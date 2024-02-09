New study suggests the Atlantic overturning circulation AMOC “is on tipping course”

A new paper was published in Science Advances today. Its title says what it is about: “Physics-based early warning signal shows that AMOC is on tipping course.” The study follows one by Danish colleagues which made headlines last July, likewise looking for early warning signals for approaching an AMOC tipping point (we discussed it here), but using rather different data and methods.
The new study by van Westen et al. is a major advance in AMOC stability science, coming from what I consider the world’s leading research hub for AMOC stability studies, in Utrecht/Holland. (Some of their contributions spanning the past 20 years are in the paper’s reference list, with authors Henk Dijkstra, René van Westen, Nanne Weber, Sybren Drijfhout and more.)
The paper results from a major computational effort, based on running a state-of-the-art climate model (the CESM model with horizontal resolution 1° for the ocean/sea ice and 2° for the atmosphere/land component) for 4,400 model years. This took 6 months to run on 1,024 cores at the Dutch national supercomputing facility, the largest system in the Netherlands in terms of high-performance computing.
It is the first systematic attempt to find the AMOC tipping point in a coupled global ocean-atmosphere climate model of good spatial resolution, using the quasi-equilibrium approach which I pioneered in 1995 with an ocean-only model of relatively low resolution, given the limited computer power available 30 years ago.
If you’re not familiar with the issues surrounding the risk of abrupt ocean circulation changes, I briefly summarized ten key facts on this topic last year in this blog post.
But now, let’s get straight to the main findings of the new paper:
1. It confirms that the AMOC has a tipping point beyond which it breaks down if the northern Atlantic Ocean is diluted with freshwater (by increasing rainfall, river runoff and meltwater), thus reducing its salinity and density. This has been suggested by simple conceptual models since Stommel 1961, confirmed for a 3D ocean circulation model in my 1995 Nature article, and later in a first model intercomparison project in 2005, among other studies. Now this tipping point has been demonstrated for the first time in a state-of-the-art global coupled climate model, crushing the hope that with more model detail and resolution some feedback might prevent an AMOC collapse. (This hope was never very convincing, as paleoclimate records clearly show abrupt AMOC shifts in Earth history, including full AMOC breakdowns triggered by meltwater input (Heinrich events). The last AMOC breakdown occurred about 12,000 years ago and triggered the Younger Dryas cold event around the northern Atlantic.)
2. It confirms by using observational data that the Atlantic is “on tipping course”, i.e. moving towards this tipping point. The billion-dollar question is: how far away is this tipping point?
3. Three recent studies (for more on these see this blog post), using different data and methods, have argued that we are approaching the tipping point and that it might be too close for comfort, even posing a risk of crossing it in the next decades. However, the reliability of the methods used has been questioned (as discussed here at RealClimate). Based on their epic computer simulation, the Dutch group proposed a new, physics-based and observable type of early warning signal. It uses a diagnostic – the freshwater transport by the AMOC at the entrance of the South Atlantic, across the latitude of the southern tip of Africa – which I proposed in a 1996 study. They do not present a particular time period estimate for reaching the tipping point, as more observations of the ocean circulation at this latitude will be needed for that, but they note about last year’s Ditlevsen study that “their estimate of the tipping point (2025 to 2095, 95% confidence level) could be accurate.”
4. The new study confirms past concerns that climate models systematically overestimate the stability of the AMOC. About the crucial AMOC freshwater transport in models, they point out that most models don’t get it right: “This is not in agreement with observations, which is a well-known bias in CMIP phase 3 (38), phase 5 (21), and phase 6 (37) models.” Most models even have the wrong sign of this important diagnostic, which determines whether the feedback on Atlantic salinity is stabilising or destabilising, and this model bias is a key reason why in my view the IPCC has so far underestimated the risk of an AMOC collapse by relying on these biased climate models.
5. The study also provides more detailed and higher resolution simulations of the impacts of an AMOC collapse on climate, albeit considered in isolation and not combined with the effects of CO2-induced global warming (Fig. 2). They show how particularly northern Europe from Britain to Scandinavia would suffer devastating impacts, such as a cooling of winter temperatures by between 10 °C and 30 °C occurring within a century, leading to a completely different climate within a decade or two, in line with paleoclimatic evidence about abrupt ocean circulation changes. In addition they show major shifts in tropical rainfall belts. These (and many more) impacts of an AMOC collapse have been known for a long time but thus far have not been shown in a climate model of such high quality.
Given the impacts, the risk of an AMOC collapse is something to be avoided at all cost. As I’ve said before: the issue is not whether we’re sure this is going to happen. The issue is that we need to rule this out at 99.9 % probability. Once we have a definite warning signal it will be too late to do anything about it, given the inertia in the system.
Overall the new study adds significantly to the rising concern about an AMOC collapse in the not too distant future. It thus adds even more weight to recent reports sounding strong warning sirens, such as the OECD Climate Tipping Points report of December 2022 and the Global Tipping Points report published December 2023. We will continue to ignore this risk at our peril.
Update 10. February: In the reactions to the paper, I see some misunderstand this as an unrealistic model scenario for the future. It is not. This type of experiment is not a future projection at all, but rather done to trace the equilibrium stability curve (that’s the quasi-equlibrium approach mentioned above). In order to trace the equlibrium response, the freshwater input must be ramped up extremely slowly, which is why this experiment uses so much computer time. After the model’s tipping point was found in this way, it was used to identify precursors that could warn us before reaching the tipping point, so-called “early warning signals”. Then, the scientists turned to reanalysis data (observations-based products, shown in Fig. 6 of the paper) to check for an early warning signal. The headline conclusion that the AMOC is „on tipping course“ is based on these data.
In other words: it’s observational data from the South Atlantic which suggest the AMOC is on tipping course. Not the model simulation, which is just there to get a better understanding of which early warning signals work, and why.
Robert Peters-Gehrke says
The New, Scientist is the only media outlet so far who gives a quotation by van Westen himself that says that the drastic cooling of Europe is not realistic. See here:
“Unlike in previous simulations, the team added fresh water gradually, rather than in one go. This produced a positive feedback that amplified the effect: as less water sank because of the reduced salinity, less salty water flowed north, reducing salinity still further. This eventually shut down the overturning circulation, causing temperatures to rise in the southern hemisphere, but plummet in Europe. For instance, in the model, London cools by 10°C (18°F) on average and Bergen in Norway by 15°C (27°F). Other consequences include local sea level rises in places such the US East Coast. What’s more, some of the changes seen in the model ahead of the collapse correspond with changes being seen in the real Atlantic in recent decades.”
Then, this:
“However, to produce this collapse, the researchers had to run the model for 2500 years. And they had to add a huge amount of freshwater – less than in previous simulations, but still around 80 times more than is currently entering the ocean as Greenland’s ice sheet melts. “So that is absurd and not very realistic,” says van Westen.”
I wonder why no other media have covered this.
[Response: That refers to my point 4 above: in this model, like in most models, you need to add an unrealistic amount of freshwater, because they are in the wrong part of the stability diagram compared to what observational data imply. And the sentence by the journalist that they “had to” run the model for 2500 years is a misunderstanding: running the experiment very slowly is a choice, it is to trace the stability diagram near equilibrium, so the model experiment avoids rapid forcing changes (like the current anthropogenic warming) in order to stay always near equlibrium. That is the quasi-equlibrium method I pioneered in my 1995 paper as mentioned above. -Stefan]
José Luis Hernández Toledo says
Hello, I do not have the necessary knowledge to discuss this with experts like you, I am a simple optometrist. But I wonder, would it be possible, viable, to use the Panama Canal as a “tap” for the entry of water from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic to anthropogenically regulate the AMOC currents and therefore the climate? Thank you
Joey says
The Panama Canal is not a straight flow through canal, it has levels. It just so happens the lake is drier now probably due to climate change, so canal traffic has slowed right down.
Thomas P says
The Panama canal can not transport water between the oceans as it is not at sea level. It relies on freshwater from the surrounding areas to lift the ships so they can pass through. As Panama is currently in a long drought they have even had to reduce the number of ships allowed to use the canal as they are running out of water. Even if the canal was at sea level the amount of water that could pass through it would be too small to have an effect on climate.
Ray Ladbury says
As others have pointed out, the Panama Canal is not a simple trench between oceans. However, there is also the fact that if you transport water, you also transport species–this is a REALLY BAD IDEA. We already have significant problems with invasives moving to places where they face no checks and can destroy ecosystems.
Susan Anderson says
Similar problems with the Great lakes and shipping: https://www.greatlakeslaw.org/blog/2017/03/the-death-and-life-of-the-great-lakes.html – Dan Egan’s The Death and Life of the Great Lakes
The idea of funneling water from one ocean basin to the other is both naive and sadly typical of lay ‘ideas’. I wish everyone would do some work on scale from micro to macro, geological time vs. human time, distances, atmosphere, elevation, space. Reality is fascinating, and curiosity is a great healer if more people enjoyed trying to learn more at the expense of certainty. I wish geography was taught more in early school. I’m never bored with finding out more. It’s all a lot more interesting once one starts looking.
Russell Seitz says
It’s a bit late in the game— the hazards of homogenizing the biosphere by canal and ballast water transport of aquatic species, and the intercontinental exchange of plants and animals were not muct appreciated until the 19th century.
By then botanical gardens and zoos had largely completed intercontinental transplantation , and Suez completed what began in the first millennium BC, when the pharaohs linked the Nile delta and the Red Sea with the Berenice canal .
Air freight and reptile fanciers finished the job.
Ray Ladbury says
I’m sure the Spotted Lantern Fly agrees. Native trees…not so much
ron r says
Rain falls on land in Panama, part of the water runs off into the big lake near middle of canal. That fresh water flows by Gravity into 2 separate sets of locks on either side of lake. That fresh water raises & lowers the ships. Operating the canal requires releasing millions of gallons of old rain water into both Atlantic & Pacific Oceans. Luckily few salt water species could survive several days in the freshwater locks & lake. Also few freshwater species could survive salty ocean water. Sadly, salty sea level Suez Canal let’s sea creatures travel both directions!!!
Piotr says
Re: J Toledo Feb. 10 proposal of opening a seaway across Panama.
In addition to all the monumental technical and ecological problems mentioned already by others, your proposal would likely have the OPPOSITE climate effect to what you think it would have, because the AMOC, in its current form, has been created not by opening but by CLOSING of the Caribbean-Pacific water exchange.
It was the formation of the Panama isthmus couple mln yrs ago that helped to redirect some of the Gulf of Mexico currents to the North, and more importantly – allowed an increase in salinity in the North Atlantic. That, in turn, allowed AMOC in its current form: water evaporates in hot Caribbean, zonal winds dump this moisture in the Pacific, on the other side of the Panama Isthmus. Before the completion of the isthmus – the surface fresh water was free to return to the Atlantic, reversing most of the freshwater export. With the closure of the connection, it was no longer possible – so the salinity of the North Atlantic increased substantially.
Now, when this saltier water was brought by the (possibly strengthened by the closure of the Pacific ‘diversion”) Gulfstream to Greenland – the winter cooling of saltier water created super-dense seawater that sunk and pushed in front of them the existing deep waters – thus driving the AMOC and global Thermohaline Circulation(THC) from the North Atlantic. That’s why most of the today’s deep ocean volume is made either of NADW (N.Atl. Deep Water)- or its continuation (after some admixture from Antarctic) after it flows into the Indian and Pacific Ocean, forming their deep waters., called “Common Water” – named this way since this is the water that the Indian and Pacific Oceans have “in common” with the Atlantic.
The volume of this deep water formation is such, that after it started – it caused a few deg. C drop in deep ocean worldwide. More importantly for climate – the colder water when at surface, can dissolve more atm. gases, including CO2 – so newly formed AMOC would transfer some of atm. CO2 into the deep ocean – lowering remaining global atm. Co2 enough to move us into the current cyclical glaciation period – Pleistocene (with current Holocene being a mere part of latest interglacial)- when the world teeters on the edge – small drop in atm. Co2 and we have a glacial stage, a small increase in atm. Co2 and we have an interglacial.
So opening the seaway across Panama, if large enough to have an impact, would have the opposite effect to what you have envisioned – weaken the AMOC, weaken the Gulf Stream, and reduce the ability of the deep ocean to sequester human surplus of CO2.
In addition to climatic consequences, since cold waters dissolve also more O2, AMOC is the main source of O2 (other than limited vertical mixing and downwelling in places other than N. Atlantic) for all life in the deep ocean in the world – so weakening or shutting down of AMOC would reduce O2 concentration worldwide – would push deep ocean, particularly in the Pacific where the deep water is the oldest, toward hypoxia and anoxia.
These are the problems with geoengineering quick-fix proposals – you are messing up with processes on the global scale, likely to cause massive collateral ecological damage, while the results for the climate may not be what you hoped for.
Umsonst says
Hi Stefan, as much as I know that ESM’s are wrong and the model error will now become most likely exponential (so many subsystem errors now piling up) I do love these small models with high resolution which are well able to understand system changes/regional changes (ESM’s are also usable to understand specific system changes but they can not predict the behavior of whole system).
What I wonder here is the question on what happens if the AMOC breaks down – could just the overturning cell become shallower? I mean from a thermodynamic perspective the system has to pump heat to the poles or not?
Exist here some studies? One I read years ago – also Hansen addressed it.
All the best
Jan[Response: There is also the possibility of a partial shutdown, e.g. just for deep water formation in the subpolar gyre region. That’s a serious risk for humanity as well; I will discuss it in a forthcoming article. There is no fundamental reason why a North Atlantic based overturning must exist, but models tend to predict that if it breaks down in response to global warming it will likely recover – but that could take a thousand years. There is a fundamental thermodynamic reason why deep water formation and overturning has to exist somewhere in the ocean in equilibrium, i.e. it can only be turned off everywhere for a millennium or so (diffusion time scale). But there is no fundamental reason why it has to be active in the North Atlantic, or even the northern hemisphere. -Stefan]
Jan Umsonst says
Thx a lot for your kind answer, looking forward for your study, as this subject is highly interesting!
Karsten V. Johansen says
Very interesting indeed. It would also be of interest to read Stefans comments on these two new studies: 1) “Abyssal ocean overturning slowdown and warming driven by Antarctic meltwater”, Qian Li et al. (2023)
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/369618506_Abyssal_ocean_overturning_slowdown_and_warming_driven_by_Antarctic_meltwater and 2) “Multi-proxy constraints on Atlantic circulation dynamics since the last ice age”, Pöppelmeier et al. (2023)
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/369759530_Multi-proxy_constraints_on_Atlantic_circulation_dynamics_since_the_last_ice_age .
Paper one was referred to by a science journalist in The Guardian “The new paper, published in Science Advances, has broken new ground by looking for warning signs in the salinity levels at the southern extent of the Atlantic Ocean between Cape Town and Buenos Aires. Simulating changes over a period of 2,000 years on computer models of the global climate, it found a slow decline can lead to a sudden collapse over less than 100 years, with calamitous consequences.”
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2024/feb/09/atlantic-ocean-circulation-nearing-devastating-tipping-point-study-finds
Fred Pearce says the same about paper one, among others citing Stefan, here: “A new analysis by Australian and American researchers, using new and more detailed modeling of the oceans, predicts that the long-feared turn-off of the circulation will likely occur in the Southern Ocean, as billions of tons of ice melt on the land mass of Antarctica. And rather than being more than a century away, as models predict for the North Atlantic, it could happen within the next three decades.
Leading ocean and climate researchers not involved in the study who were contacted for comment praised the findings. “This is a really important paper,” says Stefan Rahmstorf, an oceanographer and head of earth system analysis at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany. “I think the method and model are convincing.””
https://e360.yale.edu/features/climate-change-ocean-circulation-collapse-antarctica
While on the other hand Fred Pearce on paper two says this: “Meanwhile the long-standing concern about a shutdown of the ocean circulation in the North Atlantic sometime in the 21st century appears to be subsiding. A Swiss study published this month found that, contrary to past belief, the circulation did not fail at the end of the last ice age, suggesting, the researchers say, that it was more stable than previously supposed, and less likely to collapse.”
This reading by Pearce seems to me to be a complete misunderstanding. The scientific paper says: “ln general, our ensemble of different overturning circulations indi-cates that small meltwater fluxes are sufficient to substantially perturbthe AMOC during the early deglaciation with an average reduction ofoverturning strength by 10% per 0.012 Sv of freshwater hosing (that is,a full collapse can be achieved with 30%) close to the level of the B/A, yet these can be realized even with short but pronounced weakening ofthe AMOC. This ‘decoupling’ of Atlantic water mass provenance from overturning circulation is the result of the short duration of the YD.”
( Multi-proxy constraints on Atlantic circulation dynamics since the last ice age. Available from: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/369759530_Multi-proxy_constraints_on_Atlantic_circulation_dynamics_since_the_last_ice_age [accessed Feb 10 2024].)
To call a sixty percent reduction in AMOC overturning in the northern Atlantic relative to the situation during Bølling/Allerød (which had a climate around as warm as the holocene average) “no failure” is to me a clear misunderstanding.
For modern human civilization, especially concerning food production, an abrupt cooling as in the YD (or even just the “Preboreal” = 8.2 ky event) for something like “the short duration of the YD” (1200 years! https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Younger_Dryas ) or just as in the 8.2 ky event (200-400 years https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/8.2-kiloyear_event ) – would of course be devastating. It is enough to know the huge end moraines in Scandinavia stemming from glacial readvances dated to YD and “Preboreal”/8.2 ky event – or even just what happened during the much slighter cooling of less than one degree C during the little ice age (where fx. some outlet glacier tongues in Norway advanced several kilometers in just a few tens of years) to understand this.
The geological conception of time is very different from the (rather silly) in the media and politics, where one year or even just one week is often viewed as a very long time…
Karsten V. Johansen says
Correction: Unfortunately the most important part of my citation from scientific paper 2) in my comment above about Fred Pearce’s misunderstanding, disappeared in the copy-and-paste process. The correct one is this: “”ln general, our ensemble of different overturning circulations indicates that small meltwater fluxes are sufficient to substantially perturb the AMOC during the early deglaciation with an average reduction of overturning strength by 10% per 0.012 Sv of freshwater hosing (that is,a full collapse can be achieved with 30%) close to the level of the B/A, yet these can be realized even with short but pronounced weakening ofthe AMOC. This ‘decoupling’ of Atlantic water mass provenance from overturning circulation is the result of the short duration of the YD.”
( Multi-proxy constraints on Atlantic circulation dynamics since the last ice age. Available from: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/369759530_Multi-proxy_constraints_on_Atlantic_circulation_dynamics_since_the_last_ice_age [accessed Feb 10 2024].)
Thus my conclusion: “To call a sixty percent reduction in AMOC overturning in the northern Atlantic relative to the situation during Bølling/Allerød (which had a climate around as warm as the holocene average) “no failure” is to me a clear misunderstanding.” It is based on this: “(…) yet relative to the preceding Bølling–Allerød (B/A), this relates to a reduction of ~60% while the decline for HS1 relative to the LGM amounts to only ~30%.” I hope this was clarifying.
It seems to me that much of the concrete climatic expressions seen in the proxy data *on land and along the coastlines* in Scandinavia/the Alps/on Greenland and Iceland as well as in North America and western Siberia, in well-known geomorphological features and other proxy data dated to the glacial readvances and neoglacial advances in YD, “Preboreal” (8.2 ky event) and “the little ice age” (c. 1400-1800 AD), are not taken into account by the oceanographers who are doing most (if not all?) of the climate modelling research on the AMOC and it’s climatic causes and implications. Please correct me if I’m wrong.
This has of course much to do with the specialization in science which often leads to far too little communication between different scientific disciplines and research traditions. The scientific journalism very often (almost always) lacks the nescessary interdisciplinary overview of the subjects to be able to see this. The relentless hunt among the media for clickbaits adds hugely to the growing public and therefore political confusion concerning important climate matters. This confusion is mainly helping the denialists, their fossil fuel sponsors and the political spin and propaganda which is now growing fast from the extreme right wing (Trump, Putin etc.) I think scientists writing fx. here on realclimate need to me much more aware of this problem. My experience from a long life as a high-school teacher in geoscience and as an environmental activist/politician tells me that.
Thomas Pieper says
Thank yo so much for sharing this important field of research!!!
Kind regards
Thomas Pieper
Umsonst says
Just as an interesting information for you Stefan: “For instance, Zhu et al. (2023) see an increased SSS contrast between the subtropical Atlantic and Indo-Pacific basins of the Southern Hemisphere as an indication
of a weakening of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning circulation (AMOC) in climate model
simulations.”
Zhu, C., Z. Liu, S. Zhang, and L. Wu, 2023: Likely accelerated weakening of Atlantic
overturning circulation emerges in optimal salinity fingerprint. Nat Commun, 14, 1–9,
https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-023-36288-4.
[Response: Sure, I know the paper. Stefan]
Jan Umsonst says
Hi Steffan, could not be sure – but anyhow a highly interesting field of changing saltiness pattern of the global oceans:
With most of the Atlantic becoming saltier while most of the other basins get fresher/saltier at the surface with large annual/seasonal derivations. One image of one study – but fresher gets fresher, saltier gets saltier seems to hold over wide areas – for anybody interested: https://www.nature.com/articles/s43247-021-00161-3/figures/1
Felix Von Geyer says
Thanks for this overview made somewhat more accessible to an average layman.
I always remember Mark Lynda Six Degrees looking at AMOC collapse and realizing how very close it could be.
As a point of interest, at Madrid’s COP25 I spoke to cryosphere scientists who said the cryosphere was already bad enough at 1.1 that we don’t want to reach 1.5. I suggested that ice melt might reduce ocean acidity and they replied it makes it worse as freshwater erodes the ions acting as a buffer between the seawater and CO2.
tony noerpel says
I have a question regards all tipping points. a new paper McCulloch, M.T., Winter, A., Sherman, C.E. et al. 300 years of sclerosponge thermometry shows global warming has exceeded 1.5 °C. Nat. Clim. Chang. (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41558-023-01919-7 concludes that we have already warmed the planet 1.7 degrees relative to preindustrial and will reach 2 degrees before 2030. How do we interpret this in terms of estimated tipping point temperatures? are we about 0.5 degrees closer or is this just a renormalization?
thank you
[Response: That paper changes nothing in practice, it only suggests to use a different baseline period which would result in different numbers. And it’s overselling local data from the Caribbean to claim it is a global temperature reconstruction. There are good reconstructions of global temperature going back 2,000 years using many proxy data from around the world; this is not one. -Stefan]
anthony noerpel says
Stefan thank you for the explanation
Tony
Edward Burke says
Stefan:
Permit me here to quote you yourself from remarks you delivered in October 2004, when asked to comment on the climate sciences behind and those depicted in the 2004 SF thriller The Day After Tomorrow (this quote appears in the Wikipedia account of the film):
“Clearly this is a disaster movie and not a scientific documentary, [and] the film makers have taken a lot of artistic license. But the film presents an opportunity to explain that some of the basic background is right: humans are indeed increasingly changing the climate and this is quite a dangerous experiment, including some risk of abrupt and unforeseen changes … Luckily it is extremely unlikely that we will see major ocean circulation changes in the next couple of decades (I’d be just as surprised as Jack Hall if they did occur); at least most scientists think this will only become a more serious risk towards the end of the century. And the consequences would certainly not be as dramatic as the ‘superstorm’ depicted in the movie. Nevertheless, a major change in ocean circulation is a risk with serious and partly unpredictable consequences, which we should avoid. And even without events like ocean circulation changes, climate change is serious enough to demand decisive action.”
That the data and the analyses and the methodologies have been refined over the past two decades is no mystery. What I do find compelling is how quickly the data and the analyses (seem to ) have overtaken your assessment from 2004: “Luckily it is extremely unlikely that we will see major ocean circulation changes in the next couple of decades . . .; at least most scientists think this will only become a more serious risk towards the end of the century.” This is both startling and striking and emphasizes for anyone reading today just how much has already changed in only two decades.
Keep up all good work.
Sincerely,
Edward Burke
[Response: Thanks for reminding me. Indeed I have in recent years changed my mind about the likelihood, mainly based on the observations-based early warning signal papers (I count 4 by now on the AMOC) and on the increasing evidence that models have an AMOC which is systematically too stable, when compared to observations-based stability indicators. -Stefan]
Victor says
So Stefan — what do you suggest we do?
Stefan says
Double the efforts to get out of fossil fuels.
#1 is stopping all fossil subsidies, explicit and implicit.
The latter implies a price tag on emitting greenhouse gases which reflects the damage they cause.
The money raised should be given back to the people in some form of climate dividend, as some countries already have, to avoid social hardship due to increasing fossil fuel prices.
Karsten V. Johansen says
Stefan, am I correct to understand this as your support for James Hansen’s proposal for a carbon fee and dividend? If so I find that very encouraging – I belong to a group here in Norway of members of the green party and two left-wing parties (which are all represented in the norwegian parliament) working for this proposal since 2012. By now all these parties support the idea in their programmes, but unfortunately their leaders are very reluctant towards this, as also seems to be the case with the green party in Germany. Too many (allmost all) politicians are passively reacting to opinion polls and following the always chaotic media frenzy, instead of putting forward and fighting for bold political ideas like carbon fee and dividend.
Since the socalled “climate negotiations” now seem to have degenerated into something more resembling a Trojan horse for the fossil fuel lobby than any kind of forum promoting effective climate action, I think leading climate scientists need to speak out louder about these very important political issues. Of course I understand that many are reluctant to do so, because of fear of the media and trumpist politicians trying to undermine their scientific credibility and thereby the funding for their research, but this battle was lost long ago anyway. Politicians like Trump etc. will never change their minds, they are anti-science to the core. The political confrontation is inevitable. What is important now, is to convince the common people and especially the youth, that there is a realistic political possibility to cope with the rising climate gas emissions in an effective and socially fair way.
The current populist farmer-protests around Europe being used by fossil fuel lobbyists and the hopeless and apolitical symbolic and monotonous protests by activists from extinction rebellion etc. are leading in the wrong direction, towards right-wing extremism taking over. This is a very dangerous development, and so far the green parties have no clear political response to this other than vague criticisms of the usual greenwashing of business as extremely usual from the political establishment. The fact that despite all investments in “green” (?) energy, the fossil fuel percentage of global energy use rose from around 75 pct. in 1975 to around 82 pct. in 2022 and that this figure is still relentlessly rising, should tell us all, that “green new deal”s, CCS phantasies (“net zero” etc.) are not working, they don’t change anything, they just add a little more “green” (?) energy on top of the relentlessly rising use of fossil fuels. To change this there simply is no way around raising the price of fossil fuels sharply but gradually, and doing it socially fair: a gradually (year-by-year raised) carbon fee and dividend.
Stefan says
Introducing fee and dividend is in the coalition agreement of the German government, thanks to the Green Party, but the free democrats (whose finance ministry should implement it) has been delaying it.
Lavrov's Dog says
Karsten V. Johansen says
“The fact that despite all investments in “green” (?) energy, the fossil fuel percentage of global energy use rose from around 75 pct. in 1975 to around 82 pct. in 2022 and that this figure is still relentlessly rising, should tell us all, that “green new deal”s, CCS phantasies (“net zero” etc.) are not working, they don’t change anything, they just add a little more “green” (?) energy on top of the relentlessly rising use of fossil fuels. ”
Close enough to correct. The % don’t tell the full story though. How much has total energy consumption / demand increased since, say, 1999 to 2023? Then consider how much has the global economy in nominal GDP terms grown in the same period of time?
Another step is to factor in the EROEI of say, wind/solar, green hydrogen, and BECCS versus say Oil, Coal and Gas and then modern safe modular GenIV Nuclear energy. What does that tell you?
Lastly, just as an exercise, do a global calculation on a range of Carbon Taxes rates, $50, $100, $200 per ton of CO2e ( it has to be global with Border adjustments or forget it – but exclude the impoverished global south nations of course) by applying various CO2e emission factors of each primary form of fossil fuel energy supply system – and Cement production too? – And Agriculture Methane production too?
Of course the biggest Tax will be on Coal, Oil and Gas accounting for around 80-85% of primary energy use. So then you need to add on those three carbon tax rates on that 3 different forms of energy use at pro-rata rate depending on their CO2e emission levels – and those Tax Rates at the Mine Gate/Drilling site will immediately flow into prices and financial services globally before any Dividend is returned to any citizen.
So how much will prices rise and any other related imposts globally as a result?
Do the math on all the above, and see what comes up. It might partly explain why “green energy” isn’t making a dint in total energy use or supply, and why there is no carbon tax and dividend already.
Geoff Miell says
Victor: – “…what do you suggest we do?”
There are some statements I’ve quoted in an earlier comment, from Professor Johan Rockström, spoken at the 44th TB Macaulay Lecture in Edinburgh, UK on 18 Oct 2023.
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/11/science-denial-is-still-an-issue-ahead-of-cop28/#comment-816647
jgnfld says
I suspect most of the responders here miss Victor’s real point which is “there is nothing we can do so let’s do nothing”.
Ray Ladbury says
There is a whole lot less we can do now, largely because denialists like Weaktor have robbed us of 40 years during which we could have been addressing the problem rather than catering to the “Drill, Baby, Drill” lackies and their fascist fossil fuel oligarchs.
Victor says
LOL. Sorry Ray. I never robbed anyone of anything.
Ray Ladbury says
No raindrop thinks that it is the cause of the flood.
Thomas W Fuller says
What an insult to the millions of people who have installed solar panels on their rooftops, bought EVs, supported dramatic green policies and changed their lifestyles. No wonder you guys are having difficulties. You insult the people you need on your side time and time again.
Never in the history of political movements has one side so consistently wasted their built-in advantages, the primary being the good will bestowed on the environmental movement.
Fools.
Victor says
My real point was “why go to all this trouble to spread alarm over this particular tipping point when there is realistically nothing we can do to prevent it?” If Stefan really believes cutting back on fossil fuels could do the trick I’m wondering what the scientific basis is for such a claim. Has he found a “study” we don’t know about?
Geoff Miell says
Victor: – “Has he found a “study” we don’t know about?”
Victor, the climate science denier, regurgitator of climate myths, and denier of reality.
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/10/unforced-variations-oct-2023/#comment-814921
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/10/unforced-variations-oct-2023/#comment-814936
What’s required to avoid worst-case catastrophic conditions for humanity in the coming decades?
Reduce;
Remove;
Repair.
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/08/the-amoc-tipping-this-century-or-not/#comment-813939
Keith Woollard says
Yes, absolutely, Victor is clearly wrong and we should do everything possible to stop what a model suggest might happen in 1700 years based on a huge number of assumptions.
Meanwhile we can’t agree on what the PDO is going to be in 4 months time
Victor, you need to worry about your great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-grandchildren’s world
Stefan says
Please read the update under the post again.
Geoff Miell says
Keith (at 11 FEB 2024 AT 10:07 PM), I’d suggest humanity will likely soon have direct experiences to confirm the validity of your earlier assertion that: “A planet 2 degrees warmer is far superior for mankind…”
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/07/back-to-basics/#comment-813255
When will +2.25 °C on the Y-axis in the graph (in Prof Eliot Jacobson’s Feb 9 tweet) be insufficient? Later this decade perhaps?
https://twitter.com/EliotJacobson/status/1755623313274290315
For the first time in recorded history, the 180-day running mean for the global surface temperature just crossed +1.70 °C above the pre-industrial 1850-1900 baseline.
https://twitter.com/EliotJacobson/status/1756750662371770583
Global Sea Surface Temperatures are literally going off the chart…
https://twitter.com/LeonSimons8/status/1756348352386457714
Do you remember this comment of yours in Nov 2022, aye Keith? Just a reminder…
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2022/10/scafetta-comes-back-for-more/#comment-807309
Data indicates that global mean surface temperatures “off the chart as the warmest year on record” have occurred a year earlier.
https://berkeleyearth.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/AnnualPlot-2023-1.png
With the EEI more than doubled since 2000, the Earth System warming is beginning to accelerate, and will inevitably get hotter.
https://berkeleyearth.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/EEI-2023.png
Do you have any children/grandchildren, Keith?
It seems to me you are betting their lives/wellbeing, and perhaps even your own (if you live long enough to witness it), on Hansen & colleagues being substantially wrong.
https://academic.oup.com/view-large/figure/423296595/kgad008f24.tif
Barton Paul Levenson says
KW: we should do everything possible to stop what a model suggest might happen in 1700 years based on a huge number of assumptions.
BPL: Keith, why do you hate Ray Bolger?
Keith Woollard says
Yes Stephan, I had read that. It just makes so little sense that it wasn’t worth mentioning.
So instead of having a model run for a couple of thousand years, they feed it unrealistic values to make it do what they want, then look at 18 years of observations to see where abouts we are on that path.
Brilliant
Keith Woollard says
Sorry Stefan, made a typo on your name
Fergus Brown says
Stefan, is there a model anywhere which has drilled down to the impacts of a North Atlantic slowdown of, say, 25% , for Gb and Scandinavia, between 2030-40, in terms of mean winter temperatures?
Max Hartmann says
Something I wonder about: Are the cosequences if an AMOC collapse really THAT devastating?
1. The models suggest that almost the entire Northern Hemisphere cools down. This mitigates the heat problem a lot. Isn’t it?
2. Some parts like Scandinavia and UK are getting really cold in winter. Maybe comparable to their roughest winters in the 20th century or even harder. Right? Ok, that’s not nice, but aren’t these rich countries capable of dealing with that? At least it’s the better option than having devestating summer heat in almost the entire northern Hemisphere.
3. I see the problem of the shifting rainfall patterns. But also you have to consider much less evaporation due to much lower temperatures in many regions compared to a global warming without AMOC collapse.
4. I totally see the problem of the even more rising sea Level in some regions.
5. I see the problem of an even stronger warming southern hemisphere, although most people live on the northern Hemisphere.
6. In total I could imagine that the positive effects could outweigh the negative impacts. But since you know much more about the cosequences you can explain why an AMOC collapse is still something like a worst case scenario for the planet.
John Pollack says
Max, among other problems, you seem to be ignoring the problems of food production that come with a very rapid change of climate – coordinated worldwide by a collapse of the AMOC.
With a collapse, nearly everyone will find themselves growing crops that are likely to do poorly in the new climate of their region – if they grow at all. In order to adjust, they would need to find out what crops are now better suited for their area and obtain the seeds for those crops. That would require correct modeling of the new situation, and widespread belief in the results of those models. And that also assumes that the new climate would be stable enough to allow useful prediction. At the same time, the seed supply would be under stress, for the same reason. Better seeds may simply be unobtainable for a while. Finally, even if better seeds are available, farmers would need the correct techniques and technology to plant, grow, and harvest their new crops.
While adjustments to the new climate might take place after a few years, a few years is a long time to wait for a proper food supply. What kind of devastation might happen in the interim?
Max Hartmann says
John, you are right, there would be huge challenges for the food production. But remember: the model results shown in this article don’t suggest a drastic change in every region. It wouldn’t mean a worldwide disruption in food production. I totally agree that the big Challenge of asn AMOC turndown would be the fast change… As the new study says, the climate in some regions would drastically change within 10 to 30 years. That means we need to be well prepared for this scenario, otherwise it would be catastrophic. But thanks to probably better models in the coming years we can do this.
The drastic sea level rise in some regions is another big problem though. This is hard to prepare for.
But still I don’t sea the AMOC turndown as the most threatening tipping point. For example the methane release through permafrost could be way more threatening bc it heats up the entire planet with a further casquade of consequences.
John Pollack says
Max, I think that there is more to food disruption than first meets the eye.
1. These are 50 model-year averages. Even in places where the average temperature remains fairly stable, if the variance increases, this will decrease agricultural production.
2. Precipitation is changing, as well as temperature. This includes seasonal changes in many areas where total precipitation is fairly stable.
3. Figure S2 supplement to the original publication makes it clear that there would be rather large changes to meridional heat transport, and how it is partitioned between the ocean and atmosphere. There is no way to do this without also making large changes to sensible weather.
4. Precipitation patterns are severely disrupted in the subtropics by the movement of the ITCZ. (See figure S4). These are areas where seeds are produced for use in the temperate growing areas.
5. By analogy with food crises brought on by the Ukraine war and also a 1973 grain shortage, it doesn’t take much disruption in the supply by producing countries to send grain prices soaring. I agree with Geoff Miell that a shutdown of the AMOC would make (at least) northern and central Europe essentially unable to produce crops. This would result in huge food imports. This would soak up the supply from any area lucky enough to still be producing a surplus. Europe has plenty of money, more of which would be devoted to food purchases. Worldwide food prices would be far higher than even in recent crises.
zebra says
Max, I may get in trouble with John P for bringing up zhaos (my unofficial version of chaos), but the question is… how sure are we about what “cascade of consequences” to expect in any scenario?
I’ve raised the question of what we even mean by “tipping point” before, and I think it is one of the concepts that adds to the confusion.
So, is there some point in time where the melting of permafrost creates a positive feedback which continues to increase the greenhouse effect (GHE) even if we get to zero anthropogenic forcing? If not, it is just another bad effect we have created, not really a “tipping point”.
(OTOH, the release of a deadly virus in Siberia that results in collapse of Russia and loss of nuclear weapons control….)
But to get back to the zhaos point, if the AMOC collapses, or, for example, you get a precipitous decline in winter (not summer) Arctic sea ice, that seems to me a clear indicator that the system has truly moved away from the original equilibrium state. And however we label it, I don’t think we should be overconfident about predicting what the path to the new one will actually be like, except that it probably won’t be much fun.
So, not everything is an existential disaster, as Geoff seems to think, but some things could be symptoms of a very serious disruption.
Geoff Miell says
Max Hartmann: – “Something I wonder about: Are the cosequences if an AMOC collapse really THAT devastating?”
Yep, the consequences could be catastrophic, for example:
1. The East Coast of the United States would be one of the regions most affected by rising sea levels if the AMOC shuts down. Add up to another metre of SLR on top of that already caused by global warming. Warming coastal oceans can also contribute to extreme heat waves over land and fuel more intense storms and rainfall.
2. A collapse of the heat-transporting circulation is a going-out-of-business scenario for European agriculture.
3. Shifting Asian monsoon rainfall patterns and even reversing the rainy and dry seasons in the Amazon.
https://insideclimatenews.org/news/09022024/climate-impacts-from-collapse-of-atlantic-meridional-overturning-current-could-be-worse-than-expected/
jgnfld says
The heat from the “heat problem” doesn’t disappear. It’s still there.
Kevin McKinney says
Yes. Per the paper, the Southern hemisphere warms “slightly.” Not confident that “slightly” means “inconsequentially,” though.
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adk1189
Max Hartmann says
Can you explain why?
icarus says
Some people will dismiss this kind of study as speculation, and focus on words like ‘might’ and ‘could’, as if the uncertainty means we shouldn’t take it seriously… but it seems to me that we’re changing all kinds of global systems very rapidly in geological terms, and the uncertainty about what’s going to happen and when, is not at all reassuring. No matter how much we study past climates, as I understand it there’s no analogue in Earth’s history for what we’re doing in terms of changing the composition of the atmosphere, cutting down forests, destroying habitats and so on, all simultaneously and in years and decades rather than millennia. I remember Gavin making the point that the way we’re changing the atmosphere is a bit like the PETM in magnitude, but in the space of 200 years instead of 50,000 years. I think this kind of comparison of current events to Earth’s history should be more widely known.
Slioch says
Also see “What the geological record tells us about our present and future climate”, Journal of the Geological Society, Lear et al, vol.178, 2020, by the Geological Society of London:
https://jgs.lyellcollection.org/content/jgs/178/1/jgs2020-239.full.pdf
“the current speed of human-induced CO2 change and warming is nearly without precedent in the entire geological record, with the only known exception being the instantaneous, meteorite-induced event that caused the extinction of non-bird-like dinosaurs 66 million years ago. In short, whilst atmospheric CO2 concentrations have varied dramatically during the geological past due to natural processes, and have often been higher than today, the current rate of CO2 (and therefore temperature) change is unprecedented in almost the entire geological past.”
Max says
Thank you so much for this research. Could you explain for the mere mortal what are the next steps ?
On Climate science side:
– How do you plan to calibrate / recalibrate the model in the future ?
– Do we need to better probe the AMOC to get more realistic data ?
For Political / Climate adaptation side:
– Is there any chance to get a more accurate probability of this scenario happening decade by decade ?
– Would it be feasible to have a 5-10 years warning before it happens, or will we know it only once it happens ?
– Could we predict more precisely impact for each region (temperature change by month, humidity and rainfall variation, etc… ) ?
Thanks
Jóhann says
Thank you Stefan for your overview.
As an Icelander, deeply attached to my country, if everything here is reflecting reality and if the proxy data are indeed correct (weakest AMOC for 150 years), we in Iceland would not be experiencing extreme melting of our glacier, intense greening (especially in the Western part, facing the cold blob) and record temperature accumulating in the last 15 years. Furthermore, for the last 120 years it has warmed around ~1 C even more in the Western part of the island. Or is it what one would expect? I know this is complex and nuanced. Might it be that the AMOC is not that important for Iceland? (Which is not what I have learned)
Moreover, Faroese and Norwegian direct measurements of some of limbs of the AMOC (the Faroese spanning 30 years) have not seen any weakening, on the contrary a small increasing if anything. Furthermore, OSNAP mooring project, are showing that most of the overturning is not taking place in those regions previously thought to be the locale of the deep water formations (rather it is taking place in the Irminger sea and much less in the Labrador sea as previously thought). Some researchers (Pöppelmeier) have shown (again with imperfect, but best available) that the AMOC might not have shut down as previously thought before last ice age.
How can all these different findings be reconciliated with the all of the models which lead to the conclusion of weakning or even collapsing AMOC?
What also worries me is that science “deniers” will be using this as “experts are not agreeing”. Maybe its time for people like Bogi Hansen, Rossby, Pöppelmeier, Lozier and others on one hand, and modelling community (you, Lenton, van Westen, Ditlevsens, Boers) on the other hand, to have a conference with deep scientific talks to synthesize a common message on how to reconciliate different stratergies on how to collect data and maybe weighing which method are likelier to reflect the Truth (which obviously is not easily obtainable in such a vast and extremely complicatd system).
This is serious business as it can make whole nation states inhabitable if it is indeed reflecting the Truth but not merely approximate Truth or plausible Truth.
Regards,
A very confused amateur
Stefan says
I’ve tried in a number of articles here to help and clarify some of the confusion coming out here.
For the regional extent of the AMOC slowdown effect I’ve posted data images of the ‘cold blob’, and Iceland is not in it after the estimated 15% AMOC weakening. It will be after AMOC shutdown. Temperature maps for both cases are again in the post you are commenting on.
The increased Nordic overflow is also in models; what is not resolved yet (I have students working on it) is whether this is an anticorrelated to the AMOC (for which I have a mechanism), or just unrelated. There’s no reason why they should be in sync.
A frequent source of confusion is also when people talk about short timescales (say OSNAP, 10 years) while we are discussing the long-term large-scale changes. Hope that helps a little, Stefan
JF says
Closest point I can shoehorn in a different if related query:
Is warm water into Barents Sea an AMOC weakening signal? It seems that it could serve as a partial shield of Europe from Polar conditions?
Markus says
“a cooling of winter temperatures by between 10 °C and 30 °C occurring within a century”
If I understand correctly, the timeline of the model was drawn out considerably compared to a real-life AMOC shutdown timeline, for technical reasons. Does this mean that the above-mentioned cooling could happen much faster than within a century?
Markus Riedl says
I am following the computational part of climate modelling with high interest and i am not surprised that we see new effects with smaller grid dim at simulation. I am mot convinced that a grid of 1 x1 degree which is a about 100 by 100 km is fine enough when i compare it to pictures of hotter and colder surface water along eastern north America cost line. Is there a kind of grid size adapting numerical integration method like Shampine Gordon for time dependent systems ? Could not an automatic grid size adaption wipe put the concern of “do we really see all effects”?
Sure this requires effort in distributing computational load to a limited number of available CPUs.
[Response: The problem with adaptive meshes in ocean models is that you need to add resolution over a large fraction of the grid and the overhead of the adaptive mesh then means you were better off just increasing the resolution everywhere. However, every doubling of resolution is about a factor of 10 increase in computation, so to go from 1º (which was standard in CMIP6) to eddy-resolving (say 1/8 or 1/12º) is 1000x more expensive. We aren’t yet there for multi-thousand year simulations. But you are correct in thinking that people are curious to see what impacts this will have. – gavin]
Russell Seitz says
Stefan, may too ask an elementary question , this time concerning the ‘cold blob south of Greenland?
Working with high pressure physicists like Ike Silvera has made me aware that water is remarkably incompressible- it takes a lot of energy to squeeze it to a density of 1..01.
But at the same time, it reaches its maximum uncompressed density at around 6˙ C.
This obviously complicates the role of buoyancy in dynamic heat transfer at the windy air-sea interface of the North Atlantic cold patch, since the temperature induced density fluctuations compete with the energetics of hydrogen bonding in water parcels that bob up and down in it.
Are the energetics large enough for cyclic near surface compression to contribute to the anomalously low temperature of the cold patch ?
Russell Seitz says
Stefan: The difference in density between -1˙C, and +4 ˙C is roughly a part per thousand : ~ .001 which is equivalent to that produced by compression to about 30 atmospheres
To the degree that temperature and pressure are energetically equivalent, the question therefore is whether the wind can extract the heat of compression faster than the density changes with temperature.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Any physicist should know that the gravity effect on fluids is one of a differential effect — gravity will act on the differences in the densities of the distinct stratified layers of fluids. This becomes most evident on stratified layers such as exist at the thermocline — which is a density differential due to temperature. But there are also stratified layers due to density differentials due to salinity, and these are referred to as thermohaline staircases. The biggest disappointment in the research is the overlooking of forcing due to long-period tides modulated by seasonal changes as applied to thermocline-related layers. Tsunami-scaled tidal effects are going on subsurface, yet it’s all being ignored.
Do the math emulation and you will see that the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation is likely actually the Atlantic Tidal Oscillation — a few too many letters in
Multid ecadal. This can be well calibrated to known tidal forces and cross-validated across time intervals. As we all are observing , Google/NVIDIA/Huawei are spending $millions on AI weather and climate predictions, yet a fraction of this money is needed to do tidal-based prediction — because it’s primarily deterministic and we don’t need to burn all those computer cycles averaging out random and chaotic regimes. It’s really worth exploring, no matter how much the consensus is set in their ways — it’s little risk for great potential reward.
https://geoenergymath.com/2023/12/28/atlantic-tidal-oscillation/
As NASA JPL is being fiscally gutted, let’s start working smart.
Stefan says
The maximum density of salt water is below the freezing point.
Russell says
Stefan, many thanks for the temperature shift, but the question remains- can cyclic water compression transfer heat vertically in energetic sea states?
Paul Sousek says
Hi Stefan
How would you feel explaining this (in general terms) to a jury that will be deciding the fate of the first group of six M25 gantries supporters of Just Stop Oil, myself included, going to trial on 4th March 2024. This is the first of several trials of the 50 or so protestors taking action on the M25 on 7-10th November 2022 and so will set a kind of precedent for the rest.
I/ we are looking for a climate scientist willing to act as an Expert Witness for us to ensure that the jury realise the seriousness of the effects of Global Warming on all of us. And that can only come from actual scientists and experts in this field.
I expect that expert witnesses will be called in the second week of the trial, so in the week starting on 11th March, maybe even on my birthday on the 12th!
Would you, Stefan, or a PhD member of your group, or another scientist willing to attend, be able to come to the Court for half a day and tell the jury the facts as you know them?
Thanks
[Response: I’ve done this in Berlin, but I have very limited time and England is full of excellent climate scientists who can be expert witnesses. Best of luck, Stefan ]
Geoff Miell says
Paul Sousek,
I’d suggest you try approaching Professor Kevin Anderson.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kevin_Anderson_(scientist)
See my reference to the video with Kevin Anderson:
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/07/what-is-happening-in-the-atlantic-ocean-to-the-amoc/#comment-813633
Susan Anderson says
Don’t know if they can help (US based), but the Climate Science Legal Defense Fund (CSLDF) has specialized in this kind of work. I believe it was founded by scientists closely allied with RealClimate.
LEGAL SERVICES
We provide a range of free legal services to help scientists understand their rights and responsibilities, including threatened and actual legal proceedings.
https://www.csldf.org/legal-services/
ps. Anyone able and wishing to help, imho this organization is as good as it gets.
Paul Sousek says
Just to clarify, the trial is near London, UK
Please respond by email
Ken Fabian says
Will it recover? Can it?
Would AMOC collapse lead to a longer term climate oscillation, ie a period of (mostly NH) cooling with slowing of the freshwater flows that suppressed it, to restart and (with a enhanced greenhouse) warm rapidly and see those freshwater flows begin over again?
It does seem to be one of those counter-intuitive outcomes, where warming triggers cooling.
TimTheToolMan says
Stefan writes “This type of experiment is not a future projection at all, but rather done to trace the equilibrium stability curve ”
You mean trace it under the unrealistic scenario forced into the model?
This paper is little more than an exercise in understanding how the model reacts to a particular forcing.
Iron man says
Save Antartica
Geoff Miell says
Stefan: – “2. It confirms by using observational data that the Atlantic is “on tipping course”, i.e. moving towards this tipping point. The billion-dollar question is: how far away is this tipping point?”
Leon Simons tweeted on Feb 14 (my local time) with “some basic energy and water calculations on the scary AMOC study”. It’s a relatively long tweet with a few graphs and figures, and concludes with:
https://twitter.com/LeonSimons8/status/1757510473275084880
Of course, not all the increasing planetary embodied heat is available to melt all of the Greenland ice sheet immediately, but Leon Simons’ tweet suggests to me that the Greenland ice sheet is now already beyond its tipping point (unless the planet now begins to cool, which requires humanity to rapidly Reduce, Remove, Repair). Its accelerating ice loss will likely induce a further slowdown and ultimate shutdown of the AMOC in the not too distant future.
I’d suggest significantly more than a foot (0.305 m) by 2050 and multi-metre SLR within this century is looking increasingly likely.
https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/hazards/sealevelrise/sealevelrise-tech-report.html
Professor Jason Box suggests more than 20 m of SLR is already committed at current atmospheric CO₂ levels.
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/08/the-amoc-tipping-this-century-or-not/#comment-813939
These changes are happening faster than forecast.
Greyhound says
When you say not too distant fututre do you mean the AMOC could shutdown by 2050? Also what would you expect to happen first, an ice free year in the arctic or the AMOC shutdown?
Geoff Miell says
Greyhound: – “When you say not too distant fututre do you mean the AMOC could shutdown by 2050?”
I’d suggest you should direct your question to the authors of the papers referred in Stefan’s post above.
You may also wish to look at the following:
On 13 Feb 2024, CleanTechnica published a piece by Steve Hanley headlined AMOC Runs Amok, Life In The US & Europe Will Change Dramatically, included (bold text my emphasis):
https://cleantechnica.com/2024/02/13/if-amoc-runs-amok-life-in-the-us-europe-will-change-dramatically/
Greyhound: – “Also what would you expect to happen first, an ice free year in the arctic or the AMOC shutdown?”
On 7 Jun 2023, The Conversation published a piece by Jonathan Bamber headlined Arctic Ocean could be ice-free in summer by 2030s, say scientists – this would have global, damaging and dangerous consequences, beginning with (bold text my emphasis):
https://theconversation.com/arctic-ocean-could-be-ice-free-in-summer-by-2030s-say-scientists-this-would-have-global-damaging-and-dangerous-consequences-206974
Zack Labe maintains a website which contains near real-time climate visualizations, including for Arctic sea ice concentration/extent.
https://zacklabe.com/arctic-sea-ice-extentconcentration/
Perhaps that’s sufficient information to draw your own conclusions?
Hannes says
Thank you for discussing this important matter. To my layman’s understanding, a collapse of AMOC is one of the most dangerous potential effects of global warming.
I have one question, however, regarding model predictions on the next order of feedback: A collapse or significant reduction of AMOC will likely lead to cooler surface temperatures around the North Atlantic and could, thus, lead to increased snow and ice coverage and reverse the polar amplification of global warming. This, in turn may decrease melting rates of glaciers and reduce the fresh water input. As I have no idea regarding the magnitudes of these effects, I am wondering what outcome models are predicting:
a) A further increase of global warming despite this effect,
b) the generation of a new equilibrium and re-start of AMOC (albeit weaker than before),
c) Polar cooling becoming dominant
And are there indications on which timescales such feedback effects might happen?
Best regards
Hannes
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
According to the Ditlevsen paper, tracking of the AMOC is done by subtracting the subpolar gyre (appears similar to AMO in its multidecadal variability) from the global mean SST.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-39810-w
That seems an awful stretch without understanding what the SG/AMO means and whether the AMO is actually even an oscillation according to the latest discussions.
jgnfld says
Did you read the cited ref concerning this procedure? That’s what most professionals actually do when something “seems” odd? It’s reference #23.
23. Caesar, L., Rahmstorf, S., Robinson, A. et al. Observed fingerprint of a weakening Atlantic Ocean overturning circulation. Nature 556, 191–196 (2018). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-018-0006-5
Bet Stefan’s ever aware the issues, don’t ya’ think?
nick cook says
Update of my observations of recent anomolous MSL rise around the UK, previouly posted here on an earlier AMOC concerns thread, but still no academic explainer as to what is causing this.
eg Getting ever more apparent from the deep water UK port of Newlyn
The blue and red lines ,should on average, be coincident on
https://ntslf.org/storm-surges/latest-surge-forecast?port=Newlyn&chrt=3
but Newlyn and all other UK ports have been showing similar vertical displacement of these residual curves, and in their archives of the last few years. NTSLF of course allows a figure for global SLR and local GIA, but this anomaly is getting to be unmistakable, despite local issues like dredging affecting individual ports unupdated tidecurves and partially masking this anomaly .
It would be convenient to say there is a problem with the Exeter Met Office/NTSLF big-data surge predictor of the blue. But 2 different analyses independent of NTSLF and independent of each other confirm an anomalous MSL change ,well beyond global SLR and local GIA. Also quiet weather periods, ie just inverse barometer, confirm no problem with the blue curve predictions Newlyn or my local NTSLF port of Portsmouth .
Another paper author I tried emailing recently
“North SEAL: a new dataset of sea level changes in the
North Sea from satellite altimetry”
Denise Dettmering et al,
to see what they make the North Sea rise since their paper cutoff date of 2019 but again no reply.
Since June last year ,each 3 days I’ve algebraically extracted csv files for the blue and red data in those Newlyn graphical plots , and determined the RMS error.
Then curve-fitting along with the monthly NTSLF Newlyn RMS errors in their archive pdfs, back to my arbitrary start of 2020.0
For the 3days to 12 Feb, the rms error was +0.22m .
As the peak would seem to be in May 2024, I expect it to go higher and the below analysis going even higher.
I’m going with a component of Sa annual harmonic constant intruding into the NTSLF tidecurve and so “1.3” residuals plot, amplitude 4cm. Trying a wildcard further harmonic fit was only mm in amplitude and period nothing like a standard astronomic harmonic or any of the compound shallow-water harmonics.
So ignoring that annual cycling component of ampitude and any other periodic component leaves a rising yearly MSL, that comes to ,for the moment (relative amounts are bound to change in the coming months as relatively short time of my high frequency processing of less than one year ,so far)
Increase <1mm in calendar year 2022
Increase of 2.5cm in calendar year 2023
Projected increase of 3.3cm in year 2024
Total Newlyn MSL anomaly currently projected to peak at 0.21m in May 2024 from my arbitrary 2020.0 time start height of 0.15m .
All well above global yearly SLR and subsiding south-UK GIA.
As Newlyn RMS error figure already 0.22m this week , I expect further rise in the next few months.
I suspect with slowing of AMOC and Greenland meltwater and Baltic freshwater and so salinity change , less dense and consequential increasing the sea height. The deep cold return path is not up to the job and water is building up in the NE Atlantic.
A slowing of AMOC from the principle that reductions in the amount of Atlantic bottom water reaching the ocean floor increases sea levels because the warmer water that replaces it takes up more space.
Perhaps a more local change in the sub-polar gyre is affecting the NE Atlantic sea level.
Another possible alternative explanation could be hydro-isostasy from the extra weight of sea water in the last few decades , depressing the NE Atlantic basin. But how that would affect the margin, ie like the UK, up or down is unknown to me , additional to post-glacial GIA, but difficult to see it amounting to about 0.15m in a few years.
Or of course simple warming of N. Atlantic water to depth, increasing sea level .
Unknown to me whether the same anomaly is showing up in Scandinavia or Iceland, or France say. AFAIK NTSLF is the only public-access big-data daily oceanographic Navier-Stokes number cruncher, anywhere in the world, required for such order of cm resolution residual analysis.
Until the mechanism of this additional mean sea level rise is known, its impossible to say whether the anomalous rise is limited, multi-year cyclic or ongoing rise.
Nick Cook
macp says
Regarding the ‘cold blob’.
The surface northward flux of warm and salty water has two branches. The first one is the subpolar gyre, that brings water to the ‘cold blob’ region. The second one continues northward to the Norwegian and Barents seas.
Maybe less warm and salty water is reaching the ‘cold blob’ region because more of this warm water is taking the second branch?
This sounds consistent with the warming of the Norwegian and Barents seas and with the ongoing ‘Atlantification’ on the Siberian Arctic, doesn’t it?
Jan Umsonst says
Hi Steffan,
when I read about the implications this study makes I went a little bit into the details as I stumbled in so many fields on studies what models can do or not do or when they can do it. I thought they had used a model with higher resolution – read too fast your article – but far from it – guess this study result is more like rolling dice as scientific literature is quite clear on what the model they used is able to do – AMOC, with sea ice and meridional heat transport – no chance in terms of best available proof!
They used a Community Earth System Model (CESM; version 1.0.5). which was used as part of the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project (CMIP), Phase 5. It has a horizontal resolution of 1° for the ocean/sea ice components and 2° for the atmosphere/land components (8). So not even the latest version of the models that are currently in phase 6 – CMIP-6.
So here’s a statement from the sea ice people – it’s called the “SIMIP Community” as they should know:
“However, most CMIP6 models do not manage to simultaneously simulate a plausible development of sea ice area and global mean surface temperature. The sensitivity of Arctic sea ice to changes in forcing factors is better captured by CMIP6 models than by CMIP5 and CMIP3 models.” (9).
This means that the authors of the study: “Physics-based early warning signal shows that AMOC is on tipping course” used a model that is in no way suitable for the research subject they are investigating – they should have known that!
So here are the model components they took: “The CESM (in the f19 g16 configuration) is a fully coupled climate model. The Parallel Ocean Program version 2 [POP2; (56)] is used for the ocean component, the Community Atmosphere Model version 4 [CAM4; (57)] is used for the atmosphere component, and the Community Ice Code version 4 [CICE4; (58)] is used for the sea-ice component.” (8) – the modules come from 2010, 2013, and 2008 – so they are completely out of date given the level of knowledge we have today!
Let’s just take the outdated ocean module – because 2010 is old – the POP model is a heavily parameterized module (10): First of all, it has a resolution of 1°, which is very large for simulating currents and eddies, which play here an important role. These ocean eddies were simply parameterized (8) – that is, a metavariable was simply inserted or eddies.
For example, we know that if you simulate the elongated form of Eddies (they didn’t even simulate it), this refinement alone causes the northward heat transport to double (11).
Therefore, here is what the Max Plack Institute says about models that want to simulate the AMOC over Eddies that have only been parameterized:
“Applying the same wind scenarios in a non-eddy-resolving configuration of MPI-OM supports the ocean-eddy hypothesis: The decline in the deep branch cannot be reproduced because the non-eddy-resolving model captures eddies only indirectly via a parameterization. It is therefore likely that also other current-generation climate models, most of which are non-eddy-resolving, miss the complete range of AMOC responses.” (12). Fits perfectly well with the studies finding out how important eddy-resolving models are for currents, mixing etc.
The model cannot correctly understand sea ice, nor the heat transport to the Arctic, nor the AMOC. Atmospheric modules are better because we have had much longer experience with them through weather forecasting. But here too, a much higher resolution leads to much better results as a plethora of studies shows.
In my opinion, if you do such a study with such a message you have to use the best available model + modules for the task at hand…
I do not think that the AMOC can not collapse but currently, it is strengthening somewhat again -but who knows maybe critical slowing down – but a little ice age soon? Really? During past interglacials, Greenland lost lots of its mass before the AMOC collapsed and a little ice age was happening – at least all the examples I found…
In short, I have my doubts!
All the best
Jan