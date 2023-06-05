Turning a new page[s]

The world is full of climate dashboards (and dashboards of dashboards), and so you might imagine that all datasets and comparisons are instantly available in whatever graphical form you like. Unfortunately, we often want graphics to emphasize a particular point or comparison, and generic graphs from the producers of the data often don’t have the same goal in mind. Dashboards that allow for more flexibility (like WoodForTrees) are useful, but aren’t as visually appealing as they could be. Thus, I find myself creating bespoke graphics of climate and climate model data all the time.
Some of these are maintained on the Climate model-observations comparison page but many of the graphs that I make (often to make a point on twitter) aren’t saved there and often their provenance is a bit obscure. Given that twitter will not last forever (though it might be around for slightly longer than a head of lettuce), it’s probably useful to have a spot to upload these graphics to, along with some explanation, to serve as a reference.
I have therefore created a couple of ‘pages’ (in wordpress speak) with fixed URLs where I will be curating relevant graphics I make (and findable at the bottom of the page under “DATA AND GRAPHICS”). The first is focused on the surface temperature records. I often update relevant graphics associated with this in early January (when we get another dot on the graphs), but there are associated graphs that I’ve made that don’t make it into those updates, so this is a place for them too. This includes the impacts of ENSO, comparisons across different platforms, or the impact of homogenization.
The second page is bit more eclectic. These are graphs that are relevant to some trope or talking point that often pops up, and my graphs are an attempt to provide context (usually), or to debunk it entirely. This is where you’ll find maps of where the climate is warming faster than the global average, time-series of river ice break-up dates, and an example of sensible scaling of CO2 changes and temperature.
To start with, I’m just going to upload some graphs I’ve made recently (with any updates that are needed), and I’ll add content as I make something new. If there are any other ideas (that aren’t too involved!), I’ll be happy to look at adding those too. Let me know if this is useful.
24 Responses to "Turning a new page[s]"
Keith Woollard says
That’s great thanks Gavin.
I think a better graph to show the relationship between changing CO2 and changing T (the first one on the second page) would be:-
https://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/esrl-co2/isolate:60/mean:12/scale:0.2/plot/hadcrut4gl/isolate:60/mean:12/from:1958
Piotr says
KW: “,i>I think a better graph to show the relationship between changing CO2 and changing T ”
I don’t know about your: “better“, and about your: “show the relationship the changing CO2 and changing T “.Here is why:
Unless I missed something, the two variables shown on your graph seem to be …. short-term departures from … long term trends of Co2 and Temperature, respectively. If correct, then this graph removes the signal (of AGW) and leaves only the (short-term) noise in its stead.
So to borrow a phrase: this is a graph that only its parent could love … ;-) i.e. whoever plotted it, probably for a classic climate change denial: using the short-time noise to discredit climate (i.e. walking average over, say, 30 years) relationship between rising CO2 and rising T. .
So whoever recommended this plot to you as “ a better graph to show the relationship between changing CO2 and changing T” – tried to make a fool of you.
As George W. famously put it: “There’s an old saying in Tennessee — I know it’s in Texas, probably in Tennessee — that says, fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can’t get fooled again.“
Bob Loblaw says
Fascinating graph, Keith.
As Piotr says,, someone has tried to make a fool out of you. Notice that the first “processing step” is “Isolate(samples)”. If you look into WoodForTrees’ help menu, you’ll see that the “isolate” processing is explained as “Does the same running mean as ‘mean’, but then subtracts this from the raw data to leave the ‘noise'”
In other words, it removes the long-term trends. It’s a clever form of hiding the long-term relationship between CO2 and temperature.
It reminds me of the old math joke (yes, I know – “math joke:” is an oxymoron):
Taking differences,and then forgetting to add the constant back in when you sum or integrate is a sure way to fool yourself. Salby is the classic example of an “expert” that makes this mistake. Whether he fooled himself, or was fooled – doesn’t really matter. He’s usually believed by people that want to be fooled.
MA Rodger says
My own attempts to furnish the world with graphics illustrating the progress of AGW was prompted by the poor provision of such things on the internet back in the 2000s. Things have improved greatly since then with most (but not all) of the deficiencies now become history.
One of the problems I saw back then was the common appearance of graphics created to show some particular dramatic development in AGW, say the dramatic 2005 Atlantic hurricane season or the big 2007 melt season of Arctic sea ice. When these events became history and were then followed by less dramatic years, the continued existence of these old graphics on-line without easy access to more up-to-date ones (or even any access) was effectively the creation of cherry-picking, something normally associated with the denialists. Today, while such ancient graphics will appear when folk venture into the on-line world, data provision like that being announced in the OP here and institutions are providing web browser tools for the public, the likes of the NSIDC’s chArctic or JAXA’s Vishop (at time of writing, currently crashed as it occasionally does). (although in the case of polar ice, I still feel the big annual cycles of polar freeze/melt are obscuring the trends through time), those old favorites have become almost rare.
Kevin McKinney says
Excellent idea. Thanks, Gavin!
Martin Smith says
This helps bigly!
TYSON MCGUFFIN says
This is a very welcome undertaking. I am particularly interested in seeing graphs of SST (Global) along in comparison with Aerosol forcings.
Thanks in advance, and best regards.
Barton Paul Levenson says
Good show, Dr. Schmidt! Thanks very much.
chris says
You could also install MediaWiki, the software which is used at Wikipedia, perhaps to a subdomain like wiki.realclimate.org
https://m.mediawiki.org/wiki/MediaWiki
Installation is similar to WordPress, and it can be extended with different editors, templates, and so on. Same for the content scope, i.e. constraint to images, perhaps with dedicated pages for references and notes.
Troy McClure says
For those interested. Zac Labe on Mastodon has reams of excellent climate charts and graphs. Well worth a follow if you are.on Mastodon and feel a little dirty using Twitter these days..
His Mastodon handle is. @ZLabe@fediscience.org
Susan Anderson says
Great work, thanks.
OT for here, but Zack Labe has been doing a superb job collecting and updating data on the cryosphere. [I heard that tfg and his dinosaurs ripped up NSIDC’s reporting, which is now infrequent.]
https://twitter.com/ZLabe/status/1571290249178783744
“Near Real Time Visualizations” –
https://zacklabe.com/arctic-sea-ice-figures/
Bruce Calvert in Ottawa says
The temperature graph should probably make it clear that it provides annual temperature anomalies rather than monthly temperature anomalies, to avoid confusion.
Perhaps a confidence interval to capture uncertainty in annual temperature anomaly estimates could be useful, but I suppose it might create confusion for some less-technical readers.
The graph with the unadjusted temperature anomalies could benefit from either a link to Zeke’s methodology or a brief description of the methodology used to produce the unadjusted temperature anomalies.
I wonder if there could be benefit from a graph that breaks down the impact of each type of adjustment (adjustments for types of SST measurements, exposure adjustments, urbanization adjustments, homogenization, etc.).
Ron R. says
These graphs all seem to begin in the 1800s. I wonder if you could possibly redo the graph of the 800.000 yr relationship between Co2 and temperature. I do find creations all over the place, but they’re all a bit different. And I searched but strangely couldn’t find one on RC (maybe how I looked though). Anyway, something that lays the lines over each other, not above and below.
Mark B says
Regarding the temperature vs CO2 at the top of “the second page” would it not be more sensible to put CO2* on a logarithmic scale to better reflect the approximate relationship?
My version is here: https://southstcafe.neocities.org/climate/bestAndCO2.png
* Better might be a CO2 equivalent of all greenhouse gases
Piotr says
Mark, good idea, given that CO2 radiative forcing is approximately logarithmic – to plot it this way has more sense .I wish it were the standard way people plot Co2 vs T, not only for the future, but especially for the geological past.
Better might be a CO2 equivalent of all greenhouse gases
Well, I think the opposite might be the case – the fit might be worse. The observed warming
is increased by rising CO2 and other GHGs, but is cooled by aerosols and albedo increases – in fact the total cooling is comparable in size the warming by the non-CO2 GHGs:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/a/a0/Physical_Drivers_of_climate_change.svg/450px-Physical_Drivers_of_climate_change.svg.png
– after two effects mostly cancelling each other out – what is left – a more or less the CO2 alone effect.
Now, if you include the other GHGs without subtracting equivalent cooling by aerosols – the fit should get actually get poorer, at least in the periods when the increase in non-CO2 GHGs and aerosols is significant.
Keith Woollard says
Your logscale CO2 graph seems the wrong way around, it seems to show more slope at the higher numbers rather than lower slope
Kevin McKinney says
Can’t actually tell, as only two labels are given on the log side. One can’t assume the axis value.
Guest (O.) says
Some years ago I grumped about bad availability of data and that graphs are only available as seperated graphs for the paleoclimatic timeline. (I think I did that in this forum.)
Different file formats were also a problem, so after trying around for a while I gave up creating my own graphs.
The graphs I had in mind… I think also were partially also available here on one of the graphics-pages.
Motivated by that anger (of graphs being only available cluttered around the web, different time scaling etc.), I did anonymous entries/changes of a climate page from Wikipedia, inserted links to the data sets (I think mentoned here on realclimate.org) and graphs in the hope that my suggestions were used to create a graph with all the data sets included… I also wanted to have the phase of human existence being somewhat emphasized, as it seems to be very unclear to most lay people, what time scales are used and what tiny fraction of that time was habitable by humans.
All my suggestions were removed/deleted, and I was quite pissed!
But recently I checked the situation again, and my suggestions (which data (include references), make ONE graph, etc.) were picked up, and a nice graph has been created.
This article contains the graph:
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Globale_Erw%C3%A4rmung
Direct Link to the graph:
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Datei:Temp-phanerozoic_combined-de.svg
It’s close to what I had in mind. The maginfier is quite a good idea, btw.
Ron R. says
Just. wondering, could (or has one already been made?) a fine-tuned graph that juxtaposes prehistoric rising temperatures (to at least 800 kyr) and the extinctions of plants and animals be made? Just wondering which came first, the rising (and/or extreme lowering) of temps, then the extinctions, or the extinctions, then the radical changing of the temperature? Intuitively we think temps came first, but I’m wondering about the influence of life on it …
Some references I looked at:
https://www.countercurrents.org/glikson220210.htm
https://www.iflscience.com/mass-extinctions-and-climate-change-why-speed-rising-greenhouse-gases-matters-34640
https://images.theconversation.com/files/89469/original/image-20150723-22852-9nmf7j.png?ixlib=rb-1.1.0&q=45&auto=format&w=1000&fit=clip
Ron R. says
Sorry. What I mean is life, or it’s extirpation, influencing temps. Don’t know if I said that.
Lucien Locke says
Me.Gavin, you have always proven up to the task of making sense of the complexities of human influence creating climate change. What you suggest with your new references makes the study of climate science easier to review. Citizen observers such as I need the helping hand you have extended more then you know. Thank you for that
Best to you and yours,
Lucien
Guest (O.) says
A (set of) graphics that I would find interesting, is the comparison of regional and global temperatures over time.
Especially for certain regions and time periods this would be intersting.
If it’s easy to see the differences between regional and global temperatures, maybe some of those people (those reachably by arguments) who often pick the green grenland and the warm middle ages as “So you see – it has been warm already in the past, and that was not a problem! So we have no problem today!” would then comprehend that their claims are wrong.
Graphics might be the eye opener, while text is not.
I think it’s not by accident, that graphics are presented to the eye, and the “eye opener” might be taken literally here… it might not be convincing to the ideologists, but to those open for rational arguments.
zebra says
A very good suggestion. But I would specify that it not be in the form of a small global map projection with fuzzy colors.
3-D plotting is easily available, make it interactive so you can scroll across a grid, yadda yadda.
And no, I’m not volunteering; hire some kid who isn’t working on a 15-year old computer.
Glen W Koehler says
Why do you (and GISStemp) base the temperature anomaly graph on a 1951-1980 baseline? That misses about 0.22 C warming above the 1850-1900 proxy for preindustrial aveage, understates the amount of warming due to human GHG emissions, and confuses the public when they read that the amount of warming is now 1.1 or 1.2 C above the predinustrial average at other sources.