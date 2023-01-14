2022 updates to the temperature records

Another January, another annual data point.
As in years past, the annual rollout of the GISTEMP, NOAA, HadCRUT and Berkeley Earth analyses of the surface temperature record have brought forth many stories about the long term trends and specific events of 2022 – mostly focused on the impacts of the (ongoing) La Niña event and the litany of weather extremes (UK and elsewhere having record years, intense rainfall and flooding, Hurricane Ian, etc. etc.).
But there are a few things that don’t get covered much in the mainstream stories, and so we can dig into them a bit here.
What influence does ENSO really have?
It’s well known (among readers here, I assume), that ENSO influences the interannual variability of the climate system and the annual mean temperatures. El Niño events enhance global warming (as in 1998, 2010, 2016 etc.) and La Niña events (2011, 2018, 2021, 2022 etc.) impart a slight cooling.
Consequently, a line drawn from an El Niño year to a subsequent La Niña year will almost always show a cooling – a fact well known to the climate disinformers (though they are not so quick to show the uncertainties in such cherry picks!). For instance, the trends from 2016 to 2022 are -0.12±0.37ºC/dec but with such large uncertainties, the calculation is meaningless. Far more predictive are the long term trends which are consistently (now) above 0.2ºC/dec (and with much smaller uncertainties ±0.02ºC/dec for the last 40 years).
It’s worth exploring quantitatively what the impact is, and this is something I’ve been looking at for a while. It’s easy enough correlate the detrended annual anomalies with the ENSO index (maximum correlation is for the early spring values), and then use that regression to estimate the specific impact for any year, and to estimate an ENSO-corrected time series.
The surface temperature records are becoming more coherent
Back in 2013/2014, the differences between the surface indices (HadCRUT3, NOAA v3 and GISTEMP v3) contributed to the initial confusion related to the ‘pause’, which was seemingly evident in HadCRUT3, but not so much in the other records (see this discussion from 2015). Since then all of the series have adopted improved SST homogenization, and HadCRUT5 adopted a similar interpolation across the pole as was used in the GISTEMP products. From next month onwards, NOAA will move to v5.1 which will now incorporate Arctic buoy data (a great innovation) and also provide a spatially complete record. The consequence is that the surface instrument records will be far more coherent than they have ever been. Some differences remain pre-WW2 (lots of SST inhomogeneities to deal with) and in the 19th C (where data sparsity is a real challenge).
The structural uncertainty in satellite records is large
While the surface-based records are becoming more consistent, the various satellite records are as far apart as ever. The differences between the RSS and UAH TLT records are much larger than the spread in the surface records (indeed, they span those trends), making any claims of greater precision somewhat dubious. Similarly, the difference in the versions of the AIRS records (v6 vs. v7) of ground temperature anomalies produce quite distinct trends (in the case of AIRS v6, Nov 2022 was exceptionally cold, which was not seen in other records).
When will we reach 1.5ºC above the pre-industrial?
This was a very common question in the press interviews this week. It has a few distinct components – what is the ‘pre-industrial’ period that’s being referenced, what is the uncertainty in that baseline, and what are the differences in the long term records since then?
The latest IPCC report discusses this issue in some depth, but the basic notion is that since the impacts that are expected at 1.5ºC are derived in large part from the CMIP model simulations that have a nominal baseline of ~1850, ‘pre-industrial’ temperatures are usually assumed to be some kind of mid-19th Century average. This isn’t a universally accepted notion – Hawkins et al (2017) for instance, suggest we should use a baseline from the 18th Century – but it is one that easier to operationalise.
The baseline of 1880-1900 can be calculated for all the long temperature series, and with respect to that 2022 (or the last five years) is between 1.1 and 1.3ºC warmer (with Berkeley Earth showing the most warming). For the series that go back to 1850, the difference between 1850-1900 and 1880-1900 is 0.01 to 0.03ºC, so probably negligible for this purpose.
Linear trends since 1996 are robustly just over 0.2ºC/decade in all series, so that suggests between one and two decades are required to have the mean climate exceed 1.5ºC, that is around 2032 to 2042. The first specific year that breaches this threshold will come earlier and will likely be associated with a big El Niño. Assuming something like 2016 (a +0.11ºC effect), that implies you might see the excedence some 5 years earlier – say 2027 to 2037 (depending a little on the time-series you are following).
2023 is starting the year with a mild La Niña, which is being forecast to switch to neutral conditions by mid-year. Should we see signs of an El Niño developing towards the end of the year, that will heavily favor 2024 to be a new record, though not one that is likely to exceed 1.5ºC however you calculate it.
[Aside: In contrast to my reasoning here, the last decadal outlook from the the UK MetOffice/WMO suggested that 2024 has a 50-50 chance of exceeding 1.5ºC, some 5 or so years early than I’d suggest, and that an individual year might reach 1.7ºC above the PI in the next five years! I don’t know why this is different – it could be a larger variance associated with ENSO in their models, it could be a higher present day baseline (but I don’t think so), or a faster warming rate than the linear trend (which could relate to stronger forcings, or higher effective sensitivity). Any insight on this would be welcome!]
References
- E. Hawkins, P. Ortega, E. Suckling, A. Schurer, G. Hegerl, P. Jones, M. Joshi, T.J. Osborn, V. Masson-Delmotte, J. Mignot, P. Thorne, and G.J. van Oldenborgh, "Estimating Changes in Global Temperature since the Preindustrial Period", Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society, vol. 98, pp. 1841-1856, 2017. http://dx.doi.org/10.1175/BAMS-D-16-0007.1
18 Responses to "2022 updates to the temperature records"
marcel says
Well, I am of the conviction that we ARE already at +1,5°C. The AR6 SPM has a nice picture showing a +1,5°C warming, offset by a ~-0,4°C cooling from sulphur oxide, giving the observed value of ~+1,1°C.
Slioch says
Whilst an El Nino event obviously causes a positive spike in global average surface temperatures, this is due to heat being transferred from the Pacific ocean to the atmosphere: ie it is a redistribution of energy rather than an increase in the total energy of the atmosphere/oceans/land surface.
Is there any estimate of how, if at all, an El Nino effects that overall energy budget?
For example, if the surface waters of parts of the Pacific (and the atmosphere), are warmer than normal during an El Nino it would be expected that they would radiate more energy to space, thus causing an overall decrease in energy. However, I suspect that changes in clouds may have a larger impact.
Do we know what that is?
macias shurly says
@Slioch says: – ” …during an El Nino it would be expected that they would radiate more energy to space, thus causing an overall decrease in energy. However, I suspect that changes in clouds may have a larger impact.Do we know what that is? ”
ms: — I suspect the same. La Nina years can be ~0.5°C cooler as they push & hide large amounts of energy into the western Pacific, while El Nino years release more energy stored in the Pacific Ocean.
The Earth Energy Imbalance @ Top Of Atmosphere (EEI @ TOA) was close to zero W/m² (neither warming nor cooling) in 2010, also a very hot El Nino year, while in 2012, a strong El Nina year, the EEI was increased again to almost 1.5W/m².
El Nino years thus moderate the increase in global warming and are therefore more advantageous for the earth’s climate in the long term. This is IMO due to the generally higher relative humidity (RH) of El Ninos. In the graph of the Met Office for RH you can recognize the El Nino years 1998, 2010, 2016 by the maximum peaks.
https://climate.metoffice.cloud/dashfigs/humidity_RH.png
https://pub.mdpi-res.com/atmosphere/atmosphere-12-01297/article_deploy/html/images/atmosphere-12-01297-g004.png?1634310863
I am convinced that the falling trend in RH (with a slight increase in absolute humidity) is primarily due to the steady accumulated loss of evaporative landscapes, the desertification & land use change and this is therefore also responsible for a declining cloud albedo, which @ TOA is responsible for much of the increasing EEI & global warming trend. I have described this in more detail on my website.
https://climateprotectionhardware.wordpress.com/
Jan says
Hello Gavin, i go with Hansen that 1.4-1.5 will be reached very soon, as the EEI is now at extremely high levels and our SOx emissions are decreasing significantly.
Here is the latest Hansen post on the matter: https://mailchi.mp/caa/global-temperature-in-2022?e=176c11ab68
And what is very impressive and underlying the above is that we have now record levels of heat accumulation in the western Pacific Ocean (actually its out of the charts now), so the stage is set for an extreme El-NIno or more El-NIno’s the coming years: : https://www.pmel.noaa.gov/tao/wwv/gif/wwva_std_w.gif
Further we have record increases in methane levels (2022 will be similar or even higher than 2021), Arctic sea ice nearly vanished end of summer over its entire area, snow cover becoming also increasingly vulnerable, with marine heatwaves forming all over the place now.
My personal guess is that we reach a warming till 2030 with your above-used baseline of about 1.6-1.8 °C (Arctic sea ice in summer is the elephant in the room) in at least one year with no significant cooling afterward.
But most scary: after the next temperature jump things will get really ugly on our planet as we will be confronted with an even steeper non-linear increase in extreme events than what we observe after the last temperature jump in 2016 far exceeding what we thought possible (the first events we already have today)…
All the best
Jan
Solar Jim says
RE Gavin’s: “or a faster warming rate than the linear trend (which could relate to stronger forcings, or higher effective sensitivity). Any insight on this would be welcome!]
and Jan’s: “Hello Gavin, i go with Hansen that 1.4-1.5 will be reached very soon, as the EEI is now at extremely high levels”
For Gavin I would include “all of the above” and more (eg. biosphere “response”), including heat flux trend is not linear (the rate is increasing). For Jan, thanks for classifying current (approx. 1.2 Watt/m2) heat flux into the “Earth system” as extreme. However, with increasing Radiative Forcing (now exceeding 4W/m2), due to record annual emissions, that flux (which lags RF) is increasing at approx. 0.5 Watt/m2.
Mother Earth has an elevated temperature (due to some disease factor) and is going into critical.
Martin Bush says
Hello Gavin. Is there a solid evidence-based explanation for the approx flatline over the period 1950-1975? I have been searching for some time but never found one.
William Owens says
In the context of major contributor (not claiming sole cause)
For a starter, review the aerosol pollution record and the direct & the indirect cooling radiative forcings
Of course, that pollution has come on varying degrees of control in regulatory jurisdictions over time
So after a rapid rise in the period noted, there has been a reduction in slope, then plateau, and in recent decade or so and decline
So masking and now reducing masking of warming from the positive GHG radiative forcing
Summary in IPCC AR6 WG1 Figure 2.10
Carbomontanus says
William Owens
No, I would not call that ” a plateau” and decline after 2016. It is within the natural noise, the ENSO.
Look at the longer run. that is supposed to be the climate.
One can see better if one accepts and assumes those major causes and features, and that is what it is about.
If you are to secure and to serve data and hope that it will stand and be valid, you better look out for such things. regardless of dicipline.
I can use my own experience from other diciplines here and follow it, because I am aquainted to such things in empirical servography and oscilloscopy analogue signals which it is based on.
Also know a bit about free handed drawing having to represent something that ought to be reality.. And of optical illusions., & wishful thinkings..
Novum organum and idolæ mentis by Francis Bacon, for instance, on pensum first.
And perhaps Der Spieler, The Gambler, Dostojevski on wishful thinking and what it may come to cost.
Barton Paul Levenson says
MB: Hello Gavin. Is there a solid evidence-based explanation for the approx flatline over the period 1950-1975? I have been searching for some time but never found one.
BPL: Try here:
https://bartonlevenson.com/GreatStasis.html
Carbomontanus says
This is readable Dr. Schmidt.
I wonder what I could read more closely out of Fig 1 with Nino and Nina and Neutral.
John Ransley says
Jan
“My personal guess is that we reach a warming till 2030 with your above-used baseline of about 1.6-1.8 °C (Arctic sea ice in summer is the elephant in the room) in at least one year with no significant cooling afterward.’
Not quite sure what that means: “we WON’T reach a warming till 2030”?
John Ransley says
Behind the paywall, there is a 2600 word article in Murdoch’s Weekend Australian of 14-15Jan23 by their in-house skeptical journalist Graeme Lloyd headlined “Weather ‘extremism’ fans fear in politics of climate”. The Murdoch papers are shunned by Australians concerned about climate change but with a large claimed national daily readership and an agenda to sow doubt about climate change their influence is concerning. In his latest effort Lloyd references concerns by “US climate scientist Judith Curry” that “psychological injury” is being caused to children by “apocalyptic” climate change rhetoric. As well as Curry, Lloyd quotes “fellow US climate scientist John Christy” and “Australian scientist Jennifer Marohasy” rehearsing their claims about the effect of urban heat islands and BOM methodology on surface temperature data analyses: the usual suspects making the usual claims.
On La Nina Lloyd makes the reasonable point that consecutive La Nina events are “relatively common”—half of all past Australian events since1900—but goes on to argue that three La Nina events in a row—four times since 1900 including the present one—are “less common”, implying three-in-a-row is also normal and natural.
Lloyd also writes: “The takeaway is that natural variability continues to play its role in climate against a background warming trend. According to BoM, the background heating from climate change has elevated average Australian temperatures by more than 1.47C since 1910. This compares with a global average increase reported by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change of 1.07C since the industrial revolution.
I understand continental interiors warm faster than the global average. And also that the poles are warming faster. But perhaps when summarising this research for mainstream media consumption its worth pointing out that warming where many people live has already reached 1.5C. Because it’s not widely understood.
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/inquirer/explosion-of-extreme-weather-mentions-fans-fear-in-politics-of-climate/news-story/248494e7f41ba2d70512acafe4c31992 ($)
b fagan says
John Ransley, it’s interesting to see what the denial media/pundit industry always leaves out. So when Judith Curry acts concerned about The Kids these days – she never reflects on the distinct possibility that kids would feel a bit safer about the future if they didn’t see that a good many adults are actively promoting a do-nothing approach that will make climate impacts far worse than if the adults in charge were all working to address the problem together. No reason a “conservative” approach to actually fixing climate change wouldn’t have worked if it had ever been pushed by conservatives rather than the deny/delay/distract approach that became the preferred option.
And the same crowd acted the same for the pandemic – wailing and moaning about the harm done to The Kids from being held out of school – yet their preferred agenda of just rushing herd immunity by infection would have tended to make a lot more of those children lose parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents than actually did suffer that traumatic, permanent loss. But you would never find a comparison of the impact on a child from loss of adult family members vs loss of in-person schooling for a year or two.
It would be useful if schools started aggressively teaching critical thinking to students, and devoted a semester to critical examination of the kinds of “science” that gets promoted in Murdoch opinion columns.
Wolfgang says
You write: “For instance, the trends from 2016 to 2022 are -0.12±0.37ºC/dec but with such large uncertainties, the calculation is meaningless.”
Okay, but how large or small are the uncertainties in the data shown here in the graphs “GISTEMP anomalies (w.r.t. late 19th C) ….” and “Four surface-station based estimate of global warming since 1880” ?
Because the older measurements were made with glass thermometers and 3 readings per day, the uncertainties here should be greater than the measurements made in the last 40 years or so, which were made with electronic thermometers and data taken continuously in the minute and hour range.
[Response: The uncertainties in the annual means clearly increase as you go back farther in time, but the dominant uncertainty is spatial coverage, not instrument error or change. See here for more explanation. – gavin]
Keith Woollard says
People weren’t quite as stupid in the olden days as you might imagine. Three readings a day does not mean they have to be lucky to catch the min/max temp.. Glass thermometers will still record min max. There are however a couple of issues with the change to electrical sensors
1) In locations that only took readings 2 or 3 times a day, there is a strong chance that the afternoon max may be missed or reduced
2) Glass thermometers have a natural high cut filter. Electrical ones do not. WMO guidelines say that electrical readings should be averaged over some minutes. This does not always happen, and never happens in Australia.. The hot part of the day is much more variable than the low and so the effect of using non-filtered readings is to increase the recorded temperatures compared with glass. On a typical hot day in Perth, this discrepancy can be greater than 1 degree
The largest source of uncertainty in the older data however is the huge area (70%) of extremely poor sampling pre-ARGO
Steve Johnston says
The sun is the same temp every year. The earth is the same size every year. I suspect that if we could actually measure every cubic meter of the planet we would find the planet’s temperature steadily rising with little variation.
[Response: I don’t think so. ENSO and other chaotic elements of the climate system are the dominant cause of the interannual variability, not spatial sampling. – gavin]
jacob l says
I was thinking about temperature change and sampling.
it’s worth mentioning sea level rise.
while year to year variability is greater than rise, within 3 years that’s not the case.
For surface temperatures it’s closer to 18 years.
colin summerhayes says
It might be wise to start posting both the average global land and ocean temperatures separately so that we can compare them with the overall global average. I think I’m correct in saying that the land average is close to 1.9C while the ocean average is close to 0.85C. Since most of use live on land, surely the land average is the one people should be thinking about?
[Response: We show that here, and you are roughly right, the last 5 years compared to the late 19th C, have land warming by 1.8ºC and ocean by 0.8ºC. But note the Paris Agreement limits are defined as the global mean, so they aren’t really comparable to the land-only numbers. – gavin]