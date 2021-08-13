Sea level in the IPCC 6th assessment report (AR6)

My top 3 impressions up-front:
- The sea level projections for the year 2100 have been adjusted upwards again.
- The IPCC has introduced a new high-end risk scenario, stating that a global rise “approaching 2 m by 2100 and 5 m by 2150 under a very high greenhouse gas emissions scenario cannot be ruled out due to deep uncertainty in ice sheet processes.”
- The IPCC gives more consideration to the large long-term sea-level rise beyond the year 2100.
And here is the key sea-level graphic from the Summary for Policy Makers:
This is a pretty clear illustration of how sea level starts to rise slowly; but in the long run, sea-level rise caused by fossil-fuel burning and deforestation in our generation could literally go off the chart and inundate many coastal cities and wipe entire island nations off the map. But first things first.
Observed Past Rise
Let’s dive a little deeper into the full report and start with the observed sea level change. Since 1901 sea level has risen by 20 cm, a rise unprecedented in at least 3,000 years (disclosure: I co-authored some of the research behind the latter conclusion).
Since 1900 the rise has greatly accelerated. During the most recent period analyzed, 2006-2018, it’s been rising at a rate of 3.7 mm/year – nearly three times as fast as during 1901-1971 (1.3 mm/year). The IPCC calls this a “robust acceleration (high confidence) of global mean sea level rise over the 20th century”, as did the SROCC in 2019.
The finding of sea-level acceleration is not new. The AR4 already concluded in 2007: “There is high confidence that the rate of sea level rise has increased between the mid-19th and the mid-20th centuries.” And the AR5 found in 2013 that “there is high confidence that the rate of sea level rise has increased during the last two centuries, and it is likely that global mean sea level has accelerated since the early 1900’s.” (Which has not stopped “climate skeptics” from repeatedly claiming a lack of acceleration.)
The reason for earlier hedged wording by the IPCC was the possibility of natural decadal variability affecting the trend estimates, but the AR6 now concludes “that the main driver of the observed global mean sea-level rise since at least 1970 is very likely anthropogenic forcing”. That is the result of so-called “attribution studies” – attempts to differentiate with the help of a combination of data, models, pattern detection and statistics between all possible human-caused and natural factors in the observed changes. However, on the level of basic physical reasoning, it is of course a no-brainer that warming will cause land-ice to melt (and melt faster as it gets hotter) and ocean waters to expand, so sea-level rise is the inevitable result.
And there is this:
New observational evidence leads to an assessed sea level rise over the period 1901 to 2018 that is consistent with the sum of individual components contributing to sea level rise, including expansion due to ocean warming and melting of glaciers and ice sheets (high confidence).IPCC AR6
That’s an important consistency check; the independent data add up to the overall observed rise.
The Future Until 2100
It is virtually certain that global mean sea level will continue to rise over the 21st century in response to continued warming of the climate system.IPCC AR6
By how much? That depends on our emissions and is shown in the following figure. The take-away message is: for high emissions we’d likely get close to a meter, sticking to the Paris agreement would cut that down to half a meter.
And how does that compare to the recent previous reports? Here is the comparison the IPCC shows:
If you look at the 2100 projections for the last three reports (AR5, SROCC, AR6) you can see that the numbers have increased each time – and remember that the AR5 numbers had already increased by ~60% compared to the AR4. This illustrates the fact that IPCC has been too “cautious” in the past (which is not a virtue in risk assessment), having to correct itself upward again and again (all the while “climate skeptics” try to paint the IPCC as “alarmist”, for want of any better arguments to play down the climate crisis).
Related to that are notable changes in grappling with uncertainty and risk. The IPCC is now showing very likely (5-95 percentile) as well as likely (17-83 percentile) ranges. In the AR5, it had made the rather ad-hoc argument that “global mean sea level rise is likely (medium confidence) to be in the 5 to 95% range of projections from proces-based models”. So their likely range was actually the modelled very likely range.
The IPCC now splits the uncertainty into two types, hence the two different shadings in the uncertainty bars, in an attempt to also cover uncertainty in processes which we still cannot confidently model. They write:
Importantly, likely range projections do not include those ice-sheet-related processes whose quantification is highly uncertain or that are characterized by deep uncertainty. Higher amounts of global mean sea level rise before 2100 could be caused by earlier-than-projected disintegration of marine ice shelves, the abrupt, widespread onset of Marine Ice Sheet Instability (MISI) and Marine Ice Cliff Instability (MICI) around Antarctica, and faster-than-projected changes in the surface mass balance and dynamical ice loss from Greenland. In a low-likelihood, high-impact storyline and a high CO2 emissions scenario, such processes could in combination contribute more than one additional meter of sea level rise by 2100.
Note that this uncertainty goes to one side: up. For estimating this uncertainty they use an expert survey as well as a smaller but more detailed structured expert judgement. I co-authored the survey (see also 7-minute video about it) with Ben Horton and others, as well as a predecessor survey published in 2014, and I am happy to see that the IPCC now includes this type of expert judgement to assess risks that can’t yet be modelled reliably, but cannot be just ignored either. In dealing with the climate crisis, it simply is not enough to consider what is likely to happen – it is even more important to understand what the risks are.
Think about it: If someone builds a nuclear facility near to your house, would you be satisfied with knowing that it is “likely” to work well (say, 83% certain)? Or would you like to know about a few percent chance that it could blow up like Chernobyl in your lifetime?
With the high-end risk scenarios, the IPCC is catching up with other assessments such as the US National Climate Assessment of 2017, which already showed a “high” scenario of 2 meters and an “extreme” scenario of 2.5 meters of rise by 2100.
The Long Term Future
One of the headline statements of the AR6 is:
Many changes due to past and future greenhouse gas emissions are irreversible for centuries to millennia, especially changes in the ocean, ice sheets and global sea level.IPCC AR6
That’s because huge ice sheets take a long time to melt in a warmer climate, and the ocean waters take a long time to warm up as you go further down, away from the surface. So by what we are doing now in the next couple of decades we determine the rate and amount of sea-level rise for millennia to come, condemning many generations to continually changing coastlines and forcing them to abandon many coastal cities, large and small. That we cannot turn this back is the reason why the precautionary principle should be applied to the climate crisis.
Just look at the ranges expected by the year 2300, in the right-hand panel of the first image above. Even in the blue mitigation scenario, which limits warming to well below 2 °C, our descendants may well have to deal with 2-3 meters of sea-level rise, which would be catastrophic for the people living at the world’s coastlines. Not only would it be extremely hard and costly – if possible at all – to defend cities like New York during a storm surge with a so much higher sea level. We would see massive coastal erosion happening all around. And remember that “nuisance flooding” is already causing real problems after just 20 cm of sea-level rise, for example along the eastern seaboard of the US!
At least with this Paris scenario and a good portion of sheer luck, we may get away with less than a meter rise. But with further unmitigated increase in emissions, a desastrous 2 meter rise is about as likely as an utterly devastating 7 meter rise. What would our descendants think we were doing?
macias shurly says
Dear Prof. Stefan R.
Why is future sea level rise still so uncertain?
For my part, I will return this not entirely unimportant question with a very simple answer: “It will depend on whether humanity finds a concept that slows, stops or even reverses sea level rise.”
…and here it is:
A simple concept to stop SLR, increasing global temperatures, droughts, river & sea floods and
decreasing biodiversity,
As an explanatory introduction to this alternative, holistic climate protection, I would like to ask the question:
How do we bring falling groundwater levels and rising sea level together ?
– which specific measures and changes will protect us from droughts, river & sea floods, increasing global temperatures and decreasing biodiversity ?
Many answer this question that only a rapid reduction in emissions of greenhouse gases such as CO2 and methane, etc. alone can hold back climate disasters and tipping points.
A majority of climate scientists are also convinced:
– The rise in sea level is unstoppable and also irreversible, …
– That mankind cannot directly influence climate, solar radiation, rain, clouds and the water vapor content of the atmosphere.
I would like to counter this and claim:
“The lowering of the SLR and the earth temperature are directly related to the global radiation balance and the water cycles of the earth.”
“Water vapor, and not CO2, is the most important greenhouse gas and, due to the clouds albedo has a strong negative, net cooling radiative forcing”
“And of course humans can influence the climate, sea level and the water vapor content of the atmosphere.”
We are doing it every day – since centuries.
Mio. km² of rainforest, mostly eliminated by slash and burn, together with ~ 1.5 million km² of urban sealed area inevitably leads to the fact that much less water evaporates over these areas and precipitation and service water quickly drains off into the sea via the sewers and rivers.
The long-term global drainage of moors and wetlands also significantly reduces their ability to evaporate water. Spreading deserts rapidly increase these areas with reduced evaporation.
—
~49500 km³ of fresh water flows into the seas via rivers every year.
Even a high annual sea level rise of 3.7 mm corresponds to “only” ~ 1335 km³ (2,7% of global river discharge).
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/7/73/HumanIntegratedWaterCycle_%282%29.jpg/1024px-HumanIntegratedWaterCycle_%282%29.jpg
This corresponds to 9mm or 9L / m² over global land area and 27L / m² over the 50 Mio km² of agricultural area – far too little for a drought lasting 2 weeks to 2 months even in a (my) summer in the Rhine Valley at the 49th parallel north.
My climate protection strategy would be to retain this volume of annual SLR from the global rivers and creeks and bring it to evaporation. Thus not only stops the SLR – but also effects cloud cover and earth`s albedo.
If we convert this volume into little cumulus clouds e.g.(250m³ / 625t of water) we get ~ 2 billion clouds, which will improve the earth’s albedo in spring/summer drought periods (surface radiation is 5 times higher than winter times) on ~3.5 million km². The global cloud cover and evaporation rate will increase by ~ 1%, which will cause a negative, cooling radiative forcing of ~ 0.19 W / m².
The cloud radiative effect CRE = -19W/m²
https://www.ipcc.ch/site/assets/uploads/2018/02/WG1AR5_Chapter07_FINAL-1.pdf
— page 582
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00382-018-4413-y
— Martin Wild et.al.
That is far more than the current annual increase in radiative forcing caused by CO² – and would holistically resolve almost all problems caused by climate change.
My personal hit parade of desaster caused by global warming is:
1. dramatically decreasing biodiversity
2. slr with an immense cost for (a lost) infrastructure
3. Extreme drought / maximum temperatures / heavy rainfall and floods
The volume of 1335km³ of water will also ensure an additional assimilation of 1.3-2.6 Gt of carbon in agriculture and forests etc.
This climate protection concept starts with rain barrels, cisterns and larger rain retention basins which are equipped with an overflow onto unsealed terrain. But even the smallest stream and river can tolerate a small diversion (outside of the drought and low water) to rewet moors and forests and is upwards in the catchment areas usually much cleaner than in the vicinity of the larger cities.
The water management of the ancient Inca cultures is an excellent example of how one can fight against the desert, but also against floods, with the most primitive tools.
“Amunas” is the name of the water channels with which the Incas sow the water in order to harvest it weeks or months later.
https://hidraulicainca.com/lima/sistema-hidraulico-amunas/
Taking out of the atmosphere as much CO² emissions as possible …
but also evaporate as much water as possible by an increasing irrigation of plant growth
— is hopefully a global motto for the atmosphere of the future.
Artificial irrigation = artificial clouds
and thus an instantly faster climate protection and 1000times cheaper than the conversion of a fossil equipment into a renewable one and will have to be implemented anyway as an adaptation measure in many dry regions.
A large part of the evaporation energy specified in the averaged radiation balance of ~ 82W / m² is converted into water vapor over the area of 71% oceans and the volume of evaporation there increases with increasing air and water temperature, but over the 29% land area with spreading deserts and the causes described above, it tend to be the other way around.
The land climate changes regionally and seasonally from water to air cooling. Drought periods in summer, even up to the Arctic Circle, produce less and less evaporation and clouds, especially when the strongest solar radiation is acting.
The flow of energy from the surface in height and width takes place less and less by water vapor, but increasingly in the form of hot and dry air.
Rainforests transport clouds and rain inland – and deserts, conversely, spread blue skies and drought.
Nagraj Adve says
The report’s SPM makes the following point: “The rate of ice sheet loss increased by a factor of four between 1992-1999 and 2010-2019 .. together ice mass loss and glacier loss were the dominant contributors to global sea level rise in 2006-2018” [in contrast to thermal expansion in the 20th century]..
Would like to hear your thoughts about this and what the trends in this driver may imply for future sea level rise. Thanks.
John Wiles says
Does sea level rise also have an influence on trade winds and ocean currents?
Geoff says
As more evidence/data accumulates, it seems to me that sea level projections for the year 2100 keep being adjusted upwards.
An important new paper in Nature (paywalled, except for Abstract) on Antarctic ice sheet loss was published on 5 May 2021, titled The Paris Climate Agreement and future sea-level rise from Antarctica, that missed the AR6 WG1 literature cutoff date (31 January 2021).
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03427-0
The authors of the Nature paper have also provided an accessible post at CarbonBrief, with some sobering warnings, including:
Included are graphs of rates and total amounts of sea level rise from Antarctica ice sheet loss for 1.5, 2, 3 and 4.5 °C global mean warming (relative to pre-industrial age) by 2100 scenarios. The caveats and warnings include:
https://www.carbonbrief.org/guest-post-overshooting-2c-risks-rapid-and-unstoppable-sea-level-rise-from-antarctica
Indeed, what would our descendants think we were doing?
Martin Manning says
As an example of the value of expert opinion: in 1957, the First International Geophysical Year, Athol Rafter was an invited speaker at a conference to talk about how radiocarbon dating had changed our understanding of the carbon cycle. He was cited in the Otago Daily Times as saying “the industrial effect would undoubtedly continue and if the existing percentage of carbon dioxide in the air was doubled, the average temperature would be raised sufficiently for the masses of ice to melt and raise the levels of the oceans by tens of feet, swamping many major cities.”
nigelj says
Its good that the latest IPCC report acknowledges the possibility of rapid sea level rise this century of about 2 metres. The IPCC reports seem well written overall, but its always been inexplicable to me why earlier IPCC reports did not include this possibility. Such rapid sea level rise has happened in the past at around 1.5 – 3 degrees c of warming, so if it happened then its hard to see why it couldn’t happen this century. It’s not as if Greenland and Antarctica are short of ice sheets. Such possibilities should be in bold text in the IPCC reports. on page one.
Mark BLR says
“2m” is roughly equal to “a third of the Greenland ice-sheet (GIS) plus less than half of the WAIS”.
“7m” ~= “80+% of the GIS + most of the WAIS”.
Saying those two options are “about as likely” for a fixed scenario and the same end date is … “counter-intuitive” ?
Please could you elaborate on the above “extraordinary claim” (hat-tip : Carl Sagan).
MA Rodger says
Mark BLR,
The GIS has a volume of 2.85M cu km. The WAIS has a volume of 2.2M cu km. So combined that is 5.05M cu km. If the oceans have an area of 361M sq km, the additional volume of GIS+WAIS would result in 14m SLR.
And do bear in mind that, while there is uncertainty on how much of the GIS & WAIS will melt out and also how quickly, there are other contributions to SLR.
With such large projections of multi-century SLR as 7m, the odd metre or so from a combination of thermal expansion and land glaciers (beyond Greenland & Antarctica) may appear minor but it remains a significant contribution.. And perhaps you also overlook the ice on Antarctica beyond the WAIS which represents the mother-load and a potential 64m of SLR. (The consideration centered on WAIS is usually the result of its potential for rapid disintegration, something which is less relevant when considering multi-century SLR.)
And I hope this meets the standards of science-communication set by Carl Sagan.
Erik Frederiksen says
I am curious about the projection for only a half a meter of SLR by 2100 if we cut emissions rapidly. At just the recent acceleration rate of ice sheet mass loss of 44 Gt/yr2 we get 78cm by 2100 from the ice sheets alone, thermal expansion and mountain glaciers another 20-30cm.
Which means we are already on pace for a meter by 2100. It seems a stretch to say in a warming world that the rate of acceleration would diminish.