 of the best"
Spencer says
Thanks for all this, keep it up!
Okay, I’ve rushed through the SPM and looked at some media responses. My takeaway is that the report continues the move, already seen in the 1.5 report, away from being “conservative” in the sense of avoiding anything that could be called “alarmist” and towards “conservative” in the military-planner and insurance-industry nse of paying attention to the most dangerous scenarios.
A lot depends on how journalists report this. So far they seem conservative in the old sense, concentrating on the 90% chance that current policies will give my grandson a terrible 3-degree world and overlooking the 10% chance he will get a catastrophic 4-plus-degree world.
Media imagery is more apocalyptic, overwhelmingly it’s wildfires, which of course are in the news now anyway and an apt image for heat. AR6 does properly notice the longer fire season.
Russell says
“Media imagery is more apocalyptic, overwhelmingly it’s wildfires, which of course are in the news now anyway and an apt image for heat.”
Bill Moyers dessrves more credit for the “”Apocalyptic imagery” revival, , as the former Baptist minister and White House Press Secretary launched The Power of Myth into the popular imagination on PBS decades before his fund raising kick-started Climate Desk,
As Columbia Journalism Review noted in April:
” In the past year, a host of new solutions-focused climate podcasts launched from prominent outlets; they include Gimlet’s How to Save a Planet, Grist’s Temperature Check, and A Matter of Degrees—whose goal, according to its creators, is to help listeners “see the levers of power behind climate change — and how to empower yourself.” Then there are new efforts from legacy print outlets—from the Washington Post’s “Climate Solutions” section, to the New York Times’ Climate Solutions: A Special Report, to the solutions-oriented Bloomberg Green, which aims, per editor Aaron Rutkoff, to be to the climate-change era what Wired was to the dot-com era and Rolling Stone to the rock ’n’ roll ’60s.”
Ray Ladbury says
Russell, I am sure the people of Greenville, CA and Evia in Greece will be relieved that their homes were destroyed by a myth.
Russell says
Ray, you’re a week behind on my coverage of the fires in Greece:
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2021/08/is-olympia-burning.html
Gaslighting won’t get Bill Moyers off the hook for an existential threat inflation career that began with LBJ’s Daisy attack ad. .
Victor Venema says
The radiative forcing bar chart clearly shows why you should not use the default vertical bar chart layout. Having to read so many difficult long words printed vertically is not reader-friendly.
The “hiatus” was not “temporary”, it was a Fata Morgana, an statistical artefact of not considering how important choosing break points is for trend tests and thus how important it is to choose the right statistical model of a trend change with an *unknown* breakpoint.
http://variable-variability.blogspot.com/2017/04/hiatus-signal-and-variability.html
The “hiatus” was as real as the subsequent “surge”, which was, however, “somehow” not pushed in the media.
http://variable-variability.blogspot.com/2017/06/pause-hiatus-recent-warming-explosion.html
Richard the Weaver says
Yes, “If it bleeds it leads” is often overridden with, “If my owners could bleed (actually be forced to suck less blood) then it must not lead. Or follow. Shhhh.”
Solar Jim says
As an Earth Energy Imbalance advocate for understanding the climate condition (along with J Hansen etc.), I miss Radiative Forcing expressed as watts per square meter in the Summary, especially since that’s what it is. Having a derivative such as some best guess of the resulting temperature after a thousand years to reach “equilibrium” is not what I would be interested in, except as an additional discussion of computationally projected temperatures.
This is because of my present understanding that energy flow/flux or “heat transfer,” if you will, will attempt to “catch up” or follow the radiative forcing. For example, if RF is 3 W/m2 then energy flux (such as measured by Argo floats, presently about 1W/m2) will tend to rise toward that value.
Mike says
Thanks for your work, Gavin. We are out of time and we haven’t produced significant reductions in emissions yet. It’s worrisome. Especially for our kids and grandkids as Spencer mentioned above.
June 2021 = 418.94 ppm
June 2020 = 416.60 ppm
Cheers, get a nap!
Mike
Victor says
The report gives you just about everything you were hoping for, Gavin. You must be thrilled.
Barton Paul Levenson says
V: The report gives you just about everything you were hoping for, Gavin. You must be thrilled.
BPL: No, Victor. None of us are hoping that things will get steadily worse for civilization. We’re all hoping that somewhere along the line we made a huge mistake and things will be all right after all. Unfortunately, there’s no evidence that that’s the case, and it’s pretty much hopeless at this point.
Mark A. York says
Not yet but we can’t tolerate another r4 year set back to Medieval times like we just had. Onward!
MartinJB says
No one wants this, but sticking your head in the ground doesn’t change reality. Adults deal with that reality. Victors deny it.
S.B. Ripman says
Ditto on the gratitude for the work that went into the report.
Saw this in the final personal comment: “ … Obviously, some countries had specific sensitivities … “.
I have always assumed that the IPCC reports are highly conservative because they must be signed off on by scientists from countries heavily dependent on oil and gas exports. Would you say that this perspective has an element of truth in it?
Silk says
As someone who’s been at plenaries, I can tell you that there is a tension, but in the end what is in the SPM has to be in the underlying Chapters, and what is in the underlying Chapters is what is in the Science. So there is wrangling and compromise over what findings get emphasised and what language is used to describe those findings, but the SPM text is scientific.
If you want a fuller understanding, the Technical Summary (TS) is better (but longer) than the SPM, and has less political fingerprints on it. I’d always advise reading the TS rather than the SPM.
S.B. Ripman says
Thanks very much. It’s a comfort that the political is not overshadowing the science.
Blair Trewin says
Although it doesn’t get much coverage in the SPM or Technical Summary, there’s a box in Chapter 3 on global surface warming in the early 21st century. As you’d expect, it concludes that the slower warming over the 1998-2012 period (which still exists in the AR6 datasets, although to a much lesser extent than in the AR5 ones) was a temporary event induced by internal and naturally-forced variability.
Victor says
Blair Trewin: “As you’d expect, it concludes that the slower warming over the 1998-2012 period (which still exists in the AR6 datasets, although to a much lesser extent than in the AR5 ones) was a temporary event induced by internal and naturally-forced variability.”
V: Actually “the hiatus” lasted from 1998-2015, a total of 17 years, much too long to be dismissed as “a temporary event.”
Piotr says
Note: the starting date: 1998 – one of the strongest El Nino in the XX century. You do know what a strong EL Nino does to the global average that year, right, Victor?
Hint: after a heat wave everything looks like a hiatus. ;-).
Victor says
Piotr: Note: the starting date: 1998 – one of the strongest El Nino in the XX century. You do know what a strong EL Nino does to the global average that year, right, Victor?
Hint: after a heat wave everything looks like a hiatus. ;-).
V: Fatuous. The evidence for the hiatus was so strong that a long list of climate scientists made strenuous efforts to account for it over many years. The most recent was the so-called “pause-killer” concocted by Karl et al. And if you read that paper carefully you’ll see that Karl’s conclusion was NOT based on your line of reasoning or that of anyone else. It was based exclusively on a comparison between the periods 1998-2012 and 1951-2012. As Gavin mentions above, “The shifts in the quoted trends (1998-2012 is now 0.12ºC/decade, 1951-2012 is 0.13ºC, HadCRUT5) underlines the trivialness of the issue.” No attempt to explain his invocation of the magic year 1951 was made in Karl’s extremely influential “pause-killer.” Nor has any explanation ever been demanded by the “scientists” who blindly accepted the result they were longing for.
Now how do you justify such a comparison, which looks very much like cherry-picking? What is so special about the year 1951 — other than providing Karl (and the IPCC) with a desired result.
nigelj says
Victor doesn’t understand that the early IPCC reports said there would be intermittent flat periods in the temperature record of about ten years or so due to natural variability. So we had a flat period as expected to nobodies great surprise except Victor. Its also of no great statistical significance and was not a “pause” in actual addition of heat energy into the system..
You also don’t draw a line between 1998 and some other point because that is arbitrary cherry picking. You draw a trend line through the middle of all the various peaks and troughs each year and the result is you get a flat period about 8 years long from about 2002 – 2010. Refer
https://climate.nasa.gov/vital-signs/global-temperature/
Piotr says
Victor: ” V: Fatuous. The evidence for the hiatus was so strong that a long list of climate scientists made strenuous efforts”
Then you would have NO Problem with using this “strenuous effort”
to PROVE that EITHER:
– 1998 WAS NOT a high-temperature anomaly associated with a very strong El Nino or
– the words: “the hiatus” lasted from 1998-2015,” are not yours, but made up by some forger “V.” bent on discrediting you as a notorious cherry-picker, who does not have the balls to admit his cherry=picking.
John Pollack says
The choice of 1951 isn’t cherry-picking because if you instead start a few years earlier or later, you still get a very similar trend up to the present. To get a trend, you have to start somewhere, but if your starting point doesn’t change much, it’s not cherry picking.
On the other hand, as you referenced part 8 of a mole in the ground in a different posting, I will quote the comment that goes with the graph of temperatures from 1997 to 2017: “The spike we see for 2016 is due to an especially strong El Nino and does not reflect long-term temperature trends.” Exactly the same thing is true for 1998, and yet you insist on using 1998, and only 1998, not any surrounding year, and excluding 2016, even though it’s “special” in the same way as 1998. Now, that’s cherry picking.
Yes, there were strenuous objections when you and others started flogging the “hiatus” horse, starting your timing exclusively from 1998, because it was the only year that worked. The horse is dead. We’ve moved on. You’re still flogging it, but it’s not going to get up and give you a ride into the 21st century.
John Monro says
I don’t know why you’re arguing the point. The “hiatus” was for the most part a misuse of the cut off points for consideration. There was no true hearing hiatus, as all the scientists agreed, the physics of global warming and the radiative forcing hadn’t suddenly changed for the convenience of deniers or “sceptics” – the extra energy was still accumulating, just being disguised. Subsequent measurements of global temperatures prove the point and the scientists’ predictions. Now, in 2021, it’s if the “hiatus” never existed. Get over it.
CCHolley says
John Monroe says::
The heat of the climate system during that period continued to be accumulated in the oceans fairly steadily with no sign of a *pause*. In response, sea levels also continued to rise with no sign of a *pause*.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ocean_heat_content#/media/File:Ocean_Heat_Content_(2012).png
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sea_level_rise#/media/File:NASA-Satellite-sea-level-rise-observations.jpg
And that should be no surprise because CO2 radiative forcing, as confirmed by changes in outgoing radiation measured by satellites, increased at a fairly consistent rate of 2% annually through that same period.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Radiative_forcing#/media/File:Greenhouse_gas_radiative_forcing_growth_since_1979.svg
Ray Ladbury says
Weaktor keeps coming back to the climate scientists who studied “the pause”. Yes, scientists did study the relatively flat portion of the curve, but what they were studying was where the energy was going instead of the atmosphere, not trying to explain some true anomaly of the science.
Any phenomenon has signal and noise. Scientists study signal. They also study noise in order to understand the system better and also to understand the signal better. That they study noise doesn’t negate the existence or importance of the signal.
MartinJB says
Sometimes T increases are above trend. Other times they’re below trend. You’re turning a molehill into a mountain to avoid reality.
Piotr says
Victor knows that – he on purpose STARTED precisely when T was as high above the trend as it gets. “After a heat wave everything feels like cooling”.
Here is the temperature record in question:
– without looking too close at the X-axis units – guess WHICH was the year in the late 1990ies our Victor might have chosen as his reference point for his claims of a “hiatus” in global warming:
http://berkeleyearth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/2019_Time_Series-768×433.png
Now imagine, if our poor Victor went to a deniers conference and accidently started his presentation ONE YEAR BEFORE or AFTER the 1997-98 El Nino (i.e. 1996 or 1999). Hilarity would have ensued.
Halldór says
As this was my second time at a plenary I can agree with you that the Co-Chairs, especially Valerie Masson-Delmotte were very impressive in steering this to a successful conclusion. The process was much better handled now and the rules clearer. I saw very few cases where I felt a delegate wanted to actually change the scientific results (not allowed), but I remember at my first plenary (2007) an argument over scientific results with nuances that were well beyond those taking part in the argument. So on this there has been progress.
While the process is exhausting at times, it is important to know what it is about. The report is big, the SPM is short. Thus, there is a need for selectively choosing what goes into it. And the delegates can influence what goes in, and how the various evidence is summarized. They can affect the language but not the science. It is important to remember that their task is to present the outcome to policy makers, the SPM will inform climate policies for UN member states, negociating positions for the COPs etc. Continuing from Silks comment above, the Technical Summary (TS) is a better summary of the science, wheras the SPM straddles the divide between the scientific sphere and that of the policy makers. (I usually tell students who want to get a grasp of an AR report to read the SPM, then the TS and then the summary of each chaper)
It is also important to remember that there are real interests at stake here, some parties’ preference for specific wording reflects their wider interests, but is not a scientific opinion per se. At the same time, some debates were the results of the WG1 authors suggesting wording that was not transparent, and needed improvement. In this respect it is important to remember that the delegates may be more used to presenting material to policy makers than the WG1 authors. Thus in many cases, the changes to the text improved the readability and clarity (and there were other times where I don’t think interventions helped).
All in all, the SPM is good. It is (mostly) easy to explain to policy makers and the public, – and the graphics are much improved from previous reports. The main thanks go to the authors of the IPCC reports and the drafting team of the summaries. That was an incredible task. Bottom line is that this SPM does a fair job of explaining the main message of the report. For me important takeaways are improved knowledge on climate extremes (of all sorts), sea level rise and low probability – high impact events, and the urgency needed if the goal truly is to limit warming.
Victor says
John Pollack: Yes, there were strenuous objections when you and others started flogging the “hiatus” horse, starting your timing exclusively from 1998, because it was the only year that worked.
Piotr: Victor knows that – he on purpose STARTED precisely when T was as high above the trend as it gets.
V: 1998 was NOT selected by me. It was widely accepted by a great many scientists as the beginning of a pause they tried desperately to explain away. If you examine the data you’ll see that it clearly represents a turning point, thus the logical place for the pause to begin.
Regardless of how any of us might want to think about the evidence from this period, there is a deeper issue to be considered that is rarely discussed. After all, what we are really looking for is not primarily a “trend” or even a “correlation,” but evidence for a cause and effect relation between CO2 levels and global temperatures. And no matter how one prefers to interpret the data, the evidence is simply not there.
As most climate scientists agree, the relatively modest rise in CO2 levels from 1910-1940 could not have been more than a minor influence on the rather steep rise in global temps we see during that period. So no matter how one might want to think about those years, they very clearly offer NO evidence for CO2 driven climate change.
Obviously temperatures during the following 40 years could not have been driven upward by CO2 emissions since there was no upward trend during that period. So, once again, no evidence for cause and effect.
As I’ve stated many times, the temperature rise during the following 20 years (1979-`1998) is the ONLY period where a cause and effect relation might be inferred, as both CO2 and temperature rose more or less in tandem. However, no matter how one might prefer to interpret the following years, whether you think there was a real pause or whether you think the “heat” got diverted into the ocean or whether a statistically insignificant fluctuation took place, due to natural variability and/or volcanic eruptions (see blog post above), the temperature record during the period 1998 through 2015 cannot possibly be seen as evidence for the cause and effect relation that’s been so commonly assumed. The surge in CO2 emissions during that period was NOT accompanied by a surge in temperatures, regardless of how one might want to explain it away.
Thus, no matter how one might want to account for the many discrepancies (or as Mr. Rodger would put it, “wobbles”) in the climate record, the only period during the last 130 years or so where we see anything at all that might suggest cause and effect lasted no more than 20 years.
Ray Ladbury says
Weaktor,
Unfortunately, your hypothesis is marred by your complete and total lack of understanding of both climate science and basic math. Global warming does not posit a linear and continual increase in atmospheric temperature and CO2 content. Rather it posits that the energy content of Earth’s climate system will increase. Since most of the mass of the system is in the oceans, and since the oceans warmed throughout your putative pause, only an idiot would look at the data and say greenhouse warming paused. If you look at what the actual climate scientists are saying, it is NOT that. Moreover, the assertion that the increase in greenhouse forcing from 1910 to 1940 was negligible is also false. Enhanced greenhouse warming at that time was a bit more than a quarter what it is today, smaller, but not negligible. Please come back when you are less wrong.
MartinJB says
You might have stated that “the temperature rise during the following 20 years (1979-`1998) is the ONLY period where a cause and effect relation might be inferred, as both CO2 and temperature rose more or less in tandem.” but you can scream it into the void all you want, and it will still not be true.
Piotr says
Weaktor: “1998 was NOT selected by me. It was widely accepted by a great many scientists”
Piotr: Even if it were true, it would not get YOU off the hook for YOUR words:
– either you know that using OUTLIERS as a reference point is WRONG – then YOU don’t use them in YOUR claims.
– or you USE the outliers:
Victor: : “the hiatus” lasted from 1998-2015, a total of 17 years, much too long to be dismissed as “a temporary event.”
BUT THEN you have to EXPLAIN why using the 1998 El Nino outlier IN YOUR claim was correct, and WHY the one of the strongest El Nino years, AND NOT one year BEFORE or one year AFTER the El Nino years of1997-1998.
And you know why – If you used either 1996 or 1999:
http://berkeleyearth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/2019_Time_Series-768×433.png
– then your ” much too long hiatus” … is no more. No, it is not “stunned”, nor does it “pine for the Norwegian fjords” -it is dead, has ceased to be, is bereft of life, it rests in peace. This is an ex-hiatus!
nigelj says
Piotr I suspect he just cant grasp what you are saying. He literally doesn’t understand what he does.
John Pollack says
Victor: Regardless of how any of us might want to think about the evidence from this period, there is a deeper issue to be considered that is rarely discussed. After all, what we are really looking for is not primarily a “trend” or even a “correlation,” but evidence for a cause and effect relation between CO2 levels and global temperatures.
JP: Thank you for stating this. I agree, and believe that it is the crux of the discussion, which has gotten severely and repeatedly sidetracked over lesser issues.
Victor: And no matter how one prefers to interpret the data, the evidence is simply not there.
JP: And there’s where I strongly disagree. The problem, as I see it, is that your methods of evaluation are narrow, and embody several assumptions about how the climate system ought to respond to rising CO2 levels that you seem to be unaware of.
You assume that if rising CO2 concentrations cause rising temperatures, this change will manifest itself quickly, certainly within a few years,. Using this unstated assumption, you proceed to demonstrate that there are periods lasting up to a few decades in the 20th century temperature record, where the trend in CO2 doesn’t match the trend in global surface temperature. You then conclude that CO2 isn’t the cause of rising global temperatures. Since your first assumption is false, you haven’t demonstrated what you think. No matter how many times you’ve repeated the point, it doesn’t refute CO2 as a large factor in rising global temperatures.
One problem with your assumption that CO2 changes will quickly manifest in rising air temperatures is that the oceans are truly important, and slow to respond. Over the last couple of decades, about 93% of the excess energy retained by rising greenhouse gases has gone into the ocean. However, this is not a smooth process. There are periods where some of the excess heat gets transferred from the ocean to the atmosphere. (Most obvious is El Nino.) Heat is slow to move from the shallow layers of the ocean into the deeper parts, and there are only a few places in the world where this process is accelerated. The heat storage process can be disrupted if currents shift, and this depends on surface weather and the salinity of the ocean, as well as temperatures and direct heat transfer between the atmosphere and the ocean. So, there can be multi-decadal periods where the smooth relationship that you expect can be disrupted. The oceans may be taking up more or less heat than the longer term average, with the opposite effect on atmospheric temperatures.
Another issue is that there is a long term trend in rising temperatures, both surface air temperatures, and ocean temperatures. This is just what is expected if CO2 is enhancing the greenhouse effect, and more heat is being stored near the surface. You can’t get around that by breaking the data into shorter periods, which is another of your assumptions. If CO2 isn’t causing the warming, what is the reason why air temperatures didn’t drop back to early 20th century levels after the 1998 El Nino? Instead, they wobbled, and then began to rise again, even as the ocean also retained more heat. The next El Nino was even warmer, and so on. There is no magical inertia to temperatures. If greenhouse gases aren’t retaining extra heat, it will radiate back into space. The oceans will cool down, as well as the atmosphere. It’s not happening. You don’t need a “hiatus” to demonstrate that CO2 isn’t causing the warming. You need to show that despite the rise in CO2, that the oceans and atmosphere are undergoing a sustained cooling back to 1900 levels.
There has to be a reason why temperatures keep rising, ice disappearing, and oceans retaining more energy. Energy doesn’t appear out of nowhere. If the cause isn’t additional solar energy being retained by increasing greenhouse gases, the accepted and well-tested cause, then what is it? The only plausible alternative would be if the Sun is slowly warming over the decades, continuing to today. The trouble with this idea is that we have satellite measurements over several decades that show the solar energy output cycles slightly with sunspot cycles. If anything, it has been declining a little over the past 50 years as the solar cycles have weakened. Another problem is that if our measurements were subtly wrong, and the solar output is really increasing, it would have the effect of warming all of the atmosphere, not just the surface. Instead, we find the warming is strongest near the surface, and the lower stratosphere is actually cooling. This is exactly the predicted and verified effect of increasing greenhouse gases, but not an increasing solar energy output.
There are a lot of other measurements and tests, too numerous to go into. But I’ve mentioned a few of the main points.
Your unstated assumptions are getting in the way of your understanding, and are at least part of the reason why your ideas are so poorly received on this site.
Reality Check says
@John Pollack
This was an excellent response to Victor about why and where he and so many others get stuck. You explained that with a lot of clarity John.
CCHolley says
Similar responses to Victor’s arguments have been made many many times in the past. Maybe not as succinctly or clearly as John, but the same points have been explained over and over again.
But it does no good.
For Victor, discourse is never in the spirit of learning, rather it is to arrogantly proclaim superior knowledge in areas for which the evidence actually shows he has little or no knowledge or expertise.
Victor clearly never makes any attempt to understand the science and what the evidence actually tells us. He regularly ignores evidence and facts provided to him that make his points invalid and without merit.
Victor fails to understand or acknowledge basic physical laws…he has no formal training in physics or any of the physical sciences. He has zero understanding of how science works.
He has no knowledge of the history of science and how the case for AGW was built over many many decades. He has no knowledge of how data is analyzed. He fails to recognize uncertainty except when it supports his arguments.
Victor fails to understand complexity and how various factors can interplay with one another. He simply looks at information in isolation rather than in the context of the whole.
Obviously he does not understand what constitutes correlations. He has no understanding of statistical analysis. Regularly claims lack of correlation when correlation is statistically valid. Correlation has been explained countless times, yet he continues relentlessly to make the same false claims of lack of correlation and that there is no indication that there is a cause and effect while ignoring the actual physics and evidence. He has no clue as to how the climate system works, nor any clue as to the physical laws pertaining to heat and energy and doesn’t appear to be interested in learning, or perhaps is just totally incapable. As I said, what John wrote has been explained before…many times.
Victor’s critical thinking skills are also very questionable. He is incapable of drawing logical conclusions based on ALL of the available information rather he focuses on the mundane while ignoring the preponderance of the evidence. He has no clue as to how to sort out what is important from what is’t.
With Victor, it’s just trolling. He’s right and no matter what will not be persuaded otherwise. Seven years going.
Barton Paul Levenson says
V: “what we are really looking for is not primarily a “trend” or even a “correlation,” but evidence for a cause and effect relation between CO2 levels and global temperatures.”
BPL: We don’t have to look for that because it was established many decades ago. You just haven’t gotten the message.
V: “And no matter how one prefers to interpret the data, the evidence is simply not there.”
BPL: Shortened V: La la la, I can’t hear you!
Jim Eager says
Weaktor wrote: “1998 was NOT selected by me. It was widely accepted by a great many scientists as the beginning of a pause they tried desperately to explain away.”
Which is pure adulterated bullshit.
No actual scientist, only those who play one on the internet to rope in gullible fools like Weaktor, would start a time series analysis at an outlier high point like 1998.
‘Nuf said about Weaktor’s non existent grasp of both science and statistics.
Robert says
Figure 7.8 also attributes temperature change to different causes, but it’s very different to Figure SPM2b shown in the post.
Fig 7.8: CO2 1.0, CH4 0.3, halogens 0.2, N2O 0.1 ºC
Fig SPM2b: CO2 0.75, CH4 0.5, halogens 0.1, N2O 0.1ºC
They seem to be reporting the same thing, why the difference? They make the relative importance of methane look very different.
Steven T. Corneliussen says
It’s probably not news, by now, that yesterday the Washington Post placed online a George Will column about the new IPCC report with the headline “With a closer look, certainty about the ‘existential’ climate threat melts away.” It appears today on paper under the headline “The climate threat’s certainty melts away.” Will ties this latest of his attacks on climate science to the Koonin book, using the phrase “Koonin says” (or equivalents) nine times.
In comparable circumstances 15 years ago, under the headline “Heat Rising at the Washington Post,” RealClimate posted a group-authored piece that ended by lamenting–by charging–that “the Washington Post does not seem to have a quality control in place that ensures minimal journalistic standards, such as intellectual honesty and basic fact-checking.” In that case it was a different columnist, though Will quickly, and deservedly, came up in the ensuing comments.
I hope RC considers posting about this new incident. (But that’s easy for me to hope, given that I haven’t been pushing the same rock up the hill for 15 years.)
Will, an institution at the Post and at many other newspapers, got his Pulitzer most of a half-century ago. But that’s only about stature. Should the Post have turned this column away?
Victor says
Ray Ladbury: Unfortunately, your hypothesis is marred by your complete and total lack of understanding of both climate science and basic math. Global warming does not posit a linear and continual increase in atmospheric temperature and CO2 content. Rather it posits that the energy content of Earth’s climate system will increase. Since most of the mass of the system is in the oceans, and since the oceans warmed throughout your putative pause, only an idiot would look at the data and say greenhouse warming paused. If you look at what the actual climate scientists are saying, it is NOT that. Moreover, the assertion that the increase in greenhouse forcing from 1910 to 1940 was negligible is also false. Enhanced greenhouse warming at that time was a bit more than a quarter what it is today, smaller, but not negligible. Please come back when you are less wrong.
V: Ray, please. Stop blowing smoke. The question of whether or not “greenhouse warming paused” has nothing to do with the issue I raised. Regardless of whether it paused, the fact remains that this period produced NO evidence of a cause and effect relation between CO2 and temperature. Your failure to make this crucial distinction tells me how little you understand.
As to the warming from 1910 to 1940: “The scientists who brushed aside Callendar’s claims were reasoning well enough. (Subsequent work has shown that the temperature rise up to 1940 was, as his critics thought, mainly caused by some kind of natural cyclical effect, not by the still relatively low CO2 emissions.” Spencer Weart “The Discovery of Global Warming” ( https://history.aip.org/climate/co2.htm )
Barton Paul Levenson says
V: “this period produced NO evidence of a cause and effect relation between CO2 and temperature.”
BPL: No matter how many times you say it, it still won’t be true.
Victor says
Jim Eager says: No actual scientist, only those who play one on the internet to rope in gullible fools like Weaktor, would start a time series analysis at an outlier high point like 1998.
From the LA Times: “For years, the global warming ‘hiatus’ from 1998 to 2012 puzzled scientists and fueled skeptics looking to cast doubt on the very idea that Earth’s temperature has been on the rise, largely because of human-produced greenhouse gas emissions such as carbon dioxide — and that significant policy changes would need to be made to keep that rise in check.” https://www.latimes.com/science/sciencenow/la-sci-sn-global-warming-hiatus-20170503-htmlstory.html
Only one of a great many reports citing 1998 as the beginning of the “hiatus.” The date has been frequently cited by the IPCC.
Carbomontanus says
Ladies and Gentlemen
Even Hiatus is discussed.
Hiatus is Latin and means a yawn. Or we might say a breathing- pause. What would be more normal in a complex, hydraulic pnevmatic and energetic system?
But everyone ought to have some learnings and experience here for how to read and to interprete and to explain online empirical curves, pattern recognition for instance on maps, and on servography and oscilloscopy.
Some basic analytic geometry, integrals and the derivative and extremal points and knickpoints. And be aquainted to the adjustable and mooveable passive lowpass and highpass filters, and bandpass filters eventually with adjustable positive feedback that can amplify periodical events and make anything go into strong resonjant spin regardless of input signals.
Then the analytic method itself takes over and goes into spin..
Maybe that is what often happens here and there? Too high positive feedback to it, in a situation of ajustable blinkers. giving an adjustable time- window?
I first learnt this on elementary amateur radio, and have used it with great success further on musical acoustics. It surely would work for empirical longtime graphs of climate data also.
Quite important is to be able to discriminate between CHOSMOS & CHAOS, and uncover eventual coherence, phase- coupple and eventual forced oscillation. The very trade business of climate surrealism has been trying that very hard, telling me of a .”cycle” that explains anything.. Nicola Scafetta & al for instance, and the fameous Yndestad in Norway.
Before picking into that, one should know Theodor Schwenk, Das sensible Chaos, wherefrom they probably got it.
But it is not that easy to repeat the success of Milancevic, which they are obviously trying.. (Or it may be Zen- buddhism astray.) I simply cannot make and finely regulate complex rados and pnevmatic oscillators from it.
Being rather better aquainted to sailinjg and to radio and musical instruments, I allways found that their works were unqualified and hopeless, not even proper yoga, astology or Eurytmie, but maybe inspired by that.
The very obvius Hiatuses in the curves is the quite consequent but short lived dip of temperatures after any solid El Nino. That is a plausible physical reaction to a strong or hot impulse effort each time. But I never see that discussed. Allthough that might be easier and quite more valuable to have explained., because it does obviously repeat and shows quite real.
But, that ENSO is obviously not a phase- couppled or coherent system., It is not even a proper repeating rumble or burble, It is no obvious Kelvin Helmholz wave that comes and goes under given conditions , like we quite often see it in Nature. and can repeat it in the lab.
The The AMOC- system on the other hand and the ugly stagnation of the jet- stream in bizarre meandering modes look more like chladni figures and phase- couppled, coherent oscillation by discrete numeral modes. Quite normal and plausible in pnematic, viscous, and electromagnetic systems.
Victor says
Piotr: then your ” much too long hiatus” … is no more. No, it is not “stunned”, nor does it “pine for the Norwegian fjords” -it is dead, has ceased to be, is bereft of life, it rests in peace. This is an ex-hiatus!
V: The alarmists have been claiming that for years and years, finding all sorts of reasons to dismiss it. The hysterical nature of your post says it all. It won’t go away. Even the IPCC acknowledges it:
“The observed reduction in surface warming trend over the period 1998 to 2012 as compared to the period 1951 to 2012, is due in roughly equal measure to a reduced trend in radiative forcing and a cooling contribution from natural internal variability, which includes a possible redistribution of heat within the ocean (medium confidence). The reduced trend in radiative forcing is primarily due to volcanic eruptions and the timing of the downward phase of the 11-year solar cycle.” See blog post above.
NB: They too reference 1998 as the beginning of the reduced trend. If you have a problem with any of that, complain to the IPCC, not me.
Piotr says
Weaktor: “The hysterical nature of your post says it all.”
Hint- “the hysterical nature” was borrowed from Monty Python, genius. That “pining for the Norwegian fjords” didn’t trip anything in your brain?
And it is not me who ties himself in knots trying to deflect the responsibility for HIS OWN words …. onto others.- It was NOT some nebulous alarmists or LA Times that MADE YOU write in this thread::
“the hiatus” lasted from 1998-2015″
Victor
If you thought the choice of a v. strong ElNino year for the reference point was idiotic – YOU SHOULD HAVE MADE it clear, by writing, for example:
“according to some laughable idiots who do not know the first thing about statistics or climate, the so-called “hiatus” supposedly lasted from 1998-2015.. They are morons because if they started their “hiatus” a year before or a year after the 1997-98 ElNino – their “hiatus” would have … disappeared.
If you Victor, are NOT ready to sign under that, but you YOURSELF use 1998 – then your pathetic excuses: it’s not me who wrote ‘1998-2015″, it’s my enemies – do not work.
Victor says
Pyotr: If you Victor, are NOT ready to sign under that, but you YOURSELF use 1998 – then your pathetic excuses: it’s not me who wrote ‘1998-2015″, it’s my enemies – do not work.
V: More hysteria.
DasKleineTeilchen says
draft from the third part of the report kinda “leaked”:
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/aug/12/greenhouse-gas-emissions-must-peak-within-4-years-says-leaked-un-report
Jim Eager says
When will it dawn on some here that Weaktor is not here to learn but only to disrupt the conversation with his repeatedly refuted ignorant bafflegab. He will never admit that he is wrong, that indeed, every single argument ever put forward by those asserting that AGW is a hoax has been shown to be wrong or irrelevant.
It’s not happening – wrong
It’s not warming – wrong
The “hockey stick” was disproved – wrong, the blade has only gotten longer
It’s not us – wrong
It’s not CO2 – wrong
It’s not fossil fuels – wrong
It’s volcanoes – wrong
It’s the sun – wrong
It will soon start cooling – wrong
Ice is growing, not melting – wrong
Arctic ice may be melting but Antarctic ice is growing – not any more
The cloud “iris effect” will stop the warming – nope
But the hiatus – cherry picking
It won’t be dangerous – wrong, just ask the inhabitants of Westphalia, Lytton or Paradise
CO2 is plant food – irrelevant red herring
CO2 is a trace gas – irrelevant red herring since 99% of the atmosphere is transparent to IR
Climate warming doesn’t enhance drought – wrong
Climate warming doesn’t turbocharge wild fires – wrong
Climate warming doesn’t cause more intense rainfall – wrong
Climate warming doesn’t cause more intense storms – wrong
ECS is 1 or certainly less than 2 – sorry, we’re already past 1 and we haven’t even doubled CO2 yet, and we are still a long, long way from equilibrium
Stop giving bitter-ender trolls like Weaktor the benefit of doubt and the attention that they crave.
They are irrelevant but dangerous time-wasters.
And they have already wasted precious decades.
Ray Ladbury says
You forgot the last refuge of the denialist: “Oh, if only the scientists had warned us!”
Eric B. says
As a former high school teacher who taught Environmental Studies for 25 years I am not the least bit surprised at the information provided in this report.
What has surprised me in recent years is that the ’90s projections of the speed and scope of climate change were FAR surpassed by reality. And we surely have many more nasty surprises in store for humanity and our biosphere.
As Pogo, the swamp possum in the old newspaper comics once said, “We have met the enemy and he is us.”
Susan Anderson says
Ain’t dat de truf! Thanks.
Reality Check says
quoting @Susan
Your approval or disapproval is a counterproductive distraction. (The blog owners are our hosts, not you.)
This is too funny for words. I love it.
I hear there was some kind of method for blocking individual commenters here? If this is still possible with the new system would someone please let me know how to do it. I have at least 3 parked in my rubbish bin and I would like to permanently empty it and never hear from them again. Life is too short for crazy and nasty. Thanks.
Susan Anderson says
Yes, I’d love never to see you “approve” or “disapprove” of anyone again. Your presumption of authority backed by insult is something I’d rather never see again. You have no idea who I am, and your efforts to “instruct” me and others detracts from whatever valid points you might have to make.
Mike says
The new layout is such a mess that I can’t tell who Susan was addressing, but that doesn’t matter, her sentiment is right on the nose.
I hope we move to this model: We can disagree politely. We can post our best arguments with links if we want.
And we all stop with the presumption of authority and insults.
I have stopped naming people if I am in disagreement with them because I have no interest in the petty back and forth. If I name you in one of my comments, it means I respect your comments or analysis, even if I feel the need to quibble or clarify.
The folks who never add anything of value to the conversation are a complete waste of time. We can simply note from time to time that their posts have zero basis or value. There are two folks I can think of who clear that relatively high bar. I am not going to bother to name these two.
Thank you to Susan for creating the “approval, presumption of authority and/or insult” meme. That is dead on.
It would be lovely to have the killfile add on become operational on this website. It would increase value.
If folks find a means to “hush” or “hide” commenters in a way similar to killfile, please share that information.
Cheers
Mike
John Pollack says
I am also reminded of a lesser-known quote from the Pogo comic strip: “He was a man of rare perception. In fact, some of his perceptions were so rare that they amounted to hallucinations.” We do see some of those posted, on occasion.
nigelj says
Just expanding on Mikes comment. I also find its sometimes hard identifying what comments replies are referring to, because the lines around peoples replies to comments are very faint and they are on a coloured background removing even more contrast. It looks pretty but it doesn’t help legibility.