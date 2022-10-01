New misguided interpretations of the greenhouse effect from William Kininmonth

I have a feeling that we are seeing the start of a new wave of climate change denial and misrepresentation of science. At the same time, CEOs of gas and oil companies express optimism for further exploitation of fossil energy in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at least here in Norway.
Another clue is William Kininmonth’s ‘rethink’ on the greenhouse effect for The Global Warming Policy Foundation. He made some rather strange claims, such as that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) allegedly should have forgotten that the earth is a sphere because “most absorption of solar radiation takes place over the tropics, while there is excess emission of longwave radiation to space over higher latitudes”.
What he hasn’t understood is that the IPCC merely assesses published climate research, much of which is conducted with global climate models that indeed treat the earth as a sphere. This lack of knowledge is surprising from a man who, according to the biography, joined the Australian Bureau of Meteorology in 1960, and retired in 1998 as head of the National Climate Centre.
It is also clear that Kininmonth’s calculations are based on wrong assumptions. When looking at the effect of changes in greenhouse gases, one must look at how their forcing corresponds to the energy balance at the top of the atmosphere. But Kininmonth instead looks at the energy balance at the surface where a lot of other things also happen, and where both tangible and latent energy flows are present and make everything more complicated.
It is easier to deal with the balance at the top of the atmosphere or use a simplified description that includes convection and radiation as discussed here previously on RealClimate and presented in Benestad (2016).
Another weak point is Kininmonth’s assumption of the water vapour being constant and at same concentrations as in the tropics over the whole globe. Focusing on the tropics easily gives too high values for water vapour if applied to the whole planet.
Furthermore, there are important feedback effects that were not taken into account in his calculations. Kininmonth used MODTRAN, but he must show how MODTRAN was used to arrive at figures that differ from other calculations, which also use MODTRAN. It is an important principle in science that others can repeat the same calculations and arrive at the same answer. You can play with MODTRAN on its website, but it is still important to explain how you arrive at your answers.
In contrast to Kininmonth simple estimates, both feedback effects and clouds are captured much better with global climate models that also use the same physics as in MODTRAN (Huang et al., 2007). It is also important that such calculations and models are thoroughly evaluated (Benestad et al., 2015), and this is also applies to Kininmonth’s calculations.
Another surprising claim that Kininmonth made was that ocean currents are the only plausible explanation for the warming of the tropical reservoir, because he somehow thinks that there has been a reduction in the transport of heat to higher latitudes due to a mysterious slow down of ocean currents. It is easy to check trends in sea surface temperatures and look for signs that heat transport towards higher latitudes has weakened. Such a hypothetical slowdown would suggest weaker ocean surface warming in the high latitudes, which is not supported by data (Figure 1).
Kininmonth also explains the warming in the Arctic in terms of increased latent heat transfer from lower latitudes. It’s interesting that he needs to invoke both a slowdown and a speed-up of heat transport from the tropics to higher latitudes this way, and this complicates his concept. And if this were true, then we would expect to see increased cloud cover (and increased precipitation) there. Cloud cover has increased over limited areas where the ice has retreated, but this increase seems to be related to local moisture sources and probably not from increased storm activity or water vapour coming from low latitudes.
We can end on another strange point that Kininmonth makes in his misguided rethink of the greenhouse effect, namely that the sea temperature in the tropics correlates well with the atmospheric temperatures. This is of course connected with ENSO, but this is nothing new and it is hard to see why this would be relevant in this case.
- R.E. Benestad, "A mental picture of the greenhouse effect", Theoretical and Applied Climatology, vol. 128, pp. 679-688, 2016. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s00704-016-1732-y
- Y. Huang, V. Ramaswamy, X. Huang, Q. Fu, and C. Bardeen, "A strict test in climate modeling with spectrally resolved radiances: GCM simulation versus AIRS observations", Geophysical Research Letters, vol. 34, 2007. http://dx.doi.org/10.1029/2007GL031409
- R.E. Benestad, D. Nuccitelli, S. Lewandowsky, K. Hayhoe, H.O. Hygen, R. van Dorland, and J. Cook, "Learning from mistakes in climate research", Theoretical and Applied Climatology, vol. 126, pp. 699-703, 2015. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s00704-015-1597-5
7 Responses to "New misguided interpretations of the greenhouse effect from William Kininmonth"
Ian MacDougall says
The atmosphere-hydrosphere-cryosphere-lithosphere totality is the most complex system we know about, anywhere in the entire Universe. So I say, forget temperatures. The Earth is a thermometer in its own right, whose ‘mercury’ is the level of the world’s one ocean, which is relentlessly rising at ~ 3.3 +/_ 0.4 mm/year, and accelerating.
The rest is high school physics. While there is any ice at the poles or on the high mountains, temperature rise will be insignificant. But after the ice is all gone, and the ocean has risen 70 metres, flooding every port city on the planet, get set for possible catastrophic temperature rise.
EXCEPT that the geosystem may find a new stability, with clouds of water vapour reflecting off enough incoming radiant heat to permanently darken if not blacken the skies as seen from the present sea level, making the Earth as seen from space far more like its sister planet Venus in appearance.
But though many life forms would terminate under these conditions, like unto a permanent and blackest violent worldwide thunderstorm of unimaginable scope and intensity, some would survive and even perhaps thrive. But I doubt that would include most members of our own species.
I do not know if William Kininmonth is a coal shill or not. But if it walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it could well be an ostrich pretending to be a duck. That is, a fully paid-up member of the Ostrich School of Climatology.
https://www.usgs.gov/faqs/how-would-sea-level-change-if-all-glaciers-melted#:~:text=There%20is%20still%20some%20uncertainty,coastal%20city%20on%20the%20planet.
https://sealevel.colorado.edu/
Geoff Miell says
Ian MacDougall: –
Current temperature is driving substantial ice sheet melting, accelerating sea level rise.
At the April 2019 General Meeting of the American Philosophical Society, as shown in the YouTube video titled On Sheet Ice Melt in a Warming Climate and What We Should Do About It, glaciologist Professor Eric Rignot confirmed that the whole of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet is now committed to melting, and the Greenland Ice Sheet has passed its “tipping point” (in the Q&A) with the current level of warming. Rignot said from time interval 0:02:51:
“So right now, sea level is raising, rising about thirty centimetres per century, but we know there’s the possibility that it could do this ten times faster because it did that in the past and, what causes that is the, is the ice sheets.”
From time interval 0:13:07:
“And if you accumulate all these accelerations from the land ice, you see that it’s accelerating at 440 gigatonnes per year per decade, and if you extrapolate that to the end of the century we raise sea level by 80 centimetres. So you could argue that we are already on the trajectory of one metre per century sea level rise if this trend continues. This is clearly faster than any models that are being used so far to make sea level rise projections, and there are a multitude of reasons for that.”
From time interval 0:21:03:
“So right now, we are on a rate of one metre per century, but an interesting result from paleo-records is that when the climate of the planet was about half a degree warmer than present, or maybe just the same as present, right, during the last interglacial, sea level was six to nine metres higher. That means the main part of Greenland was gone, West Antarctica was gone, and some part of East Antarctica yet-to-be-identified was gone as well. It’s likely that if we bring the climate system to the same level we will also commit ourselves to six to nine metres sea level rise. What the paleo-record doesn’t tell us is how long it’s going to take to do that. Damage doesn’t start at six to nine metres sea level rise, right. The damage on us starts at about a metre sea level rise.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnOykSCOf0c
Ian MacDougall: –
It seems to me that’s not what James Hansen, Will Steffen and HJ Schellnhuber have been saying.
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2022/09/unforced-variations-sep-2022/#comment-806039
Jan says
Ok sounds strange. But actually one of both should be right – an increased or a decreased poleward energy transport. And its the former that is observed. This includes also an increased moisture transport into the Arctic from lower latitudes.
But what is astonishing is that climate warming goes now amok while our economic and political systems keep on emitting (and defending it against any resistance) like there ain’t exist any problem – Idiogracy happened hundreds of years earlier than forecast :D
All the best
Jan
Dan Riley says
“Misguided” is very charitable. I was particularly flummoxed by “greenhouse gases emit more radiation – to space and back to Earth – than they absorb” (no ref) and then goes on to conclude this should have a cooling effect. Is there some basis for this, or is this a perpetual motion machine in the making?
Russell says
We are also witnessing a rebirth of full -throated idiocy as a mode of discourse on Fox TV, which far outreaches Covering Climate Now.’s print campaign:
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2022/09/pride-goeth-before-squall.html
MA Rodger says
This particular climate denier which the GWPF, a UK educational charity, chooses to publish (& thus the publishing of this particular pack of lies is part-paid by tax breaks from GWPF being a charity) is one of the members of the GWPF Academic Advisory Council. Desmog Blog have a webpage on him which has a link to an archived version of his 2004 denialism. So that might show whether he’s learnt anything in the last 18 years, or perhaps whether he has learnt how to make up better lies since 2018 given his name** has been rubbing shoulders with so many Gentlemen Who Prefer Fantasy for the last 4 years. (**I can’t imagine this GWPF Academic Advisory Council every meets, or even communicates be able to give ‘advice’.)
Joe Jones says
Ye’ll have to come up with a better bogey man than a gas that is essential to all life of which man’s contribution to the atmosphere makes up a whopping 0.002%. I’m with the good scientist Kininmonth on this one.