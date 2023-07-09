Back to basics

You can tell how worried the climate deniers are by how many fields of science they have to trash to try and have people not see what’s happening.
it will not have escaped most people’s notice that global temperatures are heading into uncharted territory. The proximate cause of this week’s headlines is the Climate Reanalyzer website at the U. Maine which provides a nice front end to the NOAA NCEP CFS forecast system and reanalysis and shows absolute daily temperatures in early July clearly exceeding the highest pre-existing temperatures from August 2016. It’s an arresting graphic, and follows in from the record high ocean surface temperatures that were being reported a month ago.
This is however a relatively new resource and was not online the last time that we set absolute temperature records (in summer 2016). So this has both salience and novelty – a potent combination!
The ultimate cause of these patterns is of course the ongoing global warming, driven almost entirely by human activities.
What are we looking at?
As we’ve explained before, all global temperature products are based on some kind of model – statistical, physical etc. There is no direct measurement of the global temperature – not from satellites, stations, or from the one random person who happens to be in most average place on Earth (where might that even be?). But that doesn’t mean the products aren’t useful!
In this particular instance we are looking at the output of a weather forecast model (NCEP CFS) that ingests multiple sources of in situ and satellite data every 3 hours which is then averaged over a day and over the surface of the planet. These calculations are precise reflections of what is in the model, but for multiple reasons this might not be a perfect reflection of what the real world is doing.
We looked at the coherence of different products, including the reanalyses, before and found that while they are highly correlated in terms of annual anomalies, they differ in their absolute magnitude (graphic from 2017).
Differences will depend on resolution – higher resolution models have better (and higher topography) and then will have slightly cooler temperatures (all else being equal – which it isn’t!), tuning, model structure etc. and can’t really be discriminated using the pure (sparse) observations.
Coherence at the monthly scale is also quite good (though a little noisier), and I haven’t (yet) seen a good comparison of the coherence of the different products at the daily scale (note that the standard products (like GISTEMP, HadCRUT5 and NOAAv5) don’t produce a daily product). One might anticipate that there is a similarity, but perhaps not a one-to-one correspondence on exactly which days were the warmest.
What are we seeing?
For the global temperature, it’s well established that the maximum is during the Northern Hemisphere summer. This sometimes comes as a surprise to people (why doesn’t the opposing seasonality in the Southern Hemisphere cancel this out?), but it relates to the fact that there is a lot more land in the Northern Hemisphere. Since the seasonal cycle over land is much larger than over the ocean (smaller heat capacity, and less evaporation), that means that the seasonal variations in the north outweigh the variations in the south.
Thus the months of July and August are generally the warmest in the year, and consequently we expect the warmest days during those months – and this is reflected in the CFS output (and in the ERA5 output also). The monthly variations are also reflected in the GISTEMP product which allows you to see the shifts from 1880 onward (about a 1ºC warming in each month since the late 19th C):
The station-based products are a little delayed with respect to the reanalyses, but they generally reflect the same patterns – thus one should expect the June temperatures in NOAA, GISTEMP and HadCRUT5 to be the warmest June on record. Given too, that these temperatures are being driven by persistent warming in the oceans, increasingly juiced by the growing El Niño event in the tropical Pacific, records in July and August are also likely. This is of course increasing the odds for 2023 to be a record year (I would estimate about 50% at this point).
But the WSJ Opinion page says that there’s no such thing as the global temperature!
Well, they would say that wouldn’t they. [Narrator: there is, in fact, a perfectly well defined global mean of any two-dimensional field defined on the sphere, including temperature].
More generously, one might think that their argument (such as it is), is that the global mean isn’t directly relevant for anyone. That is, no-one lives in the global mean, all impacts are local and driven by weather variations. But we’ve known for decades that the global mean change is a really good predictor (not perfect, but pretty good) of local impacts on heat waves, intense rainfall, drought intensity etc.
But let’s be honest, it’s basically pure distraction and attempts to complicate something that is pretty basic:
The climate is warming, records are being broken, and we are increasingly seeing the impacts.
I know why the WSJ doesn’t want you to realise this, but it’s not hard to see past their obfuscation.
72 Responses to "Back to basics"
Tony Weddle says
Just looked at the Climate Reanalyzer for Saturday and it turns out that the 6 days up to Saturday have been the 6 hottest days in their record.
Carsten says
Very well explained. Thanks a lot
Carbomontanus says
yes
Nick Palmer says
“I know why the WSJ doesn’t want you to realise this,..”
Would you care to definitively share?
I’ve found that if one scratches the surface of a denier/contrarian/sceptic one almost always finds a very right wing personality that believes that climate science is strongly biased by a left wing ideology to make findings that support left wing ‘solutions’. Organs such as the rather right wing WSJ tend to spread opinions that, they hope, will counter the ‘closet socialism’ they believe is piggy-backing on, and exaggerating, climate science for ideological reasons.
Paul Donahue says
I think it simpler than that. They are deniers or contrarian because to acknowledge that the problem exists would mean also acknowledging that urgent action is needed to address the problem. But in an economy that is still revolving around fossil fuel combustion, such action would be “very bad for business, my job, and especially my stock portfolio!”.
Or to quote Upton Sinclair: “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.”
Carbomontanus says
Yes, and it does not even have to be so. It keeps and it works allready if you just have the belief and the feeling that it is so.
I do not believe that they are “Businessmen with stock portefolio” either.
I checked up the chairman. He was sitting in high depts with negative fortune. They are running after virtual money and fortunes after a long career of unsuccessful education and speculations still making up their hopeless business firms..
Climate surrealism and denialism seems rather like a modern general and popular sports training of how to be right when you are unright, simply training of how to cheat people in business and in society.
Such people will allways be among us but they should be shown to their special town or camp where such manners are convenient.
.Debt prison with open sentence for instance. .
The monastry capacity is much too low in our days, that could take better care of the beggar and the preacher brothers, and sisters. Under strict regime and order.
Mark Duigon says
I experienced the same when talking about evolution and ecology with a local leader of the John Birch Society, many years ago.
Barton Paul Levenson says
My usual response to “there’s no such thing as a global average temperature!” is, “Which planet is hotter at the surface, Venus or Earth?”
BojanD says
Good one, in fact I don’t think you can do better than that.
I’ve just come across this question: “Do you really think either NASA or the IPCC are thruthful?” My usual response to loaded questions is: “When did you stop beating your wife?” but it’s too personal. Do you have any better?
Johan Varekamp, Wesleyan University says
Your explanation why the N Hemisphere is hotter in summer than the austral summer temperatures suggests largely a radiative cause, whereas there also may be a convective component why the NH summer is hotter than the SH summer. A ms by Kang and Seager (Columbia-Lamont ) revives the old Croll hypothesis that there is net convective heat transport from the SH to the NH, making those NH summers warmer.
Susan Anderson says
The latest I’m seeing from the more literate side of those who got their degree in search engines is a desire to cool the planet by bringing back pollution. They’ve also rediscovered water vapor is a greenhouse gases, without regard to the actual mechanics of the heat trapping effect (please forgive any layperson semantic issues). The whack-a-mole effect is powerful, especially now that people who give their lives, work, and considerable intelligence to understanding science are part of the deep state and must be ignored. Here, however, is one brief answer I dredged up in case it comes in handy.
The Hidden Dangers of Aerosol Dimming
https://www.scientistswarning.org/2020/06/04/dimming-dilemma/
Bring Back Pollution! Save us from ourselves!!
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
“increasingly juiced by the growing El Niño event in the tropical Pacific”
Caution that we will be seeing many folks using the just released Code Interpreter from Chat GPT to fit ENSO time series models. That’s because it’s so convenient to use, and many professionals are finding that you don’t have to be a software developer to produce “results”. I experimented with it myself the last 2 days and what you really have to challenge is that anybody that shows results, ask them for a cross-validation of an interval outside of training. ChatGPT knows all about this because cross-validation is how machine-leaning algorithms such as ChatGPT are tested.
https://github.com/orgs/azimuth-project/discussions/1#discussioncomment-6397038
The other interesting aspect of the Code Interpreter is that it can read a paper or book that you upload and you can ask it to generate plots, charts, etc based on the algorithms or models within. This is amazing:
https://twitter.com/WHUT/status/1677776303989092354
“by how many fields of science they have to trash to try and have people not see what’s happening”
This AI info technology will be used for good and bad. Have to remain alert.
Guest (O.) says
The last graph is very impressive!
The legend with the example dates shows the essence of the warming problem.
Integrating a subgraph with the annual average over time, based on the same data set, would make it even better.
What about the median value instead of the mean/average value of temperatures? I would expect to also go up. Can it also be used, or does the mean make more sense for physcis related issues/effects?
On the mathematical analysis of the temp. data for many places on earth over time, I wonder, if the spatial temp. distribution is beoming wider over time, because most regions are heating up (but not all the same pace), and some regions are even becoming colder on average (not sure if this is empirical shown already, or if this was only from model runs for the future, but there was a cold blob in the atlantic ocean, as I remember from an image I have seen in a presentation by St. Rahmstorf).
But maybe to the contrary and counterintuitively, the distribution narrows somehow, as the temperatures rather tend to a common (and too high) value, which is limited by a max. possible temperature (but at a level extremely hostile to current lifeforms on earth).
Ron R. says
“I know why the WSJ doesn’t want you to realise this, but it’s not hard to see past their obfuscation.”
Not hard for people who have learned something about it and accept physics. Very hard for the distracted majority though.
That’s the problem. Most people are easily led by determined liars for hire. People who should know better, but choose to deceive for their own profit motive. It’s really unconscionable of them. Very cynical people. Maybe when things get obvious…
Warning: following is controversial :/
A big issue that’s not really discussed: climate change is NOT, and should NOT (sorry for the caps) be a partisan issue! Only the “leftists” accepting it. A lot of people, maybe most I’d venture, are turned off by the official ultra liberal attitudes of the left. It’s a BIG TENT where everything is OK and ACCEPTABLE (but really just an attempt to maximize numbers so that they can overthrow their enemies in the next election). So it’s become everything or nothing for them. But people have varying feelings. Celebrating difference means alsoaccepting that some people, again I think most, are just naturally repelled by certain things (things like the Folsom Street Parade, for instance), and they resent being brow-beat, forced or subtly manipulated into accepting (not talking science here) those things.
Even some other animal species have a moral code.
I’m not talking being unjust or unfair to anyone. Of course not. I’m just saying that maybe we should take the extremism out of the left, the political correctness, (again, which the ultra rich on the right have been quietly trying to cultivate so as to turn people off (remember, as an example, transgender bathrooms? Why do you think places like Fix, I mean Fox News trumps these things out right before every election??) and the partisanship out of climate change and more will accept it.
Barton Paul Levenson says
RR: [take] the partisanship out of climate change and more will accept it.
BPL: The left didn’t put the partisanship into this issue. The right did, and does.
jgnfld says
Mostly true. But in truth BOTH dealing or not dealing with pollution and dealing or not dealing with climate change require committed actions on the part of national-sized populations which is inherently political if only at the local/regional level.
I don’t see any way around this.
zebra says
Ron, what the science tells us is that there is a human psychological condition called Authoritarian Personality. It is not genetic in any significant way; it is produced by early conditioning. There is plenty of research and writing on it you can look up; it has been studied for a long time just like climate science… longer, probably.
There is nothing “the leftists” can do to change how people with this condition strongly expressed will vote on any topic; these people just do what they are told in order to maintain their group identity, motivated by the need to have some hierarchical structure where they are not “at the bottom”.
For them, as individuals, science is an abomination… their greatest reward is not to win an argument or competition on its merits, but to emulate their parents, who answered any question “why?” with “because I said so”.
As I said, there is plenty of information on this topic if you want further details. But the point is that a large percentage of the population is in this group at the extreme, and even more with some level of the condition… perhaps you are one of them.
So there is no benefit in “the left” being hypocritical and saying “this kinky stuff is OK but that kinky stuff isn’t”, (as long as no individuals are actually harmed by the kink itself)…. it isn’t going to get the Authoritarian population to vote for anything the left wants, because “owning” the left is what matters, not the actual policies. If the left wanted to drill-baby-drill, the R’s would gladly vote for solar power, if they were told to by their hierarchy.
Ron R. says
Sorry, just reread that. Sounded a bit more strident than I intended when I wrote it.
I just mean let’s take the politics out of climate change. It’s non-partisan. I’m tired of seeing it cleverly besmirched by those with hidden agendas by associating it with a political party which they hope to turn people off from by trotting out these other peripheral issues at every single election. Tired of seeing it appropriated by one political party. It’s hurting us. Again, climate change should be NON-partisan.
Larry Gilman says
Hi Ron R.,
Climate certainly is a partisan issue, as surveys from Pew and elsewhere confirm (https://www.axios.com/2021/01/29/climate-change-partisan-democrats-republicans), and certainly it shouldn’t be one, since it’s a matter of physical science. But you seem to have some idea that “leftists” (hi, I’m a leftist) are to blame for the political polarization of climate. Yet climate denial is correlated straightforwardly with political conservatism, and there is no mystery about how this came to be: right-wing pundits and political figures, often backed by fossil fuel money, have been pushing climate denial for decades, and the conservative base has largely bought the lie. This process has been documented in numerous articles about the history of how climate got politicized. For example, in a piece titled “Climate Change Became Politicized in the 1990s. It Didn’t Have To Be That Way” (April 22, 2022), Time Magazine states, “With the adoption of the Kyoto Protocol in 1997, fossil fuel and allied interests poured large amounts of money into campaigns linking climate change action to the liberal agenda” (https://time.com/6169294/climate-change-politicized-in-1990s/). And now here we are.
It’s simple: the right wing politicized climate change, systematically, overtly, over many years. Self-righteous individuals on the left-liberal spectrum — whose prevalence and power have, by the way, been greatly exaggerated by the same right-wing media that polarized climate change itself — are now no doubt waxing self-righteous on the subject. But to the extent that lefty self-righteousness on climate is a thing, it’s parasitic on the polarization. It’s not the reason it exists.
As for the Folsom Street Parade, put it out of your mind if it bothers you. Nobody is required by all-powerful Left Woke forces to pay it any attention. But if it’s going to be cited as having something to do with the prevalence of climate denial in US society, well then, I’d like to see some evidence of that effect. Otherwise, such citation just comes across as an attempt to elevate personal squeamishness to the level of insight into problems of mass belief formation. And that’s one of the things that I’m “naturally repelled by.”
Regards,
Larry
Ron R. says
Btw, I know, of course, that anti-environmentalism is almost an official Republican plank position, including CC (which is strange when you consider how lovingly they will speak of ‘Gods Glorious Creation’ when trying to push creationism into public schools. I’m talking about the rank and file here.
To most ask of them homosexuality is immoral. Period. That’s just a fact. I’m not arguing about what I think. That’s of no consequence.
Again, climate change should be non-partisan.
nigelj says
Ron R
Regarding your comments on the polticisation of science. I agree its an absolutely diabolical problem. I have a few comments on the issue and how to best approach it. Firstly you said:
“If you can get people to believe your enemy is immoral you win!……Climate change is like that. It’s linked to the Democratic party by the right wing press and by the fact that individuals who accept CC speak at their conventions, and thus besmirched by association in the mind of the average voter. Why people on the left haven’t figured this subtle and cynical tactic out by now is beyond me”
I’m sure people on the left / liberal end of the spectrum understand the right wing tactic but countering it is quite difficult. The leftists / liberals (Democrats) see climate change as a threat and weakening that to appease people probably wont achieve much (not that you suggested that) . At best it might attract a few middle / swing voters but there is the risk that you end up winning the election but have no meaningful policy. The same might be the weakening of views and laws designed to protect / support the LBGT community. Zebras comments on the authoritarian personaility are very relevant to those issues.
That said its important to appeal to middle America to get enough votes to win, and doing stupid stuff certainly wont help like exaggerating risks of climate change or coming up with bad mitigation ideas, but the Democrats climate position and policies seems well grounded overall to me. Except that linking the climate change issue to other social issues is where the left get into some trouble. This has been well discussed.
“On the left, we are told that people should accept differences (within reason) in others. That’s true, of course. …Yet It should also be that people are allowed to think differently as well…..Homosexuality is natural across a few other species as well. But it should also be allowed that others, again, I think the majority, are naturally repelled by the thought of it ”
You are right about this homoseuality issue and its symbolic of a wider problem on the left. There is pretty compelling evidence homsexuality is innate and its not really harming other people so no reason to ban it, but that doesnt mean we have to like it. I lean towards the Democrats because they stand up for minority rights and against bigotry and racism, but sometimes they see every criticism of anyone as bigotry and racism. They have become a bit “oversensitive”, and it probably alienates a few swing voters and elections are often won and lost on the swing votes. I dont know if Im explaining this very well. But the solution is to stick to their policies and just be careful about tone and how things are portrayed and opponents dealt with.
“Both sides can be dictatorial.”
Yes. Left / liberal and right / conservative have both become a bit dictatorial and intolerant of dissenting views in their own group. Its all become very tribal and polarised. A lot of the trouble started with Ronald Reagon as below:
https://www.vox.com/2017/4/22/15377964/republicans-environmentalism
Basically summarising the link, Reagon demonised both environmentalism and “big government” and while big government can do stupid stuff sometimes Reagon really over stated the problem and poisoned everything. The Democrats naturally reacted against this, and the Republicans reacted against the Democrats. Its become very polarised and tribal and a self reinforcing cycle, and its hard unwinding this.
But the left of politics cant fix the problem by weakening their position on issues where they are strongly supported by the science. At best they have to make sure all their policies are practical and sensible. For example although I personally support immigration and multi culturalism countries do have a right to protect their borders from huge influxes of people. Sometimes the Democrats are so eager to be nice to the world they want to let everyone in, which does create practical problems!
This digresses from the climate issue but its important to ensure policies are practical, and sometimes that gets lost with the left of politics. The rights policies have their own sets of failings and they are very weak on environmental issues and even a basic , practical sense of social justice.
Ron R. says
You said it well Nigel. Basically if people are, and they should be imo, required to allow diversity of behavior in others (so long as no one is but be them), those others should also allow diversity of thinking about them without guilting or pressure to think otherwise. If name calling by one side is wrong, so it is by the other side. If one is natural and should be respected, the other should as well.
Anyway,I’m not just talking about the behaviors of some individuals and they’re ramifications. Being actual or perceived as soft on crime is another issue. I won’t get into that though.
The two big political parties have engineered their policies so as to be as different from the other as possible. It’s all about politics. They don’t really believe everything they are championing, but they will defend them tooth and nail as if God himself wrote them. They are, though, actually reacting to the other.
Again, It’s all politics, which is a big reason why I am not of either party. I’m no party. I hate politics with a passion. Though, like you, I lean left for environmental and support of the poor reasons. But I’ve never voted Republican. When I vote it’s always been Democratic because for the most part they are the lesser of two evils it seems to me.
But again, CC should be perceived by all as non-partisan because it IS non-partisan. It will strike everyone the same in time. It should not be appropriated by one political party because it will be them criticized by the other.
Ron R. says
“So long as no one is but by them” should have been “so long as no one is hurt by them”.
The trials of typing on a tiny phone screen with auto-wrong.
Windchaser says
– “As long as no one is being harmed (e.g. slavery), no one should feel forced, or guilted, into accepting things they innately feel is morally wrong.”
Hmmm. The issue is that when people feel something is morally wrong, they tend to make laws restricting or “discouraging” it. “Think of the children!”, they say, or, “think of the effect on the family unit”. Much of our country actively approves of such social engineering by government. Because of this, we do really have to either collectively hash out whether these behaviors *are* immoral, or we have to get people to be more permissive of “morally wrong'” behaviors.
(I’ll add: homosexuality is not natural in a *few* other animal species, but literally hundreds of other animal species!)
But we digress. Back to climate change:
– “Whatever. My basic point is that CC should be perceived as a non-partisan issue, not linked to one political party. More people would accept it if so.”
Sure. Do you have any good ideas about how to go about making ACC be perceived as a non-partisan issue?
Radge Havers says
Er. Saying that issues of climate should be nonpartisan is a bit like saying war is bad… Well yeah.
There are a lot of ways to examine why this is so politically intractable: psychological, political, historical, biological, sociological, all have been discussed here over the years; but simply not being “politically correct” (which I’d argue isn’t the thing it once was except in the minds of the far right) isn’t in and of itself sufficient to make certain powerful actors suddenly start dealing in good faith.
And please don’t try to get me started about all the manufactured outrage and b***s**t over ‘woke ideology’ which, if you take the time to drill down on it, is simply a cynical and racist dogwhistle, not to mention CRT…
If you’re interested in communication about climate, I’d seriously suggest that one place to start would include becoming fundamentally canny about framing, bothsiderism, false balance, and the Overton Window. I’d also direct you to the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication
The science of climate is difficult and constructive, and if there’s one thing we see from political science, it’s the devolution of the political right which is largely an internal problem. Bottom line: It’s a whole lot easier to “burn the house down” than to build it, and apparently a whole lot more satisfying to some.
patrick o twentyseven says
“Folsom Street Parade” – for the record, based on the very little I read, I believe this is entirely orthogonal to LGBTQ issues/rights/etc. … It has at least as much to do with heterosexual cisgender people as with anyone else, AFAIK. But I only read a little bit, so correct me if I’m wrong. I would agree that children should be kept away from this.
But it seems like a local issue – I wouldn’t want it on my street, but if it’s okay with the people who use that street… – it’s not like eyesores can spread regionally; it’s a localized externality.
There are many different ways to be different: a person may be gay, a person may put spinach in their chocolate cake, a person may be a serial killer. Is there correlation among these variations? I’m guessing no. There is a problematic, annoying/maddening history of conflating homosexuality with other things.
I agree that people shouldn’t be made to feel bad about not liking something. I don’t have to find the beauty in everything (or know/understand all truths)- that’s what other people are for (ie., “God”). So long as people can realize that personal discomfort needn’t be moral judgement – ie/eg., it may be wrong for me to put spinach on my chocolate cake (because that would destroy beauty for me) but that doesn’t mean it’s wrong for everyone. Of course, if someone is eating one of those ‘stinky fruits’, there may be a violation of others’ rights if they insist on bringing it into a enclosed (or crowded?) public space – and therein it makes sense to have some regulations. Because we can’t easily avert our noses, and smells travel around corners. (and some scents can actually be tasted in the air. This is why I don’t like to be around fragrant roses when I eat, or even in general for too long – they make the air taste soapy). As far as PDA’s go, it is much easier to ignore them if they bother some people. Of course, there are limits (gay or strait/etc.). Cultures vary but in any given culture and context, there is some threshold of modesty that may be required by law, and I’m generally okay with that (but there are exceptions).
One person’s right to swing their fist may end at another’s face (or a bit before that). With some issues like global warming, we’re discovering our arms have grown very long.
As far as socialism/communism/capitalism are concerned, I’m for all three, properly regulated, up to the point that they make sense. Eg., do you support public parks, public schools, and public roads, etc.? Then you’re socialist – or maybe even communist (no one privately owns them). Do you like the way supply and demand meet each other in a market economy to optimize use of resources, etc.? Do you like being able to have some things you can call your own? Then you’re a capitalist(?) And a supporter of property rights, and thus maybe policing??. Do you like the government regulating the market to smooth boom/bust cycles? Then you’re a socialist. Do you like putting a price on net CO2 emissions? Then you’re a socialist who thinks like a capitalist, or a capitalist who realizes that … Well, whatever. Do you think racism is bad? Then you’re a good person.
patrick o twentyseven says
There are many different ways to be different: a person may be gay, a person may put spinach in their chocolate cake, a person may be a serial killer. Is there correlation among these variations? I’m guessing no.
– oops, correlation or lack thereof was besides the point. The point is they are different things. Even if there were high positive correlation, unless it’s fixed at 100% (ie/eg by causal relation), you have to recognize individual combinations. (Coffee may be correlated with smoking; doesn’t mean coffee can cause lung cancer. Also not all lung cancer is caused by smoking, but anyway…)
Do you like the way supply and demand meet each other in a market economy to optimize use of resources, etc.? Do you like being able to have some things you can call your own? Then you’re a capitalist(?) And a supporter of property rights, and thus maybe policing??.
I forgot freedom of choice. We don’t all have to buy the same stuff. (although there is a “paradox of choice”, from what I’ve heard. Also, I’ve noticed I’m less likely to listen to my favorite songs when I know I can listem to them whenever I want to via CD or youtube; vs. on the radio, when I have to listen to it when it’s on.)
Also, the police are public employees so that’s socialism/communism (setting aside they evolved from … well I’m not an expert in that, but I will note that our mandibles evolved from gills (right?) and we don’t still use them to breathe, so…). Without property right protections… imagine if businesses could be based on theft and it was legal. Imagine if murder were legal. Evolution wasn’t regulated except by physics, and now we have pathogens and parasites.
Also, sexism is bad. And I think olives taste obnoxious (weirdest juxtaposition ever). And I believe the extant GOP is not interested in fiscal soundness or protecting capitalism (protectionists – don’t want to compete with immigrants or other countries – interesting. There are good reasons for limits/regulation on trade: variations in protections of consumers, labor, the environment, etc.). I like the idea of limited government – but it shouldn’t be so limited that it can’t do what we need/want it to do. It should be big enough and not bigger. Also, my support of public schools is partly me being a conservative – it was good enough for me when I was growing up; if it ain’t broke… (remember when we walked to and from school, uphill both ways through the snow? – well, except in Florida; they don’t have hills.) But our environment is breaking. And some other things are broken. Does simply knowing that make one a liberal?
Ron R. says
Also, my support of public schools is partly me being a conservative
You are a inspiration then. Smart enough to rise above the right wing party and it’s dictates. Smart enough to think for yourself, and to care for the future of the planet. Would that other conservatives could be as well.
nigelj says
Patrick, I agree overall. You certainly covered a lot of ground there and in your related comments. .
Your final paragraph says that that parts of the economy are capitalist and parts socialist and parts even communist. This is a situation that doesn’t worry me, because the capitalist part seems to work well for the farming and industrialised sector, and the public ownership part seems to work better for things like roads and basic healthcare and education. It also ensures people and their kids can access these basic things regardless of their income level. There is nothing to suggest capitalism is going to be optimal for everything or socialism is optimal for everything.
The mixed economy is not perfect of course – but economics is called the dismal science for a reason in that perfection is probably just a utopian fantasy. What troubles me is the libertarian utopian view that almost everything should be privately owned. Some of these guys even suggest private police and army. with “user pays” principle. Its like they ignore the obvious problems of this due to an obsession with purity of ideas. But a few diehard leftists believe the the entire industrial sector should be publicly owned despite repeated failures in the past. This is the opposite form of stupidity to the libertarians
Olives are an acquired taste.
Ray Ladbury says
Ron R.,
Sorry, but the truth doesn’t compromise to please the politics of the denialists. The basic problem is that the Republican party is fundamentally undemocratic. The core policies they support only benefit billionaires, and there aren’t enough billionaires to win a democratic election. This forces the party to form alliances with ever nuttier fringe groups and suppress voting to the greatest extent possible in the hopes of cobbling together enough votes to steal another election.
The Republican alliance with the religious right, and the fact that they can get funding from the fossil fuel industry has pushed the party toward an anti-environment position. The religious nuts are convince the world will end next Thursday, and the fossil fuel interests are committed to fulfilling that prophecy while raking in the Ching-Ching. It’s a devil’s bargain made in Heaven.
There is no possible gain in trying to appease these nutjobs. We have to beat them back to pits of hell from which they oozed to begin with.
And for the record, keep the homophobic bullshit where it belongs: nowhere.
Ron R. says
Ray, and everyone else, I understand all your comments. All I’m saying is that, again, if there are people on the right who might wonder if climate change is real or not, people who might otherwise support doing something about it, they should not have to feel that they are also having to buy into the rest of the Democratic agenda if they do so! That issue, and the rest of environmentalism, has been appropriated by the left, at least in the minds of most on the right. They are told it’s a Democratic thing, and so to reject it. But Democrats don’t own them. Morality has been appropriated (also erroneously) by those on the right.
My opinion is that if someone demands that everyone think the same as them, they might belong to the wrong political party.
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=large+group+Cowboy+Line+Dance&&view=detail&mid=C020CF04C8A8A76A7406C020CF04C8A8A76A7406&&FORM=VRDGAR
Just being facetious, but group think is a characteristic of the right. Independence of thought, at least on non-scientific issues, ought to be a trait of those who are a bit more thoughtful. Diversity, you know. If homosexuality is natural, do is repulsion of it. And no amount of guilting will force people to think otherwise. It’s just the was we are made.
If people here don’t want to accept that, then that’s their choice. I won’t press the point further.
Radge Havers says
Hi Ron,
I really think you are in fact missing what people are saying, and at the same time underestimating their understanding of the situation
First, for the sake of clarity, the whole homosexuality tangent is a complete non sequitur, so let’s just drop it.
On the off chance that it may have something to do with the turn you’ve taken on this subject, I’ll start back at the video I posted for you on the unforced variations thread
Some students who have a really polished take on hypocrisy (at 3;20 ) while dunking on climate denial:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9zZZDARQ7s
The student is using interesting language here about guilt tripping. On the one hand it applies to everyone, but having monitored a lot of discussions and a whole lot of trolling for many years now, and given the context of the interview, I can say it’s very much about denialist behavior– i.e., trying to shut down discussions with accusations like, “Al Gore [or whoever] flys on airplanes [or does whatever], so they’re a hypocrite and therefore anthropogenic climate change isn’t real.”
If I had a nickel for every thread I’ve seen bombarded by armies of soul sucking, denialist, ditto-headed trolls posing as modern Galileos …
Moving on. You said:
Why would they feel that way? They’ve bought into a rightwing platform. That’s how the issues are presented to them: by the right (not the left), as a culture war issue. But it’s a moneyed interest group issue promoted by the fossil fuel industry among others. Do you really want to blame the left for making the right act like anti-science jerks? Come on, where’s the personal responsibility in that equation?
I’m telling you that there’s a whole lot more going on here than your simple explanation would suggest. Don’t just double down on it.
Ron R. says
Radge, “I’m telling you that there’s a whole lot more going on here than your simple explanation would suggest.”
A lot, maybe most of the people on the right are simple people. Not complicated. Don’t think of scientific issues in detail. Believe what they are told by Fix News and their rich Republican overlords. It’s a simple thing for them. They are primitively instinctual. Not all, but most. Go to work. Come home. Think about basic things. Are not consumed by scientific issues. It’s too bad we have to be though. I’m a perfect world would never have to give the subject of CC any thought (who wouldwant to). But we are living at a time where more thoughtful people have to.
I’ve live long enough to learn that, as the song Ebony and Ivory says,.”people are the same wherever you go. There’s good and bad in everyone”.
As I’ve said so many times before, if someone is truly gay (and not because they’ve been guilted or fadded into it) then it’s natural. I don’t judge them. An comfortable around them. It’s fine. But I’ve also learned that, while physical violence is more right wing, bullies come in both red and blue. I’ve seen both.
Again, I’m just saying that true homosexuality is natural, but so is repulsion of it. That’s just the way it is. No amount of force is going to make either group feel differently. They need to be both understood and tolerated.
Given that we know that, disrespecting one groups natural feelings by being “in your face” about it (perhaps Act Up was an example) is not going to get you liked. There are two views and they BOTH deserve respect. If the “right” won’t, at least the left can be grown up about it, not schoolyardly childish about it. Not authoritarian and dictatorial.
Again, CC should not be perceived as a partisan issue. The right wing overlords want to tie it to the Democratic party and all of it’s big tent issues, so come Every election they do so. It doesn’t help when people who care about it help that by being partisan about it too. IMO, scientists should refuse to speak at Democratic conventions or anything else that makes it look like they are Democrats. They should state unequivocally that CC (and the environment for that matter) is a non-partisan issue.
My dad was a conservative from the South (my mother a liberal from the West). He used to be big on the environment. Then the left appropriated the issue and he stopped.
I’m the minds of conservatives, and actually most of the rest of us as well, there are moral boundaries that we won’t cross. We won’t kill another because feel it’s wrong, for example. Don’t lie or cheat (or feel wrong if we do). There are others. Sexuality is one of those basic things in the minds of many. Don’t be promiscuous if we are married. We feel it’s wrong.
Many, again probably most, feel that heterosexuality is obvious and are turned off by homosexuality. Should they me made to feel guilty for that by a minority interest group (actually a small intolerant portion of that group)? No they should not. But it they insist anyway then they should not appear to others to have the support of all of the left. The Koch’s and Mercers and others on the right want to tie the issue to the Dems. They will still try. Let’s not give them fodder.
CC is an important issue. We are at a late date. We can’t afford to mess around with partisan issues.
Sorry this is so long.
Keith Woollard says
Perhaps you should re-read the WSJ article Gavin and try and address the main point rather than the “furthermore” component.
It is truly ludicrous to compare daily satellite averages with multi-proxy reconstructions from 8,000 years ago, let alone 120,000 years.
MA Rodger says
The Murdock mumbo-jumbo that inspired this RC OP is a curious composition.
I wouldn’t entirely disagree with its initial criticism of the view that for the July 3rd/4th 2023 global temperature – “The reported average global temperature on those days was 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit, supposedly the hottest in 125,000 years.” But the cited Washington Post article that proclaimed these daily temperature to be the hottest only says this was so within a record 1979-to-date. The WP article tells us the 125,000 years relies on proxy data and everybody surely knows such proxy data doesn’t record daily temperatures. So the WP quote that “These (proxy) data tell us that it hasn’t been this warm since at least 125,000 years ago, which was the previous interglacial,” cannot be talking about “daily.” Mind, the Washington Post article does say “some scientists believe July 4 may have been one of the hottest days on Earth in about 125,000 years” which isn’t actually saying 4/7/23 was “Scorchyisimo Day”
So despite its best efforts, in my assessment the Murdock mumbo-jumbo isn’t initially entirely crazy.
But as the mumbo-jumbo continues, this position changes.
The next grand assertion is that the July 4th global average SAT was not +62.6ºF but “more likely … something around 57.5ºF.” Now, for an estimate of absolute global average SAT, a difference of just 0.51ºF=0.28ºC is pretty accurate so splitting hairs on the difference is puerile nonsense. And to add to the mix of mumbo-jumbo, the sourced 57.5ºF figure isn’t a daily figure but allegedly a 12-month average although the denialist website that produces this figure is evidently away with the fairies. (It has a graphic showing some measure for Feb 2015, presumably their 12-monthly average anomaly, at -2.009ºC and then Aug 2016 at +1.554ºC. Make of that what you will.)
The Murdock mumbo-jumbo then asserts that an average global temperature is “meaningless” because “no place is meaningfully average.” I do love the smell of classical mumbo-jumbo with my breakfast.
And to reinforce this, the annual cycle of the “meaningless” average global temperature is then invoked (which is actually quite big, more than 5ºF peak-to-peak), apparently this year’s maximum skewed high by the high Antarctic temperature anomalies which are locally enormous. And “this” is suggested as “likely the explanation for the difference between the 62.6-degree and 57.5-degree estimates.”
And let’s be sure not to forget the demented ranting of Willard/Heartland who only last year found “96% of U.S. temperature stations produce corrupted data.” And then there’s the margin of error of measurement, and that measurements “tend to be limited to populated areas” and “much of the Earth’s surface isn’t measured at all.” Yet those too-clever-by-half scientific records are presented back into the 1800s when we humans hadn’t even reached either pole, let alone gotten out of bed to take a thermometer reading there.
So there you have it. “It isn’t plausible to characterize Earth’s warming in a single average number,” this all the understanding of a senior legal fellow at the Energy and Environment Legal Institute called Steve Milloy who is himself clever enough to have been awarded his very own page at Desmog Blog.
Piotr says
Re: MARodger JUL10 – Good analysis, you may want to correct what seems to me a typo in one of the points:
MAR:”July 4th global average SAT was not +62.6ºF but “more likely … something around 57.5ºF.” Now, for an estimate of absolute global average SAT, a difference of just 0.51ºF=0.28ºC is pretty accurate.”
That should read 5.1ºF=2.8ºC – so I don’t know whether the pretty accurate still stands. Since this is minor point, and nothing else relies on that, the rest of your arguments is unaffected. But for the sake of these arguments, you might want to correct that one, not to give deniers a chance to throw the baby with the bathwater,
MA Rodger says
Piotr,
My error was a little more than a “typo” and correcting it does significantly change the situation (so, yes, the baby has gone down the plughole!!). The usual spread quoted for those “elusive” absolute mean global SATs is +/- 0.5ºC but I think this is for annual mean. It would be a bigger spread for monthly values (adding perhaps 20% more) but not nearly enough to justify describing a difference of 2.8ºC as being “pretty accurate.”.
I see there was an RC post on ‘Observations, Reanalyses and the Elusive Absolute Global Mean Temperature’ back in 2017.
Scott Hastings says
Hi Gavin,
You state that “we are increasingly seeing the impacts”. Perhaps you could elucidate exactly what impacts are increasing by using real world observational studies. I am truly curious, as my exhaustive review of google scholar has yet to reveal these. Heat related deaths? Heat related hospitalizations? Death from disease? Crop failures? Coral reef bleaching? dengue/malaria deaths? Undernutrition/malnutrition? Fire intensity/number/land mass?
We can, of course, debate ad nauseum of the warming climate. But unless these “impacts” are acknowledged and placed into historical context, We’re all just doing a lot of hand wringing. Reminder that ad hominems do nothing for anyone on either side of the aisle.
Geoff Miell says
Scott Hastings: – “Perhaps you could elucidate exactly what impacts are increasing by using real world observational studies. I am truly curious, as my exhaustive review of google scholar has yet to reveal these.”
It seems to me perhaps, either:
* You haven’t really tried an “exhaustive review of google scholar”, or
* Your search engine algorithm is so biased towards seeking out climate denier websites?
I’d suggest you start with:
1. A Discussion Paper published by Breakthrough – National Centre for Climate Restoration in Mar 2023, written by David Spratt titled Faster, Higher, Hotter: What we learned about the climate system in 2022, which provides some key observations drawn from research and data published in 2022. See the section headed by NEW CLIMATE EXTREMES RECORDED IN 2022, on page 10.
https://www.breakthroughonline.org.au/papers
2. An article published by Nature Medicine on 10 Jul 2023, by Joan Ballester et. al. titled Heat-related mortality in Europe during the summer of 2022.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-023-02419-z
3. An article published by Nature Communications on 4 Jul 2023, by Kai Kornhuber et. al. titled Risks of synchronized low yields are underestimated in climate and crop model projections.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-38906-7
4. An article published by Nature Sustainability on 22 May 2023, by Timothy M. Lenton et. al. titled Quantifying the human cost of global warming.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41893-023-01132-6
Professor Stefan Rahmstorf tweeted May 25:
The tweet included a gif animation showing areas of the globe (in purple) that would be considered no longer habitable (MATs ≥ 29 °C) at various global mean surface temperatures, ranging from +1.5 to +4.4 °C warming levels.
https://twitter.com/rahmstorf/status/1661450321766371329/photo/1
Professor Stefan Rahmstorf then followed with this tweet (twitter translation from German to English):
https://twitter.com/rahmstorf/status/1661680905813893121
5. A paper published by Futures journal in Jun 2023, by C.E. Richards, H.L. Gauch and J.M. Allwood titled International risk of food insecurity and mass mortality in a runaway global warming scenario.
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.futures.2023.103173
6. A pre-print paper submitted for peer-review to Oxford Open Climate Change last revised 23 May 2023 (version 3), by James E. Hansen et. al. titled Global warming in the pipeline, available at arXiv.
https://arxiv.org/pdf/2212.04474
Scott Hastings: – “But unless these “impacts” are acknowledged and placed into historical context, We’re all just doing a lot of hand wringing.”
Properties at risk from worsening climate-related impacts are already experiencing ‘insurance stress’. Increasingly more properties are either becoming uninsurable or unaffordable to insure.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-17/how-climate-change-is-pushing-insurance-stress-to-new-extremes/101336302
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/07/climate-change-is-making-some-homes-too-costly-to-insure.html
Keith Woollard says
Scott asks for some indication that “we are increasingly seeing the impacts”. So he wants historical context of a change in these impacts. To which he gets a long list of
Geoff….
1. Change in extremes – no impacts
2. One event in one location – no historical comparison, and a one sided analysis that doesn’t look at cold deaths that are typically 6 times heat deaths
3. Crop yield predictions despite the fact that they are increasing
4. Predictions on where people can live in the future
1. 4A. A tweet saying people can’t survive even now in areas where they are currently thriving
5. Another prediction
6. Another prediction
CCHolley
Why do we need to prove it, don’t you trust us?
And Steven.
1. See Geoff’s 2
2. See Geoff’s 2
3. See Geoff’s 2
Scott’s point is my entire concern with the alarmist religion. Everything is getting better, but we know it is going to get worse
Geoff Miell says
Keith Woollard: – “1. Change in extremes – no impacts”
From Faster, Higher, Hotter: What we learned about the climate system in 2022, on page 10:
Etc. etc. Impacts galore, with historical contexts; but it seems to me you remain blind to these. It seems to me it doesn’t fit with your climate science denier narrative.
Keith Woollard: – “2. One event in one location – no historical comparison, and a one sided analysis that doesn’t look at cold deaths that are typically 6 times heat deaths”
I’d suggest Europe is a big place – 823 contiguous regions in 35 European countries, representing the whole population of over 543 million people was assessed in the study. An estimated 61,672 (95% confidence interval (CI) = 37,643–86,807) heat-related deaths in Europe were observed between 30 May and 4 September 2022.
Impacts and historical contexts included; but it seems to me you haven’t bothered to read/understand the same paper – too inconvenient for your narrative so best to dismiss it, aye Keith?
Keith, where’s the data/evidence to support your statement: “cold deaths that are typically 6 times heat deaths“? Or did you just make that up?
Keith Woollard: – “3. Crop yield predictions despite the fact that they are increasing”
Where’s your data/evidence that crop yields are increasing? Deepak Ray, senior scientist at the University of Minnesota, for example, suggests otherwise:
https://theconversation.com/climate-change-is-affecting-crop-yields-and-reducing-global-food-supplies-118897
Keith Woollard: – “1. 4A. A tweet saying people can’t survive even now in areas where they are currently thriving”
Um… Who’s “thriving” in areas currently with mean annual temperatures (MATs) ≥ 29 °C? Evidence/data?
Keith, do you think the people living in Mali, with the dubious distinction of being the hottest country in the world on average, with a MAT of 28.83 °C / 83.89 °F, are thriving?
And I see you conveniently ignore the issue of the already worsening ‘insurance stress’.
There are none so blind as those who will not see.
Thomas W Fuller says
Mr. Miell, can’t speak to the rest of the argument between you two, but cold deaths do outnumber heat deaths in Europe, as in most of the world. By a considerable margin, close to what Mr. Woollard writes.
Geoff Miell says
Thomas W Fuller: – “…but cold deaths do outnumber heat deaths in Europe, as in most of the world. By a considerable margin, close to what Mr. Woollard writes.”
Then please provide data/evidence to support your claims…
Piotr says
Thomas W Fuller: “Mr. Miell, can’t speak to the rest of the argument, but cold deaths do outnumber heat deaths in Europe”
But that wasn’t the argument, was it? The argument is about the climate change i.e. today and future vs. the past (a.k.a. “historical context”). Let’s imagine (since we won’t have the data) that in the preindustrial times cold deaths exceeded heat deaths by 20 times , and today, say, 9 times, then implying that all is hunky dory and that we have nothing to worry in the future because today 9 times as many people die of cold than of heat is at best disingenuous.
Then there is the quality of the source. This one probably was a Lancet Planet Health 2021;5: e415–25 paper.
It models the excess mortality data from 2000-2019: cold causing =8.52% excess death, and heat causing =0.92%. However, I question how they assigned the excess deaths to cold or heat, and how they failed to address non-climatic confounding factors.
To illustrate the point – in the Lancet study, Eastern Europe, had the lowest mean temperatures out of all regions and with winters that famously defeated both Napoleon and Hitler – had …. heat-associated-mortality 5 x global average, while the subSaharan Africa, with its oppressive heat and humidity has …2x the global average for deaths from … cold.
Unless I missed something, the authors didn’t even attempt to explain this paradox. For one thing, they didn’t identify the heat or cold-related death based on any etiology of diseases – they simply fitted the temperature changes against the local mortality. This is akin of an economist using a correlation to lecture climatologists on climate, without any knowledge of underlying physics.
Here they presented “precisely-looking “results, e.g.:
“cold-related excess deaths: 4 594 098 (3 337 222–5 640 617 for 95% eCIs), i.e. when you have the 95% confidence interval of +/- well over MILLION , and yet you give your results down to a SINGLE person …;-)
. All this “precision” hides the fact that you don’t know what the results mean – is it a cause, an effect, or a correlation with some other variables. Then there is a big issues an issue of extrapolating the past onto the future…. Becaus eo fo it, I don’t have too much faith in purely statistical studies – more often than not, that’s the tale of a statistician, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.
That’s why much more relevant to me is a combination of modelled temperature (and humidity?) – with the physiologically-feasible mechanisms/limits – as in the Lenton et al Nature 2023 and Stefan Rahmstorf animation, both referenced in Geoff’s post.
Geoff Miell says
Piotr: – “. All this “precision” hides the fact that you don’t know what the results mean – is it a cause, an effect, or a correlation with some other variables.”
Thanks for your Lancet paper reference and comments about it. I think you raise an important point about: “they didn’t identify the heat or cold-related death based on any etiology of diseases – they simply fitted the temperature changes against the local mortality.”
Piotr: – “Then there is … an issue of extrapolating the past onto the future…”
It’s already well understood what the heat limitations are for the human body:
https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/07/10/1028172/climate-change-human-body-extreme-heat-survival/
The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.
https://www.weather.gov/ama/heatindex
A Heat Index Calculator is available at: https://www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/html/heatindex.shtml
Locations that have recorded wet-bulb temperatures of 35 °C (95 °F) or higher include:
36.3 °C, Ras Al Khaimah City, UAE
36.2 °C, Jacobabad, Pakistan
36.0 °C, Mecca, Saudi Arabia
35.8 °C, Hisar, India
35.6 °C, Yannarie, Australia
35.4 °C, Villahermosa, Mexico
35.1 °C, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan
35.0 °C, Maracaibo, Venezuela
35.0 °C, Matlapa, Mexico
35.0 °C, Choix, Mexico
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wet-bulb_temperature
Colin Raymond of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory suggests extreme levels of heat stress have more than doubled over the past 40 years, and that trend is expected to continue.
https://climate.nasa.gov/explore/ask-nasa-climate/3151/too-hot-to-handle-how-climate-change-may-make-some-places-too-hot-to-live/
I think the Nature Sustainability Lenton et. al. (2023) paper is a very important contribution towards understanding the emerging human cost of global warming.
The animation included in the referenced tweet by Professor Stefan Rahmstorf was sourced from the paper’s authors. I think the animation provides far more detail than Figure 4 in the Nature Sustainability paper.
Earth’s sixth mass extinction is underway. Can we/humanity still stop this process getting much worse?
https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.1704949114
CCHolley says
CCHolley
Why do we need to prove it, don’t you trust us?
Not what I said at all. Any idiot should be able to understand what many of the consequences of a warming planet will be. Most are glaringly obvious. The proof is all around us. Sea level rise is a prime example. Does anyone really need to prove to you that ice melts at temperatures above 32 degrees F (0 degrees C) and that as the planet warms more ice will be exposed to these warmer temperatures and melt? Does anyone have to prove to you that rising sea levels will eventually displace people? Of course not, don’t be silly.
Anyone who wants to can confirm the simple facts on their own and not have to trust “us”.
Keith Woollard says
CCHolley,
You have totally missed the point of Scott’s original question and my response.
Scott didn’t ask what is going to happen in the future, he said what are the impacts we are increasingly seeing now. Remember we are more than half-way towards doubling the CO2 level (in effect) so bad things should already be evident. Sea levels have gone (maybe, depending on your model) from 3mm/y to 3.5mm/y. You don’t think society can deal with that? Or even double that? Still trivial compared with the changes within the last 20,000 years.
What concrete negative impacts have we already seen, and any you point out make sure you show the reciprocal case (i.e. increase heat effects, also show decrease cold effects).
A planet 2 degrees warmer is far superior for mankind than one 2 degrees cooler. And, independently of that, a planet with 560ppm CO2 is far superior for all life than one with 140ppm
It has been said a few times on this site that due to our emissions we will not have another ice age. surely this is the best possible thing for life on our planet. My personal belief is that without mankind unlocking the stored carbon, there would have only been one or two more interglacials before CO2 dropped below a level to support plant life
Geoff Miell says
Keith Woollard: – “Remember we are more than half-way towards doubling the CO2 level (in effect) so bad things should already be evident.”
Have you forgotten about these, Keith? –
* New York City in a blanket of smoke in Jun 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUId48hPzfE
* San Francisco in a blanket of smoke in Sep 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lk_OWabJUys
* Los Angeles in a blanket of smoke in Sep 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6ZmNDtfhYY
* Sydney in a blanket of smoke in Dec 2019
https://edition.cnn.com/videos/world/2019/12/10/smoke-from-australia-bushfires-blanketed-sydney-unhealthy-air-quality-lc-lon-orig.cnn
Keith Woollard: – “Sea levels have gone (maybe, depending on your model) from 3mm/y to 3.5mm/y.”
Per NASA’s satellite record (NOT a model) of sea level rise (SLR) for the period 1993-2022:
* 91 mm SLR since 1993
* current rate of SLR is 4.4 mm/year
https://climate.nasa.gov/internal_resources/2649/sea_level_graph.jpeg
Keith Woollard: – “You don’t think society can deal with that? Or even double that?”
Tell that to the Fijians…
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-04-06/the-villages-in-paradise-being-swallowed-by-the-sea/102198268
Tell that to the Bangladeshis…
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-10-23/bangladesh-water-farms-rising-sea-levels/101567122
Tell that to the people of the Mekong River delta…
https://asianews.network/mekong-delta-region-adapts-to-climate-change-sustainable-development/
Per NOAA’s report titled Global and Regional Sea Level Rise Scenarios for the United States: Updated Mean Projections and Extreme Water Level Probabilities Along U.S. Coastlines, published Feb 2022, includes Table 2.3: Global mean sea level and contiguous United States scenarios, in meters, relative to a 2000 baseline.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Global Mean Sea Level _ _ Contiguous United States
Scenario _ _ _ _ _ _ _ 2050 _ _ 2100 _ _ 2150 _ _ _ 2050 _ _ 2100 _ _ 2150
Low: _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ 0.15 _ _ _ 0.3 _ _ _0.4 _ _ _ _ 0.31 _ _ _0.6 _ _ _ 0.8
Intermediate-Low: _ _ 0.20 _ _ _0.5 _ _ _0.8 _ _ _ _0.36 _ _ _0.7 _ _ _ 1.2
Intermediate: _ _ _ _ _ 0.28 _ _ _1.0 _ _ _ 1.9 _ _ _ _ 0.40 _ _ _1.2 _ _ _ 2.2
Intermediate-High: _ _0.37 _ _ _1.5 _ _ _ 2.7 _ _ _ _ 0.46 _ _ _1.7 _ _ _ 2.8
High: _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ 0.43 _ _ _2.0 _ _ _3.7 _ _ _ _ 0.52 _ _ _2.2 _ _ _ 3.9
https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/hazards/sealevelrise/sealevelrise-tech-report-sections.html
Keith Woollard: – “A planet 2 degrees warmer is far superior for mankind than one 2 degrees cooler.”
I’d suggest both are bad for human civilisation (that developed during the climate stable Holocene period). At +2 °C warming level the equatorial regions of the planet become unlivable. See the animation: https://twitter.com/rahmstorf/status/1661450321766371329
Also, the Earth System likely won’t just ‘park’ itself at the +2 °C warming level – it will continue to get hotter as climate feedbacks kick-in.
Keith Woollard: – “…a planet with 560ppm CO2 is far superior for all life than one with 140ppm”
Um… When have atmospheric CO₂ concentrations been at 140 ppm? Certainly not within the last 800,000 years. You’re presenting a red herring.
https://climate.nasa.gov/climate_resources/24/graphic-the-relentless-rise-of-carbon-dioxide/
I’d suggest a planet with a 560ppm atmospheric CO₂ concentration may be superior for some life, but not for the vast majority of species that have adapted to substantially lower concentrations over the Holocene period (last circa 11,700 years), including humanity.
CCHolley says
You have totally missed the point of Scott’s original question and my response. Scott didn’t ask what is going to happen in the future, he said what are the impacts we are increasingly seeing now.
No, I simply asked why Scott was asking that particular question and hypothesized my own reasons he might ask them. Scott has failed to respond so I still do not have an answer. You are assuming you know, but you know no more than I do why he asked the question.
Remember we are more than half-way towards doubling the CO2 level (in effect) so bad things should already be evident.
That’s simply your opinion. Both that bad things should already be evident and that they are not already evident. And, Gavin never responded as to what impacts he was referring to.
Sea levels have gone (maybe, depending on your model) from 3mm/y to 3.5mm/y. You don’t think society can deal with that? Or even double that?
Sea level rise rate accelerated to 4.62 mm/yr for the decade 2013–2022.* The rate of acceleration is currently about 1mm every ten years. At that rate, sea level rise would be at a rate of 12 mm/yr by the end of the century. Can society deal with that rate?
Absolutely not.
Just as an example. I live in southwest Florida. The state is already spending huge sums of money replenishing beach sand as a result of sea level rise. Also, building sea walls to keep rising seas out is not possible because the state rests on porous limestone—water will just go under any man made barriers. Sunny day flooding in south Florida is already an ever increasing problem. As a result, Miami Beach is raising its streets by two feet. How long can that go on? Already our ground water supply which floats on top of salt water is being diminished by rising seas. Complete loss of fresh water supply will occur long before we are underwater, which by the way is already inevitable due to the delayed time for ice to melt after any temperature increase. And, my insurance costs have tripled in the last eight years and will continue to go up. The insurance companies know what is happening and its not good.
A planet 2 degrees warmer is far superior for mankind than one 2 degrees cooler. And, independently of that, a planet with 560ppm CO2 is far superior for all life than one with 140ppm.
Purely an opinion not supported by the evidence. Both conditions would be bad for mankind and all life. At 560 ppm ocean acidification and the resulting decrease in dissolved oxygen levels will severely effect ocean life. Most likely all Greenland and Antarctic ice will melt raising sea levels by about 230 feet. That certainly isn’t superior to mankind in any way. Arable lands—the current breadbaskets of the world—will likely no longer support agriculture at the level needed to feed the world’s people while there is limited fertile land at higher latitudes to grow crops and replace these losses.
It has been said a few times on this site that due to our emissions we will not have another ice age. surely this is the best possible thing for life on our planet. My personal belief is that without mankind unlocking the stored carbon, there would have only been one or two more interglacials before CO2 dropped below a level to support plant life.
Moot. We are long past the point where levels were enough to prevent the next glaciation. Also, that CO2 would ever drop below the point of supporting life life without man’s intervention s unlikely and not supported by any science. And certainly not relevant to the need to take action now.
Claiming that increases in CO2 are ultimately good for both mankind and life in general and that we need to ”see” more evidence of its negative impacts before taking action is simply a fools game and is just silly. It simply isn’t supported by any science, regardless of what level negative impacts are currently observable.
*WMO Annual Report Highlights Continuous Advance of Climate Change
https://public.wmo.int/en/media/press-release/wmo-annual-report-highlights-continuous-advance-of-climate-change
Ray Ladbury says
Woolard is the sort who, as he plummeted down from the top of the Empire State Building would be heard to say as he passed the 70th floor, “So far, so good.”
nigelj says
Keith Woolard
“2. One event in one location – no historical comparison, and a one sided analysis that doesn’t look at cold deaths that are typically 6 times heat deaths”
Here is a related analysis based on a scientific study. It might not fit Keith Woolards narrative:
“Global warming is unlikely to mean that fewer people in northern latitudes will die from cold during the winter, according to a study by scientists in the US.
“Despite arguments that an increase in death rates caused by global warming and increased summertime temperatures will be offset by a matching drop in mortality as winter temperatures also rise, the study cautions against assuming any such link as research suggests otherwise.”
“The study, carried out over several years, looked at temperature-related seasonal mortality rates, particularly among elder people, in a total of 39 cities – the majority in the US, and three in France.”
“It concludes: “Our findings suggest that reductions in cold-related mortality rates under a warming climate may be much smaller than some have assumed.”
The research, carried out by a team led by Professor Patrick Kinney, a specialist in public health at the Columbia University Earth Institute in the US, is published in the Environmental Research Letters journal……..(goes on to discuss methodology)…..”
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2015/jun/26/prospect-of-warmer-winters-does-not-mean-fewer-deaths-study-finds
Russell Seitz says
Thank you, Mr Woolard, for linking your name to Austrsalian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s 2020 warning thar without Net Zero, our: “‘Planet will be uninhabitable for billions of people’ by 2050 ”
Who could be so philistine as to question the statesman who first told the world that
” Coal is now an essential part of our zero carbon future”?I
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com
zebra says
Scott, we can also “debate ad nauseam” (correct spelling) what “impacts” should be counted as significant… that’s called the No True Scotsman fallacy.
The point is that our climate system is a complex non-linear system (“chaotic”), and if you increase the energy in such a system, it will go through changes from it’s original equilibrium state.
To validate the science, we don’t need to predict things at some impossible level of granularity; e.g. established physics tells us that a very hot ocean is going to cause rapid intensification of hurricanes; it isn’t necessary to predict the exact date of landfall.
I’ve always liked this animated graph:
https://climate.nasa.gov/climate_resources/266/watching-the-land-temperature-bell-curve-heat-up-1950-2020/
So, we also have data that shows increases in what are termed “heat waves” for a large number of location. Do you think that heat waves are not an “impact”, or that they are not reflected in that graph?
CCHolley says
Perhaps you could elucidate exactly what impacts are increasing by using real world observational studies. I am truly curious, as my exhaustive review of google scholar has yet to reveal these. Heat related deaths? Heat related hospitalizations? Death from disease? Crop failures? Coral reef bleaching? dengue/malaria deaths? Undernutrition/malnutrition? Fire intensity/number/land mass?
Why does one need to see observational studies of these particular impacts?
Is there a belief that a warming climate won’t cause any of these concerns to increase? That’s just silly, it should be glaringly obvious that warming will cause increases in these particular things to happen. It’s not just the science that tells us that, it’s common sense. As such, there is most certainly no reason to wait action until these particular predicted impacts increase to the point where they are measurably obvious.
Or is it that one is just looking for evidence that warming is actually occurring and observational studies of these impacts are needed to confirm that the warming is actually happening? That would also be silly. There is already significant evidence of a warming planet well beyond the temperature records e.g. melting glaciers, rising sea levels, longer growing seasons, etc. etc. Google that.
We can, of course, debate ad nauseum of the warming climate. But unless these “impacts” are acknowledged and placed into historical context, We’re all just doing a lot of hand wringing.
I respectfully disagree. It is simply an excuse to ignore the science and delay action. There is plenty of reason to be concerned, we’re all NOT just doing a lot of hand wringing.
Consider the last time CO2 levels were above 400 ppm. Sea levels were somewhere in the neighborhood of 65 feet higher give or take. So significant sea level rise is already likely a given. Knowing that, aren’t many worried about migration of impoverished people into their wealthy countries now? Just wait, you ain’t seen nothing yet. But hey, let’s wait because we don’t have observational studies showing an increase in the impacts of mass migration, let’s just wait a few more years until we actually have to relocate those fifty million people from Bangladesh to your county.
Steven R Emmerson says
LMGTFY:
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/ajim.23024
https://www.jstor.org/stable/20486291?seq=1
https://www.nature.com/articles/nclimate2022
Took me 5 minutes to find these.
nigelj says
Scott Hastings sounds a man determined not to find information, or to deliberately not understand what he is reading. Perhaps he has heard about what is happening with the climate, but doesnt like the implications of climate science for whatever reason (vested interests, political ideologies) so he avoids knowledge of what is happening to the climate and how it affects humans , so as not to feel uncomfortable. Cognitive dissonance might lead people to do this:
“In When Prophecy Fails: A Social and Psychological Study of a Modern Group That Predicted the Destruction of the World (1956) and A Theory of Cognitive Dissonance (1957), Leon Festinger proposed that human beings strive for internal psychological consistency to function mentally in the real world.[1] A person who experiences internal inconsistency tends to become psychologically uncomfortable and is motivated to reduce the cognitive dissonance.[1][2] They tend to make changes to justify the stressful behavior, either by adding new parts to the cognition causing the psychological dissonance (rationalization) or by avoiding circumstances and contradictory information likely to increase the magnitude of the cognitive dissonance (confirmation bias).[1][2][3]”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cognitive_dissonance
Carbomontanus says
Hr Schmidt
We have been out on a pilgrim / research journey in the climate, from Oslo up Hemsedal and over the mountains and down again to Lærdal & further with tunnels and an electric ferryboat to Sogndal ( Sognefjord) and back again the same way
So I could not interfere and disturb the situation here for all that time.
But we saw a lot of lapserate and climate. And climate history, and I could tell and show to the flora all the way.
People think in terms of laptop computers and cannot see it.
I see it as soon as I come out from my office. They must learn to think rather in terms of possible bathing waters and dewpoints and strawberries along with that in the open system. .
Russell Seitz says
In the pre-Murdoch era, when , like The New York Times, , The Wall Street Journal had a weekly Science Section and a full time Science Editor, I wrote and reviewed books for the paper on a fairly regular basis.
Many of my pieces touched on geophysical triumphs and disasters, from the Hubble space telescope and Mars probes, to earthquakes , tsunamis, and the Challenger crack-up. But while the Editorial Board was happy to run pieces by a New England Republican challenging the common wisdom of ,b> The Guardian on climate policy it did not want to hear about the growing predictive power of General Circulation Models or the increasing volue and quality of satellite data. preferring to cling to mantras left over from the 80’s like GIGO, and continued running whatever Fred Singer had to say. :— the Science section had already folded ,an the new management included many more attuned to the press releases of the Discovery Institute than NCAR.
Things came to a head in August of 2005 when , with real-time seas surface temperature satellite maps and models, running on my screen ,it became horribly apparent that Hurricane Katrina’s all too predictable course across the superheated Gulf of Mexico could end in a disaster rivaling 9-11.
So I turned off Saturday Night Live and, having some credibility left over from alerting him that the death toll from previous year’s tsunami might rival Hiroshima, called the Editor, Paul Gigot, whom I’d first met in Hong Kong in 1986.
Less than amused by the hour of the call, Paul reacted to my telling him it look like New Orleans was ” going to go glug-glug” by going back to bed..
Russell Seitz says
I’m tempted to write Paul inviting him to explain, as Moderator of the WSJ”s Fox TV public affairs show, Journal Editorial Report , how he would react to a WSJ op-ed with the lede:
Hottest Dow Ever? Don’t Believe It
‘Average share indexes are a meaningless measure,
and comparisons to 1929 are preposterous.!
Susan Anderson says
These two comments are amazing, informative, brilliant. There’s a lot there. Thanks for the story. I hope everyone will read it right through.
As a fellow human who went through the Tohoku tsunami and also found it all too easy to predict Katrina (as you say, as lethal as 9/11, and people claiming ignorance weren’t paying attention) and events since then, I thank you for your grace, humor, open mind, and intelligence.
Susan Anderson says
So disgusted: New York Times has a bad habit of closing comments on denialist screeds. Because this is ‘first up’ when comments are opened, it will get more than its share of views. Even in a world of falsehood prevailing over truth, this is shocking. Unfortunately a quick search pulls up a veritable rogues gallery of fake skeptics.
Charles Best, England July 11
About half of climate alarmism comes from Mike Mann with his ludicrous graphs.
In 2019 he was told to give Dr. Tim Ball 700 thousand dollars.
Tim ,a truly great climatologist for 50 years , died September last year.
Mike Mann had not given him one dollar.
Tim died quite poor. The nine year court case had taken all his money.
I won’t link to the comment, which can easily be found on ‘top’ as noted, on this article:
Climate Disasters Daily? Welcome to the ‘New Normal.’ Around the United States, dangerous floods, heat and storms are happening more frequently.
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/10/climate/climate-change-extreme-weather.html
Ray Ladbury says
I gave up on the Times during their whole Cletus Safari phase. At this point, I wouldn’t train a puppy on the times, and I wouldn’t wipe my posterior with the Wall Street Urinal.
The Urinal is a malicious, pr0-Putin propaganda organ, while the Times is just lazy and stupid.
Susan Anderson says
I usually agree with you, but their climate reporting has been both thorough and excellent, as has WaPo’s. They are in no way equivalent to the WSJ. This was a comment, not an article. My shock was at their comment moderation giving in to the tricky Bell/Ball pos.
Ray Ladbury says
Exactly, why would I read the both-sidesing Times when I can get reporting that is just as good or better in the Post. In my opinion, the “Old Grey Lady” is grey because she died a couple of decades ago,.
Any paper who thinks that David Brooks is the voice of reason has totally lost thread.
Piotr says
Susan Anderson Jul. 12, Quoting: Charles Best, England July 11 Dr. Tim Ball, a truly great climatologist for 50 years
Well, Mr. Best. We shouldn’t speak unkindly about the recently departed, but since you started – let’s evaluate your claim. Let’s try a typical writing of Dr. Ball, in his role as a “Senior Fellow” at Frontier Centre for Public Policy:
FCPP, Backgrounder No. 64 • AUGUST 2008
I use this example in my class to illustrate some of the manipulations used by climate change denialists. To compare the claims by Dr. Ball with reality, I open the source he refers to:
<a href= http://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/files/2021/08/Figure3-350×270.png" the NSIDC map of annual Arctic Ice area in July
with Dr. Tim Ball stating:“The National Snow and Ice Data Center reports a continuation of the [Arctic] sea ice recovery.
The trick here is to substitute relevant time-scales and then cherry-pick short term data that support the denialist narrative. Climate has typical time-scales of several decades – so the climate trends should cover at least similar timescale. Ice satellite data already available at the time: 1979-2008; certainly meet this requirement.
Enter our “truly great climatologist” who … ignores everything that happened in 1979-2006, in favour of a single year – 2007. Why? Because 2007 was a massive negative anomaly : the then all-time RECORD LOW Arctic ice cover.
So Tim Ball cherry-picks this record year, as the reference point to claim in his 2008 paper: “a continuation of the Arctic sea ice recovery“.
If there were still any questions about the intellectual honesty of using a single year data, as the reference point to make claims about CLIMATE:
– every single year between 1979-2005 had MORE ice in July than 2008, and
– every year since had LESS ice in July than 2008
So much for Dr. Tim Ball’s … “continued sea ice recovery“.
After “disproving” the 3-decade declining trend in sea-ice cover, with a rebound in July 2008 from the record low in 2007, Dr. Tim Ball, moves on to… disprove global warming itself.
At this point I usually post the global temperature graph like that… and ask students:
– If you were a climate change denier – which year would you cherry-pick as the year in which “global warming stopped/paused/ended“. And then I disclose the answer:
“ Global warming” paused in 1998” Dr. Tim Ball, 2008.
The reason for picking 1998? A massive, positive, temperature anomaly, caused by one of the strongest El Nino’s in recorded history. After a big heat wave, everything feels like cooling, right?
Not fully satisfied with the “pause”, Dr. Ball then cheery-picks several years to claim: “ global cooling 0.4C/per decade” -see his graph on p.13 of the above FCPP, Backgrounder No. 64).
P.S. It’s a ….seriously confusing graph. If I find time, I’ll discuss details – as examples of Dr. Ball professional standards.
Carbomontanus says
@ Dr Schmidt and everyone.
The last argument ” there is no such thing as the global mean temperature” and Falsification of the same, is a quite important one.
Not everyone is aquainted to that discussion.
I was also quite surprized first time I heard it, brougt up to the belief that “Temperature, is what we measure with a thermometer”
It suddenly came a problem stated by prof. Arne Næss for examen philosophicum. But that problem was never given for EXAMEN, probably because it would take 2-3 lectures extra to get properly into it. And I only heard “Temperature is a macroscopic thing!” So later had to think it better over for my own practical purposes.
To make it all short:
there aint no temperature in a point.
I repeat….!
The validity of the temperature conscept vanishes when the thing gets small enough and down to zero. It frurther dissolves and vanishes in vacuum.
But the conscept oftemperature is, as good as I could understand, coined by Robert Boyle and later more precisely in French by M. & M.me Lavoisier who called it Tangperatyrøøøøø…. in French. That becomes Temmpreschæææææ in England .and “Die Temperatur in German.
Lavoisier discussed ” Le chaleur..”, “Wärme…” in German, “Heat” in English. And in French ææææ Caloriøøøø! meaning the quantity of heat. That is to be measred and understood.
I had that problem for Artium of Physics. A dewar Thermos- flask with 3/4 liter of water at 60 Celsius, and a 50 g piece of ice at 0 celsius dropped into that,…… and what will then be the end Tempreschææææææ after a while? That is rational and can be calculated if you also have measured the heat capacity of that flask with thermometer. That is the normal and scientific conscept of temperature if you are able to f0llow the Lavoisier and later Lord Kelvin school of it. Who states it in Newtometers and Kelvins today.
Thus it seems believeable in that context and school that also the very earth with all its heat capacities and input and output heats can have one and rather only one temperature at any time. It can be calculated like the tripple walled Rokoko- copper barrel of Lavoisier 178o, the so called “Calorimeter”,…. at least. And represents a meaningful and appliciable critical, rather calorimetric conscept.
For me, the body temperature of the snowmann represents my conscept of zero celsius where thermometers are to be calibrated for Zero. And boiling pure water at sea level f0r 100 celsius Def!. .
A hot strong cup of “schaaaah” is in between that.
In the high mountains at easter, a Thermos flask that was filled up with boiling coffee or bouillion ….. is way too hot for drinking..
So how much coffee must be poured carefrully out into the cups and how large snowball into that Dewar- Thermos flask again to make the very coffee consumeable? and smaller snowballs into the allready filled up cups also?..
That is Tempreschææææææ and Calorimetrie along with Lavoisier. It is one calorie per gram per deg. And 80 calories per gram for melting ice. That proportion 1 : 80 is universal and to be remembered.
For training and exercise, what is the bathing temperature at Vippetangen Oslo S? or at Costa?,… or at Florida Beach?, how is that to be taken and judged and discussed the critical way?
Comfortable balanced skin temperature of humans and fur animals is frappingly constant at any time at 32 celsius. That is proper bathing water for babies, that neither feels hot nor schill. Piss warm is 37 celsius. A hot, strong cup of schhhaaaaahhh is about 55.
One better keeps and learns natural, practical signals for it also, because one cannot fly around with a thermometer discussing calories all the time..
Never forget that , in pre electric and pre- thermometric days they only had the cat and the sun and a burning stick of pitchpine / Aladdins lamp for reference, and still managed. baking and brewing and serving and everything.
Russell says
As an ultramontane commenter asks:”
<i."For training and exercise, what is the bathing temperature at Vippetangen Oslo S? or at Costa?,… or at Florida Beach?,how is that to be taken and judged and discussed the critical way? "
I have a duty to answer that there is presently no bathing, at the Echt Florida beach nearest me because the onshore SST is in excess of 90F., and you might well perish of hyperthermia if you wore a wetsuit..
Donations of plane tickets to Maine or Lofoten are invited.
Carbomontanus says
Yes.
And I can add that I heard it said at the surreaist meeting that “there aint no such thing as the global mean temperature”
So I declared on the spot that there aint no temperatures in the universe exept for mean temeratures.
The surrealists got quite upset and began denying that also.
But I told around of the bathing temperature at Vippetangen,… obviously a big and dubious thing because the water there is quite dirty. And that my best conscept of temperature is a big and heavy, glacier in the summer warmth. And further temperature references, the candleflame, the cat, and the sun.
It is also a limnological entity to be known and discussed, , when freshwater lakes and pools are freezing and thawing. The very complex nature of ice and water.
I once thought I had secure temperature reference in an ice bath in a high cylindric glass with the thermocoupple allways sinking down to the bottom after a while.. And checked up by a glass termometer. It showed +4 celsius quite exactly at 20C room temperature.
Thus once again ERRARE HVMANVM EST,
I shall never forget it. I had made days of measurements with rather +4 C refrerence.
Wherefore I also allways repeat and enjoin that of the bodytemperature of the snowman.
.
Randomguy says
Fun fact: People who crow about the Global Mean not being measured but the result of a model often bring up troposphere temperature records (usually notorious RSS-UAH 6.x) because these do not show so much warming.
Aside from the fact that these are temperatures in thousands of meters altitude and not on the ground where we live (cheers WSJ!), they usually do not realize that those temperatures are the result of a model themselves.
Bring that up and enjoy the reaction… :)
Wolfgang says
Please regard what Climat Reanalyzer writes below the graph that is shown here:
https://climatereanalyzer.org/clim/t2_daily/
“Special Notice, 8 July 2023
Climate Reanalyzer is a data visualization website for climate and weather models and gridded datasets. Climate Reanalyzer is NOT a model. This “Daily 2-meter Air Temperature” page shows area-weighted daily means calculated from the 2-meter air temperature variable from the Climate Forecast System version 2 and Climate Forecast System Reanalysis, which are publically available products of the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Prediction. The purpose of the interactive chart and maps on this page is to view daily snapshots of temperature as estimated from the Climate Forecast System. The increase in mean global temperature since the start of July, estimated from the Climate Forecast System, should not be taken as an “official” observational record. It is important to note that much of the elevated global mean temperature signal in recent days can be attribute to weather patterns in the Southern Hemisphere that have brought warmer-than-usual air over portions of the Antarctic.
The Copernicus ECMWF has also released preliminary data from the ERA5 dataset showing a rise in global mean daily surface air temperature since the start of July, with apparent records being set on July 3rd and July 4th.
For additional long-term climate context, site users are encouraged to view monthly and annual global mean temperature data for the period 1880 to present from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via Climate at a Glance. “
Ron R. says
To those who thoughtlessly question the ramifications of a rapidly warming planet. So what, they say. We people can use air conditioners. Problem solved!
Wildlife can’t, though. Currently, they all exist in their optimal temperature zones. Zones they’ve evolved to. If the temperature gets too warm they’ve traditionally migrated to other areas that they can better survive in. But now with cities, roads and fences they’re stuck. So when it starts to warm, and quickly, they’re stuck. So what’s next geologically speaking? Extinction. A lot of extinctions. And studies show that it can take millions of years for nature to recover. Goodbye polar bear.
“Extinction of a widespread species, or a widespread group of species, requires an environmental shock (physical or biological) which is not normally encountered during the geological lifespans of such species or groups, and the shock must be applied rapidly enough over a broad geographic area to prevent adaptation by natural selection or escape by migration. If the most effective extinction mechanisms are beyond the experience of the victims, a high degree of apparent randomness should be expected…. The most intense episodes of extinction, like the Big Five, produce major restructuring of the biosphere. Three-quarters, or more, of the standing diversity is removed, and diversification of the surviving lineages yields a global bio-sphere very different from that before the extinctions.”
http://www.pnas.org/content/91/15/6758.full.pdf
“Who cares?” they’ll uncaringly say. People will adapt. Ok, let’s take another example. The fruit and nuts you eat everyday. They require a certain number of “chilling hours” per growing season.
http://redwoodbarn.com/images/DE_chillinghours/chillinghoursbyvariety.jpg
What will happen when the climate warms then? Fewer and fewer chilling hours. Translation, goodby fruits and nuts.
Another example, while personally, I don’t eat fish for environmental reasons you might still. But it’s disrupting with climate change.
https://e360.yale.edu/features/feeling-the-heat-warming-oceans-drive-fish-into-cooler-waters
Everything is connected on this planet. They’ve evolved to it. So everything will be affected. Even things we barely understand now. It’s a big experiment with earth. Considering the rarity of living planets, maybe we shouldn’t be experimenting with it.
https://explainingscience.org/2018/04/08/the-rare-earth-hypothesis/
https://midmiocene.wordpress.com/space-or-bust/
Ron R. says
My advice to officials in the Democratic Party, for wherever it’s worth: stop letting yourselves be goaded into stupid and extremist positions by a small contingent of weirdos in your midst (talking ultra-liberals here; weirdos that are secretly egged on for political reasons by shadowy forces on the right).
Take morality, integrity and reasonableness back again. Or continue to fight for every election.