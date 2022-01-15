Another dot on the graph

So last week was the annual release of the temperature records from NASA, NOAA and Berkeley Earth. The Copernicus ERA5 data was released a few days ago, and the HadCRUT data will follow soon. Unlike in years past, there is no longer any serious discrepancy between the records – which use multiple approaches for the ocean temperatures, the homogenization of the weather stations records, and interpolation.
Depending on the product, 2021 was either the 5th, 6th or 7th warmest year, but in all cases, it is part of the string of warm years (since 2015) that have all been more than 1ºC warmer than the late 19th C.
Controversy is so 2000 and late
Many of the issues that exercised the blogosphere a decade ago have been put to rest. Despite flailing attempts by a couple of diehards to resurrect talk of a ‘new pause’ (no warming since the last record warm year!), and the never-ending insistence of some solar enthusiasts that a dramatic cooling is right around the corner, these are not serious issues. Discussion too of the ‘irrelevance’ of the global mean changes to ‘normal people’ has also faded as the contribution of the overall warming has become more and more obvious in the incidences of extreme heat waves, intense precipitation, coastal flooding and wildfire intensity. Transparency of the data and methods has all increased (though note that for GISTEMP, the code and the publically available data has been available since 2007), but since that came at the same time that as a large increase in the digitized raw data available and the strength of the trends, the importance of the specifics of the coding has diminished. Additionally, we now have much better quantification of the uncertainties in these estimates (see below). The ‘polar hole’ issue is almost completely put to be bed, with HadCRUT5 and the NOAA (Interim) products coming around to interpolation of one sort or another.
So given this increased maturity of these analyses, are there any scientifically interesting issues left? Yes, but they are perhaps a little more subtle than before.
Southern Ocean trends
The least visited part of the ocean are the waters around Antarctica. They are not on many trade routes, scientific expeditions are infrequent, and the Argo buoys have trouble near the sea ice edge. Nonetheless, we have enough information to know that these waters are not warming at the surface as much as the rest of the planet, and indeed, at around 60ºS, some indications seem to suggest that they have cooled in the last few decades. The size of this cooling varies in the records, most of all in the satellite-derived AIRS v7 data, where the cooling is quite pronounced, and not at all in the ERA5 reanalysis.
As you can see the southern oceans are the area of greatest divergence between GISTEMP, ERA5 and the AIRS versions. Both ERA5 and GISTEMP are relying on SST data here (either ERSSTv5 or HadISST2 (I think)), so may suffer from observational data sparsity. But the AIRS data may have systematic issues as well, perhaps associated with changes in surface type from sea ice to open ocean and vice versa. In contrast, CMIP6 model hindcasts/forecasts for this time period don’t show any cooling at all at these latitudes.
Why does this matter? If the GISTEMP or AIRS data is qualitatively correct, then that would point to a systematic difference with the models, suggesting a missing process or forcing. There is a candidate for this, which is the impact of anomalous freshwater from Antarctica (see for instance, Rye et al., 2020). This in turn suggests that Antarctic melt could be an important negative feedback on southern hemisphere warming – which is one of the regions with the most important cloud feedbacks in the high sensitivity CMIP6 models (Zelinka et al., 2020).
We should probably try and sort this out at some point…
Ensembles of uncertainty
As mentioned above, the characterization of the total uncertainty in these products has improved a lot. Uncertainties arise in the raw data directly, in any homogenizations that are performed, in the data interpolation, in corrections for non-climatic effects etc. and getting a total uncertainty that includes almost all of these aspects is now available for HadCRUT, GISTEMP, Berkeley Earth and NOAA timeseries. The results across the products are comparable, though they differ, particularly in the earlier parts of the record.
Nonetheless, there are still improvements that can be made. Notably, standard approaches to the uncertainty are difficult to apply to errors that are correlated over time. For instance, data sparseness only changes slowly so differences between two adjacent years might be less uncertain than if the calculated uncertainty was treated as an independent variable each year. An approach that would do better would be one based on a Monte Carlo ensemble of possible estimates – each one including both systematic and stochastic uncertainties. Then these could be sampled to generate relevant statistics. HadCRUT, ERSST and GHCN have constructed ensembles for this purpose and there are efforts to do this for more products.
UAH vs the world
This is an older issue, but it remains the case that the UAH TLT trends are the outlier amongst all the related datasets. It isn’t as dramatic a difference as in the 1990s when the UAH record suggested that the world had been cooling since 1979, but as you can see below, it stands out. The MSU/AMSU records would also benefit from a Monte Carlo approach to sample the structural uncertainties in their construction. For now the growing difference between the RSS record and the UAH one acts a (unsatisfying) stand-in for the structural uncertainty, but differences this large make it difficult to conclude much from MSU data/model comparisons.
Volcanic wild cards
Too soon to tell (today at least), but volcanic impacts on temperature are well known from the record. Whether Hunga Tonga will affect temperatures depends a lot on how much SO2 is emitted (which you can track here – the 15 Jan image will be telling). A big eruption will potentially cool the planet for a year or a few and postpone further increases in temperature. More on this soon if indeed it looks to be important.
Updating the model-observation comparisons
This is not really an scientific issue, but we will try and get this done over the next week. We will also add a new comparison to the CMIP6 models… so stay tuned.
References
- C.D. Rye, J. Marshall, M. Kelley, G. Russell, L.S. Nazarenko, Y. Kostov, G.A. Schmidt, and J. Hansen, "Antarctic Glacial Melt as a Driver of Recent Southern Ocean Climate Trends", Geophysical Research Letters, vol. 47, 2020. http://dx.doi.org/10.1029/2019GL086892
- M.D. Zelinka, T.A. Myers, D.T. McCoy, S. Po‐Chedley, P.M. Caldwell, P. Ceppi, S.A. Klein, and K.E. Taylor, "Causes of Higher Climate Sensitivity in CMIP6 Models", Geophysical Research Letters, vol. 47, 2020. http://dx.doi.org/10.1029/2019GL085782
- N.J.L. Lenssen, G.A. Schmidt, J.E. Hansen, M.J. Menne, A. Persin, R. Ruedy, and D. Zyss, "Improvements in the GISTEMP Uncertainty Model", Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, vol. 124, pp. 6307-6326, 2019. http://dx.doi.org/10.1029/2018JD029522
XRRC says
While not a record warm year overall, 8.3% of the Earth’s surface did have a record warm annual average locally in 2021. By chance, these areas coincided with a number of major population centers. We estimate that ~1.8 billion people experienced a record high annual average in 2021, including most of the population of China.
http://berkeleyearth.org/global-temperature-report-for-2021/
with video summary w Gavin S
https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/2021-tied-for-6th-warmest-year-in-continued-trend-nasa-analysis-shows
“If you just look at the last the last 10 years, how many of them are way above the trend line from the previous 10 years? Almost all of them,” Schmidt said in an interview.
There’s a 99% chance that 2022 will be among the 10 warmest years on record and a 10% chance it will be the hottest on record, said NOAA climate analysis chief Russell Vose in a Thursday press conference.
https://apnews.com/article/climate-global-temperatures-heat-earth-d7b4eda880b1dafd255a93591cfe4759
Global surface temperature in 2021 (Fig. 1) was +1.12°C (~2°F) relative to the 1880-1920 average in the GISS (Goddard Institute for Space Studies) analysis.
The warming rate over land is about 2.5 times faster than over the ocean (Fig. 2). Larger warming over land helps explain why climate impacts are becoming much more noticeable even though global warming is now “only” about 1.2°C (mean for past 7 years).
The irregular El Nino/La Nina cycle dominates interannual temperature variability, which suggests that 2022 will not be much warmer than 2021, but 2023 could set a new record.
Moreover, three factors: (1) accelerating greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, (2) decreasing aerosols, (3) the solar irradiance cycle will add to an already record-high planetary energy imbalance and drive global temperature beyond the 1.5°C limit – likely during the 2020s.
Because of inertia and response lags in the climate and energy systems, the 2°C limit also will likely be exceeded by mid-century, barring intervention to reduce anthropogenic interference with the planet’s energy balance.
https://mailchi.mp/caa/global-temperature-in-2021
World ocean temperatures in 2021 were hottest ever recorded
“The oceans will continue to warm until net carbon emissions go to zero. Ocean warming is destabilizing Antarctic ice shelves and threatens massive (meters) of sea level rise if we don’t act,” said study co-author Michael Mann of Penn State University, in an email.
https://www.axios.com/global-ocean-temperatures-record-high-935b1b7e-2adf-4759-b8a6-d4747a94c809.html
11 January 2022
Another Record: Ocean Warming Continues through 2021 despite La Niña Conditions
The world ocean, in 2021, was the hottest ever recorded by humans, and the 2021 annual OHC value is even higher than last year’s record value
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00376-022-1461-3 – open access
If confirmed, today’s 50.7ºC at Onslow Airport in WA was the equal highest temperature on record in the Southern Hemisphere. – occurring in a La Nina year is potentially exceptional, surprising, unusual, odd, strange, abnormal, uncommon, or unexpected.
https://twitter.com/Ben_Domensino/status/1481580312077672448
Keith Woollard says
XRRC – “occurring in a La Nina year is potentially exceptional, surprising, unusual, odd, strange, abnormal, uncommon, or unexpected.”
Why? How much influence do you imagine the PDO has on Onslow? Do you even know where Onslow is? Or Oodnadatta for that matter?
The last time we had a 50.7 it was a neutral year so from a statistical base of 2, 50.7 degree days in the southern hemisphere do not occur during El Nino
UMa says
Gavin, how do you handle, if the sea ice coverage is different now compared to the baseline?
A large error may the result, in a combination of the following methods/issues:
Using temperature anomalies for SAT and SST separately.
Large absolute difference in SAT above sea ice and SST below the sea ice (so not so in the summer, but in the other seasons).
A different sea ice area between now and the baseline period.
Using the SST anomaly as an approximation for SAT in areas, where now is no sea ice but it was sea ice during the baseline period may result in a large underestimation of warming if the absolute difference of SST and SAT was large during the baseline period. This may result in missing a large warming of tens of degrees in this area where the sea ice is gone.
The opposite effect may happen if the sea ice area grows.
Takes the calculation of the temperature above the sea ice the different area of sea ice in the baseline period and the other years in to account?
Mark B says
A minor quibble, but the “Comparison of Uncertainty Estimates” should indicate the integration period (annual, I believe).
Mike says
To some extent, I think the collapse of the Thwaites shelf over the next few years is likely to be the most interesting and telling indicator as to how well our plans to protect human civilization are going. It’s interesting that you say the Antarctic ocean is not warming as much as the rest of the planet. You note that is based on surface reading. My gut tells me that if we had good metrics across lots of depths of Antarctic we might notice more warming at depth than will be measured at surface. The “warmed” waters below make sense as we watch the glaciers and shelves melt from below. Maybe glacial melt and influx of fresher melt waters are floating on top of the slightly warmer and higher saline ocean waters below until they mix?
I bet someone will let me know if those ideas make no sense.
Cheers
Mike
Mitch says
The Tonga eruption appears to have injected a significant amount of sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere so should have a significant transient cooling effect for the next 2 years or so. Given that the injection was roughly at 20 deg S, how do you believe that SAT will respond?
nigelj says
Mitch. Our New Zealand news media has today published an assessment by our climate agency. Its a little bit sketchy, but it may be of interest:
https://www.stuff.co.nz/environment/climate-news/300497725/tongan-volcanos-eruption-unlikely-to-slow-climate-change
The main points: “Tongan volcano’s eruption unlikely to slow climate change……. NIWA said that in 1991 Mt Pinatubo released 15 million tonnes of sulphur dioxide into Earth’s atmosphere. This resulted in the global temperature dropping by one degree Celsius for the following year and a half. Currently, there are no indications of extreme levels of sulphur dioxide in the stratosphere, meaning that the Tonga eruption most likely won’t impact the planet’s temperature…….”.
I’m not a scientist so cant offer more information on the climate aspect of this. However our air force is currently doing reconnaissance flights to assess the extent of damage to property.
Mitch says
Thanks for the link Nigelj. I looked further and the initial estimate is 0.4 Tg SO2 vs 20Tg for Mt. Pinatubo:
https://www.downtoearth.org.in/news/natural-disasters/will-tonga-volcanic-eruption-affect-global-climate–81149
Russell says
Besides the sulfate aerosol effects, two interesting things remain to be discovered :
Will the sea surface albedo anomaly from floating pumice be significant ?
How extensive and far downwind will the ocean fertilization effects spread ?
Karsten V. Johansen says
Mike, in fact the data points to the Southern Ocean warming at depth: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-20781-1
Mike says
thanks for the confirmation
Solar Jim says
Thanks for this reference. And thanks for all of your previous comments on our pathetic global “climate” condition through the years. Agreed. (What’s five trillion dollars of annual government fossil (and fissile) handouts anyway?)
Thomas Fuller says
Well, there are one or two areas of interest scientifically that you neglected to mention, atmospheric sensitivity to a doubling of the concentrations of CO2 being tops among them.
Ray Ladbury says
Tommy, that is because this wasn’t a post about sensitivity, which you’d know if you’d bothered to read it.
Mal Adapted says
This post refers to the quieting of controversies about the temperature record, not about the range of sensitivity estimates made by various methods. Gavin has talked about efforts to bring the latter into closer agreement in other posts. Within the CMIP6 model ensemble, for example:
#NotAllModels
Making predictions with the CMIP6 ensemble
Jim Eager says
Well, we’re already at +1.2 C and we haven’t yet doubled CO2, and we’re no where near even Transient Climate Sensitivity +1.2 C , much less Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity.
But we do know that ~3.2 million years ago when CO2 last stood at ~400 ppm earth was 2-3 degrees warmer than it is today, that there was no West Antarctic ice shelf, and that sea level was ~25 m higher than it is today.
So what does that tell you about ECS per doubling of CO2, Tom?
It tells any sane, rational person that ECS per doubling is at least somewhere between +2 and +3 C, if not a bit higher.
And we already know that even +1.2 C is getting dicey.
Killian says
Discussion too of the ‘irrelevance’ of the global mean changes to ‘normal people’ has also faded as the contribution of the overall warming has become more and more obvious in the incidences of extreme heat waves, intense precipitation, coastal flooding and wildfire intensity.
This strikes me as an obvious and intentional Straw Man. I don’t recall any papers saying average temps were irrelevant. Were there any? I do not recall hearing of a single one, and it certainly hasn’t been trending issue at any time I can recall over the last 15 years.
There have been laypersons like myself saying the *messaging* about climate should focus on long-tail *effects*, but even I, one of the most strident persons I know of on that framing, and *the* most strident on these pages, has never said averages are irrelevant, only that the extremes in weather and long-tail outcomes are the most relevant for policy and for getting the attention of the populace.
Ah, I just checked the author of this post, though there was no need: Gavin. Is there a more reticent climate scientist? I sincerely doubt it. Yes, we do need input from across the spectrum, so the most reticent have a role in maintaining sober dialogue, but when you, Gavin, argue from Straw Men and engage in belittling both fellow scientists (Arctic CH4, e.g,) and laypersons with comments like this, it’s inappropriate. The issues are too large for this sort of thing. We’re all in danger, after all.
Marcus says
As an FYI: the argument that global averages are meaningless is a VERY common one in contrarian circles – just go over to WUWT for a bit and you’ll see it all over the place.
Kevin McKinney says
I may be wrong, but FWIW your response strikes me as a poster child for over-interpretation.
And “the contribution of the overall warming has become more and more obvious in the incidences of extreme heat waves, intense precipitation, coastal flooding and wildfire intensity” doesn’t strike me as especially “reticent.”
nigelj says
Gavins statement does not appear to be a strawman. Killians statement “I don’t recall any papers saying average temps were irrelevant. Were there any?” seems like the real strawman, because the article specifically referred to “discussion in the blogosphere” not scientific papers .
“A straw man (sometimes written as strawman) is a form of argument and an informal fallacy of having the impression of refuting an argument, whereas the real subject of the argument was not addressed or refuted, but instead replaced with a false one.[1] One who engages in this fallacy is said to be “attacking a straw man”. (wikipedia)
J Doug Swallow says
How is all of this supposed melting of the Antarctica ice sheet going to happen when this record for cold was recently set.
South Pole posts most severe cold season on record, a surprise in a warming world
October 2, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. EDT
The chill was exceptional, even for the coldest location on the planet.
The average temperature at the Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station between April and September, a frigid minus-78 degrees (minus-61 Celsius), was the coldest on record, dating back to 1957. This was 4.5 degrees lower than the most recent 30-year average at this remote station, which is operated by United States Antarctic Program and administered by the National Science Foundation.
John Diehl says
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-antarctica-cold-idUSL1N2RZ1X4
“The cold temperatures recorded in 2021 have been attributed to a “strong circumpolar vortex” Rick Aster, professor of geophysics and department head geosciences department at Colorado State University, told Reuters (here).
A circumpolar vortex, also known as the polar vortex, is a band of intense winds that bring a pool of extremely cold temperatures to the South and North Pole (here), (here).
The circumpolar vortex kept the region “unusually isolated from the rest of the atmosphere, and thus unusually cold”, Aster said (here).”
…
““The daily/week/yearly variations in the weather of Antarctic are really the ‘noise’ that is associated with a long-term trend of 30 years or more, and we call this longer trend climate change. So, some metric of the past 6 months does not matter. The concern is for the longer-term trend of average change over decades.”
Keith Woollard says
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/257035697_Fifty-year_Amundsen-Scott_South_Pole_station_surface_climatology
CCHolley says
Ummm, the melting of the Antarctic ice sheets is occurring in the summer months not winter (this should be obvious to anyone with any sense at all) so severe cold during April to September (winter in the southern hemisphere) really has little to no effect on the long term melting. For melting look at the increasing summer temperatures and more importantly the increasing heat content of the summertime ocean water which is undercutting and melting Antarctic glaciers where they interface with the ocean.
Jim Eager says
But surely you don’t expect JDS to let reality dissuade him from asking how Antarctica is gong to melt during Austral Winter, do you?
Mark BLR says
By chance I came across this article (literally !) just after having downloaded the latest sets of HadCRUT5 data, up to December 2021, from their website.
URL : https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/hadobs/hadcrut5/data/current/download.html
My understanding (which may well be wrong in the details !) is that the “HadCRUT.5.0.1.0 analysis” version (AKA the “Infilled” version, in the top half of the page) is destined to replace the old “Cowtan & Way / C&W” dataset (which was halted following release of data to June 2021) while the “HadCRUT.5.0.1.0 Non-infilled data” version (in the bottom half of the page) will replace HadCRUT4 (still only updated to November 2021, it is unclear whether an “up to 12/2021” version will be released “for historical / comparison purposes” or not ….).
NB : In my opinion providing both “Infilled / Interpolated” and “Non-infilled / Exclude ‘No Data Available’ areas like the Arctic” versions for comparison purposes is a good thing, while your “HadCRUT5 [is] coming around to interpolation” declaration can be interpreted as meaning that you have heard that the “Non-infilled” version is going to be retired rather than updated.
.
By my calculations the results are :
Dataset … 2021 ranking
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Copernicus (ERA5) … 5th
GISS … =6th
NCEI … 6th
HadCRUT4 (to November) … 6th
HadCRUT5 (Non-infilled) … 6th
HadCRUT5 (Infilled) … 7th
BEST (Air) … 6th
BEST (Water) … 6th
RSS (V4) … 6th
UAH (V6) … 8th
I get “HadCRUT5 (Infilled)” as the only surface dataset / reanalysis product ranked 7th (or lower).
Am I missing something ?
JCH says
“How is all of this supposed melting of the Antarctica ice sheet going to happen when this record for cold was recently set.
South Pole posts most severe cold season on record, a surprise in a warming world. …”
Did some experimenting in my small kitchen. My stove still works if leave my subzero door open. Just curious, how far away from warm ocean currents, well below the ocean surface, from the South Pole?