What is happening in the Atlantic Ocean to the AMOC?

For various reasons I’m motivated to provide an update on my current thinking regarding the slowdown and tipping point of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC). I attended a two-day AMOC session at the IUGG Conference the week before last, there’s been interesting new papers, and in the light of that I have been changing my views somewhat. Here’s ten points, starting from the very basics, so you can easily jump to the aspects that interest you.
1. The AMOC is a big deal for climate. The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC) is a large-scale overturning motion of the entire Atlantic, from the Southern Ocean to the high north. It moves around 15 million cubic meters of water per second (i.e. 15 Sverdrup). The AMOC water passes through the Gulf Stream along a part of its much longer journey, but contributes only the smaller part of its total flow of around 90 Sverdrup. The AMOC is driven by density differences and is a deep reaching vertical overturning of the Atlantic; the Gulf Stream is a near-surface current near the US Atlantic coast and mostly driven by winds. The AMOC however moves the bulk of the heat into the northern Atlantic so is highly relevant for climate, because the southward return flow is very cold and deep (heat transport is the flow multiplied by the temperature difference between northward and southward flow). The wind-driven part of the Gulf Stream contributes much less to the net northward heat transport, because that water returns to the south at the surface in the eastern Atlantic at a temperature not much colder than the northward flow, so it leaves little heat behind in the north. So for climate impact, the AMOC is the big deal, not the Gulf Stream.
2. The AMOC has repeatedly shown major instabilities in recent Earth history, for example during the Last Ice Age, prompting concerns about its stability under future global warming, see e.g. Broecker 1987 who warned about “unpleasant surprises in the greenhouse”. Major abrupt past climate changes are linked to AMOC instabilities, including Dansgaard-Oeschger-Events and Heinrich Events. For more on this see my Review Paper in Nature.
3. The AMOC has weakened over the past hundred years. We don’t have direct measurements over such a long time (only since 2004 from the RAPID project), but various indirect indications. We have used the time evolution of the ‘cold blob’ shown above, using SST observations since 1870, to reconstruct the AMOC in Caesar et al. 2018. In that article we also discuss a ‘fingerprint’ of an AMOC slowdown which also includes excessive warming along the North American coast, also seen in Figure 1. That this fingerprint is correlated with the AMOC in historic runs with CMIP6 models has recently been shown by Latif et al. 2022, see Figure 2.
Others have used changes in the Florida Current since 1909, or changes in South Atlantic salinity, to reconstruct past AMOC changes – for details check out my last AMOC article here at RealClimate.
4. The AMOC is now weaker than any time in the past millennium. Several groups of paleoclimatologists have used a variety of methods to reconstruct the AMOC over longer time spans. We compiled the AMOC reconstructions we could find in Caesar et al. 2021, see Figure 3. In case you’re wondering how the proxy data reconstructions compare with other methods for the recent variability since 1950, that is shown in Caesar et al. 2022 (my take: quite well).
5. The long-term weakening trend is anthropogenic. For one, it is basically what climate models predict as a response to global warming, though I’d argue they underestimate it (see point 8 below). A recent study by Qasmi 2023 has combined observations and models to isolate the role of different drivers and concludes for the ‘cold blob’ region: “Consistent with the observations, an anthropogenic cooling is diagnosed by the method over the last decades (1951–2021) compared to the preindustrial period.”
In addition there appear to be decadal oscillations particularly after the mid-20th Century. They may be natural variability, or an oscillatory response to modern warming, given there is a delayed negative feedback in the system (weak AMOC makes the ‘cold blob’ region cool down, that increases the water density there, which strengthens the AMOC). Increasing oscillation amplitude may also be an early warning sign of the AMOC losing stability, see point 10 below.
The very short term SST variability (seasonal, interannual) in the cold blob region is likely just dominated by the weather, i.e. surface heating and cooling, and not indicative of changes in ocean currents.
6. The AMOC has a tipping point, but it is highly uncertain where it is. This tipping point was first described by Stommel 1961 in a highly simple model which captures a fundamental feedback. The region in the northern Atlantic where the AMOC waters sink down is rather salty, because the AMOC brings salty water from the subtropics to this region. If it becomes less salty by an inflow of freshwater (rain or meltwater from melting ice), the water becomes less dense (less “heavy”), sinks down less, the AMOC slows down. Thus it brings less salt to the region, which slows the AMOC further. It is called the salt advection feedback. Beyond a critical threshold this becomes a self-amplifying “vicious circle” and the AMOC grinds to a halt. That threshold is the AMOC tipping point. Stommel wrote: “The system is inherently frought with possibilities for speculation about climatic change.”
That this tipping point exists has been confirmed in numerous models since Stommel’s 1961 paper, including sophisticated 3-dimensional ocean circulation models as well as fully fledged coupled climate models. We published an early model comparison about this in 2005. The big uncertainty, however, is in how far the present climate is from this tipping point. Models greatly differ in this regard, the location appears to be sensitively dependent on the finer details of the density distribution of the Atlantic waters. I have compared the situation to sailing with a ship into uncharted waters, where you know there are dangerous rocks hidden below the surface that could seriously damage your ship, but you don’t know where they are.
7. Standard climate models have suggested the risk is relatively small during this century. Take the IPCC reports: For example, the Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere concluded:
The AMOC is projected to weaken in the 21st century under all RCPs (very likely), although a collapse is very unlikely (medium confidence). Based on CMIP5 projections, by 2300, an AMOC collapse is about
as likely as not for high emissions scenarios and very unlikely for lower ones (medium confidence).
It has long been my opinion that “very unlikely”, meaning less than 10% in the calibrated IPCC uncertainty jargon, is not at all reassuring for a risk we really should rule out with 99.9 % probability, given the devastating consequences should a collapse occur.
8. But: Standard climate models probably underestimate the risk. There are two reasons for that. They largely ignore Greenland ice loss and the resulting freshwater input to the northern Atlantic which contributes to weakening the AMOC. And their AMOC is likely too stable. There is a diagnostic for AMOC stability, namely the overturning freshwater transport, which I introduced in a paper in 1996 based on Stommel’s 1961 model. Basically, if the AMOC exports freshwater out of the Atlantic, then an AMOC weakening would lead to a fresher (less salty) Atlantic, which would weaken the AMOC further. Data suggest that the real AMOC exports freshwater, in most models it imports freshwater. This is still the case and was also discussed at the IUGG conference.
Here a quote from Liu et al. 2014, which nicely sums up the problem and gives some references:
Using oceanic freshwater transport associated with the overturning circulation as an indicator of the AMOC bistability (Rahmstorf 1996), analyses of present-day observations also indicate a bistable AMOC (Weijer et al. 1999; Huisman et al. 2010; Hawkins et al. 2011a,b; Bryden et al. 2011; Garzoli et al. 2012). These observational studies suggest a potentially bistable AMOC in the real world. In contrast, sensitivity experiments in CGCMs tend to show a monostable AMOC (Stouffer et al. 2006), indicating a model bias toward a monostable AMOC. This monostable bias of the AMOC in CGCMs, as first pointed out by Weber et al. (2007) and later confirmed by Drijfhout et al. (2011), could be related to a bias in the northward freshwater transport in the South Atlantic by the meridional overturning circulation.
9. Standard climate models get the observed ‘cold blob’, but only later. Here is some graphs from the current IPCC report, AR6.
10. There are possible Early Warning Signals (EWS). New methods from nonlinear dynamics search for those warning signals when approaching tipping points in observational data, from cosmology to quantum systems. They use the critical slowing down, increasing variance or increasing autocorrelation in the variability of the system. There is the paper by my PIK colleague Niklas Boers (2021), which used 8 different data series (Figure 6) and concluded there is “strong evidence that the AMOC is indeed approaching a critical, bifurcation-induced transition.”
Another study, this time using 312 paleoclimatic proxy data series going back a millennium, is Michel et al. 2022. They argue to have found a “robust estimate, as it is based on sufficiently long observations, that the Atlantic Multidecadal Variability may now be approaching a tipping point after which the Atlantic current system might undergo a critical transition.”
And today (update!) a third comparable study by Danish colleagues has been published, Ditlevsen & Ditlevsen 2023, which expects the tipping point already around 2050, with a 95% uncertainty range for the years 2025-2095. Individual studies always have weaknesses and limitations, but when several studies with different data and methods point to a tipping point that is already quite close, I think this risk should be taken very seriously.
Conclusion
Timing of the critical AMOC transition is still highly uncertain, but increasingly the evidence points to the risk being far greater than 10 % during this century – even rather worrying for the next few decades. The conservative IPCC estimate, based on climate models which are too stable and don’t get the full freshwater forcing, is in my view outdated now. I side with the recent Climate Tipping Points report by the OECD, which advised:
Yet, the current scientific evidence unequivocally supports unprecedented, urgent and ambitious climate action to tackle the risks of climate system tipping points.
If you like to know more about this topic, you can either watch my short talk from the Exeter Tipping Points conference last autumn (where also Peter Ditlevsen first presented the study which was just published), or the longer video of my EPA Climate Lecture in Dublin Mansion House last April.
47 Responses to "What is happening in the Atlantic Ocean to the AMOC?"
Brian Cartier says
It’s a sniper’s bullet pointed right at our heads. It might be 1,000 yards away, but, if we don’t move, it’s going to kill us.
Michael Kleen says
Well, as you can see clearly a shutdown of the AMOC will save our asses here in europe with lovely colder temps. But the question is what are the effects in other regions of the planet.
Tony Warne says
Lovely colder temperatures may not be great for growing crops, you do eat food, right?
depalan says
clearly food is lacking nutrition
John Pollack says
Shutting down the AOMC would be a great way to create a worldwide famine. Such a large change in the circulation would induce both oceanic and atmospheric changes through teleconnections, changing the climate everywhere in ways that might not be very predictable. The problem for food is that everyone grows crops that are best adapted to the normal weather in their particular area. If that normal changes abruptly, farmers don’t know what to grow, and their accustomed crop is likely to yield poorly or fail entirely. It also affects the seed supply. Even if your climate has shifted so that you are now better off growing soybeans than wheat, it won’t help you if you can’t get the equipment or seeds for your new crop.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
The Earth’s rotation and the Coriolis effect also play a large part in the AMOC mechanism. It’s non-intuitive but in the inertial frame the flow would eventually stop, however enough other gradients exists that it sustains itself. The other aspect is tides — if lunar forces are enough to modify the earth’s rotation rate, verified by measurements of length-of-day, then these torqueing forces will also cyclically impact the flow. Perhaps this is better illustrated by the AMO as contrasted to the AMOC.
Interesting math of flow and waves here, where they explain how certain Kelvin waves follow shorelines and interfaces only in a specific direction, again according to Coriolis:
https://www.quantamagazine.org/how-quantum-physics-describes-earths-weather-patterns-20230718/#comments
This is from a few days ago, but I have been following that work for several years now and am only surprised how little attention it’s getting. Could be that the math of quantum physics is a little too heavy. I’ve been applying it for modeling various climate indices: https://geoenergymath.com/2023/07/17/the-big-10-climate-indices/
Piotr says
Re: Paul Pukite 24 JUL says
On a technical matter – haven’t you just … stormed out of here?
Paul Pukite 11 JUL:
“What happened to my response to Piotr? Where I paid tribute to 2 late collaborators of mine? Perhaps it’s not worth my time here, or as they used to say on the blogs GBCW. Find me on Threads.net/PaulPukite ”
W not C anymore?
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
I suppose you don’t have anything technical to contribute, eh Piotr? Just the typical gatekeeper duties?
Piotr says
Paul Pukite Jul 25 Suppose you don’t have anything technical to contribute, eh Piotr?
To your current recurring complaining why the other people are not into things that interest you (Paul P., Jul 24: “ surprised how little attention it’s getting“) I have already contributed my suggestion: here.
As for your Jul 11 dramatic exit from this site (“GBCW” – Good Bye Cruel World, right?) – I couldn’t comment then – on an off-chance that had meant what you said. With your return, and behaving as if nothing happened, we know that you hadn’t. Still, I couldn’t stop the chuckle seeing how little time it took you to do the 180.
Just the typical gatekeeper duties?
Nah, I ain’t no gatekeeper: I don’t decide who can post here and who can’t.
My “duties” are to learn new things about the subject (climate change), test
my views against those of others, and/or to learn something about myself or others. I feel I have learned something about you, Paul… And if you let your guard down for a moment – you could too.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Do you have anything of any value to add Piotr? You apparently don’t understand how science works since you naively point out somebody doing “research for the sake of research”. In fact that’s how fundamental understanding is achieved — no one is going to understand how an El Nino is going to be strengthened with climate change unless the foundational mechanisms of El Nino are understood in the first place. That’s how it’s always been in EVERY scientific discipline. Too bad your aperture is so small.
BTW, everyone should know that GBCW is a sarcastic joke meme, especially those of us that have been blogging and on DailyKos since the early days, circa 2004.
Piotr says
Paul Pukite, Jul. 24 “if lunar forces are enough to modify the earth’s rotation rate, then these torqueing forces will also cyclically impact the flow.”
“Cyclically“! I.e. of relevance to the climate CHANGE (the main subject of this forum) only, as the NOISE that one has subtract to get a more accurate reading of the TREND.
And unless you postulate that these natural oscillations would change the trends – it remains a research for research sake – a problem that is neither affected by what we, as a species, do, nor does is affect the trends of things we do have an influence on.
In other words, studying the exact mechanisms of the natural oscillations that happened as long as the Moon is around – cannot inform the society on the consequences of our actions or inactions, which is an important part of
raison d’être of the modern science in general, and climatology and oceanography in particular,
Which may explain why most of the people in the field have … different priorities. And why you really shouldn’t be “surprised how little attention it’s getting“.
To borrow from Juliusz Slowacki – “No time to grieve for roses, when the forests are on fire”.
Jonathan David says
I took at look at this link. To my knowledge, all fluid phenomena (from hypersonic flow to geophysical fluid dynamics) are well modeled by the Navier-Stokes equations. To show anything new here the authors referenced would have to at least demonstrate a failure of Navier-Stokes to adequately model a natural GFD phenomenon. And even that would only constitute an inadequacy in the NS model The NS equations themselves are of course only a model of an underlying physical reality. Other physical dynamical phenomena governed by other similar systems of partial differential equations may bear qualitative similarity to fluid flow. This says nothing about the actual physics. At best it’s a simple analog which says more about the governing mathematics than the physical phenomenon.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Piotr said:
I have given it serious thought to stay away from earth sciences publications and concentrate on physics or applied physics for the work I am doing. Given the potential breakthroughs other groups are making applying topological analogies from solid-state physics (see https://www.quantamagazine.org/how-quantum-physics-describes-earths-weather-patterns-20230718/) it may be the only way to give the discipline a kick-in-the-pants. The strange behavioral patterns of fluid dynamics are only beginning to be revealed and from what I am finding, the math is not that difficult, only changing our perceptions and expectations remains challenging. Physics publications have no problems with looking at new paradigms, in contrast to the staid world of the geosciences where progress historically moves at a glacial pace.
Jonathan David was implying that there must be a failure of Navier-Stokes for this to happen. I don’t think so as N-S can accommodate various behaviors due to its nonlinear nature. More behaviors in fact that anyone can possibly dream up.
Carbomontanus says
@ Paul Pukite
Here, you tell a lot of things that is hardly integrated, hardly keeps mtogether and hardely systematic.
I chose the keyeword “Kelvin- wave” to try and look into it, and found back into model theoretical conscepts that are hardly appliciable to waves and vibrations oscillation in molecular matter recardless ofv scale and size from the atoms up to tyhe galaxies.Kelvin waves are as illusoric as the absolute cylinder, the absolute cycle, the absoluteb straight line and the absolute parabel in the so0lar system.
Kelvin waves and “plane waves” are a mostb blocking and misleadsing idea in wind instrument acoustrics and radio tecyhnology and practical navigation.
Rather set onn the oscilloscope that shows anyting bgut Kelvin waves, ande rather set on the chladni experiment with violin bow or with electromagnetic vibrator. Take that rather for reality, and take4 a further looki at https://no.wikipedia.org/wiki/urnesstil
Carbomontanus says
@ Paul Pukite
Here, you tell a lot of things that is hardly integrated, hardly keeps together and is hardly systematic.
I tried the keyeword “Kelvin- wave” to try and look into it, and found back into model theoretical conscepts that are hardly appliciable to waves and vibrations oscillation in molecular matter recardless of scale and size, from atoms and molecules via the 7 seas, up to the galaxies.
“Kelvin waves” were we say the much more precise “pure sinus”, ……are as illusoric as the absolute cylinder, the absolute cycle, the absolute straight line and the absolute parabel in the universe. which are all things that simply do not exist. Only in the qvasi- religious delusions of people.
Kelvin waves and “plane waves” are the most blocking and misleading model conscept- ideas in musical wind instrument acoustrics, radio technology, meteorology, and practical navigation / engineering. .
Rather set on the oscilloscope that shows anyting but Kelvin waves, and rather set on the chladni experiment with violin bow or with electromagnetic vibrator. Take that rather for reality, and take a further looki into https://no.wikipedia.org/wiki/urnesstil
which is an early human model conscept on UNESCO- list rather closer to physical, meteorological, scientific, and climatic, oceanographic reality.
And a bit Irish also.
It is not “kelvin waves”.
It is dispersion, interacting with real climate and real, quite common matter, the understood, operational way They could not disqualify that early understanding from before, so they put it for display until doomesday on the northside of the Temple.
It is typical timeless wisdom.
Try rather and get aquainted to timeless wisdom on UNESCO- level, and you may dissolve even the pacific not to speak of the atlantic ocean.
I could crack and de- chiffer most impossible understanding and engineering problems of plain and clear historical wind music by simply taking the Urnes- dragons as shown on oscilloscope, for real and serious.
People have understood it before. whereas the kelvinwave modellings will only lead you into MEDUSA and a thornehenge of quantum mechanic statistics & speculations on the computer.
Doug says
Could you elaborate/speculate a little on the likely consequences of AMOC instability/shutdown. I assume less efficient heat transfer from equator toward the poles means more rapid heat build-up toward the equator and mid-latitudes. What about the atmospheric jet stream? What happens to the Greenland ice sheet?
Gareth John Evans says
A very important summary Stefan that needs to be read and studied by a much wider audience than the RealClimate website, and various, traditional publication strands, may reach. The great challenge for science is to dispel the myths and misinformation and educate and raise awarenss in the simplest of ways so that it becomes understandable by all. This is key if there is to be any chance of saving our world. As new insights like this emerge it is essential that they become mainstream knowledge as quicly as possible – IPCC reporting is far too slow.
Randy V says
Would tankers with brackish water from desalination facilities be used to disperse where needed? Probably just a drop in a bucket. But how many drops?
Thomas P says
What would be required to restart AMOC if it reaches the threshold? A new ice age, or does something less drastic suffice?
Stefan says
Basically just wait for some centuries, let turbulent diffusion do its job. That will slowly warm up the deep ocean and reduce the water density there, until it becomes less dense than the high-latitude surface waters so that convection can start again. A “drop dead” ocean without any overturning can’t last forever. In theory, an ocean with overturning only from Antarctica but not the northern Atlantic is also possible.
Carbomontanus says
I shall looki at it.
Unknowable says
It’s going to be just fine.
Just not for us.
Pardon!
Henrik Lystad says
If AMOC ends, how will that influence the Gulf Stream, and is there a possibility that new streams will occur, to level out differences in density?
Alex Wolfe says
Given Greenland meltwater discharge is now well-parameterized under the GRACE monitoring period, is it not a relatively simple exercise to integrate this into the generation of models that produce the correct response, but only express it well after its observation, say, in post-2080 scenarios (your Fig. 5 lower panels). The physics are clearly “largely correct” in the models, just lacking one or more positive feedback loops so that the rates of change (observed-model) jive more congruously. To my mind, beyond Greenland meltwater discharge, the effects of sea-ice loss on enhancing heat flux from the ocean surface to air (sensible, latent) is another area where these nasty little feedbacks may lurk. I agree with the author that the community is pressed to get these correct, for an audience much much greater than that of RC.
[Response: Yes. We have already done this (paper in prep), but in our model it does not produce a significant (or detectable) response in the AMOC. This result might be sensitive to the climatological simulation (and any biases it has) and so you’d want this to be looked at in multiple models. – gavin]
Jonathan Bamber says
Well the problem with that is that inter-annual variability of P-E is an order of magnitude larger then any FW flux anomalies from the Greenland Ice Sheet and they are not well constrained or observed and dominate the FW flux variability in the NA even on decadal timescales. The FW flux anomaly from Greenland has been approximately increasing over the last two decades but it’s still small compared to P-E variability. That could/will change in the future, and probably not so far in the future.
Mark J. Carter says
There is no mention of the rapidly decreasing thermal gradient between the polar and tropical regions resulting from the more rapid warming at the polar latitudes in comparison to the tropical latitudes.
How might that impact energy transfer between those latitudes?
Jan Umsonst says
Hi Stefan, what is with this study: “The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation at 35°N From Deep Moorings, Floats, and Satellite Altimeter”; Isabela Alexander-Astiz Le Bras, Josh Willis, Ian Fenty; Geophysical Research Letters, vol. 50, 2023; DOI: 10.1029/2022GL101931; online: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2022GL101931 (05.23.2023)
They state: “From 2004 to 2014, the Line W moorings measured a 0.7 Sv yr−1 slowing of the deep western boundary current (DWBC) offshore of Cape Cod. Here, we combine these deep mooring observations with float and satellite altimeter data and find that this DWBC change corresponded to a slowing of the cross-basin Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) of about 0.3 Sv yr−1. Our AMOC transport time series corresponds well with the Estimating the Circulation and Climate of the Ocean state estimate, particularly when the Line W mooring data influences our volume closure. We compare our 35°N time series with a similar time series at 41°N as well as the 26°N RAPID AMOC, and find AMOC declines across datasets from 2004 to 2014. However, when we extend our analysis to 2004–2019, there are no significant trends at any latitude. These observations suggest that AMOC decadal variability is meridionally coherent from 26°N to 41°N and that the DWBC may reflect this variability.”
Does there exist critique on it? As it would be for me important to understand the Earth system better if it is now slowing down or not
All the best
Jan
p.s. – this study I also found very interesting which you will not know I guess as they analyzed phytoplankton: Surface currents in the northern Atlantic has doubled their speed during the last 24 years: “Faster Atlantic currents drive poleward expansion of temperate phytoplankton in the Arctic Ocean”; L. Oziel, A. Baudena, M. Ardyna, P. Massicotte, A. Randelhoff, J.-B. Sallée, R. B. Ingvaldsen, E. Devred, M. Babin; Nature Communications, vol. 11, 2020; DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-15485-5; online: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-15485-5 (06.06.2023)
Corbin Brodie says
“It has long been my opinion that “very unlikely”, meaning less than 10% in the calibrated IPCC uncertainty jargon, is not at all reassuring for a risk we really should rule out with 99.9 % probability, given the devastating consequences should a collapse occur.”
I so wholeheartedly agree with this. We wouldn’t consider a 10% risk so negligible if it applied to most things in life. What sane person would enter a room if they were told there was a 10% risk doing so would release immediately fatal toxic fumes at them even there was a 90% chance it would shower huge amounts of money for them to collect and keep. The fact that as you say that 10% itself is an underestimate makes the situation even more genuinely concerning.
Corbin Brodie says
And now today there is this article in The Guardian.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/jul/25/gulf-stream-could-collapse-as-early-as-2025-study-suggests
Russell Seitz says
Not another Damien Carrington Event?
Cue an Apple= remake of The Day After Tomorrow
Wolfgang Cramer says
Thank you very much for this update!
Is there any new and comprehensive summary of the potential consequences of AMOC decline, similar to Kuhlbrodt et al. 2009 https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10584-009-9561-y ?
Ian Kaplan says
I second this question.
James Luke says
Small typo: your Stommel quote should be “fraught” not “frought”.
Wolfgang Feist says
Which Emission-scenario was used?
Doug Barr says
This is mind boggling, esoteric information but I’m not sure how it will motivate the masses to do what is necessary to save our planet if it is still possible. I think more time should be spent explaining why we have created the climate crisis we are in and how to save our planet if it is still possible. For example: https://thelastwhy.ca/poems/2017/7/31/climate-breakdown
This will be my only comment. If you want to help,
Killian says
Regenerative Governance
Circa 2011~12
Ask me about it.
* Decision-making matrix aligned with regenerative principles, characteristics and patterns. Aligns with historically sustainable socio-political structures.
Russell says
Why aren’t there more climate poems in The Stuffed Owl anthology?
Nick J says
When your confidence interval essentially includes a counterfactual today, how much confidence do you have in your results? I agree it’s hard to be 99.5 percent sure in that situation, although I’d have high confidence you’ve got a hell of a headline for the press to pick up on.
Manfred Niehus says
How would the AMOC change correlate with gulf stream changes? Will the azores arquipel become colder? Or Lisbon Portugal?
Ken Fabian says
(Note for site admin – Comment form is displaying in a different language, “Kommentti”)
I had been hoping the “low likelihood” would persists. Not good news then.
Is there a likelihood of a long term oscillation where AMOC shutdown stops and restarts?
Bill says
In the first couple paragraphs the AMOC is attributed 15 Sverdrup but then it says the Gulf Stream is “only” 90 Sverdrup…am I misreading?
Bob says
As a Chemical Oceanographer that worked with Broecker, though briefly, may I respond to the commenter that proclaimed “This is key if there is to be any chance of saving our world”.
If we are to save this world my I suggest that we know and comply with the first sentence of US law?
It’s the King with no clothes and nobody wants to look at it but it is what will change our world much more quickly than anthropogenic controls.
Ben Deacon says
Delightfully clear explanation and context about AMOC and tipping points. One typo that needs fixing- in point 6 you write: “Stommel wrote: “The system is inherently frought with possibilities for speculation about climatic change.”
Frought is spelled fraught. Maybe Stommel’s typo, not yours!
Carbomontanus says
Hr Rahmstorf
It was not easy this time.
Fear- mongering is occuring and must be rinsed out first before I can make up any plausible hydraulic oceanic understanding for my own opinions.
Then there are contradicting contributions. , One of them mentioned by Jan Umsonst here, that the Plancton transport along the norwegian coast into the Barents sea has speeded up in recent decades. I have seen that also from Bjerknessenteret. .
There we have another and independent , important eyemark also, the eastern ices. The summer seasonal ice situation at Franz Josefs land and especially Severnaya Zemlya that has cleared up radically after 2000, for everyone to look at and to follow.
Severnaya zemlya first came on the worlds maps under Stalin , who borrowed the Graf Zeppelin airship for it. Those islands were not notices by Nordenskijøld, Fr. Nansen, and Roald Amundsen on their exp0editions but were assumed by the russians, who suggested Czar Nicolai IIs land for them. Quite recently one could sail all around them 2 times in the season, and Fr.Josefs land has been icefree all around several times.
The western ices, Amundsens Gjøa- route remains much more clogged, and that is what even I can follow. .
The fameous Dansgaard Oechsler events during the ice ages seem related to sudden and quite enormeous outbursts of glacial freshwater reserves known as “Jøkullhlaup” as icedams of meltwater are suddely breaking.
Where the Plausibe sources are Lake Agazziz, The Hudson Bay, and The Baltic Sea. next to and under the large glaciers.
As there are no such quite enormeous liquid freshwater reserves in the arctic today or maybe a quite large one under central Grønland, I find it some difficult to immagine further Damstgaard Oechser- events in the near fruture., and hope more for the fameous “Maelstrom”, Moskenesstrømmen to prevail.
MICHAEL JOSEPH ALEXANDER says
Twenty years ago, I was firmly in the “skeptics” camp on anthropogenic global warming. Around 2007 or so, one of the arguments for our side going around was that both the AMOC and PDO were going into, or already were in what they were calling a cooling phase. So of course it was only a matter of time before we started seeing the warming change to cooling, and would those dumb climate scientists have egg on their faces.
It was an ongoing prediction featured of WUWT. They were sure of it. THOSE TWO PHENOMENA were the cause of much of the warming…. That and heat islands.
That was not what happened. If I recall, they did enter a cool phase for a bit, but there was no “global cooling” to be found. The scientists here were often criticized for not acknowledging when you got things wrong, which of course isn’t even true, it’s part of the scientific process. After a few years I started pointing out that WE were wrong. Of course the crowd had already moved on to the next big thing to explain why there was no global warming, and turned on me for having the temerity to ask that we admit when we’re wrong. I started making enemies for asking too many question regarding some of the comments. I got banned from one site for trying to explain that, if the sun was causing Jupiter and Neptune to warm enough to be detected by NASA, a story that was going around at the time, if changes in the sun were causing those two distant planets to increase temperature, our planet, much closer, would fry.
I had finally come to recognize the flaw of their endeavors, and my own flaws in reasoning that allowed me to get pulled into that side of the debate…. Or whatever it is.
I’m tempted to visit WUWT to see what nonsense they’ve written about this new report on the AMOC, but i’m afraid my eyes would roll so far in the back of my head, I would see my own frontal lobes.
Anyway, thank you Gavin and everyone for what you do. I’m planning to write a blog post soon about my journey from one side to the other, and it will include an apology to everyone here for the absolute crap I wrote back then.
Mike Alexander aka Sonicfrog.
Jonathan David says
Interesting article. I am interested in the dynamical modeling approaching a transition to a zero flow state. When modeled as a dynamical system, the actual transition from a stable constant flow-rate state to a zero flow rate state might be expected to be a little more complicated. That is, when modeled in a state space, each stable state would have a so-called basin of attraction which returns the system to stability under small perturbations. When the perturbations become too large one might expect unstable or chaotic behavior until the system settles into the basin of attraction of the zero flow state. What all this would mean is that the flow would not simply stop but would go through a period of random or oscillatory behavior e.g. slowing down then speeding back up again at unpredictable intervals probably on the time scale of the phenomenon which is years presumably. Is this relevant at all?
Edward Burke says
“It has long been my opinion that “very unlikely”, meaning less than 10% in the calibrated IPCC uncertainty jargon, is not at all reassuring for a risk we really should rule out with 99.9 % probability, given the devastating consequences should a collapse occur.”
Stefan:
If we treat this as “an interim takeaway” (through COP28 and, say, after conclusion of the AR7 cycle c. 2030) as we await further data, I assume European countries, peoples, and their governments will not begin to take any threats of disruption too seriously until after c. 2030 (although I understand the Irish are committing to a considerable livestock reduction already).
If incoming data subject to future analysis confirm the trends you, et al., have already established for AMOC weakening (and if those data begin to suggest acceleration of the weakening towards eventual collapse), what might anyone be able to say about 1) the timeline for climatic and meteorological disruptions across Europe (will a “West to East” pattern manifest itself at all sequentially with any significant predictive value, or will the outbreaks of disruptions of varying circumstances [drought here, floods there, cooling here, warming there] be intermittent, sporadic, and seemingly opportunistic based on other dynamical factors?)?–and 2) what might Europeans, their nations, and their governments actually be able to do to help forestall any perceived threats of AMOC weakening? As a lead researcher, how do you assess present political receptivity of “climate threat messaging” to date, and do you think public discourse on the matter today bodes well or ill for the political disruptions and challenges sure to be ahead if indeed data over the next six-to-eight years confirm AMOC weakening and/or acceleration of weakening with prospects for eventual collapse?
I assume modeling for the possible outcomes has begun both for each European country and continent-wide . . . right?
Keep up all good work.