As Soon as Possible

The latest contrarian crowd pleaser from Soon et al (2023) is just the latest repetition of the old “it was the sun wot done it” trope[1] that Willie Soon and his colleagues have been pushing for decades. There is literally nothing new under the sun.
Before diving into the specific artifices in the latest paper, a little trip down history lane might be fun to set the context…
“It’s the Sun”
Solar variability as a potential cause for climate change has a long (and somewhat dubious) history in climate science – going back at least to the poor statistics and over-confident claims of William Herschel (Love,2013). However, the searching for (and finding!) of solar correlations in all manner of climate records (and non-climate records) has been a staple of the ABC (‘Anything-but-CO2‘) crowd since the 1980s.
A particular low-light was the publication in Science [!] by Friis-Christensen and Lassen (1991) of a seemingly impressive correlation between solar cycle length (SCL, the time between successive solar minima or maxima) and global temperatures. This predated the modern social media ecosystem and increasingly open science methodologies and so was perhaps not as scrutinized as a similar paper would be today, but the (still uncorrected!) correlation was marred by an unreported shift in the smoothing method towards the end of the series (Laut and Gundermann, 2000). Purported updates to these series were themselves plagued by arithmetic errors which negated their conclusions (Laut, 2003). More recent reassessments of this hypothesis – using updated sunspot cycle data, updated temperature data and analysis through to the present find no relationship between SCL and the modern rise in temperatures (Chatzistergos, 2023).
Why is this relevant? Well, back in 1993 (before the more comprehensive critiques had been published), Hoyt and Schatten put together a long-term estimate of solar activity that relied on the SCL, based on the idea from FCL91 and scaled to a finding about cycling and non-cycling stars that turned out to be wrong too (Wright, 2004). But logically, if the SCL is not relevant for temperature or solar activity, reconstructions based on SCL are not going to predictive of temperature either. Worse still, extensions of HS93 to the present using the same flawed predictors, are also not going to be useful.
Perhaps you can see where this is going, but first a quick dive into Arctic temperatures…
The Arctic Lifeboat
By the mid-1990s, it was clear that solar activity (normally defined) was not going to be able to explain the rapid rise in global temperatures since the 1970s (Thompson, 1997. And by the 2007 IPCC AR4 report, or in Lean and Rind (2008)), at best, scientists had concluded that solar activity wasn’t likely to be responsible for more than 10% or so of the long term rise in global temperature.
However, there was a lot more multi-decadal variability in the Arctic and North Atlantic than was present in the global temperature record. Indeed, it was still possible to claim in 2000 that Arctic temperatures had not yet exceeded levels in the late 1930s/early 1940s. Furthermore, if you squinted, you could perhaps convince yourself that there was a correlation to solar activity – well, at least Soon could (Soon, 2005)). And which solar reconstruction did he use? Hoyt and Schatten (1993, updated to 2000) of course! Minor inconveniences (like the Arctic temperatures leading solar activity in the 1930s, or the lack of correlation with other solar reconstructions that were available at that time, such as Lean (1995)) were not discussed.
But still, contrarians could point to Soon’s 2005 figure and claim that it was ‘the sun wot done it’ and elide over the fact that this covered just 5% of global area.
Eppure Si Riscalda
But time marches on, and what might have looked ok in 2005 (using data that only went to 2000) wasn’t looking so great in 2015:
So now there are at least two problems with Soon’s hypothesis: Updated solar reconstructions don’t show as much multi-decadal variability, and none of them match the ongoing increases in temperature, even in the Arctic. Both things would need to be fixed if they want to keep using this trope!
Scafetta to the rescue!
Fortunately, the HS93 reconstruction was extended by our old friend Nicola Scafetta who (partially) used the discredited connection of SCL to global temperature to justify it (Scafetta et al, 2022, even citing the paper with the erroneous arithmetic highlighted by Laut back in 2003. His contribution was to add on the ACRIM composite TSI instead of the PMOD composite TSI post 1980, but this is irrelevant to the longer term variability which Soon found so useful for matching the Arctic temperatures at least to 2000. There’s a bit of a digression in astrology in that paper too, but that’s an issue for another day.
But pay attention here, the solar reconstruction is being justified on the basis of a non-existent correlation to global temperature and also being used to justify a mysterious solar connection to the very different looking Arctic temperatures. How can this circle be squared?
Erin go Bragh!
The Connolly’s do their own research. Based in Ireland one might imagine that they have an particular interest in Irish climate history which is fair enough, but the supposed ‘rural’ NH land temperature record they put together with Soon is something beyond my imagining. Indeed, I have a very hard time understanding why anyone would put together an index consisting of Irish and US rural weather stations, together with Arctic weather stations and a smattering of Chinese stations (Soon et al., 2015;Connolly et al, 2021). It’s not a good areal sample of the northern hemisphere, it’s not a good sample of rural stations – many of which exist in the rest of Europe, Australia, Southern Africa, South America etc., it’s not a good sample of long stations (again many of which exist elsewhere). Rather it seems to simply be an index of opportunity – something that keeps the multidecadal aspects of the Arctic, greatly over emphasizes the rural Irish data (which would otherwise be too areally small to matter much), includes the US rural data because it happens to have an independent database just for CONUS (?), and includes a few (non-rural) stations from China, for no obvious reason at all (AFAICT).
The details of the time series construction are also quite amazing. An areal weighting of the four regional time series might be justifiable, but that isn’t what’s done. An equal weighting of all four regions (yes, seriously) does go into the mix. But so does a series where the regions are weighted by the cosine of the average latitude of the stations (this is mathematically equivalent to assuming each region represents an equal width latitude band centered on the middle of the region, but why?). To be crystal clear, none of this makes any physical sense. However, it does seem to produce less of a warming than the pure Arctic series (which no longer works on it’s own), and retains enough multi-decadal noise to help with the correlation. Mission accomplished!
And also, let’s be clear, this mysteriously justified temperature series has been created explicitly to demonstrate a connection to the HS93 solar reconstruction – that was the case in the Soon et al (2015) paper, the Connolloy et al (2021) paper and now in this new Soon et al paper.
The labeling of this temperature series as a ‘NH rural’ time series is pure marketing – on a par with Erik the Red choosing Greenland as the name of his new colony[2]. If they had really wanted to demonstrate this they could have validated their time series against a suitable target derived from the ERA5 reanalysis, or against totally independent satellite data for the periods of overlap – but of course, they did not.
Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
Soon and his various colleagues have been writing and recycling this same paper for almost two decades (how ecologically friendly!). Each time there is a cherry pick of a region, a series, a blend, that somehow always manages to look similar (and increasingly divorced from any sensibly constructed time series) and mysteriously it always correlates with the same solar activity estimate. And equally predictably the paper is touted as proof that not only are all other temperature series suspect but that the one true series is driven by the sun. How reassuring.
But we have mega-oodles (the SI unit) of additional data that tell us this conclusion cannot be correct. If the sun was driving the warming, we’d see it in the stratospheric temperatures (which are cooling in line with expectations from the impact of CO2, not warming due to the supposed increase in solar activity). If the land data was contaminated by urban heating effects, we wouldn’t see similar warming in the ocean. If the surface temperature data sets were corrupted, why do they line up with the satellite data from the independent AIRS and MSU instruments? Etc.
What we have here is what happens when people are too desperate to hold on to their narrative. A correlation that was bogus when it was proposed three decades ago keeps being reanimated by ever more desperate arithmetical gymnastics and sold as something else entirely. Not only is the actual construction of the Soon et al narrative literally incredible, it contradicts dozens of independent lines of evidence.
It is bunk, and that, it appears, is as Soon as it is possible to be.
Update (9/9): In a very long-winded and not terribly informative rebuttal to this post (that doesn’t mention the problems with the solar cycle length at all), Soon et al claim that the Soon (2005) correlation was skillful and is still valid. That is also bunk:
[1] This references an infamous UK tabloid headline from 1992.
[2] In the summer Eirik went to live in the land which he had discovered, and which he called Greenland, “Because,” said he, “men will desire much the more to go there if the land has a good name.” The Saga of Erik the Red
References
41 Responses to "As Soon as Possible"
Salvatore says
Thanks for the detailed explanation about the story behind it.
P.S. It should be “eppure”, not “epurre”
[Response: Fixed. Thanks!
Susan Anderson says
Nice pithy summary of the state of current hypocrisy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7s-BgfcFXw
Mike MacCracken says
Excellent on Soon and his contributions. A key correlation used earlier was between sunspot record and the apparent peak (now sub peak) in warming during World War II, leading to claim that it was solar changes that brought world out of Little Ice Age. The apparent bias in the ocean temperature record during WWII (very apparent in the ocean only data compiled by NOAA) remains uncorrected in a number of official records (it being hard to carefully quantify the bias). It seems to me it was this apparent correlation that really prompted a lot of the solar hypothesis crowd starting in the second half of the 20th century. Perhaps too much to mention here, but I think a cause of their development.
I’d also note that my understanding is that the report of Arctic warmth in the 1930s mentioned in this article might in part be due to the bias in the record, but was also due to the Arctic observations in the 1930s being mainly from the North Atlantic basin and that later analyses suggest that the rest of the Arctic was not nearly so warm. So, another example of the apparent correlation using information from limited areal observations.
PS–3 lines above “Erin go Braghl” need to change begin to being.
PHT says
This begs an interesting question, sorry if it’s incredibly naive and beating a very dead horse: how does this kind a paper get published ? It seems like the latest incarnation got published in a Q2 paper – does that mean anything beyond Q1 has to be distrusted as garbage ?
Ceist says
It’s a pay to publish “Journal”. The “Academic Editor” for the issue was none other than nutty Ned Nikolov
Russell Seitz says
In keeping with its cordial reception of climate communicators like Tucker Carlson Hungary has provided Willie with a mailing address
The Institute of Earth Physics and Space Science H 9400 Sopron , Hungary
Tim Osborn says
A key reason why it got published is because it was submitted to a “special issue” of the journal. Special issues are fine in themselves, encouraging a set of papers on a particular theme to be published together in one go.
But special issues nearly always have a guest editor, rather than one of the usual editors of the journal, and in this case the guest editor is Ned Nikolov who is well know for denying the existence of a greenhouse effect.
So the question is less about how the paper got published and more about how the guest editor got accepted. Journals/publishers like this send out many requests to propose special issues and it helps them attract more papers and they charge 1600 Swiss Francs for each paper they accept.
on “”
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Integrating the solar/sunspot series is the key to generating multidecadal trends while smoothing out the 11-year cycle, which is too regular to match the climate variability. The mileage they get out of this technique is endless but climate science will forever have to battle this because of an inability to predictively model natural variability a la El Nino / La Nina cycles and the multidecadal AMO signal. A gap in understanding will always be filled by something.
Yet, I think this will SOON change because of advances in machine learning. Note this tweet from yesterday reporting on a ML workshop for Earth/climate prediction:
https://twitter.com/GabrielZ_Storm/status/1699131801816420699
That’s laying down a gauntlet.
CarlSagan says
Mr Gavin,
for the detailed explanation, but i am really skeptical about TSIs, because once you read about the Frohlich’s and Judith Lean’s PMOD TSI composite history, you can not trust at all the state of climate science.
[Response: Even if true (doubtful), that’s a bit of a leap, no? I mean how powerful is this cabal? – gavin]
IPCC lead scientists create an alternative composite named PMOD. And they built it arguing glitches and issues that Richard C. Willson Principal Investigator of the NASA ACRIMSAT/ACRIM3 Mission, or none of his team like J R Hickey or H.L.Kyle, never detected on their observations (1). Its obvious that If IPCC had taken ACRIM TSI (2) (3) as another valid TSI as datasource, IPCC reports couldn’t have been absolutely sure in their conclusions as they have been until now.
[Response: This is nonsense. Despite your claims the difference the ACRIM issue makes to the solar irradiance curve is really quite small. Unless you are advocating for a 17-term polynomial function to fill the gap? In which case anything is possible! ]
Yes, other datasources exist, and is really suspicious and give and absolute lack of transparency that are totally neglected into IPCC bibliography and simulations. And what really doesn’t help is that, wherever is written about possible new scenarios, uncertainties or new components that can explain current warming other than 100% anthropogenic, is rapidly answered back as cherry picking of a region, a series, a blend. Wherever is said.
Cheers.
(1) https://www.researchgate.net/publication/329815053_Statement_of_Richard_Willson_on_the_TSI_ACRIM1_and_ACRIM2_data_modifications_implemented_in_Frohlich%27s_PMOD_TSI?channel=doi&linkId=5c1c13b492851c22a33ae2f1&showFulltext=true
(2) https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10509-014-1961-4
(3) https://www.mdpi.com/2072-4292/11/21/2569
zebra says
Carl,
“explain current warming other than 100% anthropogenic”
All you have to do is provide a complete analysis that shows the “correct” percentages, and perhaps people will take you more seriously.
That means calculating the “correct” contribution from increases in greenhouse gases, along with the “correct” contributions from whatever other source you imagine.
Has someone done that? Or is the claim that CO2 and other GHG have zero effect on the energy content of the climate system? Which is it?
CarlSagan says
Hi Mr. Gavin,
___________________________________________________________________________________________
[Response: Even if true (doubtful), that’s a bit of a leap, no? I mean how powerful is this cabal? – gavin]
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Judith Lean, after creating PMOD in 1998, told a NASA reporter, Rebecca Lindsey, one of the reasons she decided to help create an alternative TSI composite:
“The fact that some people could use [the ACRIM group’s] results as an excuse to do nothing about greenhouse gas emissions is one reason, we felt we needed to look at the data ourselves. Since so much is riding on whether current climate change is natural or human-driven, it’s important that people hear that many in the scientific community don’t believe there is any significant long-term increase in solar output during the last 20 years.” (Lindsey 2003)
So yes, they not only created a different composite based on glitches that non of NASA team scientists, the ones collecting observations, didn’t see on real time, but It seemed that Judith Lean had some political motivation to challenge the ACRIM composite. Not very scientist at all.
___________________________________________________________________________________________
[Response: This is nonsense. Despite your claims the difference the ACRIM issue makes to the solar irradiance curve is really quite small. Unless you are advocating for a 17-term polynomial function to fill the gap? In which case anything is possible! ]
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Mr. Gavin, if you read the bibliography, according to ACRIM, total TSI had a increasing trend from begging 80s to end 90s, almost 20 years (1). Yes, maybe you can not blame for 100% warming, its obvious, but could explain an important chunk on that period. We all know that the beggining of modern warming started at the end 70 beggining 80s.
Thanks a lot for your blog.
Biblipgraphy:
(1) https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.277.5334.1963
zebra says
Serious question: What do these people say about the physics of greenhouse gases?
Due respect, Gavin, but pointing out how nonsensical their data sets are implies that their initial premise… “we need to find a cause for our observations of increased system energy”… has some validity.
Isn’t actual climate science about determining, with increasing precision and accuracy, what effects are caused by the greenhouse effect?
As with the upside-down vapor-head arguments we see here, why do people not require that the “theory” proposed include an explanation of what happens to the energy absorbed by GHG that would otherwise escape to space? Why are they allowed to pretend it doesn’t exist??
Keith Woollard says
“Isn’t actual climate science about determining, with increasing precision and accuracy, what effects are caused by the greenhouse effect?”
So how much more precise have the estimates of ECS become in the last 30 years?
And how much more accurate?
zebra says
Keith, I know you are trying to change the subject, but OK, an example of improvement would be measurement of ocean thermal characteristics.
So, what’s your point? A few posts back, Gavin observed that we only recently detected gravitational waves, but that did not mean that Relativity was in doubt all those years, or that the scientists studying it were incompetent.
Barton Paul Levenson says
KW: So how much more precise have the estimates of ECS become in the last 30 years?
And how much more accurate?
BPL: Estimates range from 0 (pseudoscientists) and 0.1 (Idso 1988) to 9.6 (Möller 1961). It is now known to be almost certainly between 2.0 and 4.5, with figures clustering closely around 3.0.
Keith Woollard says
Zebra – “I know you are trying to change the subject”. You changed the subject. You are the one that pushed the fact that the aim of climate science is to determine the greenhouse effect
To answer my own question (at least from the precision point of view) here is the width of the likely range
AR1 3K
AR2 3K
AR3 3K
AR4 3K
AR5 7K
AR6 3K
And if we go back to Charney, then that is 42 years of basically no increase in precision
My point BPL is that Zebra has said that climate science should be about the greenhouse effect and quantifying it. Believe it or not some people think there are some other influences on climate and wish to understand those. In the 42 years since the Charney Report, there has been no improvement in the precision of the single most important number in greenhouse understanding.
Perhaps those studying the greenhouse effect should stick to that and try and quantify it better rather than trying to badmouth other disciplines
Piotr says
Keith Woollard, Sept. 7 “And how much more accurate?”
For Zebra’s argument – doesn’t matter as long as they are more accurate than Carls. Not a particularly demanding standard, since Carl provided NONE.
So Zebra’s point was the double standard of deniers like Carl or you – you see a straw in the eye climatologists, and can’t notice a beam in the eyes of deniers..
For people unfamiliar with the exacting scientific standards of Keith Woolard – here is
an example , which I summarized with:
“Our Keith disproved global, or at least continental, climate change, by pointing to the absence of a clear global/continental trend in the … local rain in the town of Corrigin,
And he did not stop there – next he lectured BPL that “ THERE IS NO CORRELATION ” between … local temperature in Perth (or Sydney) and local rain in the same place. The ONLY
way to even EXPECT such a correlation is to assume that ALL weather is LOCALLY GENERATED: all rain forms from LOCAL evaporation, and LOCAL temp. follows ONLY the LOCAL balance between LOCAL energy in and LOCAL energy out.
This demands … NO WINDS, no movement of air masses whatsoever – since these would transport moisture and heat from one place to another. On Keith’s Earth: “ What happens in Perth, stays in Perth” and more importantly – “What happens outside of Perth, never makes it into Perth”.
Keith Woollard says
Piotr, this has gone beyond a joke.. I have avoided responding to your constant narking as I haven’t wanted to pollute proper scientific discussions.. You have completely misrepresented what I said in 2021, as well as what the farmer I replied to said, and what the scientist the farmer was quoting had said. At no point did I suggest that the rainfall at Corrigin had anything to do with climate change nor global warming.
The farmer was quoting a scientist who was suggesting that the rainfall in the WA wheat belt WAS affected by “climate change” All I did is point out that the scientist was wrong and there was no trend in the long term record.
Please stop bringing this up unless it is to apologise for your misunderstanding
Here is the comment
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2021/01/climate-adaptation-summit-2021/#comment-785756
E. Schaffer says
The tragic part is actually the lack of imagination and overview. If they would make the case for aviation induced cirrus as being the main driver of not quite global warming, instead of CO2, they would have a much easier going ;)
Carbomontanus says
Hr Schmdt
I see Jan Erik Solheim, Ole Humlum, Fritz Warenholt and Nicola Scafetta on his litterature list.
Willy Soon is periphaere to me, an author that I did not have the capacity to follow, finding him not interesting enough.
But I know Solheim and Humlum personally from the surrealist tavern meetings in Oslo.
Solheim is professor emeritus of astrophysics for which I have very high respect, But Solheim showed rather to be an academic disappointment, making severe and repeated blunders in elementary things, as in a world of his own, highly trained,
For astrophysics to be autentic, it must be valid here where we live , else one cannot desing instruments for them by earthly materials and knowledge!. I repeat,….!
As like Highscool and Diploma rather on the privileged, Party Quote all the way. Privileged and Party both with P, the grand old one with the special mandate on behalf of the People, again with P.
. Through secret and closed studies or something, where rather primary & elementary things are being banned, ridiculed, and hidden for them. They seem somehow systematically trained and shielded off from practical life and practical crafts and arts, probably in order to enter that leadeing and teaching and judging role in our societys keye positions.
Humlum is quite another type, washproof Danish, and I could discuss the sea serpent and Midgarsrmen The Jørmungandr for serious with him. And glaciers where he is specialist. The sea serpent being appliciable to the Gulfstream, and Jørmungandr to the jet- stream.
Humlum has shown able to think again and to correct himself. Solheim has not.
Scafetta,..was commented on and disqualified in Nature, by Prof Terje Rypdal from Tromsø for comitting zodiacal astrology from New Age…….. in quasi scientific fashion by statistical cheating..
I find him rather shurely aquainted to and inspired from a certain Theodor Schwenk, the chief antroposopher Hydrologist, Whoose main opus is “Das sensible chaos”….. not bad,…. even useful for water engineering and fine arts.
& for proper magics performance .
Scafetta has hardly got the due New Age and Antroposophical levels either. But seems rather higly polished and snobbish.
Carbomontanus says
PS
I must correct myself
Kristoffer Rypdal and Martin Rypdal, UiT.no, “The arctic university of Norway”..
They are specialists on mathematics and statistics and engaged in the climate dispute, having performed on self- organizing natural forms , sandhills and snowheaps and other peculiar forms in Nature, so called “unlinear”, allmost Antropomorph things and behaviours. Traditionally understood as trolls or the works of the same,
See also Magics and wonders of high popularity in nature, , UFOs and all that.
Terje Rypdal is a more popular fameous musician.
But the Rypdals seem reliable and clever when we need them.
K. and M. Rypdal could squeeze Scafetta by statistics in Nature when needed.. They could disqualifry
Nicola Scafettas barycenters and Saturnus, that rather pleaces peoples aquaintance to “Psi” and “Gestaltungskräfte” and new age zodiacal astrology. DS.
PPS
Tycho de Brahe, former Royal and Imperial astrologist and minister of environmental threats, Uranology and Geometry & Geophysics has published on it.
“Young man, quit Mysterium cosmographicum, and better look after where the stars really are standing and how they moove at any time. Because, the mathematics that can tell us where the stars really are standing and how they moove at any time,… will in any case be the best astrology and horoscope to the Emperor!”
It seems that the NASA and NASA GISS has aspired and scored to the levels of Tycho de Brahe in recent years. , and that Scafetta has rather not followed up the autentic levels of the University of Pisa. DDS
Paul Coppock says
“Arial” is best spelled “aerial,” I think.
MA Rodger says
The word used in the OP is “areal”, an adjective properly used which means ‘of area’. The adverb “areally” is also properly used in the OP. The word “aerial” meaning ‘of air’ is here but a homophone.
I had to check but it seems “arial”,/i> is the name of a font but otherwise found only in dictionaries of slang.. You are alone here using the word.
Guest (O.) says
Seems to be the new wave of agw-denialism, to make the sun responsible (again)?
I recently came across a video “Nir Shaviv – Die Sonne macht den Klimawandel” on youtube (no url here, to not boost the video via web-search-engine). Producer is EIKE, a german AGW-deniers club.
I only skimmed through the video, but nearly all timelines in the video ended in the year 2000, even though the talk is from Nov. 2022.
My time is too precious to view the whole video, just to get sprinkled with BS, but maybe Gavin can have fun with it – as fuel for a new article?
Interestingly these “the sun makes the heat” claims were also made by Fritz Vahrenholt. The latter said: the sun makes the heat, but the sun’s activity is reducing, hence we run into the next ice age soon.
I wonder, how those sun-worshippers come together with 1) the sun is the reason, why global temperatures are rising, 2) the sun is the reason, why the temperatures will fall (Varenholt predicted the global temperatures to drop shortly after about the year 2010, maybe 2012).
Wouldn’t it be fun to have both departments of the AGW-deniers sit together and talk about the sun and the warming, and the sun and the cooling? Would they maybe call each other deniers of some kind?
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Nir Shaviv is among the worst. Consider this chart of global sea-level height rate of change he has published (mods: recommend making it visible), whereby he shows it neatly tracks the 11-year sunspot cycle.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/F5Rs-6hXgAEiWkv.png
First, note that the timeline ends in 2000, just as “O” pointed out . Second, note that it is a derivative of sea-level change so slow trends (such as AGW) are suppressed. Third, note that the derivative of SLH is very sensitive to El Nino/La Nina conditions, sensitive enough that in a pinch this SLH measure works as an ENSO proxy, see https://geoenergymath.com/2022/01/14/sea-level-height-as-a-proxy-for-enso/
This means that, if his fit is accurate that he has actually shown that ENSO has an 11-year period! This should surprise many people.
More than anything, think about the suspended belief that it must take to push the idea that such a small perturbation in the sun’s radiation output would be so controlling of a massive thermal/mechanical inertial characteristic such as global sea level.
I am tempted to check what has happened since 2000. Nir Shaviv claims he uses ” The tide based sea-level change data set we construct uses 24 stations previously chosen by Douglas [1997]”. Shaviv published this in Journal of Geophysical Research in 2008, link here:
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdfdirect/10.1029/2007JA012989
There is this paper https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0921818122001953 which does a more comprehensive job at looking at correlations of sunspots with climate indices.
De Niles says
“Denail” is a religious term to for heretics. Another definition is “the act of not allowing someone to have something”. In this case, those who make the accusation wish to deny others the forum to have a scientific debate. The word “denial” should never enter a scientific discussion. Those who use it want to deny others something, and are therefore “deniers” themselves. The arrogance to actually wish a scientific paper is not even published. Take a quick check of yourselves.
Barton Paul Levenson says
Science works not by proving theories, but by disproving them. To be accepted a new scientific idea has to make it through the gauntlet of peer review and reproduction by others. There is no way, no way in the universe, to know ahead of time which 1 of 20 new ideas is a promising new lead and which 19 are useless dead ends. Despite the gauntlet, bad papers sometimes do make it through, and it is entirely appropriate to wish such papers had never been published. All good scientists are opposed to bad science.
Radge Havers says
DN,
“Denile” is a river in Egypt.
“Denail” is the removal of nails, usually with a claw hammer.
Some definitions of the ‘denial’ (American Heritage Dictionary):
1. A refusal to comply with or satisfy a request.
2. A refusal to grant the truth of a statement or allegation; a contradiction.
3. The formal challenge by a defendant of the truth of an allegation made by the plaintiff.
Denial is NOT a religious term.
DenialISM
Denialism in psychology (wikipedia):
“In the psychology of human behavior, denialism is a person’s choice to deny reality as a way to avoid a psychologically uncomfortable truth. Denialism is an essentially irrational action that withholds the validation of a historical experience or event when a person refuses to accept an empirically verifiable reality.”
Take Denialism 101
https://scienceblogs.com/denialism/2015/05/03/take-denialism-101
Science is about reality. Denialism simply doesn’t meet objective standards. Sorry not sorry.
Note: You probably shouldn’t try to make up definitions for English words in a crowd of native English speakers. You also probably shouldn’t try to get away with twisted logic while attempting to lecture scientists.
Russell Seitz says
Why is Willie trying to revive solar variability & coronal mass ejection when climate grifting has so much more to gain from the sun’s capacity to raise indoor temperatures by shining less?
Bloomberg reports that the annular eclipse on October 14 will costs Texas’ long-suffering grid enough photovoltaic gigawatt-hours to threaten access to high noon air conditioning all the way from Houston to Tulsa?
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2023/09/the-total-eclipse-of-grid.html
Armando says
According to NHC, Hurricane Lee will reach 290 km/h winds today and gusts of 350 very close to the Bahamas. Almost in the same place and date was Columbus 531 years ago. If they had coincided in time I would not speak Spanish, who knows if Araucanian, Portuguese, English, french,or the difficult, for me, Viking language of Carbomontanus..
MA Rodger says
My take on this grand work by Soon et al (2023), so grand it took thirty-eight denialist numpties to create it, is that it is really no more than a highly elaborate and tediously long-long-winded exercise in obfuscated curve-fitting.
This curve-fitting process is elaborate enough that in the case of temperture estimates, they even create their own curves. Their favoured version is their “rural-only” NH temperture estimate. Bizarrely, this version actually shows a 1975-2018 temperature trend 4% higher than their estimate using “urban-&-rural” And at +0.33ºC/decade, that’s a whole 25% higher than the likes of NOAA’s NH Land data. Such a ‘finding’ would be something any sane observer would be concerned to see, or they would-be if the analysis of Soon et al (2023) were any more than comedy. Soon et al’s primary message is their call to set sail once again, cap’n, and continue the heroic quest to properly locate that mythical archipeligo The Urban Heat Islands. Such questing is usually see necessary because of the view that urban-based temperature data are distorting the global temperature record and exaggerating the warming caused by AGW. In the case of numpties Soon et al, it appears to be the other-way-round with their urban data diminishing the warming trend.
The second ‘finding’ of Soon et al is the claim that their curve-fitting shows there is still a need for debate as to which TSI record to use. [Perhaps there is a choice of methodology. Should it be “Eeny meeny miny moe”? Or should it be “One potato, two potato”?] Yet all the numpties have actually managed to show is that inflating the size of bugger-all still yields bugger-all. Note that using their grand ‘best-fit’ scenario**, the resulting warming today above the 20th-century-average they attribute to TSI amounts to a whopping +0.05ºC. Or perhaps more tellingly, their ‘best-fit’ scenario attributes a whole +0.10ºC warming 1975-2018 to TSI but leaves +0.45ºC of the total +1.35ºC warming 1975-2018 unattributed. (With zero Volcanic, that the remaining +0.80ºC of warming is attributed Anthropogenic.)
[** This using their self-created “rural-only” temperature series with their Solar#2 TSI record which is Scafetta’s update of an ancient-&-wobbly TSI record.]
The third and final ‘finding’ of Soon et al is to insist we are unable to know “whether the warming since 1850 is mostly human-caused, mostly natural, or some combination.” Yet their grand ‘best-fit’ scenario shows their 1850-2018 warming curve with +1.4ºC of warming of which +0.25ºC is attributed to Solar, -0.05ºC to Volcanic and +0.85ºC to Anthropogenic, this leaving +0.35ºC Unattributed. So the big big question raised by Soon et al is (because ‘anthropogenic’ actually does mean “human-caused”) whether or not a quantity sized +1.40 would be “mostly” comprised of a constituent part which is at least +0.83 big. Is 0.83 most of 1.40? Golly!! That’s a tough one!!!
Tom Nelson says
Gavin, here’s a detailed response from Soon etc:
https://www.ceres-science.com/post/reply-to-erroneous-claims-by-realclimate-org-on-our-research-into-the-sun-s-role-in-climate-change
Your thoughts?
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Have to also ask why you don’t go after researchers at NCAR and NASA for pushing the sunspot/climate connection. There’s a scientist named Robert Leamon associated with those organizations that has written periodically about his climate model fit to sunspot cycles. I spoke to him at an AGU poster he was manning a few years ago and questioned why his fit only went back to like 1960, IIRC (sunspot data is well before that).
“”In conclusion, we have presented clear evidence in Figure 5 of a recurring empirical relationship between ENSO and the end of solar cycles.” from Termination of Solar Cycles and Correlated Tropospheric Variability
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdfdirect/10.1029/2020EA001223
This is not to imply that Leamon’s group on understanding sunspot behavior is invalid, as their terminator model for cycles appears to match quite well and may have predictive power.
Russell Seitz says
“Armando says
8 SEP 2023 AT 9:36 AM
According to NHC, Hurricane Lee will reach 290 km/h winds today and gusts of 350 very close to the Bahamas. ”
So the BBC & Guardian keep telling us, but where , when and at what altitude ?
Lee is roaring along in the 100- 150 KPH range but even going up from the deck to 850mb, velocities >175 have not as yet appeared in the product most relied upon my mariners:
https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/isobaric/850hPa/orthographic=-60.11,18.82,4239/loc=-57.822,20.834
Armando says
Good questions. Maybe this clarifies something about at what height the measurements were made.:
“Hurricane Lee Discussion Number 17
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132023
1100 AM AST Sat Sep 09 2023
Satellite imagery shows that deep convection continues to pulse
near the center of Lee. Recent reports from reconnaissance
aircraft and an earlier SSMIS microwave image indicates that Lee
has a small (5 to 10 n-mi-wide) eye that is obscured by the
higher convective cloud tops. The NOAA P-3 Hurricane Hunter
aircraft penetrated the eye around 1013 UTC this morning and found
that the pressure was down a few millibars. The NOAA aircraft
measured peak SFMR surface winds of 100 kt, and 700-mb flight-level
winds of 103 kt…..”
Russell Seitz says
It’s a cautionary illustration of how far apart satellite imaged, doppler and chase plane products can get— 350kph would nigh well blow the wax out of a Beaufort jacket.
MA Rodger says
With numpties like Willie Soon, it is the simplest thing in the world to throw their nonsense back in their faces.
Soon et al (2023) is remarkable in its lack of scholarship and the CERES Team** rebuttal of the above critical RC OP relies heavily on parts of this unscholarly work to make its case. (** Here CERES = ‘Center for Environmental Research and Earth Sciences’, not to be confused with the usual CERES = ‘Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System’. The membership of this CERES Team is given as comprising three team leaders, Soon, Connolly & Connolly.) Likely this CERES Team rebuttal is just Willie Soon mouthing off again with passages cut-&-pasted from their grand-works-various (eg the Iron Manning gobshite is to be found in their latest yet-to-be-published Connolly et al 2023) plus some fresh expressions of indignant splurge. Just like Soon et al (2023), the rebuttal attempting to defend it doesn’t stand up to much scrutiny.
Thus, for example, we read in this rebuttal:-
So strong stuff. Except this is Willie Soon and he is remarkably incompetent. So it pays to ask – Of what do these ‘suggesting’ references made by Connolly et al. (2021), Soon et al. (2023) and Connolly et al. (2023) actually comprise?
Between them, the three referring papers do manage to reference nine studies in this regard, namely Soon, Connolly & Connolly (2015), Soon, Connolly, Connolly et al (2018), Soon, Connolly, Connolly et al (2019), Scafetta & Ouyang (2019), Connolly, Soon, Connolly et al (2021), Zhang et al (2021), Scafetta (2021), Katata, Connolly & O’Neil (2023), Scafetta (2023).
So beyond the echo chamber of the numpties simply repeating themselves, the “several scientific studies” cited in the three papers of madman Soon and Mrs Connolly’s boys boil-down to just one paper – Zhang et al (2021) ‘Urbanization effects on estimates of global trends in mean and extreme air temperature’.
That’s a whole lot different to “several scientific studies.” And what of that one paper?
Zhang et al (2021) use machine learning to identify urban effects in the temperature records on Tmax, Tmin, DTR & Tmean etc for the period 1951-2018, this globally (although the analysis appears to be predominantly NH) and also for Australia, E Asia, Europe & N America. The results are provided (Fig 11 for Tmean) as linear fit for the period 1951-2018. (Note that 1951-71 shows no rising Land Tmean.) The European & N American results of Zhang et al show the tiniest Urban effect. The E Asian result shows a meaty Urban effect, +0.26ºC for the perod 1951-2018. Combining all their data Zhang et al find a Global Urban effect of +0.18ºC for the period. The NH Land Tmean (from NOAA) gives a Tmean rise for the period of +1.8ºC. So the +0.18ºC global urban effect is 10% (and indeed 6.8% over the period of rising global Tmean 1971-2018).
The muppets do manage to correctly quote IPCC AR6 2.3.1.1.3 which says:-
And this is supported by the findings of Zhang et al (2021). So it remains entirely incorrect to suggest urbanisation effects are “more than 10% of the land warming – and possibly much more.” But then, what should we expect from a bullshitter like madman Soon when he is operating in his “Iron Man” mode.
RodB says
It has been awhile since I last posted here following the polite suggestion that I depart, but I cannot let this pass. From a science position a scientist criticizing and disagreeing with another’s analysis is perfectly proper and supports the advancement of science. But trashing and belittling the opposition, which unfortunately has become the modus operandi of the debate, does not advance science or help settle the debate. The fact that the solar cycle analysis had flaws is appropriate to point out. But to hyperbolize that there is “NO relationship” or that there is a “non-existent correlation” is not only disingenuous but wrong. That correlations and relationships might be low or flawed, even heavily so, is not at all equivalent to non-existent.
The other related annoying piece is the criticism of the same things that some scientists do themselves but completely ignore. The correlation between CO2 levels and global temperature increases is far from perfect too (though probably better than the solar cycles). The correlation between CO2, global warming, and worldwide catastrophes is about as low as it gets but is blindly taken as gospel. It gets doubly dubious when the critique turns into trashing, vilifying, and belittling.
RealClimate is still the best climate blog there is.
Ray Ladbury says
Hey, Rod, actually, it is not at all uncommon for one group of scientists to disparage another group. Hell, it’s not uncommon for a scientist to be disparaged by members of his own group. Science is not a field for the thin-skinned. This, however is different. Willie and his cohorts keep publishing the same crap over and over and over again, despite having their posteriors handed to them each time they try. It is embarrassing to be the same species as these guys.
And on a technical note, there is a mathematical definition of correlation–and yes, it may have a nonzero value, but that doesn’t make it real. Playing around with the variables until you get a positive correlation is a recipe for misleading yourself and others. It is difficult to believe that after having this pointed out repeatedly that Willie et al. don’t understand this It is difficult to believe that they don’t realize they are lying with statistics.
Willard says
> The correlation between CO2, global warming, and worldwide catastrophes is about as low as it gets but
Have you watched Games of Thrones, Rob?
Thank you for your concerns about tone.
Russell Seitz says
RodB: “to hyperbolize that there is “NO relationship” or that there is a “non-existent correlation” is not only disingenuous but wrong. That correlations and relationships might be low or flawed, even heavily so, is not at all equivalent to non-existent.”
That is also true of unicorn-rhinoceros correlation, and people who make up stuff, like Soon’s photoshopped AGU meeting slide of Einstein at the blackboard rewriting E=MC2 as : ” IPCC = Gangster Science “