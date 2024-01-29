Spencer’s Shenanigans

A recent sensible-sounding piece by Roy Spencer for the Heritage foundation is full of misrepresentations. Let’s play spot the fallacy.
Comparing climate models to observations is usually a great idea, but there are some obvious pitfalls to avoid if you want to be taken seriously. The most obvious one is to neglect the impacts of internal variability – which is not synchronized across the models or with the observations. The second is to avoid cherry picking your comparison – there is always a spread of results by just looking at one small region, in one season, in one metric, so it’s pretty easy to fool yourself (and others!) if you find something that doesn’t match. The third is to ignore what the rest of the community has already done to deal with what may be real issues. Spencer fails to avoid each one of these.
Where’s the model spread, Roy?
The first figure in Spencer’s article is the following – which I have annotated.
You can see the impact of his choices by comparing to this similar figure from our annual update:
Our figure is using annual mean data rather than monthly (which is less noisy). First, the baseline is what it says on the box – there isn’t an extra adjustment to exaggerate the difference in trends. Second, you can see the spread of the models and see that the observations are well within it. Third, the impact of model selection – that screens the models by their transient climate sensitivity Hausfather et al., 2022 – is also clear (the difference between the pink and grey bands). To be quantitative, the observed trend from 1980 0.20±0.02ºC/dec (95% CI on the OLS trend). The full multi-model mean and spread is 0.26ºC/dec [0.16,0.46], while for the screened subset it’s 0.23ºC/dec [0.16,0.31]. Note that the SAT/SST blend in the observations makes a small difference, as would a different recipe for creating the mean from the individual simulations.
To conclude, the observations lie completely within the spread of the models, and if you screen them based on an independently constrained sensitivity, the fit is very close. Reality 1: Spencer 0.
Cherry-picking season
Spencer’s second figure reflects a more classic fallacy. The cherry pick.
In this comparison, it suits Spencer’s purpose to include individual models, basically because he’s skewed the playing field. Why is this only showing summer data, for 12 US states (I think Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin) and for the odd time period of 1973-2022? What about other seasons and regions? [Curiously, 14 out of the 36 models shown would have been screened out by the approach discussed in our Nature commentary]. We can perhaps gain some insight by plotting the global summer trends from GISTEMP (though it doesn’t really matter which observational data set you use). In that figure, you can see that there is minimum in the warming just to the south and west of the Great Lakes – corresponding pretty exactly to the region Spencer selected. The warming rate there (around 0.12ºC/dec) is close to the minimum trend for northern mid-latitudes and and half of what you would have got for the Pacific North West, or the South West, let alone anywhere in Europe! Therefore it’s the spot most conducive to showing the models overstating warming – anywhere else would not have had the same impact. Reality 2: Spencer 0.
Back to the future
Spencer’s third figure is a variation on an old theme. Again, there is no indication that there is a spread in the models, only limited spread in the observations, and no indication that there is an appropriate selection to be made.
A better comparison would show the model spread, have a less distorting baseline, and show the separate TLT datasets. Something like this perhaps:
Now, this is the exact same model data that Spencer is using (from McKitrick and Christy (2020) (though the screening uses the TCR from our paper), and updated TLT satellite data. This does show a larger discrepancy than at the surface (and only a minor improvement from the screening) suggesting that there is something a bit different about the TLT metric – but far less than Spencer implies. So, Reality 3: Spencer 0.
Bottom lines
One final point. I don’t criticize Spencer (and Christy before him) because of any tribal or personal animosity, but rather it is because appropriate comparisons between models and observations are the only way to see what we need to work on and where there are remaining problems. The key word is ‘appropriate’ – if that isn’t done we risk overfitting on poorly constrained observations, or looking in the wrong places for where the issues may lie. Readers may recall that we showed that a broader exploration of the structural variations in the models (including better representations of the stratosphere and ozone effects, not included in the McKtrick and Christy selection), can make a big difference to these metrics (Casas et al., 2022).
Spencer’s shenanigans are designed to mislead readers about the likely sources of any discrepancies and to imply that climate modelers are uninterested in such comparisons – and he is wrong on both counts.
References
- Z. Hausfather, K. Marvel, G.A. Schmidt, J.W. Nielsen-Gammon, and M. Zelinka, "Climate simulations: recognize the ‘hot model’ problem", Nature, vol. 605, pp. 26-29, 2022. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/d41586-022-01192-2
- R. McKitrick, and J. Christy, "Pervasive Warming Bias in CMIP6 Tropospheric Layers", Earth and Space Science, vol. 7, 2020. http://dx.doi.org/10.1029/2020EA001281
- M.C. Casas, G.A. Schmidt, R.L. Miller, C. Orbe, K. Tsigaridis, L.S. Nazarenko, S.E. Bauer, and D.T. Shindell, "Understanding Model‐Observation Discrepancies in Satellite Retrievals of Atmospheric Temperature Using GISS ModelE", Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, vol. 128, 2022. http://dx.doi.org/10.1029/2022JD037523
Brian Gideon (bdgwx) says
Even if we just focus on the cornbelt region we already have a pretty good idea of why modeled temperature changes diverge from observations in this region.
Mueller et al. 2016 DOI 10.1038/nclimate2825 Cooling of US Midwest summer temperature extremes from cropland intensification
Lin et al. 2017 DOI 10.1038/s41467-017-01040-2 Causes of model dry and warm bias over central U.S. and impact on climate projections
Alter et al. 2018 DOI 10.1002/2017GL075604 Twentieth Century Regional Climate Change During the Summer in the Central United States Attributed to Agricultural Intensification
Zhang et al. 2018 DOI 10.1002/2017JD027200 Diagnosis of the Summertime Warm Bias in CMIP5 Climate Models at the ARM Southern Great Plains Site
Qian et al. 2020 DOI 10.1038/s41612-020-00135-w Neglecting irrigation contributes to the simulated summertime warm-and-dry bias in the central United States
Coffel et al. 2022 DOI 10.1029/2021GL097135 Earth System Model Overestimation of Cropland Temperatures Scales With Agricultural Intensity
Atomsk's Sanakan says
With respect to TLT for Spencer’s third figure, one can also look at the “State of the Climate in 2022” report that gives trends for 1979-2022. It provides values for the individual radiosonde and satellite analyses, along with individual reanalyses, capturing more of the structural uncertainty. Trends varied between 0.13°C/decade – 0.22°C/decade:
https://archive.is/TzabL
https://archive.is/f0j3C
[https://web.archive.org/web/20240113071904/https://ametsoc.net/sotc2022/SOTC2022_FullReport_final.pdf]
There’s a decent chance the satellite-based MSU analyses that Spencer cites are underestimating warming. For example:
“These concerning numbers support the hypothesis that corresponding MSU trend estimates are likely too small5,10,38. For the tropical upper troposphere as an example, MSU trend estimates are smaller by approximately a factor of two compared to GNSS RO (see Supplementary Fig. S1). The MSU measurements contain averaged information for a broad height layer, including regions with smaller temperature changes5. Part of the underestimation by MSU can also be explained by drifting orbits38.”
https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-023-28222-x
Rory Allen says
The question to put to Spencer and those who support his views is: what climate models are you using, and what do they predict for future temperature trends? Then they would be doing real science: putting forward hypotheses that could actually be falsified.
jgnfld says
Looks like this article is straight from the Tobacco Institute files. Hits about every tenet of the syllabus of Propaganda 101.
I’ve worked with stats all my adult life. I’ve never understood the minds of propagandists. It just doesn’t make any human sense.
Barton Paul Levenson says
Thanks for attempting to keep the deniers honest. A truly Sisyphean task.
Bryce Anderson says
I wonder how much irrigation water had to be pumped in order to bring about what the reported record U.S. corn crop in 2023.
Pat Cassen says
Also discussed on Scott Simmons’ excellent blog:
https://woodromances.blogspot.com/2024/01/roy-spencer-on-models-and-observations.html
Willard says
Il faut imaginer Sysyphe heureux.
Scott says
Hi Gavin,
Russell Seitz says
While Roy ranks high oh Mark Steyn’s witness list, he now has some explaining to do, The judge in Mann v. Steyn changed courtrooms last Friday after the jury started to sweat— it hit 80 outside, the highest January temperature in the history of the nation’s capital.
And what did the defense have to say?
