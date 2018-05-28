If you doubt that the AMOC has weakened, read this

A few weeks ago, we’ve argued in a paper in Nature that the Atlantic overturning circulation (sometimes popularly dubbed the Gulf Stream System) has weakened significantly since the late 19th Century, with most of the decline happening since the mid-20th Century. We have since received much praise for our study from colleagues around the world (thanks for that). But there were also some questions and criticisms in the media, so I’d like to present a forum here for discussing these questions and hope that others (particularly those with a different view) will weigh in in the comments section below.
Exhibit #1, and the prime observational finding, is a long-term cooling trend in the subpolar Atlantic – the only region in the world which has cooled while the rest of the planet has warmed. This ‘cold blob’ or ‘warming hole’ has been shown in IPCC reports since the 3rd assessment of 2001; it is shown in Fig. 1 in a version from the last (5th) IPCC report. In fact it is Figure 1 of the Summary for Policy Makers there – you can’t get more prominent than that.
Fig. 1 Observed temperature trends since the beginning of the 20th Century (Figure SPM1 of the last IPCC report).
I think there is a consensus that this is a real phenomenon and can’t be explained away as a data problem. According to NOAA, 2015 was the coldest year in this region since record-keeping began in 1880, while it was the hottest year globally. The key question thus is: what explains this cold blob?
In 2010, my colleagues Dima and Lohmann from Bremen were the first (as far as I know – let me know if you find an earlier source) to suggest, using sea surface temperature (SST) pattern analyses, that the cold blob is a tell-tale sign of a weakening AMOC. They wrote that
“the decreasing trend over the last seven decades is associated to the weakening of the conveyor, possibly in response to increased CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere”
(with ‘conveyor’ they refer to the AMOC). One of several arguments for this was the strong anti-correlation pattern between north and south Atlantic which they found using canonical correlation analysis and which is the well-known see-saw effect of AMOC changes.
I have since become convinced that Dima and Lohman were right. Let me list my main arguments upfront before discussing them further.
- The cold blob is a prediction come true. Climate models have long predicted that such a warming hole would appear in the subpolar Atlantic in response to global warming, due to an AMOC slowdown. This is seen e.g. in the IPCC model projections.
- There is no other convincing explanation for the cold blob. There is strong evidence that it is neither driven by internal atmospheric variability (such as the North Atlantic Oscillation, NAO) nor by aerosol forcing.
- A range of different data sets and analyses suggest a long-term AMOC slowdown.
- Claims that the slowdown is contradicted by current measurements generally turn out to be false. Such claims have presented apples-to-oranges comparisons. To the contrary, what we know from other sources about the AMOC evolution is largely consistent with the AMOC reconstruction we presented in Nature.
Let us look at these four points in turn.
A climate prediction come true
The following graph shows climate projections graph from the last IPCC report.
Fig. 2 Global warming from the late 20th Century to the late 21st Century (average over 32 models, RCP2.6 scenario) – Figure SPM8a of the IPCC AR5.
The IPCC writes that “hatching indicates regions where the multi-model mean is small compared to natural internal variability (i.e., less than one standard deviation of natural internal variability in 20-year means.)” The subpolar North Atlantic stands out as the only region lacking significant predicted warming even by the late 21st Century. The 4th IPCC report included a similar graph (Fig. TS28).
In our paper we have analysed the ‘historic’ runs of the CMIP5 climate models (i.e. those from preindustrial condition to the present) and found that the observed ‘cold blob’ in this region is consistent with what the models predicted, with the amount of cooling in the models depending mainly on how much the AMOC declines (see below). In the mean of the 13 models we examined (Fig. 5 of our paper), the downward trend of the AMOC index is -0.33 °C per century, in the observations we found -0.44 °C per century. (Our AMOC index simply consists of the difference between the surface temperatures of the subpolar Atlantic and the global ocean). The models on average thus predicted three quarters of the decline that the observational data indicate. (In fact most models cluster around the observed decline, but three models with almost zero AMOC decline cause the underestimation in the mean.)
Is there an alternative explanation?
If the ocean temperature in any region changes, this can only be due to a change in heat supply or loss. That can either be a change in heat flow via ocean currents or through the sea surface. Thus the subpolar Atlantic can either have cooled because the ocean currents are bringing less heat into this region, or alternatively because more heat is being lost to the atmosphere. So how do we know which of these two it is?
First, we can analyze the heat flux from ocean to atmosphere, which can be calculated with standard formula from the sea surface temperature and weather data. Halldór Björnsson of the Icelandic weather service has done this and presented the results at the Arctic Circle conference 2016 (they are not published yet). He showed that the short-term temperature fluctuations from year to year correlate with the heat exchange through the sea surface, but that this does not explain the longer-term development of the ‘cold blob’ over decades. His conclusion slide stated:
Surface heat fluxes did not cause the long term changes and are only implicated in the SST variations in the last two decades. Long term variations are likely to be oceanic transport but not due to local atmospheric forcing.
That’s exactly what one expects. Weather dominates the short-term fluctuations, but the ocean currents dominate the long-term development because of the longer response time scale and “memory” of the ocean.
Nevertheless some have suggested that the main mode of atmospheric variability in the north Atlantic, the North Atlantic Oscillation or NAO, might have caused the “cold blob”. In our paper we present a standard lagged correlation analysis of the NAO with the “cold blob” temperature (in form of our AMOC index). The result: there is indeed a significant correlation of the NAO with subpolar Atlantic surface temperatures. But on the longer time scales of interest to us (for 20-year smoothed data), changes in the sea surface temperature lead the NAO changes by three years. We conclude that changes in sea surface temperatures cause the changes in NAO and not vice versa. (And we’re certainly not the first to come to this conclusion.)
And a third point: in summer, the effect of heat flow through the sea surface should dominate, in winter the effect of ocean currents. That is because the well-mixed surface layer of the ocean is thin, so only the uppermost part of the ocean heat transport gets to affect the surface temperature. But the thin surface layer still feels the full brunt of atmospheric changes, and even stronger than in winter, because the thermal inertia of the thin summer surface layer is small. In our paper we analysed the seasonal cycle of the temperature changes in the subpolar Atlantic. The cooling in the “cold blob” is most pronounced in winter – both in the climate model (where we know it’s due to an AMOC slowdown) and in the observations. That yet again suggests the ‘cold blob’ is driven from the ocean and not the atmosphere.
There is another well-known mode of Atlantic temperature variability known as AMO, which correlates strongly with our AMOC index. Its established standard explanation in the scientific literature is… variations in the AMOC. (The NAO and AMO connections are discussed in more detail in the Extended Data section of our paper.)
There may be the possibility that some ocean heat transport change other than an AMOC change could be responsible for the ‘cold blob’ in the subpolar Atlantic, and I wouldn’t argue that we understand the ocean current changes in detail. But if you take a ‘big picture’ view, it is a fact that the AMOC is the dominant mechanism of heat transport into the high-latitude Atlantic, and the region that has cooled is exactly the region that cools in climate models when you slow down the AMOC. We have analysed the ensemble of CMIP5 “historic” model simulations for the past climate change from 1870 to 2016. For each of these model runs, we computed the AMOC slowdown over this time as diagnosed by our AMOC index (i.e. based on subpolar ocean surface temperatures) as well as the actual AMOC slowdown (which we know in the models, unlike in the real world.) The two correlate with a correlation coefficient R=0.95. Thus across the different models, differences in the amount of AMOC slowdown nearly completely explain the differences in subpolar Atlantic temperatures. If you doubt that what the temperatures in the Atlantic are telling us is a story of a slowing AMOC, you doubt not only that the high-resolution CM2.6 climate model is correct, but also the entire CMIP5 model ensemble.
A range of different data sets and analyses suggest a long-term AMOC slowdown
A number of different SST data sets and analyses support the idea of the AMOC slowdown. That is not just the existence of the subpolar cooling trend in the instrumental SST data. It is the cross-correlation with the South Atlantic performed by Dima and Lohmann. It is the fact that land-based proxy data for surface temperature suggest the cold blob is unprecedented for over a millennium. It is the exceptional SST warming off the North American coast, an expected dynamical effect of an AMOC slowdown, and strong warming off the west coast of southern Africa (see Fig. 1 in my previous post).
In addition we have the conclusion by Kanzow et al. from hydrographic sections that the AMOC has weakened by ~ 10% since the 1950s (see below). And the Nitrogen-15 data of Sherwood et al. indicating a water mass change that matches what is predicted by the CM2.6 model for an AMOC slowdown. And the subsurface Atlantic temperature proxy data published recently by Thornalley et al. Plus there is work suggesting a weakening open-ocean convection. And finally, our time evolution of the AMOC that we proposed based on our AMOC index, i.e. based on the temperatures in the cold blob region, for the past decades matches evidence from ocean reanalysis and the RAPID project. Some of these other data are shown together with our AMOC index below (for more discussion of this, see my previous post).
Fig. 3 Time evolution of the Atlantic overturning circulation reconstructed from different data types since 1700. The scales on the left and right indicate the units of the different data types. The lighter blue curve was shifted to the right by 12 years since Thornalley found the best correlation with temperature with this lag. Our index is the dark blue line starting in 1870. Graph: Levke Caesar.
Do measurements contradict our reconstruction?
Measuring the AMOC at a particular latitude in principle requires measuring a cross-section across the entire Atlantic, from surface to bottom. There are only two data sets that aspire to measure AMOC changes in this way. First, the RAPID project which has deployed 226 moored measuring instruments at 26.5 ° North for that purpose since 2004. It shows a downward trend since then, which closely matches what we find with our temperature-based AMOC index. Second is the work by Kanzow et al. (2010) using results of five research expeditions across the Atlantic between 1957 and 2004, correcting an earlier paper by Bryden et al. for seasonal effects and finding a roughly 10% decline over this period (in terms of the linear trend of these five data points).
Some other measurements cover parts of the overturning circulation, and generally for short periods only. For 1994-2013, Rossby et al. (2013) – at the Oleander line between 32° and 40° North – found a decrease in the upper 2000m transport of the Gulf Stream by 0.8 Sverdrup (a Sverdrup is a flow of a million cubic meters per second). It is important to realize that the AMOC is not the same as the Gulf Stream. The latter, as measured by Rossby, has a volume flow of ~90 Sverdrup, while the AMOC has a volume flow of only 15-20 Sverdrup. While the upper northward branch of the AMOC does flow via the Gulf Stream, it thus only contributes about one fifth to the Gulf Stream flow. Any change in Gulf Stream strength could thus be due to a change in the other 80% of Gulf Stream flow, which are wind-driven. The AMOC does however provide the major northward heat transport which affects the northern Atlantic climate, because its return flow is cold and deep. Most of the Gulf Stream flow, in contrast, returns toward the south near the sea surface at a similar temperature as it flowed north, thus leaving little heat behind in the north.
Likewise for 1994-2013, Roessler et al. (2015) found an increase of 1.6 Sv in the transport of the North Atlantic Current between 47° and 53° North. This is a current with a mean transport of ~27 Sverdrup, 60% of which is subtropical waters (i.e., stemming from the south via the Gulf Stream). For this period, our reconstruction yields an AMOC increase by 1.3 Sv.
For 1994-2009, using sea-level data, Willis et al. (2010) reconstructed an increase in the upper AMOC limb at 41°N by 2.8 Sv. For this period, our reconstruction yields an AMOC increase by 2.1 Sv.
Finally, the MOVE project measures the deep southward flow at 15° North. This is a flow of ~20 Sverdrup which can be considered the sum of the north Atlantic overturning circulation plus a small component of returning Antarctic Bottom Water (see Fig. 1 in Send et al. 2011). The following graph shows all these measurements together with our own AMOC index (Caesar et al 2018).
Fig 4. Our AMOC index in black, compared to five different measurement series related more or less strongly to the AMOC. The dashed and dotted linear trends of our index can be directly compared to the linear trends over corresponding data intervals. The solid black line shows our standard smoothed index as shown in our paper and in Fig. 3. Graph by Levke Caesar.
First of all, it is clear that these data contain a lot of year-to-year variability – which doesn’t correlate between the different measurements and for our purposes is just ‘noise’ and not a climate signal. That is why for our index we generally only consider the long-term (multidecadal) changes in SST to reflect changes in the AMOC. Thus, we need to look at the trend lines in Fig. 4.
Given that even these trends cover short periods of noisy data sets and thus are sensitive to the exact start and end years, and that lags between the various parts of the system may be expected, all these trends are surprisingly consistent! At least I don’t see any significant differences or inconsistencies between these various trends. Generally, the earlier trends in the left part of the graph are upward and the later trends going up to the present are downward. That is fully consistent with our reconstruction showing a low around 1990, an AMOC increase up the early 2000s and then a decline up to the present (compare Fig. 3).
Claims that any of these measurements are at odds with our index or even disprove the long-term AMOC decline are thus baseless (and thus rightly fit into Breitbart News where they were raised by the notorious James Delingpole).
One interesting question for further research is how the AMOC in the Atlantic is linked to the exchange with the Nordic Seas across a line between Greenland, Iceland and Scotland. In our 2015 paper we showed a model result suggesting an anti-correlation of these overflows with the AMOC, and our new paper suggests a similar thing: a warm anomaly off Norway coinciding with the cold anomaly in the subpolar Atlantic, both in the high-resolution CM2.6 model and the observations.
So, while there is obviously the need to understand the ocean circulation changes in the North Atlantic in more detail, I personally have no more doubts that the conspicuous ‘cold blob’ in the subpolar Atlantic is indeed due to a long-term decline of the northward heat transport by the AMOC. If you still have doubts, we’d love to hear your arguments!
What explains the cold blob is very simple:
1) Historical global deforestation increases daily thermal amplitude of large land surface.
2) The increase in daily thermal amplitude rises the intensity of atmospheric circulation.
3) As a result, more heat arrives to the North Pole within the polar cell.
4) As a consequence, the arctic ice is melting, thus the water gets colder within that region…
Thus, we can perceive a cold blob near the arctic zone.
[Response: Try getting that theory into the peer-reviewed literature… Stefan]
Good stuff! But I would like your explanation for how you know that the cold blob is not caused by additional melting from the Greenland ice sheet, please.
[Response: You mean by cold meltwater from Greenland flowing in? You can work that out from a simple heat budget calculation. The amount is far too small to matter for the large-scale sea surface temperature, but enough to matter for sea surface salinity. -Stefan]
Does this mean the AMOC is now running amok? Sorry, couldn’t resist!
An excellent review thank you. In bite sized chucks I could parse reasonably enough to feel that I got the essence of the subject matter. You explained quite well how multiple lines of evidence support and confirm each other plus how various model simulations match the observation data over time scales. This all adds greater overall meaning of the individual chunks. (is chunks a reasonable alternative to whatever the proper scientific term should have been? -joking only) Plus good relevant refs with links.
I would make only one suggestion about references – please delete the following sentence:
“Claims that any of these measurements are at odds with our index or even disprove the long-term AMOC decline are thus baseless (and thus rightly fit into Breitbart News where they were raised by the notorious James Delingpole).”
Why? Because it adds nothing of value to the article, is irrelevant to the subject matter under discussion, is an unnecessary distraction to readers and is a departure from what was otherwise solid and on point. You do not (and should not) care nor give a moment of your attention to what anything people like a Delingpole or news media site publish about your quality work. Fruit flies do not get a say in your work so neither do they. Seriously edit it out. Toss it in the bin where it belongs. Seemingly a minor adjustment it will instead have a profound unexpected effect making your article even better and more compelling than it already is.
Loved this line of thinking being expressed so succinctly:
“I have since become convinced that Dima and Lohman were right.” 11 very powerful words.
This one too:
“There is no other convincing explanation for the cold blob.”
And particularly your concluding statement made with authority and conviction:
“I personally have no more doubts that the conspicuous ‘cold blob’ in the subpolar Atlantic is indeed due to a long-term decline of the northward heat transport by the AMOC.
Excellent.
Which brings me to the two questions your article’s conclusions naturally raises in my mind which I’d love to hear your own answers to.
1) So what? Knowing this, what is the most important meaning you now take away from this work?
2) Knowing that “the ‘cold blob’ in the subpolar Atlantic is indeed due to a long-term decline of the northward heat transport by the AMOC then what is the most important meaning/s I and the general public should understand about this convincing evidence?
(no need to rush an answer – you’re busy enough as it is – may be the basis of the next article when time permits? Your call. )
Thank you again Stefan. A great read – very thought provoking. I believe you 100%! :-)
[Response: Good question that I often ask myself – should we call out systematic misinformers like Breitbart, or just ignore them? What do other readers think? -Stefan]
Very interesting post.
How do changes in the AMOC affect the amount of heat delivered to the Greenland Ice Sheet? Could changes in the AMOC result in lower (higher) heat transport and slowing (increasing) of melting of the great ice sheet and/or the melting of sea ice in the Arctic? I recall seeing claims that reduction in surface flow has little affect on deeper heat flow.
Can you link an article or two that describe the affect of changes in the AMOC to the cryosphere in the Arctic?
You mention that the warning of the North Atlantic is expected from the AMOC decline. Does the extent and degree of change correlate as well? Following Earth Nullschool, there was a rather sudden jump of the SSTA in May in a very large, already hot area of the North Atlantic from about 2C to 4C. It has since backed off a bit to about 3.3C, but is still quite striking. Climate Reanalyzer shows similar, though the detail is less. It also shows areas of SSTA anomalies in the 4C range.
JRClark asks for meaning/takeaway.
Well. If the AMOC declines by 10%, wouldn’t one expect a similar reduction in the ocean’s CO2 uptake? (And deep ocean oxygen and surface water nutrients (ignoring lag and agricultural runoff and the resulting dead zones)
[Response: You’d expect some decline, but not by as much as the AMOC declines because the Southern Ocean takes up a lot of CO2 as well. -Stefan]
Excellent article, thank you.
Does the North Atlantic cold spot have anything to do with the recent brutal winters in eastern North America? I ask because there are certain very important people who do not understand the difference between the climate and the weather. It might help (or might not) if there were a partial explanation for the weather.
[Response: Don’t think so. Much more likely these are due to the polar vortex becoming unstable in response to the strong Arctic warming, as our PhD student Marlene Kretschmer found out. See e.g. the WaPo article on her work. -Stefan]
Stefan, have you read Kim Stanley Robinson’s climate fiction, which includes the notion of restarting the AMOC by hauling vast quantities of salt — shiploads — to dump into that cold spot?
http://kimstanleyrobinson.info/content/science-capital-trilogy
[Response: Haven’t read it but a couple of decades ago I did the math on how many salt shiploads you’d need each year. Forgot the exact number but it is not feasible. -Stefan]
Everything is cycling. The same part of the US that saw cool weather this winter is now sizzling: http://texasstormwatch.com/2018/05/united-states-sizzling-this-month.html . I guarantee at some point later this year, it will flip.
Another complementary mechanism to @1,
1) Historical global deforestation increases H2O concentration within the atmosphere and decreases land water retention.
2) As a result, sea volume rises.
3) Consequently, sea temperature rises and more heat arrives to the north pole via oceanic currents.
4) Consequently, the arctic ice is melting and the water gets colder within that particular region through ocean circulation.
Thus, we can perceive a cold blob near the arctic zone.
Fred Magyar:
Actually, the problem seems to be that AMOC has lost some of its amokitude 8^}.
I don’t know why this website indulges delusional cranks quite so liberally. One or two posts is ok in the name of freedom of speech, but this ab guy is now spamming your website.
[Response: Try getting that theory into the peer-reviewed literature… Stefan]
Yes, the theory could use a little refining. Maybe start with the fact that the North Pole and the cold blob are about 4,000 km apart?
4 JRClark (I wish there was an edit option, I really stuffed up my questions)
What was trying to ask is now that this aspect of the climate system is nailed down with confidence what could be the most critical implications and logical consequences of that?
Would this knowledge impact the conclusions of previous papers and their level of confidence/doubts too? I’m imagining the logic of dominoes all lined up and when the first one falls so do the rest. In this way what are the most likely consequences and implications of this firm knowledge about the AMOC? What meaning does Stefan take away from this point.
Also how does he feel about this issue and his work now? Must feel really good I suspect. thanks
“ab” — seriously, there are people who might find your ideas publishable.
One journal that comes to mind is http://www.multi-science.co.uk/ee.htm
Just wondering what data exists that excludes a natural cycle? Is it now conclusive that this is the first time a cold blob has appeared in this area?
Preemptive: I’m just asking . . . don’t pound me for doing so. Yeah, I’m talking to you, Ray.
[Response: Well, in our 2015 Nature Climate Change paper we used proxy data to show the recent cold blob is unprecedented in 1100 years. And, of course, as I explain above it is a predicted result of a CO2 increase, across many models. Sure, for every climate prediction that comes true you can ask: can you rule out a natural cycle? Or can you rule out an act of god? Not with science I’m afraid. A more scientific question would be: is there any evidence for a natural cycle? -Stefan]
7 Al Bundy, I don’t know. It doesn’t matter what my ‘take-away meaning’ is what of value is what Stefan believes his is and what mine should be (if I an other knew everything as well as he does).
There is no value in putting words in his mouth or guessing. I believe it is best to learn directly from climate scientists like Stefan and not toothless tigers roaming the internet forests.
I am only interested in the down stream implications and the broader meanings to climate change of Stefan’s accomplishment here after years of him and his partners not really being sure due to ‘doubts’.
I am not interested in anyone elses opinions of it. Nor anyone elses answers to my questions here. If that changes I’ll ask you.
[Response: Implications would be a topic for another blog article. I’ve touched on this briefly in an earlier blog post here. -Stefan]
I’m confused, Stefan, regarding the role of CO2 in this process. You say “the Atlantic overturning circulation . . . has weakened significantly since the late 19th Century, with most of the decline happening since the mid-20th Century.”
However, as I understand it, CO2 emissions via fossil fuels were not sufficient to make much of a difference in warming the atmosphere (and thus the ocean) until roughly 1950. (See for example the following, from Weart’s “The Discovery of Global Warming: “The scientists who brushed aside Callendar’s claims were reasoning well enough. (Subsequent work has shown that the temperature rise up to 1940 was, as his critics thought, mainly caused by some kind of natural cyclical effect, not by the still relatively low CO2 emissions.” (https://history.aip.org/climate/co2.htm)
Also, according to most records, there was little to no land-ocean warming between ca. 1940 and ca. 1979. So if CO2 could not have had more than a minor influence on land and ocean temperatures until the 1980s and 90s, it seems difficult to associate the rise of CO2 emissions with a process that began during “the late 19th Century, with most of the decline happening since the mid-20th Century.” Was there some other aspect of CO2 that produced the effect you’ve been studying? And if not, then I’d appreciate some explanation as to how CO2 could have had a major influence on the development of the AMOC hole you have identified.
[Response: Actually, if you look at our AMOC time series (Fig. 6 of our paper) you see no significant change until about 1970. -Stefan]
Victor:
Can’t get much closer to the middle of the century than that.
Hr.Rahmstorf
I red quite recently at Bjerknessenteret UiB.no that they have found New Things in “Vestisen” the western ices, that gets smaller and withdraws back to Grønland. Thus, the sea there is not so cowered with ice in recent years Winters, and cools off and sinks better they say.
This may add to or Challenge other theories of North Atlantic circulation they also say.
Quite important, Winter measurements of sea water temperatures in or near to those western ices has only been possible in quite recent years, they say.
My comment to this is that Bjerknessenteret in Bergen seldom disappoints us, and thus are Worth following. Further that they are traditional experts on the North Atlantic and sub Arctic situation .
I have also given a comment to Your argument, “Rahmstorfs Blaupunkt” at Uppsalainitiativet.se , where that so called gulf stream and its weakening in recent years is discussed.
Actually, I think I made them aware of Rahmstorfs recent discussion at Real Climate, so they took it up for themselves.
Uppsala is reliable.
My contribution is to remind people that the Beering street is very narrow and shallow, together with the very fameous Moskenesstrømmen Malstrømmen… gives that all that mighty water (=the sea serpent) has to Return somehow. And it Returns through Framstredet west of Svalbard and Danskestredet west of Island, and has to cross under the Gulf stream, because there is no proper way out in the Beering street.
There surely and definitely is a mighty current going from the polar basin and Down the east coast of Grønland. As there also is a mighty current up the Norwegian coast and into the Barets sea.
What matters for me, and further for a lot of People I think, is whether or not Rahmstorfs Blaupunkt will change this and not just “the Gulf Stream”. To my wiew, The Barens sea , the Svalbard waters and the very polar basin seems to warm up solidly and steadily in recent decades, despite of Rahmstofs Blaupunkt.
Then I tell them what Potzdam is fameous for.
Bjerknessenteret has found and demonstrated earlier a quite proper “Gyre” in the North Atlantic Norwegian sea, east of Jan Mayen, by traditional empirical means.
Like in the Sargasso sea, a “gyre” is found and seen traditionally by where rubbish is floating round and round for a long time.
[Response: Sure, I have good contacts with the Bjerknes Center and have visited there a couple of times, and I know the result you mean. It is not directly related to our paper, though, since it concerns the Greenland-Norwegian Sea rather than the subpolar Atlantic. -Stefan]
Thank you for a good summary Stefan.
An alternative explanation that has been proposed for the emergence of the cold blob is that stronger wintertime wind forcing has lead to reduced stratification of the upper ocean, and mixed upp cooler water from below. In principle this can be done without changing the heat content of the water column. Marieke de Jong and Laura de Steur wrote a paper about this in 2016 (https://doi.org/10.1002/2016GL069596) and de Jong has a discussion on a blog (https://fmkdejong.wordpress.com/loco/).
Of course, as soon a you reorganize the water column, heat fluxes are liable to change, and the evidence for changes in the AMOC are compelling, so the real change may be a mixture of several inter-linked processes. As often in science the problem is not that we don’t have a clue, but that we have several and need data to constrain them.
On the topic of data, I noticed that ESSD has a recent submission introducing a data set for this region.
https://www.earth-syst-sci-data-discuss.net/essd-2018-22/essd-2018-22.pdf
[Response: Hi Halldor, I know the paper – that is short-term though while we are talking about a long-term trend. Of course you can cause cooling for a couple of years by mixing up colder water from below. But in the long run – and especially for the winter season when we’re talking about deeply mixed water anyway – I’m sure this can’t explain the trend. -Stefan]