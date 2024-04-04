Much ado about acceleration

There has been a lot of commentary about perceived disagreements among climate scientists about whether climate change is, or will soon, accelerate. As with most punditry, there is less here than it might seem.
Last year, Jim Hansen and colleagues published a long paper that included a figure suggesting that they expected that global temperature trends from 2011 to increase above the recent linear trends.
This has meshed with another argument around whether an acceleration of global temperatures in recent decades can already be detected. Tamino has made a case that it can be, if some of the ‘noise’ in the record is factored out (notably the linear impacts of ENSO and volcanoes). However, it not so obvious that the recent El Niño can be so easily removed in such a way. In my recent Nature commentary, I pointed out the difficulties explaining quantitatively why 2023 was so warm. Without further clarity on that, deciding whether we have yet seen an acceleration or not is a bit ambiguous.
Another view of the future is given by the results of climate models. We’ve discussed some of the issues with the latest CMIP6 round of simulations many times in recent years, nonetheless, by screening the model ensemble based on the likely range of climate sensitivity, we can create projections that align closely with assessed projections from the last IPCC report. These projections are the basis of our updated comparisons of CMIP6 models to observations, and specifically this graph:
It is worth remembering what the CMIP6 projections are based on. These simulations used historical GHG concentrations and aerosol emissions to 2014, and a mid-range scenario (SSP2-4.5) thereafter, which has continued increases of CO2 and CH4 as well as forecast decreases in aerosol emissions. The screening uses the likely range of 1.8 to 2.2ºC of transient climate response, roughly equivalent to to a screening uses equilibrium climate sensitivity of 2.5 to 4ºC for a doubling of CO2 (Hausfather et al, 2022).
The question naturally arises as to who is correct, Hansen et al or the models?
We can assess this by extending our graph to 2050, and plotting Hansen et al’s projected range on top:
Remarkably, the Hansen et al projections are basically indistinguishable from what the mean of the TCR-screened CMIP6 models are projecting. Or, to put it another way, everybody is (or should be) expecting an acceleration of climate warming (in the absence of dramatic cuts in GHG emissions) (CarbonBrief has a similar analysis), even if we might differ on whether it is yet detectable.
Update (4/4): I was prodded to provide a histogram focused on the trends in the ensembles. Happy to oblige (note that this is only one run per model):
Atomsk's Sanakan says
Thank you for this very informative piece.
Is there a version of the last graph that shows the post-2010 trend (with or without confidence intervals) for?:
– Hansen et al.’s projection
– screened CMIP6
– all CMIP6
– continuation of 1970-2010 linear trend
I ask because the yellow window for Hansen et al. doesn’t start in the same place as the red line for ‘screened CMIP6’ nor the gray line for ‘all CMIP6’.
And as you said before, if one wants to show the trend then show the trend:
“If Spencer just wanted to show the trends, he should just show the trends (and their uncertainty)!”
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/01/spencers-shenanigans/
christophe meudec says
Is over-focusing on the minutiae of the current warming to the detriment of taking action?
I know this is a site for climate scientists, but the more pressing issue is surely the total lack of practical actions, be they about reducing emissions, adaptation or geoengineering.
At the end of the day, whether next year will be, +1.50 or +1.55 is of little importance since we seem totally unable to heed the warning…
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
“Robert Bradley says”
who cares what the paid speechwriter for Ken Lay of ENRON has to say?
Radge Havers says
christophe meudec,
If there’s one thing that scientists understand it’s significant figures. Because a number looks small doesn’t mean it’s trivial, in particular with regard to the ability to make predictions. That’s important. That’s their job.
The information about climate change is out there; everybody knows it whether they want to believe it or not. In fact the problem is that a large number of people don’t give a flying f* what the science says no matter what. One thing that climate scientists are not expert at doing is turning fools into gold.
Want change? Step up and put your shoulder to the wheel.
Tony Weddle says
Do you think that the aerosol (negative) forcing is greater than what is currently assumed in IPCC reports? This seems to be a bone of contention.
[Response: There are a lot of moving parts to that – somethings have changed more (marine shipping), some may have changed less, and emissions from biomass burning are a bit of a wild card. You need to run the new emissions data through a model and see. Hasn’t been done yet (but soon!). – gavin]
J Robert Gibson says
Gavin – Thank you. Very helpful.
When I adjust the graphs to have identical grids for 1980 – 2040 by 0.0C to 2.0C i find the mid-point temperature projection for 2040 (Middle of Hansen et al’s Yellow band) is::
1) 1.90C on Hansen et al graph.
2) 1.35 on the comparison graph.
This conflicts with the overall point in your article about the projections being similar.
Please can you help me understand this.
[Response: Different baseline. Hansen’s graph is with respect to the late 19th C, while mine is w.r.t 1980-1999. The difference is a shift of 0.54ºC. – gavin]
Spencer says
A particularly useful and clear analysis, thanks!
If there is general agreement that the most likely situation, within large error bars, is an acceleration, there should be a clear (most likely) cause. If I’m not mistaken, the scenario has a leveling off of CO2 emissions, so that would leave accelerating methane and decelerating aerosols as the explanation, weighted one way or another?
(By the way, 23rd annual update of my Discovery of Global Warming website went online today.)
Mal Adapted says
Thank you for your lasting, and continuing, contributions to public understanding, Dr. Weart.
Ray Ladbury says
Thanks, Spencer, I’ll start flogging the latest update among the denialati immediately. Good to hear you are still at it.
MA Rodger says
Spencer,
Surely we should have been expecting acceleration in ΔT even if ΔF remains constant. The roughly ΔF=+0.4Wm^-2 over a decade will have a large decade-long warming effect but afterwards a continuing smaller warming effect which will add to the smaller warming effect from each of the previous decades-worth of ΔF=+0.4Wm^-2, these accumulations resulting in an increasing ΔT appearing though the decades.
Surely, what has been remarkable is the lack of acceleration in ΔT over the period 1980-2010, especially with the volcanic contribution depressing the net ΔF through the 1980s & 1990s.
As for variations in ΔF from GHGs, NOAA AGGI shows the highest period of ΔF was the 1980s, highest due to the large CFC emissions. ΔF from non-CO2/CH4 GHG emissions has remained flat since the mid-1990s at abut ΔF=+0.05Wm^-2/decade.
The CH4 ΔF dropped to zero in the 2000s but has been on the rise again since, back up to ΔF=+0.07Wm^-2/decade in the latest numbers.
The CO2 ΔF is shown rising through to the mid-2010s with the plateauing in recent years hopefully a sign of progress to the much-needed downward trend. (Over short time-spans, the impact of the likes of ENSO on ΔCO2 does decouple emissions from ΔF.)
AGGI Increases
Average decadal values – all GHGs (& for CO2)
to 1992 … +0.42 Wm^-2decade … … (+0.22 Wm^-2decade)
to 2002 … +0.30 Wm^-2decade … … (+0.23 Wm^-2decade)
to 2012 … +0.33 Wm^-2decade … … (+0.28 Wm^-2decade)
to 2022 … +0.40 Wm^-2decade … … (+0.32 Wm^-2decade)
Getting a proper grip on aerosols remains work-in-progress, eg Hodnebrog et al (2024) ‘Recent reductions in aerosol emissions have increased Earth’s energy imbalance’ put it as aerosol reductions unmasking a decades-worth of AGW (+0.4Wm^-2) 2001-19, but with big error-bars (+/-50%).
(And echoing the thoughts above, that would be ‘Twenty-three cheers for the Discovery of Global Warming website, “Hip hip…”)
Nagraj Adve says
Prof Schmidt, in your recent Nature piece you wrote, “the 2023 temperature anomaly has come out of the blue, revealing an unprecedented knowledge gap perhaps for the first time since about 40 years ago …”
But in the piece above you write “everybody is [or should be] expecting an acceleration of climate warming”
I understood from the Nature piece and others’ writings that many scientists, including yourself, are actually puzzled and worried by the sudden warming over the last 10 months or so.
These statements seem to be in contradiction, but perhaps I have not understood it right. Could you please clarify?
And thank you for the effort you put in in communicating climate science to folks like us.
Nagraj Adve,
member, Teachers Against the Climate Crisis, Delhi
[Response: We can have confidence in the long term trends and the acceleration of those trends because that’s basically the climate signal. But the year-to-year up and downs around those trends are what was strange about 2023. – gavin]
Ned Kelly says
Climate models can’t explain 2023’s huge heat anomaly — we could be in uncharted territory
Taking into account all known factors, the planet warmed 0.2 °C more last year than climate scientists expected.
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-024-00816-z
So that’s False then? Because here we are saying that Climate models DO explain 2023’s huge heat anomaly plus everyone was already expecting this kind of “accelerated warming” all along.
aka square the circle?
Meanwhile when discussing issues and graphs we still insist on using different baselines. How could that cause anyone any problems at all. Of course not, it;s clear as mud to the hoi polloi on the street.
Oh well.
and regarding this point – “Last year, Jim Hansen and colleagues published a long paper that included a figure suggesting that they expected that global temperature trends from 2011 to increase above the recent linear trends. ”
The preprint came out in 2022 – and from that day forward Hansen was pilloried by a very large number of climate scientists across the world. That undermining of what his paper presented has not stopped.
Unless I imagined all of it? Well it’s “possible”, I suppose. But it is weird how so many other people “observed” the exact same thing, Hansen included. Well, he is getting old, I suppose. (sigh)
Ray Ladbury says
Ned Kelly,
1) Don’t confuse long-term trends (e.g. what Gavin is talking about here) with short-term fluctuations.
2) I hardly think you could clime that Hansen has been pilloried. Scientific disagreements can sometimes appear harsh to outsiders. And the disagreement here has more to do with emphasis than substance. Don’t confuse climate science with climateball.
3) Hansen’s predictions are not outside the range that has been coming from so-called mainstream climate scientists. He is making some slightly more pessimistic assumptions–and the work is important if for no other reason than to show how sensitive results can be to the range of assumptions one entertains.
4) Note that it is quite hard to alter assumptions and get a result that is reassuring. The uncertainties greatly favor the hazardous rather than the sanguine side of the argument.
Geoff Miell says
Gavin: – “There has been a lot of commentary about perceived disagreements among climate scientists about whether climate change is, or will soon, accelerate. As with most punditry, there is less here than it might seem.”
There’s an interesting graphic showing Copernicus ERA5 data up to 2 Apr 2024, where the GMST (relative to 1850-1900 baseline) has exceeded:
● +0.50 °C for 14,818 days;
● +0.75 °C for 9,262 days;
● +1.00 °C for 4,735 days;
● +1.25 °C for 1,662 days;
● +1.50 °C for 506 days;
● +1.75 °C for 100 days;
● +2.00 °C for 6 days.
Per the table, the GMST has reached (or is estimated will likely reach) these “milestone” thresholds:
● +0.50 °C in 1984;
● +0.75 °C in 2000;
● +1.00 °C in 2012;
● +1.25 °C in 2021;
● +1.35-1.42 °C now;
● +1.50 °C estimated in 2028-2033;
● +1.75 °C estimated in 2035-2040;
● +2.00 °C estimated in 2045-2050.
https://parisagreementtemperatureindex.com/1000-day-climate-graphic-design/
The periods between the observed “Climate Milestones” keep dropping. I’d suggest the data indicates a clear acceleration in the rate of warming.
Ned Kelly says
I think I am confused.
Gavin says above:
“Or, to put it another way, everybody is (or should be) expecting an acceleration of climate warming”
Zeke Hausfather says:
“Why the recent ‘acceleration’ in global warming is what scientists expect ”
https://www.carbonbrief.org/factcheck-why-the-recent-acceleration-in-global-warming-is-what-scientists-expect/
Michael Mann says: November 1, 2023 while criticising James Hansen’s ‘Pipeline’ paper …..
3. There is, furthermore, no statistical support for the claim that surface warming is currently accelerating.
https://michaelmann.net/content/comments-new-article-james-hansen
Mike says a lot more than just that ….. Or was my mind playing tricks on me? (smile)
jgnfld says
They all 3 say pretty much the same thing. There is presently no crystal clear statistical evidence for acceleration. Think about it…for small exponents, a linear term describes the results quite nicely for a long time. For example, consider the following R script which plots y = x^1.1 versus y=1.58x for 100 observations (x = 1 to 100).. Can’t do stats of course as there is no error, but it should be obvious even to our denial crew that if there is any scatter at all, the linear equation predicts every bit as well as the exponential and won’t be able to be differentiated until more observations are collected.
y = 1:100
trend_exp = function (x,exp) {
x^exp
}
trend_linear = function(x,slope) {
x*slope
}
plot(trend_exp(y,1.1))
lines(trend_linear(y,1.58))
Changing the definition of y to 1:200 shows that a divergence does begin to occur after enough time goes by. Such is the nature of exponentials before the exponent term has a chance to really kick in.
Barton Paul Levenson says
NK: I think I am confused.
BPL: I won’t. It’s too easy.
Piotr says
Ned Kelly Apr. 5: “ Prof Michael E. Mann @MichaelEMann Apr 1:
James Hansen is right. The IPCC models are NOT trustworthy, because they’re missing a well-documented, critical climate feedback:
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2007/04/the-sheep-albedo-feedbacki/”
You have noted the date of “Prof Michael E. Mann” post? And the date of the RC article he offers in his “admitting” that he was wrong and Hansen was right? ;-)
J Wm Owens says
Don’t forget Xu et al ‘Global warming will happen faster than you think’ Nature v564 30-32 2018
https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-018-07586-5
Highlighted the aerosol trends, the impact on radiative forcing and EEI, and the climate implications
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
The issue is that the true ENSO signal can’t be extracted from the global signal unless there is an adequate model for ENSO to be used to discriminate against. This can happen with sea-level rise as well but is more easily dealt with. Consider the tidal signal and how readily that can be removed from SLR since a calibrated tidal model can easily be produced.
But its even worse with the AMO signal, as that has the large multidecadal variability associated with it. How to discriminate that readily is a tough nut to crack since any trend can look like a part of AMO. Of course, that doesn’t mean we should give up trying to model these indices. My latest crack at it employs a new cross-validation metric that I have been experimenting with called Dynamic Time Warping. The use of DTW is quite common in time-series analysis such as speech recognition and other machine learning experiments. Described on the blog link below, with model fit examples for ENSO, AMO, and PDO (which also has a decadal discrimination issue).
https://geoenergymath.com/2024/03/08/dynamic-time-warping/
I’m quite convinced that climate modelers should look into a DTW metric as well since it can more easily match patterns that may be obscured by slight shifts in timing. (BTW, I also contributed the DTW algorithm to a ML symbolic regression GitHub project here: https://github.com/MilesCranmer/PySR/discussions/563#)
Christopher Pratt says
Gavin, How alarmed are you by the Noaa report showing the yearly increase in Co2? https://research.noaa.gov/2024/04/05/no-sign-of-greenhouse-gases-increases-slowing-in-2023/ I am curious to know how well we are measuring our own carbon emissions vs. those that come about through natural negative or positive feedback loops, such increased fire, tilling soil, increases in decomposition, etc. Thanks