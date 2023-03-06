How not to science

A trip down memory lane and a lesson on scientific integrity.
I had reason to be reviewing the history of MSU satellite retrievals for atmospheric temperatures recently. It’s a fascinating story of technology, creativity, hubris, error, imagination, rivalry, politics, and (for some) a search for scientific consilience – worthy of movie script perhaps? – but I want to highlight a minor little thing. Something so small that I’d never noticed it before, and I don’t recall anyone else pointing it out, but it is something I find very telling.
The story starts in the early 90’s, but what caught my eye was a single line in an op-ed (sub. req.) written two decades later:
… in 1994 we published an article in the journal Nature showing that the actual global temperature trend was “one-quarter of the magnitude of climate model results.”McNider and Christy, Feb 19th 2014, Wall Street Journal
Most of the op-ed is a rather tired rehash of faux outrage based on a comment made by John Kerry (the then Secretary of State) and we can skip right past that. It’s only other claim of note is a early outing of John Christy’s misleading graphs comparing the CMIP5 models to the satellite data but we’ll get back to that later.
First though, let’s dig into that line. The 1994 article is a short correspondence piece in Nature, where Christy and McNider analyzed MSU2R lower troposphere dataset and using ENSO and stratospheric volcanic effects to derive an ‘underlying’ global warming trend of 0.09 K/decade. This was to be compared with “warming rates of 0.3 to 0.4 K/decade” from models which was referenced to Manabe et al. (1991) and Boer et al. (1992). Hence the “one quarter” claim.
But lets dig deeper into each of those elements in turn. First, 1994 was pretty early on in terms of MSU science. The raw trend in the (then Version C) MSU2R record from 1979-1993 was -0.04 K/decade. [Remember ‘satellite cooling’?]. This was before Wentz and Schabel (1998) pointed out that orbital decay in the NOAA satellites was imparting a strong cooling bias (about 0.12 K/decade) on the MSU2R (TLT) record. Secondly, the two cited modeling papers don’t actually give an estimated warming trends for the 1980s and early 90s. The first is a transient model run using a canonical 1% increasing CO<sub>2</sub> – a standard experiment, but not one intended to match the real world growth of CO2 concentrations. The second model study is a simple equilibrium 2xCO2 run with the Canadian climate model, and does not report relevant transient warming rates at all. This odd referencing was pointed out in correspondence with Spencer and Christy by Hansen et al. (1995) who also noted that underlying model SAT trends for the relevant period were expected to be more like 0.1-0.15 K/decade. So the claim that the MSU temperatures were warming at “one quarter” the rate of the models wasn’t even valid in 1994. They might have more credibly claimed “two thirds” the rate, but the uncertainties are such that no such claim would have been robust (for instance, just the uncertainties on the linear regression alone are ~ +/-0.14 K/dec).
But it gets worse. In 2014, McNider and Christy were well aware of the orbital decay correction (1998), and they were even aware of the diurnal drift correction that was needed because of a sign error introduced while trying to fix the orbital decay issue (discovered in 2005). The version of the MSU2R product at the beginning of 2014 was version 5.5, and that had a raw trend of -0.01 K/decade 1979-1993 (+/- 0.18 K/dec 95% CI, natch). Using an analogous methodology to that used in 1994 (see figure to the right), the underlying linear trend after accounting for ENSO and volcanic aerosols was…. 0.15 K/dec! Almost identical to the expected trend from models!
So not only was their original claim incorrect at the time, but had they repeated the analysis in 2014, their own updated data and method would have shown that there was no discrepancy at all.
Now in 2014, there was a longer record and more suitable models to compare to. Models had been run with appropriate volcanic forcings and in large enough ensembles that there was a quantified spread of expected trends. Comparisons could now be done in a more sophisticated away, that compared like with like and took account of many different elements of uncertainty (forcings, weather, structural effects in models and observations etc.). But McNider and Christy chose not to do that.
Instead, they chose to hide the structural uncertainty in the MSU retrievals (the TMT trends for 1979-2013 in UAH v5.5 and RSS v3.3 were 0.04 and 0.08 +/- 0.05 K/dec respectively – a factor of two different!), and ignore the spread in the CMIP5 models TMT trends [0.08,0.36] and graph it in a way as to maximise the visual disparity in a frankly misleading way. Additionally, they decided to highlight the slower warming TMT records instead of the TLT record they had discussed in 1994. For contrast, the UAH v5.5 TLT trends for 1979-2013 were 0.14± 0.05 K/dec.
But all these choices were made in the service of rhetoric, not science, to suggest that models are, and had always been, wrong, and that the UAH MSU data had always been right. A claim moreover that is totally backwards.
Richard Feynman often spoke about a certain kind of self-critical integrity as being necessary to do credible science. That kind of integrity was in very short supply in this op-ed.
References
- J.R. Christy, and R.T. McNider, "Satellite greenhouse signal", Nature, vol. 367, pp. 325-325, 1994. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/367325a0
- F.J. Wentz, and M. Schabel, "Effects of orbital decay on satellite-derived lower-tropospheric temperature trends", Nature, vol. 394, pp. 661-664, 1998. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/29267
- J. Hansen, H. Wilson, M. Sato, R. Ruedy, K. Shah, and E. Hansen, "Satellite and surface temperature data at odds?", Climatic Change, vol. 30, pp. 103-117, 1995. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/BF01093228
Russell Seitz says
Gavin:
The WSJ gave Roy Spencer and John Christy Op-Ed space in part because of the virtual Op-Ed they resented in Science, in 1990:
–R.W. Spencer and J. R. Christy, “Precise Monitoring of Global Temperature Trends from Satellites , “ Science 247 (March 30, 1990): 1558 :
“Virtually everyone, children included, is concerned about global climate change and especially about the greenhouse effect. They have learned of increases in carbon dioxide. They have been told repeatedly that temperatures will increase 9’F. Political pressure is mounting to take action regardless of cost, and to take action now.”
This much is familiar to any observer within reach of the popular media. But what follows is not : “But how good is the evidence, and how likely is substantial global warming? When might it happen? Applying the customary standards of scientific inquiry, one must conclude that there has been more hype than solid facts … Modeling of global climate is largely concentrated on examining effects of doubling the atmospheric content of greenhouse gases. As might he expected, the answers they get are functions of the models they employ. The spread is from 1. 5′ to 5’C; that is, there is great uncertainty. If one examines the subject, one finds virtually unanimous agreement that the models are deficient….What have been the warming effects, if any, of anthropogenic gases? The typical answer is 0.5’C.
But the answer depends on what time interval is chosen. There was substantial increase in temperature from 1880 to 1940. However, from 1940 until the 1960s, temperatures dropped so much as to lead to predictions of a coming ice age.
New, precise satellite data raise further questions about warming. From 1979 to 1988 large temperature variability was recorded, but no obvious temperature trend was noted during the 10-year period.’ …A fashionable estimate of the time when doubling of atmospheric CO, will occur is the middle of the next century. But past predictions of energy usage have been notoriously inaccurate.. What should he the national response to the above uncertainties? … Whatever we do should he based on well-thought-out long-range goals. It should not result from a half-baked political response. ‘”
Context is important, and as surely as the Bible Belt overlaps the Oil Patch, this rhetoric still resonates like the Energizer Bunny’s drum wherever the Book of Genesis is thumped by those who view Darwin and Arrhenius with equal suspicion.
Like The Discovery Institute , The Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation is still producing Op-eds,
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2014/07/he-maketh-me-to-lie-down-in-green.html
But in fairness, some of their authors may entertain the view that the world is only half flat
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2023/02/its-still-underwater-volcanoes-all-way.html
b fagan says
The question that McNider and Cristy ask at the beginning of that WSJ Opinion piece is very easily answered.
Q: “But who are the Flat Earthers, and who is ignoring the scientific facts? ”
A: The ones writing Opinion pieces in the Murdoch media.
Years of misleading the public, and of slow-walking correction of serious errors in the models they built to create temperature data, and Christy dares drape them as the brave heroes standing for truth, against what they call the “model industry”.
They embarrass themselves throughout that piece – “From the beginning of climate modeling in the 1980s“. Perhaps they’d appreciate the PDF of Paul N. Edwards’ brief history of climate models – which was available before their OpEd. They would have been able to avoid that glaring factual error about their field.
https://deepblue.lib.umich.edu/bitstream/handle/2027.42/79438/95_ftp.pdf
But they also made this claim: “In ancient times, the notion of a flat Earth was the scientific consensus, and it was only a minority who dared question this belief.” What scientists? What consensus and when? A round earth was figured out by 500 BC, and before that, there didn’t appear to be consensus – flat, or a ziggurat, or a mountain, according to this American Physical Society article from 2006: https://www.aps.org/publications/apsnews/200606/history.cfm
Then the plain old dumb misunderstanding of “aerosol” climatologists were studying when “claiming, for instance, that an unexpected increase in the human use of aerosols had skewed the results.” It wasn’t hairspray reflecting sunlight mid-last-century, guys.
Christy and Spencer were pioneers in modeling air temperature from oxygen data taken from a constantly shifting mix of satellites and instruments. And as pioneers they made errors in the extensive models, that needed to be corrected, and which they sometimes grudgingly admitted to and fixed. McNider seems to fit the profile needed to work with them at UAH, at least from this piece. And the profile is, unfortunately for everyone, “stick with helping anti-regulatory groups no matter what the evidence says”.
So it’s particularly awful to see them say the following in that 2014 piece: “Shouldn’t modelers be more humble and open to saying that perhaps the Arctic warming is due to something we don’t understand?”
Yes – they should. Particularly ones who are somehow, almost constantly, able to tweak their code to be the big, cold outlier in all the datasets, and then claim it’s everyone else who is wrong.
Ray Ladbury says
All this shows is that Christy et al. have been living in a post-truth world long before Cheetolini descended the escalator to proclaim the end of democracy in the US.
We cannot forgive. We will not forget.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
It seems to me that someone should toss all the software from RSS and UAH and feed the raw data into an automatic calibration system, using the extreme values due to ENSO (and perhaps AMO) as reference calibration marks. The marks provide a means of gauging the extents of the temperature signal such that the long-term trend can be better estimated. Many engineering instruments are calibrated in this way, using known reference points (BP and FP of water, for example). I have heard that the Roy Spencer Jr UAH software is a steaming pile of garbage in any case, so can’t do any worse to place an unbiased automaton in the loop instead.
Carbomontanus says
Dr G.Schmidt & al
It has been quite educative on http://www.Eristische/Dialektik on how to be right when you are unright. as I have followed it the best I could also from the surrealistic point of wiew especially though Ole Humlums http://www.Climate4you , where UAH has been given together with the other institutes ratner with no direct comments.
I found that since it is mid troposphere different from ground, one simply triangulates it proportionally assuming the isotherm layer the tropopause and a straight linear lapserate. That gives the appoximate discrepancy about 40-60% lower “global warming” pro decade for UAH..
The surrealists then discuss urban heat islands at the meteorological ground stations incompetence and unreliability thus bias in the traditional meteorological data, and “Juxtering” where Juks= jokes means cheating in the poker. Especially by the fameous recent “homogenization” of data whereas homogenization and calibration of the satelite data is obviously much more tricky. demanding.
But, we also have another golden rule there about psychic projections “It takes one to know one”. Thus, allways know how to interprete that as what it actually is, namely involuntary confessions . And apply that psycho- analytically instead..
I see in recent time that the UAH- data as presented by Ole Humlum are rather along with the other institutes. They have obviously re- calibrated and re- adjusted a bit and it is accurate enough for me,
My cellar pump is saying the same. ( increase of percipitation due to a slight global warming)
The snow and ice and gardening situation alltogether is obvious. The Tyndall Arrhenius Revelle Hansen Brundtland- effect seems to become more and more real in recent time here where I live.
