2024 Hindsight

To no-one’s surprise 2024 was the warmest year on record – and by quite a clear margin.
Another year, another data point. Unlike the previous year, 2024 was anticipated to be a record breaker even before it began (I predicted a record – despite the huge anomaly in 2023 – with a 55% probability). It did fall at the higher end of the prediction, so maybe we are seeing the same issues that we saw in 2023 continue into another year. We shall see!
Anyway, we will be updating the climate graphs and model-observation graphs over the next week or so, but in the meantime, a couple of things are worth exploring this year are the estimates of the anomaly from the pre-industrial (nominally 1850-1900), the very large difference between the surface records and the MSU-based records.
1.5ºC or not 1.5ºC
The people have spoken, and they have collectively agreed that ‘pre-industrial’ can be thought of as the average of 1850 to 1900. There were other candidates – but the influence of IPCC AR6 is too strong to fight against. So, while I’ve been holding on to ‘late 19th Century’ (in practice 1880-1899) as a baseline, I have bowed to the inevitable and started producing anomalies with respect to the earlier baseline. But that raises a problem – how do you produce an anomaly with respect to a baseline that isn’t in your data set? This is not just a problem for GISTEMP, but it’s also an issue for the reanalyses like ERA5 and JMA-3Q.
There are a number of options. The one we chose is to make an alignment in the 19th Century over the common period in the records (1880-1899) and then use the average of three datasets that go back further to make a small adjustment. The difference between 1880-1899 in HadCRUT5/NOAAv6/Berkeley Earth and 1850-1900 is small (about 0.038ºC currently with the 1880-1899 period being slightly cooler). So for GISTEMP, you need only add 0.19 to the standard baseline anomalies (which are based on 1951-1980). If we included DCENT in this alignment, it would be a 0.022 offset, a net change of 0.20.
This method does however depend on the period over which you choose to align the records. The more recent a period, the closer the long term difference will align with the average of the three longer records and the less independent any estimate will be. The reanalyses which only go back to 1940 and 1948 respectively have fewer options. ERA5 (Copernicus) chooses to align the 1991-2020 period to the average of the three data sets. That would give an offset of 0.889ºC at present. However, this estimate was first calculated for the 2021 AR6 report, at which point the value was 0.88ºC (with a calculated uncertainty of ±0.12ºC). Copernicus has chosen to stick with this same number subsequently (even though the datasets it was based on have updated slightly since then). The semi-official ‘WMO’ assessment (which John Kennedy puts together), does something else again. They add a 0.69ºC (±0.12ºC) offset to the average of the records (GISTEMP, NOAAv6, HadCRUT5, ERA5, and JMA-3Q) baselined to 1981-2010. That too is a function of the calculation made in 2021, and if you did it again now you’d get 0.697ºC. These are minor differences, but they do underline that the pre-industrial values are more uncertain, and as datasets evolve (with more digitization of old data, updated corrections for non-climate inhomogeneitites, these estimates will evolve too.
What’s the best way to visualize all this? The uncertainty is all in the earliest period, but if you use a pre-industrial baseline that would move all the variance to the modern period. So, the alternative is to align the records in the modern period and then apply a average offset for the baseline change for all of them.
The value for 2024 in this graph is then 1.54±0.07ºC. However, this is sensitive to the inclusion of the DCENT record and to any further updates in the earlier parts of the records. There isn’t a perfect answer here, but comments on what to do (for different purposes) are welcome below.
Ummm… MSU
With much of the focus on the longer-term records, it seems to have flown under the radar a little how oddly the MSU/AMSU records have been behaving over the last year or so. As with the surface records, the satellite products (UAH, RSS, NOAA STAR) all have 2024 and 2023 as the warmest and second warmest years, but unlike the surface records, 2023 was not such a outlier (~0.06ºC above 2016), while 2024 was huge (with records broken by ~0.32ºC). Additionally, the time over which the peak temperatures have lasted (17 months or so) is much shorter than the peaks around 2016 or 1998 (7 months). I don’t have much insight into why this is happening, but it might hold some clues about the drivers of the recent anomalies.
Mammon says
Thanks for this excellent article.
Andrew Simmons says
One small observation:
> Cooling effects from La Niña cycles have not materialized as predicted.
>
AIUI, the cooling effect hasn’t materialised because La Niña itself didn’t materialise in 2024. It’s here now, but it’s a weak one.
Ken Towe says
The latest data from NOAA shows that the ENSO nino3.4 is still in the neutral condition, above the minus 0.5° threshold…
https://origin.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/analysis_monitoring/ensostuff/ONI_v5.php
The same is true for the HadCRU data through November.
Piotr says
Mammon 11 Jan “Thanks for this excellent article”
Specifically, which part was “ excellent“?
– the 4/5 of the article about the reference preindustrial temp. that you ignored entirely?
– the remaining 1/5, the introduction, in which Gavin points were … opposite to what you argue in your “response”?
Gavin: “ 2024 was anticipated to be a record breaker even before it began (I predicted a record – despite the huge anomaly in 2023 – with a 55% probability)
You – compliment Gavin and then … proceed to eviscerate the credibility of Gavin and mainstream science for the inability to model and therefore failure to anticipate what
…. Gavin and other HAVE anticipated.
Therefore, it seems as if it …. does not matter what Gavin actually wrote – as if you have just looked for a pretext to plant your prepared in advance list of your talking points,
rushed it in to be the first post in the discussion (so anybody reading Gavin’s article will see yours), with the opening “ excellent article” compliment to soften any resistance and to suggest to the reader that Gavin has just validated your criticism of … him and the mainstream science.
The impression strengthened by your following with:
Mammon: “Please note Gavin’s graph does not even show Temps breaking the +1.5C anomaly line in 2025
The graph you speak of ends close to + 1.6C anomaly, so … what are you talking about?
Susan Anderson says
Piotr: “eviscerate” implies success. Some kind of modifier showing the effort was sophomoric and failed is missing.
Dismissal of our knowledgeable, courteous hosts and assumption of privilege are boring, especially when they serve the proliferation of false information.
Piotr says
Susan Anderson: Piotr: “eviscerate” implies success. Some kind of modifier showing the effort was sophomoric and failed is missing.”
My analysis was about duplicitous nature of “Mammon’s” rhetoric – thus arguing from his vantage point: the contrast between his opening: “Thanks for this excellent article” and once the guard of the reader was lowered, followed with what he hoped for would be the “evisceration” of the credibility of Gavin and the climate science. But if anybody read it as a possible suggestion that he may have succeeded in that, I apologize for any confusion.
The irony is that he unwittingly gave away his intentions (using Gavin’ post as a chance to pin his PRE-PREPARED list of talking points having nothing to do with content of the post to which he pinned it), when he lectured Gavin that:
RDT-M (Resident Doomer Troll; current handle: “Mammon” ): “Please note Gavin’s graph does not even show Temps breaking the +1.5C anomaly line in 2025.
even though Gavin’s graph not only breaks this line, but goes half-way to +1.6C . Occam’s razor suggests that RDT’s response was prefabricated in response to SOMEBODY whose “graph does not even show Temps breaking the +1.5C anomaly line” and then simply attached to Gavin’s post without even bothering to check whether that canned doomers’ response … applies to Gavin’s post.
And on a general note, this and other RDT-M posts in this thread – should have put the outpouring of compassion toward him, following his “personal” post of Dec. 31, at rest. See the test of time I suggested to Mal:
Mal: Jan 1″: If Chen […] is actually grieving a son, I offer my own sincere condolences. I’ll let up on him, and apologize if he or anyone else is hurt by my comments.”
Piotr Jan 2: “I’ll guess we will see – by whether his 2025 posts will be like his 31 Dec. one, or like all those that came before.”
We didn’t have to wait long, have we?
Donald Condliffe says
Your analysis points to only one conclusion. We have passed threshholds for synergistic positive feedbacks and only rapid cessation of fossil fuel burning can prevent a global transition. See Trajectories of the Earth System in the Anthropocene Steffen et al.. 2018 http://www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1810141115
Since we are definitely NOT reducing burning of fossil fuels, but in fact fossil fuel burning is still increasing, we are on track to transition rapidly to an ice free world. Absent a silver bullet solution happening very soon, such as a sufficiently better battery that rapidly makes fossil fuels obsolete, because they cost more than solar and wind with battery backup, there is a vanishingly tiny chance of avoiding a rapid transition to a world that is ten degrees C warmer than pre industrial and that transition will be rapid. This is the result, absent rapid reduction in fossil fuel production and use, that is predicted by Hansen based on multiple papers in the past decade.
A battery that does not require scarce elements like nickel and cobalt or lithium (not scarce but economically efficient sources are limited), would at a stroke do what natural gas has done to the use of coal. Render coal plants and natural gas power plants too costly to compete, so US corporations decide to close them and build new. China is another matter now with many coal plants existing and slated to be completed, and to operate another 50 years. Because their demand for power is so great and their domestic coal is cheap, now all the solar and wind and nuclear they can build simply supplements fossil fuel plants. . National security considerations are another decision driver in China. However existing coal fired plants have closed in the US since building and operating a new natural gas plant is more economical than operating an existing plant in most locations. If China’s huge productive capacity for solar were combined with better battery systems even China would rapidly cease burning coal.
There is one strategy that would offer hope, namely a very large set of prizes as well as subsidies for better batteries, both stationary for power plants and mobile for transport. Prizes plus subsidies have been effective in spurring innovation. There is no prospect of this soon given Trump’s election.
Political considerations, NOT scientific data, drive the actions of the autocracies that produce most of the fossil fuels worldwide. Expecting Putin’s Russia or the middle eastern kingdoms and dictatorships to cut production is naive. The leaders depend on that income to hold power.
Barton Paul Levenson says
DC: there is a vanishingly tiny chance of avoiding a rapid transition to a world that is ten degrees C warmer than pre industrial
BPL: +10 C seems very unlikely to me, unless we burned all the fossil fuels available to mankind. 2 C, or 4 C by the end of the century, is bad enough.
Secular Animist says
Donald Condliffe wrote: “a sufficiently better battery that rapidly makes fossil fuels obsolete, because they cost more than solar and wind with battery backup”
It is ALREADY cheaper to build new solar power plants WITH batteries than it is to operate existing coal-fired power plants. This is one reason why solar power already provides the majority of new generating capacity being added to the US grid.
Karsten V. Johansen says
One can argue endlessly about the speed of global heating etc., politically the results so far in cutting the use of fossil fuels have been close to zero. The COPs are now fully controlled and even led by the fossil fuel lobbyists. What James Hansen said in november 2015 about the Paris socalled “agreement” (what is a voluntary agreement? No ageement! It’s just orwellian newspeak): “This is pure bullshit” has proved to be true, If the world passes 1.5 degrees C above the pre-industrial average temperature in two, five or ten years from now has obviously close to zero practical significance for the political goals being pursued by the huge majority of political and other socalled leaders. It has only been political symbolism and now even that is being thrown into the garbage bins, almost noone in power ever took it seriously, it was only theatrical costumes. In 1975 the fossil share of global energy consumption was around 75 pct., now it’s around 82 pct, and that’s out of an enormously higher total energy consumption!
The reason why the use of oil and other fossil fuels is still growing *at the same time as the consumption of non-fossil energy sources, is mainly that capitalist ideology sees exponential growth in production and sales/consumption as a necessity. This idea is seen by all mainstream economic theory as a fundamental dogma and never even discussed. Capitalism’s demand for infinite growth and therefore also for growth in the consumption of energy, is *insatiable*, and this is today seen as a kind of natural law like gravitation..
So it will be, until a clear majority realizes that continued exponential growth is impossible, because mankind is living on a planet with a limited amount of material resources. Unfortunately a clear majority of mankind, and especially of our leading “lights”, today more than ever, seem completely unable and/or unwilling to realize this, except maybe (!) in the future through enormous catastrophes.
You can’t solve the problem simply by using more renewable energy sources,
1) In the short run: because that won’t stop the growth in the consumption of fossil fuels, unless the latter are being priced clearly higher as the renewables, which must be done by some form of James Hansen’s carbon fee and dividend, to be socially just, and thus acceptable. Otherwise you get the yellow vests, truckdriver protests etc.
2) In the long run, because even exponential growth in the consumption of renewables is impossible: there are clear limits to the amounts of other resources we can consume: minerals, water, plant materials etc. without catastrophic results. Today the world is even lacking sand to make concrete. And no business leader or political leader dare to even murmur anything about the limits to growth, at least not about limits to growth in profits and payments to CEOs etc. The order of the day is rather shameless lying by openly corrupt leaders. Noone of course really believes Biden when he suddenly now, when leaving office, says that the president should not be above the law – after just having pardoned his own son’s breaking of the law. It’s at least a kind of deep mental corruption, and to say that Trump etc. are even worse, is really a very silly and invalid argument. Which is exactly why the democrats lost to Trump a second time: people are deeply tired of being taken for granted and then once again pulled around by their noses by sanctimonious hypocrits. Therefore many protest by voting for the openly corrupt and criminal types.
Mankind is so far living in a kind of “grown up”, more and more silly infancy, which is precisely what in its extreme forms characterizes the movements lead by postmodern “social” media oligarchs and “hippie”-generation fascists like Trump, Musk, Bezos, Thiel, Putin etc. etc. They simply do what a danish down-to-earth parlamentarian got famously ridiculed for saying in 1920: “If these are the facts, well, then I deny the facts!”
The historical experience so far with mankind’s ability to realize the limits to growth are unfortunately anything but encouraging (to put it mildly), as brilliantly explained and exemplified in this video lecture by Dr. Albert A. Bartlett https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=kZA9Hnp3aV4&pp=ygURYWxiZXJ0IGEgYmFydGxldHQ%3D . As someone said: it’s far easier to imagine the end of mankind than to imagine the end of the belief in limitless growth.
A typical slogan in the years around 1968 was “we want everything”, which is a capitalist slogan (and a communist!) Both ideologies in the old cold war were capitalist: the communist system was a form of “eastern” societal transformation from feudal tyranny to a state-controlled, bureaucratic and even more tyrannic form of capitalism, which then since the 1970’s (since the death of Mao) and especially since 1989 (fall of the Berlin wall) has been transformed to more westernized, but still tyrannic forms of market capitalism. In a way this is now affecting and “inspiring” the oligarchic leaders of Western capitalism in an totalitarian direction, as was also the case in more rude and barbaric forms with the old fascisms of Hitler, Mussolini etc. These themes are only being discussed in marginal intellectual circles in our now rapidly diminishing “freedom” of speech here in the West, fx. in the US by people like the historian Timothy Snyder. “Freedom” is being made synonymous with *the right of the rich and the right to lie*. Being a smart tyrant is now the name of the game, every petty-bourgeois now proclaim his or her admiration for lying smart, given that you are rich, powerfull, ruthless, famous and far to the right. The smirking and boot-licking is everywhere in the media, the voices of the people nowhere except for being relentlessly “interpreted” by opinion pollsters and “news” anchors etc., now mainly paid by the oligarchy, which is now (again…) above the law. To speak of any remaining sobering influence of scientific research in such a “freedom” and “society” is rather far from the reality.
Ken Towe says
“Immediate and unprecedented action is required to address Earth’s energy imbalance and halt further degradation of natural climate buffers. And yet nothing is being said, nothing is happening.”
The reason is very clear. Transportation fuels are required to take any action. Eight billion stakeholders need food and all of the materials required to complete the transition phase-in of renewables and Evs. That means more oil will be needed and not less during the lengthy phase-out.
Barton Paul Levenson says
KT: Transportation fuels are required to take any action. Eight billion stakeholders need food and all of the materials required to complete the transition phase-in of renewables and Evs. That means more oil will be needed and not less during the lengthy phase-out.
BPL: We also need to replace transportation fuels with renewables. This is happening, though not fast enough yet. You seem to feel there is some huge minimum amount of fossil fuels necessary to transition to renewables. But the faster we transition, the less fossil fuel needed.
Barton Paul Levenson says
KT: That means more oil will be needed and not less during the lengthy phase-out.
BPL: How many times are you going to post this?
Susan Anderson says
You’re several decades out of date. (Jimmy Carter’s solar panels and Reagan’s removal come to mind as a marker of when work was ready to begin.) We’re in real trouble and pretending we have time is unhelpful at best.
xray rocket says
Jimmy Carter’s solar panels ?
They were old tech 1970s solar hot water units, not “solar PV panels’.
Kevin McKinney says
Either way, it seems we are at the dreaded 1.5C ‘guardrail’, and poised to crash through it–if indeed we haven’t already done so–no? I know that some would say, probably correctly from a technical point of view, that you can’t really make such a call based on a couple of years. But honestly, how much of a decline are we likely to see in 2025, and how long is it likely to be before we once again exceed 1.5C? At the very least, as, IIRC, Ralph Keeling wrote about the 400 ppm milestone, we would seem to be experiencing the first ‘flickers’ of a post-1.5C reality.
Mammon says
Gavin says: – but the influence of IPCC AR6 is too strong to fight against. So, while I’ve been holding on to ‘late 19th Century’ (in practice 1880-1899) as a baseline, I have bowed to the inevitable and started producing anomalies with respect to the earlier baseline. But that raises a problem –
What a terrible conundrum.
I must agree though, the the influence of IPCC AR6 is too strong to fight against in every respect.
Piotr says
What have you done with Mr. Chen, Mr. Mammon ???
pgeo says
Can someone provide link to an updated temperature time series plot at what Wikipedia reports to be worlds longest running meteorological station with mention of no urban heat island effect? Plot at Wikipedia looks to end before 2010:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hohenpei%C3%9Fenberg_Meteorological_Observatory
This record begins in 1781 and provides a visual of temperatures (aka kinetic energy of molecules) for decades before the 1850-1900 pre-industrial baseline.
Barton Paul Levenson says
p: This record begins in 1781 and provides a visual of temperatures (aka kinetic energy of molecules) for decades before the 1850-1900 pre-industrial baseline.
BPL: It’s a record of temperatures in one place, and therefore highly unlikely to be representative.
pgeo says
The figure in blog post is based on data from an increasing number of places. It totally lacks accompanying maps that depict temporal evolution of the point data used in its development. Early input data is representative of small regions of the globe. The is no spatial standardization in the data being represented for the time series.
Gavin says
Response: Total nonsense – go to the GISTEMP site and look at the spatial trends. – Gavin
Wolfgang says
I think this series of measurements from this station is representative of the entire region. If you read the data from the green curve, smoothed over 30 years, from the graph, you can see a very close correlation with the global temperature: temperatures rose by around 1.7 °C from 1880 to around 2000.
What is surprising, however, is that temperatures fell by around 0.8 °C from 1780 to 1880 and rose by around 0.8 °C from 1880 to 1980. It was only in 1980 that temperatures here rose above a previously measured level, by around 0.9 °C. This also corresponds to the fact that the current global warming only began around 1980.
Tim Osborn says
The Hohenpeisenberg record is updated in CRUTEM5 to 2024. Because CRUTEM5 only begins in 1850, our datafile and plot only run from 1850 to present, but you can combine it with the wikipedia plot to see that recent decades exceed the warmth in the early part of this record.
The annual plot is here:
https://crudata.uea.ac.uk/cru/data/crutem/ge/crutem5-2024-12/N47.5E012.5/109620_ann.png
The data are here:
https://crudata.uea.ac.uk/cru/data/crutem/ge/crutem5-2024-12/N47.5E012.5/109620_data.txt
You can access this and all other stations used in CRUTEM5 via google earth — just google ‘CRUTEM5 google earth’ to find the page where you can access it.
mev says
This has the data to 2024 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hohenpeißenberg_Meteorological_Observatory
I do not know why en.wikipedia.org is different than en.m.wikipedia.org
Jean-Pierre Demol says
“Ce qu’il faut faire”, c’est avant tout que la vérité sur le climat soit dite, que TOUS les avis scientifiques soient pris en compte, et pas uniquement les avis alarmistes-carbocentristes, des milliers de scientifiques ne sont pas d’accord avec les thèses du GIEC et les avis comme celui de Monsieur Gavin.
Il faut pouvoir expliquer clairement, dans le détail, comment et par quels procédés une trace anthropique de CO2, (principalement évoquée), peut contribuer à l’augmentation de la température moyenne globale et être le “bouton de commande du climat mondial”. Il faut aussi, entre autres, montrer une formule qui permettrait de donner la température à partir de la concentration en CO2, et arrêter de dire que “l’effet de serre est bien connu, sur des principes scientifiques bien établis”, en prenant comme référence des chercheurs du XIXe siècle, comme Fourier, Tyndall ou Arrhenius, qui eux, n’ont JAMAIS évoqué le terme “effet de serre” ! Et en parlant de ce dernier, il serait plus correct de dire “effet thermique atmosphérique”, car même s’il peut y avoir quelques similitudes, l’atmosphère n’est pas une serre en verre ou en plastique, et ce qui s’y passe est bien plus complexe que ce qui se passe dans une serre.
Barton Paul Levenson says
J-DD: que TOUS les avis scientifiques soient pris en compte
BPL: Ne confondez pas les opinions scientifiques avec la pseudoscience. Lorsque les astronomes tiennent une conférence, ils n’invitent pas de géocentristes ou de partisans de la Terre plate.
Gavin O'Brien F says
I completely agree with you that we are facing a climate crisis and as the Los Angeles catastrophe is showing we as a society are not remotely prepared. I have recorded the local weather in my part of Canberra Australia for 33 years. The occurrence of above average temperatures has increased markedly in the last decade. We have less frost days than 30 years ago which is affecting our fruit trees which need frost days to produce a good crop. Last year a very late severe frost wiped out our peaches, apples and apricot crops and impacted citrus and figs too. The weather is far more changeable these days with extreme rain events quickly followed by snap droughts. We have seen flooding rains in Queensland while the rest of the country is experiencing heatwave and drought!
When are policy makers going to wake up and act or will we see repeats of Barcelona floods or Los Angeles bush fires the like of which has never been recommended before?
Gavin O’Brien FRMetS
Keith Woollard says
Gavin O’B
I have no idea where you live so I cannot be specific, but a statement like “The weather is far more changeable these days” is very anecdotal, but easy to verify.
Just go to http://www.bom.gov.au/climate/data/ and find the nearest long term station, download the data for all years and do a simple 60 day running standard deviation on the min or max temp. Is there a trend to higher standard deviations? I have done this before for about 20 sites in Australia and there has mostly been a very small reduction. I have just looked at a couple of Queensland sites with > 70 year records, Townsville has a small decrease and Amberly has an equally small increase.
jgnfld says
Let’s see, you propose to statistically examine a time series for significant changes in the variation parameter with a sliding 60 day window over decades of time in order to “prove” variability has, or has not, changed over time??? Talk about autocorrelation to the 60th power!!!
Run that idea by any statistician friend…should you have one. If they like you for the beers you buy, they may not at least call you foolish. Sliding windows can be analyzed with proper techniques and do have uses especially as FILTERS for variability. Your notion simply isn’t one of them.
Now _tumbling_ windows, on the other hand might be of use given an interval more suited to climate variables (say of 3-5 years/window minimum…I’ll leave the exact best interval to define to actual climate experts, though) rather than weather variables. But absolutely not at short 60 day intervals and absolutely not without seasonal and other adjustments if your windows are so small. Sliding _count_ windows at proper, large enough counts of events would be even a better idea to study changes in variation over decades as the counts of specific events per unit time are the actual thing of interest here, after all. With a long enough defined count cutoff, adjustments might not even be necessary. Finally, _hopping_ windows would be better than sliding windows, at least, but would be quite complex both to analyze and to explain.
Showing honestly the things of value in the data is actually pretty hard even for experts. However, as we have seen here through many, many years of posting cherry-picked, out-of-context factoids–as you do here–showing propaganda is comparatively quite easy for denial types. All it takes is simple ignorance or simple evil or both.
Diane Wills says
Never.
Keith Woollard says
Really sorry Gavin O/B, I have to apologise for two things.
I have no idea how I missed the fact that you live near Canberra. So I should have just done this myself.
And secondly, you are correct, the minimum temperature (using the 70 year airport data) does show a small increase in variability over that period. The max temp shows a smaller decrease.
Here is the graph of the change in SD over time
https://photos.app.goo.gl/VWxEJJGwkjCsjbYs7
CM says
> the time over which the peak temperatures have lasted (17 months or so) is much
> shorter than the peaks around 2016 or 1998 (7 months)
s/shorter/longer/ ?
Keith Woollard says
is there anything you can’t fix with one line of vi?
Ken Towe says
“The people have spoken, and they have collectively agreed that ‘pre-industrial’ can be thought of as the average of 1850 to 1900.”
What was that average value…and what should be added to that number to obtain the current value? NOAA says that the 20th century average is 13.9°C. 57°F.
Urs Neu says
About the different behavior of MSU vs. Surface: MSU data usually show a much stronger deviation during El Niño events (especially for strong ones) than surface temperature. A possible reason might be that the heat over the tropical Pacific is spread over a larger area in higher layers (e.g. by the zonal circulation over the tropics and the Hadley cell) than at the surface (just guessing …).
And a second observation concerning El Niño that struck me was the unusual difference between the Nino3.4 index and the MEI index during the recent Niño event: MEI index was only about half of Nino3.4 and started later, while during earlier strong Niños the two indices were very similar. Since the MEI index involves a much larger region and other variables than Nino3.4 this might point out that the larger-scale atmosphere (and ocean) over the Pacific was in a rather unusual state during 2023/2024.
However, this doesn’t give a clearer picture of “what has been (or still) is unusual and why” either … maybe just another piece of the puzzle.
Tomáš Kalisz says
Dear Dr. Schmidt,
As a layman, I had to Google what does the acronym MSU / AMSU actually mean.
Perhaps you could, for the sake of clarity, any time you use such terms that may be unfamiliar for a broader public, add (analogously as did ChatGPT in the comment of 11 Jan 2025 at 7:47 PM above) also a “full text” reading of the acronym.
Or, alternatively, an explanatory link, e.g.
https://www.remss.com/missions/amsu/
Thank you in advance and best regards
Tomáš
Radge Havers says
Yes, these do seem to be missing from the RealClimate acronym index:
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/acronym-index/
While we’re at it, here’s the RealClimate index of responses to contrarian arguments:
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2004/12/index/#Responses
Both of those links can be found at the bottom of this and other RealClimate pages.
The Start Here page link can be found at the top of RealClimate pages:
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2007/05/start-here/
Robert Cutler says
In 1875 an Icelandic volcano named Askja had a wet eruption. What followed was a large temperature spike which, so far, is almost identical to the one following the HT volcano. The similarities cannot be ignored. I can’t find any evidence that this connection has ever been discussed in this forum.
https://localartist.org/media/HTvAkjsa.png
I plan on monitoring any discussion on this, but don’t plan on participating further on this topic. Water vapor injected at low, or high latitudes into the stratosphere is not really an area I’m qualified to discuss. However, I would not be surprised if we return to 2016 temperatures by early 2026 and stay there, or even cool slightly for the next decade.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
The 1877/1878 spike was considered to be due to a massive El Nino, and that also appeared as a spike in the AMO time-series ENSO has a characteristic signature, which is a differential reading in the SOI. ENSO is well known to be insensitive to volcanic activities. Perhaps it’s different here
Susan Anderson says
There was discussion about the here in one of the main articles a few months back, and there were updates about the revised data over time. I did find this for you: https://eos.org/research-spotlights/atmospheric-effects-of-hunga-tonga-eruption-lingered-for-years
Although the eruption did affect Earth’s radiative balance briefly, that change was very small: a global decrease in radiative flux of less than 0.25 watt per square meter over the 2-year period before it returned to preeruption levels. (Globally, Earth’s surface, oceans, and atmosphere absorb an average of about 240 watts of solar power per square meter over the course of a year.) This brief change means that Hunga’s eruption may have caused slight cooling in the Southern Hemisphere, but the researchers say it would be challenging to glean that same information from meteorological observations alone. (Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, https://doi.org/10.1029/2024JD041296, 2024)
Your suggestion of cooling for a decade is nonsense.
However, the cooling effect of a degraded AMOC may have some unexpected effects in northern Europe.
Robert Cutler says
Paul, I’m aware of the unusual El Nino. I think the question is what happens when water vapor is injected into the stratosphere, especially near polar regions. Would reduced upwelling radiation affect El Nino? Here’s a plot with the ENSO for comparison.
https://localartist.org/media/HTvAkjsaENSO.png
Susan, sorry if I implied that a decade of cooling was due to a wet volcano. I have other reasons to make that prediction. Let’s see if the current spike is a spike and not a step. I can always be proven wrong, but unfortunately, never right — even if my predictions (not projections) are correct.
Kevin McKinney says
Er, except it clearly does, if you are talking about the second one shown–the one with the 1981-2010 offset. And if the helpful dotted 1.5C line isn’t enough, then you have the accompanying text which says, “The value for 2024 in this graph is then 1.54±0.07ºC.”
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
In hindsight, it appears that Edgar saved countless lives:
https://localnewspasadena.com/2025/how-two-words-from-a-24-year-old-pasadena-climate-specialist-saved-hundreds-of-lives/
Thanks E McG
jgnfld says
MY = ChatGPT given the organization and sentence structure.
Dave_Geologist says
Robert: rain.
I’d be so surprised if your fantasy transpires that I wouldn’t just eat my hat, I’d eat my coat and shoes as well.