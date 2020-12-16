An ever more perfect dataset?

Do you remember when global warming was small enough for people to care about the details of how climate scientists put together records of global temperature history? Seems like a long time ago…
Nonetheless, it’s worth a quick post to discuss the latest updates in HadCRUT (the data product put together by the UK’s Hadley Centre and the Climatic Research Unit at the University of East Anglia). They have recently released HadCRUT5 (Morice et al., 2020), which marks a big increase in the amount of source data used (similarly now to the upgrades from GHCN3 to GHCN4 used by NASA GISS and NOAA NCEI, and comparable to the data sources used by Berkeley Earth). Additionally, they have improved their analysis of the sea surface temperature anomalies (a perennial issue) which leads to an increase in the recent trends. Finally, they have started to produce an infilled data set which uses an extrapolation to fill in data-poor areas (like the Arctic – first analysed by us in 2008…) that were left blank in HadCRUT4 (so similar to GISTEMP, Berkeley Earth and the work by Cowtan and Way). Because the Arctic is warming faster than the global mean, the new procedure corrects a bias that existing in the previous global means (by about 0.16ºC in 2018 using a 1951-1980 baseline). Combined, the new changes give a result that is much closer to the other products:
Differences persist around 1940, or in earlier decades, mostly due to the treatment of ocean temperatures in HadSST4 vs. ERSST5.
In conclusion, this update further solidifies the robustness of the surface temperature record, though there are still questions to be addressed, and there remain mountains of old paper records to be digitized.
The implications of these updates for anything important (such as the climate sensitivity or the carbon budget) will however be minor because all sensible analyses would have been using a range of surface temperature products already.
With 2020 drawing to a close, the next annual update and intense comparison of all these records, including the various satellite-derived global products (UAH, RSS, AIRS) will occur in January. Hopefully, HadCRUT5 will be extended beyond 2018 by then.
In writing this post, I noticed that we had written up a detailed post on the last HadCRUT update (in 2012). Oddly enough the issues raised were more or less the same, and the most important conclusion remains true today:
First and foremost is the realisation that data synthesis is a continuous process. Single measurements are generally a one-time deal. Something is measured, and the measurement is recorded. However, comparing multiple measurements requires more work – were the measuring devices calibrated to the same standard? Were there biases in the devices? Did the result get recorded correctly? Over what time and space scales were the measurements representative? These questions are continually being revisited – as new data come in, as old data is digitized, as new issues are explored, and as old issues are reconsidered. Thus for any data synthesis – whether it is for the global mean temperature anomaly, ocean heat content or a paleo-reconstruction – revisions over time are both inevitable and necessary.
Please, sir, can we have more scans and uploads of ancient White House climate policy documents and hot type & dead tree policy quarterlies ?
You might start with Ye olde Foreign Affairs and The National Interest
And then there is HadCRUT5 with Morice et al (2020) ‘An updated assessment of near-surface temperature change from 1850: the HadCRUT5 dataset’ explaining the whats & wherefores. Mind, until I learn how to unravel the content of NetCDF format files (or they change the format), the HadCRUT5 data will remain beyond my reach.
A long overdue update. It is good to see the results of all of the improvements.
It’ll be interesting to see how this impacts discussion of recent global warming acceleration during the post-1979 time-period covered by ERA5 and other analyses. The basic idea is that, contrary to contrarian nonsense about a statistically significant post-1998 “pause” in global warming, warming instead accelerated.
– ERA5, GISTEMP, and NOAA showed statistically significant acceleration.
– JRA-55, HadCRUT4, Cowtan+Way, and Berkeley Earth didn’t.
https://twitter.com/AtomsksSanakan/status/1239307511783665667
Tamino (Grant Foster) has done a lot of work showing this:
https://tamino.wordpress.com/2020/01/22/is-the-apparent-recent-acceleration-in-temperature-significant/
https://tamino.wordpress.com/2019/11/08/global-temperature-update-6/
https://tamino.wordpress.com/2020/01/05/trend-pat-michaels-and-ryan-maue-ride-the-crazy-train/
The lack of acceleration in HadCRUT4, Cowtan+Way, and Berkeley Earth seemed largely due to their use of the older HadSST3 analysis that under-estimated recent sea surface warming. It’s nice to see this addressed with HadCRUT5; hopefully the same happens (or has already happened) with Cowtan+Way and Berkeley Earth. One might then see acceleration in those analyses, though Berkeley Earth may still have residual issues regarding under-estimating polar warming:
https://rmets.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/joc.4808
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/319406961_Continuously_Amplified_Warming_in_the_Alaskan_Arctic_Implications_for_Estimating_Global_Warming_Hiatus
JRA-55 has similar issues with its SST analysis. It uses COBE-SST1, which under-estimates recent sea surface warming:
http://archive.is/R00A1
JRA-55’s update will move on from COBE-SST1:
https://web.archive.org/web/20200326055002/https://climate.copernicus.eu/sites/default/files/repository/Events/ICR5/Talks/ICR5_R.05_Kobayashi_13pm.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20200326055015/http://ds.data.jma.go.jp/tcc/tcc/library/library2017/lectures/4_Introduction_to_Reanalysis.pdf
Anyway, folks can fiddle with the surface analyses over at:
https://psl.noaa.gov/cgi-bin/data/testdap/timeseries.pl
Hr. Schmidt
What interests me again is that fameous bump in the curve around 1940, that seems to start 1910 and end 1975, period 65 years. Which is not Saturnus. But it has been helping a lot of surrealism all the time that I have followed the climate dispute.
As a specialist on music acoustics feedback and oscillation however, I must take that quite more serious, and it is quite common in nature, the meandering of rivers, tigers, zebras and mackrels. Even some wild and domestic cats are obviously a bit striped.
So that some people state proof of a whole tiger from just a glimpse of a ruffled cat. Or they sell a tiny striped perch for a long mackerel.
To study this, I did take pictures for a while of all kinds of possible “mackerel- clouds” Altostratus undulatus, Kelvin- Helmholz oscillation, due to certain conditions and instabilities of “unlinear” kind in viscous systems.
It takes microchosmic forces, van der Waals- forces in addition to and different from “classical physics”, and thus very important to organology. And because the limits or boarders of noise /coherence decides on important effects like rumble or “wolf” in the tones or when a tone breaks and blows over. There you have molecular and dis- continous material, often called “unlinear” effects.
This is also an el- dorado of alarmism, where one must try and suggest possible cathastrophies and avalanche- effects. Or the quite opposite, Chosmos arises and assembles from chaos.
That together is easily shown experimentally on the oscilloscope.
The common contrarian belief is a smooth, classic mechanical cycle and nothing but a cycle, due to Saturnus. But I get it from material properties in several systems, where I find anything but a classical cycle.
I see clearly that the smaller and shorter details in the curve are chaotic, like “random noise”. But I lack the 11 year sunspot swells in your recent presentation, which are very important in order to be able to judge the order of magnitude, for solar variations possible effects on weather and climate, and even whether the long time curves are autentic. Then the Sun should also set its tiny marks.
Bumps and scratches in the waterline of the Oslo-Kiel- ferry, that even could be dated by the successive layers of paint… did follow the 11year +- sunspot- curve for years, because of varying ice in the fjords and the belts. And this could be given a possible natural explaination, if we also assume that the solar wind and fluctuating UV has its effect on the stratosphere and jet- stream in the north atlantic monsune where I live. (=Max draught in Mars, Max rain in August.)
But maybe the curve is normalized better now, to the whole world and not just England, EU, and the North atlantic.
And that this explains your vanishing of obvious solar cycle-swells from earlier curves.
MA Roger@2 My office created netCDF. Can we help?
@MA Rodger: we have text format files (i.e. not netCDF) for hemispheric and global mean timeseries on the CRU website. https://crudata.uea.ac.uk/cru/data/temperature/