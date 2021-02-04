Don’t climate bet against the house

Decades ago (it seems) when perhaps it was still possible to have good faith disagreements about the attribution of current climate trends, James Annan wrote a post here summarizing the thinking and practice of Climate Betting. That led to spate of wagers on continued global warming (a summary of his bets through 2005 and attempts to set up others is here).
There were earlier bets, the most well known perhaps was the one for $100 between Hugh Ellsaesser and Jim Hansen in 1989 on whether there would be a new temperature record within three years. There was (1990), and Ellsaesser paid up in January 1991 (Kerr, 1991). But these more recent bets were more extensive.
William Connolley (an early contributor to this site) was also a prolific bettor, and often took on the wilder predictions of sea ice collapse successfully. His tally of wins (mostly through anticipation of linear trends in summer sea ice) was in contrast to some rather fanciful extrapolations. One winning bet (against Joe Romm no less, and joint with James and Brian Schmidt) was related to when we would see essentially “ice free” conditions in the Arctic, with William taking the side of ‘not yet’ (note this has yet to be paid out).
But not all bets were made in good faith. James’ 2005 $10,000 bet with Galina Mashnich and Vladimir Bashkirtsev on whether 2012-2017 would be warmer than 1998-2003 resulted in a clear win for James, but the Russian scientists have not paid up, or even responded to email in the subsequent two years.
With the close of 2020, a number of other climate bets have been resolved – all in favor of the people who bet on more warming. Dana Nuccitelli and Rob Honeycutt had a bet with blogger Pierre Gosselin and his readers that 2011 – 2020 would be warmer than the decade of 2001 – 2010 (and indeed it was). This was a charity bet with multiple people, some of whom (including Gosselin) have paid up, though many have not. Somewhat surprisingly, Gosselin has bet again on the next decade being cooler than the last. There’s a saying somewhere about fools and their money…
Even bets for much lower “steaks” have had trouble getting resolved. Zeke Hausfather has a running bet with Joe Bastardi (ex-Accuweather) on year-to-year warming in the UAH satellite record. By Zeke’s reckoning, Joe owes him the equivalent of five (or maybe four) steak dinners:
Ten years ago I made a bet with @BigJoeBastardi; he thought that the world would cool, while I projected it would warm. We settled on a paid dinner for me each year 0.1C above the prior decade avg (2001-2010) and for him each year 0.1C below, using UAH.— Zeke Hausfather (@hausfath) February 1, 2021
He now owes me 5 dinners pic.twitter.com/8HICoAtLRD
There have of course been many bets offered that were not taken up.
For instance, it was quite revealing that Richard Lindzen was agreeable to betting on global cooling, but only with such extreme odds that actually placed him well inside the mainstream.
In another example, Bastardi was offered a much bigger bet by Bill Nye ($10,000) on whether 2016 would be a top ten year, and whether this last decade would be the warmest on record [Narrator: they were]. But perhaps that was a little rich for his taste.
The contributors at RealClimate offered a bet to Noel Keenlyside and colleagues against their prediction of global cooling. This was not taken up either (and yes, they would have won easily).
Another (rather oddly structured) bet was proposed in 2007 by forecasting ‘guru’ Scott Armstrong to Al Gore (who rightly ignored it). Armstrong used to keep up a commentary on how his imaginary bet was going (though it hasn’t been updated since July 2020). This bet was odd not only because Armstrong made up a forecast trend from IPCC of 0.3ºC/dec (the forecasts in AR4 (2007) were much closer to 0.2ºC)/dec, but because the scoring was cumulative on whether each individual monthly anomaly in the UAH TLT record was closer to no-change or to the “IPCC” trend. This is a noisy metric on short time scales resembling a random walk. Nonetheless, to the surprise (I’m sure) of Prof. Armstrong, the trend in UAH TLT is more than 0.3ºC/dec from 2007-2020, though his preferred metric has yet to flip (it’s close to doing so, and the equivalent skill metric for annual values already has).
So what have we learned?
Originally, the idea of betting was to get a sense of how confident predictive claims were. The more confident one was, the smaller odds one would accept. The hope would be to distinguish rhetorical claims from claims that were sincerely held. However, if people are prepared to make casual (no escrow) bets that they have no intention of paying up on if they lose, the ability to distinguish good and bad faith claims vanishes. It turns out some people’s desire to not be publicly shamed by being a known deadbeat is not as strong as one might have anticipated.
But the bigger lesson is actually how predictable aspects of the climate are. Decade by decade increases in temperature are a very robust prediction from the current rise in GHGs. New records will continue to be set in annual global temperatures. While weather can easily shape a season, the longer term trends (so far at least) appear quasi-linear.
The winners in these bets for the most part relied on relatively straightforward projections of forcings and response, without dramatic non-linearities. Past performance is no guarantee of future gains, but at the global level, this seems like a successful formula for winning any new climate bets.
It’ll be probably be harder to find takers in future.
References
- R.A. KERR, "Global Temperature Hits Record Again", Science, vol. 251, pp. 274-274, 1991. http://dx.doi.org/10.1126/science.251.4991.274
Thanks! I’ve also won the first phase of my 2007 bet with David Evans set at time periods of 10, 15, and 20 years.
https://rabett.blogspot.com/2020/01/ive-won-my-climate-bet-for-1500-what-do.html
Probably a number of other bets out there too.
I posted this yesterday, in response to the WC piece Gavin cites”
“As Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last month that:
“We are headed for a catastrophic temperature rise of 3-5 [degrees Celsius] this century ”
As 8 decades of the 21st century remain, who wants to bet that nobody at the UN steps forward to bet on temperatures rising 3/8 C between now and Jan . 2031, as needed to keep the Sec Gen’s playbook in play ?
04/02/2021, 01:50 Delete
Here is a Swedish bet Per Welander who ran the Swedish blog “moderna myter” and later moved over to “The Climate Scam”/”Stockholmsinitiativet”/”Klimatrealisterna” (The do like changing names) made with me:
http://blog.moderna-myter.se/2007/04/utmaning-sl-vad-om-globala-uppvrmningen.html
The bet was whether the trend as given by GISS would be lower or higher than 0,15 K/decade and it was split into four five year periods with increasing stakes since the first would be mostly noise. Per won the first, I won the second, and the last two are cancelled since Per passed away.
Check out the cover of Time magazine from April 8, 1977:
https://www.senewmexicowx.org/2017/07/agw-climate-change-crowd-mainstream.html
I remember reading about the coming ice age in the “Weekly Reader” in elementary school back in the 60s. :)
As I’m 66, I don’t know how long I would be able to sustain it, but I would be willing to wager that GAT doesn’t rise to .2C in any decade in my lifetime.
[Response: You don’t need to wait! GISTEMP trend from 2001 to 2020 is 0.23ºC/dec. Difference btw 2011-2020 and 2001-2010 is 0.21ºC, difference btw, 1991-2000 and the following decade is 0.24ºC etc. etc. In HadCRUT5 the last 20 year trend is exactly 0.2ºC/dec. I could go on, but you’d do well to the math before you wagered any actual money. – gavin]
Well, that’s what happens when contrarians/denialists take betting advice from Judith Curry, instead of listening to the IPCC.
Judith Curry, in 2012:
“I. IPCC AGW hypothesis: 20th century climate variability/change is explained by external forcing, with natural internal variability providing high frequency ‘noise’. In the latter half of the 20th century, this external forcing has been dominated by anthropogenic gases and aerosols. The implications for temperature change in the 21st century is 0.2C per decade until 2050.
[…]
Is the first decade+ of the 21st century the warmest in the past 100 years (as per Peter Gleick’s argument)? Yes, but the very small positive trend is not consistent with the expectation of 0.2C/decade provided by the IPCC AR4. In terms of anticipating temperature change in the coming decades, the AGW dominated prediction of 0.2C/decade does not seem like a good bet, particularly with the prospect of reduced solar radiation.
Has there been any warming since 1997 (Jonathan Leake’s question)? There has been slight warming during the past 15 years. Is it “cherry picking” to start a trend analysis at 1998? No, not if you are looking for a long period of time where there is little or no warming, in efforts to refute Hypothesis I.”
https://archive.is/3GNNa#selection-401.0-405.308
Fortunately, Curry told us what type of sources to use to assess that projected trend:
“This is why i prefer the reanalyses, such as ERA5. They assimilate the radiances measured by the satellites.”
https://archive.is/78lmm#selection-6637.0-6891.109
So what do those sources show? ~0.2°C/decade of global warming over the post-1997 and post-1998 time-periods who’s start-points Curry cherry-picked to coincide with warm El Niño years (in her attempt to use endpoint bias to obscure the long-term warming trend):
https://archive.is/XDrj8
[ https://www.psl.noaa.gov/cgi-bin/data/testdap/timeseries.pl
https://twitter.com/AtomsksSanakan/status/1348566747901788165
– also see:
https://climexp.knmi.nl/selectfield_rea.cgi?id=someone@somewhere
http://www.ysbl.york.ac.uk/~cowtan/applets/trend/trend.html ]
I don’t think those are the kind of forecasting errors folks would want from Curry’s company Climate Forecast Applications Network (CFAN), especially if folks risk their money on her forecasts’ accuracy. Similarly so for our broader society risking our economy, livelihoods, etc., when people defend debunked claims made by (faux) ‘skeptics’ like Curry. I’d rather rely on the IPCC instead of Curry, since Curry’s own reasoning shows the “IPCC AGW hypothesis” is panning out, while her betting advice isn’t.
As noted in the IPCC’s 2018 Special Report:
“Estimated anthropogenic global warming matches the level of observed warming to within ±20% (likely range). Estimated anthropogenic global warming is currently increasing at 0.2°C (likely between 0.1°C and 0.3°C) per decade due to past and ongoing emissions (high confidence).”
https://web.archive.org/web/20200217030401/https://www.ipcc.ch/site/assets/uploads/sites/2/2019/06/SR15_Full_Report_High_Res.pdf
So let’s not kill the IPCC, regardless of the toxic and baseless things some people may say about it.
Judith Curry, in 2013:
“We need to put down the IPCC as soon as possible – not to protect the patient who seems to be thriving in its own little cocoon, but for the sake of the rest of us whom it is trying to infect with its disease.”
https://archive.is/xwVsw#selection-325.154-325.363
Judith Curry, in 2011:
“Well thank you IPCC authors [includes: Kevin Trenberth, Susan Solomon, Ben Santer, and Judith Lean, who were mentioned by Curry] for letting us know what is really behind that “very likely” assessment of attribution 20th century warming [sic]. A lot of overbloated over confidence that cannot survive a few years of cooling. The light bulbs seem to be just turning on in your heads over the last two years.”
http://archive.is/7DUGe#selection-483.0-485.304
Mr Know it all, one thing you should know is that that Time cover is a well known fake. It’s an edited cover from 2007 about global warming:
https://climatefeedback.org/claimreview/1977-coming-ice-age-time-magazine-cover-is-a-fake/
“According to the NOAA 2019 Global Climate Summary, the combined land and ocean temperature has increased at an average rate of 0.07°C (0.13°F) per decade since 1880; however, the average rate of increase since 1981 (0.18°C / 0.32°F) is more than twice as great.”
[Response: You have independently discovered that warming has accelerated since the 19th C. Well done! – gavin]
@4
More KIA rank stupidity/dishonesty/propaganda/all three.
Here is a picture of the Apr 4, 1977 cover https://api.time.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/15502788.jpg?quality=85&w=280
Here is a picture of the Apr 11, 1977 cover https://api.time.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/15502789.jpg?quality=85&w=280
There was NO Time issue on Apr 8, 1977 (nor on Apr 9, 1977 which I have also seen, though you’d think KIA could at least have his lies contain a little truth–good agitprop requires that and he failed). Here is the time.com statement regarding the faked cover which somehow fooled our resident genius. https://time.com/5670942/time-magazine-ice-age-cover-hoax/
Mr. KnowF^%$All says:
I remember reading about the coming ice age in the “Weekly Reader” in elementary school back in the 60s.
It’s too bad you haven’t learned anything since then.
I remember the Time Cover story about “the coming ice age” that Mr. Know It All cites. Unlike him, I was a mature adult who read the article in Time, not the “Weekly Reader”. His comparison is a false equivalence. The topic got some play in the popular media — who doesn’t love a “man bites dog” story? — but faded rather quickly and never got support in the scientific community. Any comparison with the present alarm about global climate change is absurd.
KIA says:
“Check out the cover of Time magazine from April 8, 1977”
Yes, we’re aware as to where you get your knowledge regarding climate science from. Magazine covers.
@KIA #4 Very funny! Time cover dates are Mondays. April 8, 1977 was a Friday! That “cover” has been known as a fraud for a long time.
I have a link to the Newsweek article by the Author.
Link to My 1975 “Cooling story”.
http://www.insidescience.org/content/my-1975-cooling-world-story-doesnt-make-todays-climate-scientists-wrong/1640
Quote
“The central fact is that, after three quarters of a century of extraordinarily mild conditions, the Earth seems to be cooling down. Meteorologists disagree about the cause and extent of the cooling trend, as well as over its specific impact on local weather conditions. But they are almost unanimous in the view that the trend will reduce agricultural productivity for the rest of the century.” – Newsweek: April 28, 1975
That’s an excerpt from a story I wrote about climate science that appeared almost 40 years ago. Titled “The Cooling World,” it was remarkably popular; in fact it might be the only decades-old magazine story about science ever carried onto the set of a late-night TV talk show. Now, as the author of that story, after decades of scientific advances, let me say this: while the hypotheses described in that original story seemed right at the time, climate scientists now know that they were seriously incomplete. Our climate is warming — not cooling, as the original story suggested.
Thomas Fuller:
Gavin, inline:
You may no longer be Truculent Tom, but assuming GAT means GMST, you’d still lose the bet. For any of the 4 satellite and 4 global surface datasets at Kevin Cowtan’s temperature trend calculator (although they’re a little outdated by now too), plug in the 30-year interval 1992-2021. The only curve with a slope less than 0.2ºC/decade is UAHv6.0 TLT.
I’ve got a couple $100 bets on temperature increase/decrease that I’ve recently won (though, yet to collect).
More recently, and on a different subject, I bet $1k in early December 2020 on who would end up being inuagurated on Jan 20. We had a neutral third party hold cashier’s checks, so that one paid off nicely.
RE. Mr. Know Nothing @4
Of course the magazine cover shown by Mr. Know Nothing is fake.
The actual cover of that issue with the penguin states: “The Global Warming Survival Guide” and certainly not how to survive the coming ice age as shown at his denier misinformation link.
https://climatefeedback.org/claimreview/1977-coming-ice-age-time-magazine-cover-is-a-fake/
Mr. Know Nothing is nothing but a selfish lying climate denying morally corrupt fool who cares nothing of the future of our descendants. Likely he is paid to post his drivel.