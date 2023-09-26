Old habits

Media awareness about global warming and climate change has grown fairly steadily since 2004. My impression is that journalists today tend to possess a higher climate literacy than before. This increasing awareness and improved knowledge is encouraging, but there are also some common interpretations which could be more nuanced. Here are two examples, polar amplification and extreme rainfall.
Polar amplification
A recent report on the ice on Greenland in the Washington Post discussed the melting of land-based ice on Greenland. The melting of ice in the polar regions is a great concern and is exacerbated by the so-called Polar Amplification which is responsible for a rapid warming in the polar region, especially in the Arctic.
In the said report, the fast pace of melting was explained as a consequence of a spiraling effect, where retreating ice uncovers a darker surface that soaks up more heat from the sunlight (the so-called albedo-feedback):
Vanishing land ice — such as ice sheets and glaciers — can also create a feedback loop. But because land isn’t quite as dark as the surface of the ocean, it doesn’t cause as much additional heating. This is partly why the South Pole (which is covered by the Antarctic continent) isn’t warming as fast as the North Pole (which is surrounded by ocean).
The situation is more complicated, however, as the strongest Arctic warming takes place in winter during polar nights, when the days are subject to 24-hr darkness. In other words, there is no albedo effect that can explain this exceptional warming because of the lack of sunlight.
Yet, sea-ice acts as an insulator between air and sea. When it retreats, it opens up for more heat and moisture exchange between the ocean and the atmosphere, and the strongest warming can be found where the sea-ice has retreated (Isaksen, et al., 2022).
There are also additional mechanisms that can explain the rapid warming near the poles. One of them is that the already colder conditions are responsible for lower heat losses, but this is the case for Antarctica as well.
Changes in cloud cover and air moisture (vapour pressure) also play a role. If there is a permanent cloud cover, then we expect a reduced albedo-feedback connected with ice and snow. Clouds also affect the albedo, and both clouds and air moisture affect the surface heat loss to space.
Other mechanisms include changes in the lapse rate (Boeke et al., 2020) and boundary layers (Bintanja et al., 2012), as well as heat transport from lower latitudes.
Storms may also influence the temperature indirectly through their effect on sea-ice. A take-home message from a talk by Gabriele Messori, Ehlke Hepworth, and Marcello Vichi at the European Meteorological Society’s 2023 annual meeting in Bratislava was that high-latitude cyclones in the Southern Ocean can reach and shape the Antarctic sea-ice.
Storms also play a role in the Arctic, and Aue and Rinke (2023) reported that seasonal variations in storms leave an imprint on the sea ice concentration in the Barents and Kara Seas. They also found that storms have an impact on the Arctic sea ice and that it has changed during the last 40 years.
Finally, in the BAMS State of the Climate (2023) the Arctic amplification was also associated with various localised land–ocean–sea-ice interactions as well as large-scale atmospheric and oceanic energy transport processes.
Extreme rainfall
Another common topic is extreme rainfall, and the link to global warming is often explained in terms of increased evaporation with higher temperatures. This is not wrong, but also not the whole story.
We can call it the thermodynamical explanation, and we indeed expect more extreme rainfall with higher temperatures which enhance the air’s moisture holding capacity and increase the rate of evaporation.
There are also dynamical aspects, which involve changes in winds and cloud structure, but they are rarely mentioned in news reports.
The water that evaporates comes down again, but in patches. It doesn’t rain all the time nor everywhere. Over time, the daily rain has fallen over a shrinking fraction of Earth’s surface (Benestad et al., 2022), thus becoming more concentrated into smaller and more intense wet patches.
A recent and tentative (not yet peer-reviewed) analysis suggests that about half of the increased extreme precipitation may be due to thermodynamics and about half may be due to dynamics (Benestad et al., 2023)
The dynamical nature of this trend may involve more convective clouds, higher cloud tops or an expansion of the sub-tropics connected to a widening of the Hadley cell. Another factor may be a slowdown of moving rain-generating systems (Kahraman et al, 2023).
There are reports of increased rainfall amounts connected with tropical cyclones, which combines both thermodynamics (evaporation) and dynamics (wind and cloud structures). Recently storm Daniel brought extreme rainfall amounts that caused devastating calamities both in Greece/Bulgaria/Turkey as well as Libya. The extreme rainfall was a result of both excessive evaporation (the Mediterranean Sea has been unusually warm) and circulation.
References
John N-G says
Speaking of nuance, I’ll push back on the “half of the extreme rainfall” framing. The observed and simulated rate of increase of extreme rainfall is larger for the rarer storms, but the thermodynamic effect is 7% per degree, independent of intensity. So the dynamic fraction must be sensitive to the threshold definition of “extreme”.
Keith Woollard says
The thrust of this post is that the media has improved but needs to do provide the full story…….. by quoting a new non-peer reviewed paper that suggests something?
Piotr says
Keith Wollard, 26 Sept: “by quoting a new non-peer reviewed paper that suggests something?”
What are you talking about, Mr. Wollard ? There are EIGHT references in Rasmus article and only one is pre-print, the rest are peer-reviewed. And that 8 references are support of a short (~800 words-long), One scientific reference per 100 words would be quite a good ratio for a scientific text, even more so for a post on a blog.
Unable challenge the text on its merit – you try to shoot the messenger – by insinuating hypocrisy and/or lack of intellectual integrity with your:
KW: “quoting a new non-peer reviewed paper that suggests something?”
And that coming from your mouth. Mr. Wollard is rich – remembering how you attacked the credibility of an Australian scientist who talked about overall decrease in soil moisture in West and East Australia – by your claiming, without ANY reference, that …. in some town in Australia you haven’t seen a declining trend in precipitation.
And then you disputed the link between global warming and changes in precipitation patterns, because, again referring to nothing other then his … assurance that there is no correlation between … LOCAL rain and … LOCAL temperature in Sydney and Perth. See: or
more recent summary https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/09/as-soon-as-possible/#comment-814293
Physician, heal thyself?
Piotr says
Correction to Piotr Sept. 27: the sentence and the end should have read:
“And then you disputed the link between global warming and changes in precipitation patterns, because … you haven’t seen correlation between … LOCAL rain and … LOCAL temperature in Sydney, or in Perth. No reference or peer-review either.”
Richard says
There must be a link between extreme rainfall and the recent under the ocean volcano eruption.
Surely someone has looked at how the vast volume of water pushed into the atmosphere has affect the rainfall equation?
MA Rodger says
Richard,
The amount of water sent skywards is put at 58,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools which is perhaps 4 million litres each. So that’s 232 million tons H2O, a lot of water but not a great deal in terms of global rainfall which averages (990mm over 510M sq km =) 505 trillion tons. The main climate impact will be from the amount of this water that got into the stratosphere where it would elevate humidity for several years and, according to hot off-the-press Duchamp et al (2023), was enough to have more of a warming effect than the cooling effect from the SO2 emitted..
PHT says
There seems to be quite different views on the warming vs cooling effect of this:
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2023GL105076 (“Such properties are expected to facilitate the persistence of a climate warming due to the volcanic water vapor.”)
vs
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2023GL104634 (“HT would cool the 2022 Southern Hemisphere’s average surface temperatures by less than 0.037°C.”)
I guess such disagreements are fair for the game, and as a laymen I can’t tell which side is most likely to be right, so… wait and see, I guess ?
Kevin McKinney says
Haven’t done the math, but I seriously doubt that the amount of water “pushed” is “vast” on oceanic scales.
Jan Umsonst says
As it seems and explained in the article the main aspects of Arctic warming are two combined mechanisms – Arctic sea ice loss, with the ocean taking up more heat that is released during Autumn/Winter when the atmosphere gets colder again and that this heat stays near the surface in the low convective environment of the Arctic (lapse rate feedback). And warm water transport from the south contributes to this. And moist air transport from the south can increase the loss rate of sea ice thereby having a much greater effect than its additional energy in itself.
If somebody is interested in the details on the warming structure, I currently write a chapter on why sea ice will likely be gone soon during summer – all that is needed from now on is a row of extreme events in one year and sea ice during summer will be mostly gone as the Arctic sea ice system lost now so much of its resilience that it can happen now any year but certainly between 2030 and 2040: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pR7e8G0Np2YJNBowy7jHj2cx8W3wjRl6/view?usp=sharing But I removed the sources, kind of copy right ;)
And if it happens before 2030 even our 2 °C goal could be toast by 2030…
All the best
Jan
Carbomontanus says
Hr Umsonst
What do you think of the thick ice cloggings north of Grønland and Canada, where there seems to be a steady wind blowing over whatever freezes from the siberian waters?
The Icebears will have an eldorado ande a rescue in the western ices, but their presence in the east will depend on how fast and how long they can swim and walk in the cold season.
Beeren island and Beerenberg on Jan Mayen tellls us of bears lleft behind as the Dutch were whaling there.
Carbomontanus says
Benestad
How fine to get back to the weathers again. There I can follow it a bit more.
What has been most surprizing for me this autumn is that flood cathastrophy in Libya, and another one in Spain, I saw.
We have had 2 severe splashflood events in august in the Oslofjord with one electric refrigerator drowned.
But it is very steady fine weather for the apples. and a lot of fine clouds to be seen and discussed.
I read that both railway lines to Trondheim are now broken , both Gudbrandsdal north of Lillehammer, and Østerdal north of Elverum.
One can say that it is extreeme but it has been predicted and now we see it and can adapt. Do not plan things that can be taken by extreeme flooding and keep your resque and evacuation systems in order.
I would also say, conscider opening all the small natural creeks again, that were dug down and paved over in the last 100 years. Why not have a river or a creek through your garden instead of a lawn with plastic swimming pool and a parking place? as the seabirds and crows are assembling on the Sofiemyr sportsground again discussing it, where there were an icepool 10 000 years ago..
I look to have a tiny natural birdbath also in my garden. Simply pave it out with stones where it can come and go. The birds (Corvidæ) seem to remember where, from year to year.
We had strict communal water restrictions in june and july, followed by catastrophic rainshowers in August
It should tell us that common water management and political philosophy should be better adapted to reality.
The wild trees flora and fauna seems to like it. Thus set on that instead. The pope has proclaimed the same, “Laudato si..”.
Jan Umsonst says
One more thing – that warming of the Arctic and its driving mechanisms should be more partitioned into factors of summer warming and factors of winter warming, as summer warming is very important in regard to sea ice loss. Missed till now such a partitioning even that it is possible to discern it from the different studies…
Maybe I should include it in my chapter.
Morgan Wright says
Polar amplification is obviously caused by the fact that H2O vapor is very low in frigid polar air, making CO2 the main greenhouse gas there. Therefore, increasing CO2 would affect the poles more than the tropics, where H2O is 98% of the greenhouse effect, according to Salby. This was pointed out by Happer decades ago, but ignored by the CO2 folks.
Piotr says
Re: Morgan Wright 27 Sept
Having your ass handed to you time and time again in the previous thread see replies to your Grand Debut on RC, made you come back for more?
MW: the tropics, where H2O is 98% of the greenhouse effect 98% according to Salby.
Not bloody likely – Schmidt et al. 2010 using actual model of the atmosphere shows that water vapour makes up not 98% but 39% of greenhouse effect. Given that tropics cover 40% of Earth area – this would have meant that ALL effect of water vapour would have to be present in the tropics, leaving
THE REST of Earth north and south of 23 deg. lat – having ZERO humidity. Even been to Florida? 0% humidity, eh?
This was pointed out by Happer decades ago, but ignored by the CO2 folks
And why exactly would “global warming scumbags”/”stupid climafia” [(c) Morgan Wright], would want to hide the fact that the reasons for the massive warming in polar regions was INCREASING CONCENTRATION of CO2 ????
If one wanted to make a point how good greenhouse gas CO2 is – you couldn’t do better job than Mr, Wright, Hey, wouldn’t that make … Mr. Wright …. a “global warming scumbag” and a very “stupid” member of “ climafia” ????
Kevin McKinney says
Oh, and speaking of Arctic sea ice, it appears the annual minimum (per VISHOP) was reached on the 15th, clocking in at 4.14 million km2.
https://ads.nipr.ac.jp/vishop/#/extent/
NSIDC has it at 4.23 on the 12th, which is 6th-lowest in the record.
https://nsidc.org/news-analyses/news-stories/arctic-sea-ice-has-reached-minimum-extent-2023
They further note that the last 17 minima are also the lowest 17 minima ever.
But hey, ‘the recovery continues’, as 2023 is not a new low record–and in fact, that makes 11 years of ‘recovery,’ since the all-time low remains 2012! (/sarc)
Carbomontanus says
Hr Umsonst
What do you think of the thick ice cloggings north of Grønland and Canada, where there seems to be a steady wind blowing over whatever freezes on the siberian side?
The Icebears will have an eldorado and a rescue in the western ices, but their presence in the east will depend on how fast and how long they can swim and walk in the cold season.
Beeren island and Beerenberg on Jan Mayen tellls us of bears lleft behind as the Dutch were whaling there.
Piotr says
Carbo: What do you think of the thick ice cloggings north of Grønland and Canada
Local weather, not the global climate.
Carbo: The Icebears will have an eldorado
Maybe you should buy airline tickets there for the bears from Churchill, Manitoba, on the shores of Baffin Bay – the prime place for polar bear watching. For the last week one of the warmest places in Canada. 23C on Sept. 27.
Carbomontanus says
No Hr Piotr,
that iceclogging is a rather permanent phaenomenon shown by many signals for several years, thus would have been called ” climate” along with the very good and appliciable Köppen” system that we may be brought up with and aquainted to outside of your personal horizons,… where the public school,system and general public enlightment was rather in order from quite early on.
Avoid believing that the cllimate is something invented by James Hansen or by Al Gore.. Not even by Roger Revelle. .
So my good question to Hr Umsonst, who seem aquainted to the Northpole, remains.
Keith Woollard says
Can we all agree to stop using the deceptive phrase “Polar Amplification”
It is only an Arctic amplification, or better still a “Northern Amplification” Here is the trend in UAH anomalies by latitude bands :-
https://photos.app.goo.gl/ydiGaXHLahrwfBE28
Clearly polar amplification is a myth. Now I know you will point out 2 issues….
1) Dr Roy is a heathen so we can’t trust anything he publishes. I would love to use a different dataset, but his is the only one I can find that breaks measurements down via latitude.
2) It is a satellite dataset and I know you NASA types don’t trust satellites. Yes the measurment is the lower troposphere compared with 2m above the surface, but to get any sort of consistent spatial coverage across hemispheres it is the only practical solution.
I think we can put these concerns aside as I am only using it to generate trends for the latitude bands. .
(and Piotr, please grow up)
Piotr says
Keith Woollard: Piotr, please grow up
Are you referring to my
<a href= " https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/09/old-habits/#comment-814690"
Sept27 post?" If yes – which part of that post wasn't grown-up to your standards?
– the part where I challenge your attempts to discredit others based either on falsehoods (trying to discredit Rasmus with " quoting a new non-peer reviewed paper that suggests something?” when his short text was dense with references (~800 word text with 7 peer reviewed papers and 1 pre print), or when you try discredit others based on your ignorance (see below) ?
– or the part when I questioned quality your statistical reasoning with respect to the climate change – when you were a) ridiculing a statement on the changes in continental scale precipitation with your observation that …. in one town on that continent there was no clear trend in precipitation?;-)
or where you questioned the influence of global warming on the precipitation by assuring us that
there were no clear trends between … LOCAL temperature and LOCAL precipitation in Perth and Sydney. For this reasoning to be valid – the two cities would have to representative of either the globe or at least Australia, and more importantly – all weather would have to be generated locally – i.e. no movement air masses , no winds.
And since you have never admitted being wrong there – tells the readers how credible are any of your future claims, since they will rise from the same level of understanding and same level of intellectual integrity, as those before them.
Ray Ladbury says
The Antarctic, which has just had a record low sea ice reading, on line 1.
Carbomontanus says
@ Keith Wollard
“cllearly, polar amplificatiion is a myth”
It depends what you mean with it. The conscept of amplification may be borrowed from elsewhere and having different meanings and definitions.
If a signal follows proportiional to another and even allmost drowned in arbitrary noise, I would speak of an amplification even if the following or consequent signal is smalller than the input one. But the consequent sigal must be caused by the former.
We discuss it in decibels or perhaps even better, in iinput signal successive halalvings or doubblings.
Check up verbum to amplify.
E. Schaffer says
With regard to the polar amplification it is certainly not just the media’s fault. Almost a year ago I have written a “climate critical hit piece” on the subject, quite consistent with the article above. The albedo effect will not work for two reasons. Yes, obviously the Arctic warming is in winter. But secondly water is a non-lambertian radiator / reflector with a high reflectivity at low incident angles. Ice or water will not make much difference in this regard at very high latitudes.
Lapse rate amplification will neither make much sense. Theoretically an increase in the lapse rate should grow the GHE. However in arctic winter with its pronounced inversion there is no working GHE, and there is nothing to be enhanced.
Of course the polar amplification is mainly due to convection. More sea ice means more continental climate, less sea ice more maritime climate. The potential for this is huge, you just need to compare winter temperatures for Trondheim and Yakutsk with a whopping 36K difference.
However this actual mechanism is barely covered. I scanned the whole AR6 (and AR5 btw.) and just is not mentioned. I can not help, but there seems to be some alarmistic bias. Both albedo and lapse rate effect would have global ramifications as they both increase the energy budget, the primary by absorbing more energy, the latter by holding more energy back. Convection however is only about the distribution of an otherwise constant energy budget.
Piotr says
E. Schaffer: “ water is a non-lambertian radiator / reflector with a high reflectivity at low incident angles
First – it applies only to the part of the Arctic that is not land and is not covered with sea-ice.
Second – of the-ice free water it applies only to the flat and smooth water – if you have waves or even ripples (capillary waves) – the effective incident angle adds to the slope of the wave –and suddenly your low angle becomes high angle and the reflectance falls dramatically. That’s why a sudden gust of wind makes the water look darker. And if you seakayak in the Arctic, you really pay attention to waves and wind – and I don’t recall many waveless and windless days.
Third – this applies only to the direct sunlight – in an overcast or foggy day – due to multiple refractions – the average incident angle for the diffused light is much higher than that of the direct light.