Clauser-ology: Cloudy with a chance of meatballs

John Clauser’s theory of climate explained.
Some of you will have heard of John Clauser because he was an awardee of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for his role in the experimental verification of quantum entanglement. Some of you will have heard of him because the first thing that he did after winning the Nobel was join a climate denial organization and make some rather odd claims about climate science. And some of you will never have heard of him (in which case, feel free to skip this post!).
At no point in his long and, by all accounts, successful, career has he ever published a paper on climate[1]. He has not penned an article, nor even a blog post or a tweet on the topic, and so any scientific basis for his opinions (if any) has been opaque… until recently. In the last few months he has given two interviews in which he goes into to detail about what he describes as a ‘missing element’ in climate science and what he imagines the consequences are for climate change. The first interview was for the Epoch Times (a far right-wing newspaper and media organization affiliated with Falun Gong). The second was a podcast with the somewhat troubled Chris Smith, an Australian journalist. (The material is somewhat similar in each). And more comprehensively, it was repeated in a recent video lecture as well.
And what is this supposed ‘missing element’? Clouds.
Before we get into the details of what is going here, let’s look at some of the stranger claims about climate science he has made:
- The “IPCC and others” use a “cloud-free” Earth. [Odd claim, but simply not true].
- “fluctuation[s] in the cloud cover of the earth that causes a sunlight reflectivity thermostat that controls the climate, control the temperature of the earth, and stabilize it very powerfully and very dramatically, a mechanism heretofore totally unnoticed.” [Clouds as a damping mechanism on climate change have been discussed in detail since the 1960s at least].
- “The power in this thermostat in terms of what you can refer to as radiative forcing, this is how many watts per square meter of surface area are involved, and it is 200 times more powerful than the effect of CO₂, and methane.” [This is at least a quantitative claim, see below for it’s lack of veracity].
- “Interviewer: Are you suggesting that in none of these models the cloud cover is actually included? Dr. Clauser: Indeed” [Again, just not true].
- “They really didn’t mention anything like this in the early IPCC reports.” [Simply false e.g. IPCC First Assessment Report (Chapter 3) from 1990].
- “The two most recent IPCC reports did not discuss clouds” [Totally untrue].
- “It’s [the albedo is] kept the same” [False – for instance here is a paper (Loeb et al, 2020) comparing the changes in albedo in models to the CERES observations].
- “I haven’t talked to any of the modelers” [This is obvious!]
- “The 40 models of the IPCC – most of which came from the Goddard Institute of Space Studies” [Where does this come from?]
Blame Al Gore? or Steve Koonin? the National Academies? or Art Robinson?
Apparently Clauser realized the problem with clouds because Al Gore only discussed a cloud-free Earth in his movie. That isn’t true of course – there are plenty of clouds in the Apollo 17 photo he uses to illustrate the impact of seeing Earth from space and it’s in his description of the Earth’s Energy balance. Possibly the confusion comes from him also highlighting an image from Tom Van Sant (left) that he explicitly states is a mosaic of cloud-free images, but at no point does he indicate that clouds aren’t important! Additionally, Clauser credits Steve Koonin’s book with the notion that no climate models have skillfully hindcast the past century (not true, but I’m not sure what the book does claim – Koonin does not appear to have made such a claim in his presentations AFAICT – let me know in the comments if this needs amending). And finally, he claims that the ‘original’ 2003 National Academies report (a bit unclear what this means) made a ‘whole series of mistaken statements’ about clouds. The only relevant 2003 NRC publication is the “Understanding Climate Feedbacks” report, which is possibly what Clauser is referring to[2], but that mostly makes very sensible recommendations about research priorities in cloud feedbacks and isn’t obviously mistaken in any of its claims. But it turns out that Art Robinson (of the Oregon Petition fame) was his college roommate many decades ago, and so perhaps we don’t need to look much deeper into where he gets his (mis)information.
Clauser-ology translated to recognizable climate science
That clouds affect the climate has been known since antiquity, and their response to climate change has been discussed, analyzed, and modeled in detail at least since the 1970s. Notably, of the two models assessed in the 1979 Charney report, one (from GFDL and Manabe, who was awarded the Nobel in Physics the year before Clauser) had fixed (not zero) clouds, but the second (from GISS and Hansen) had variable clouds. The differences in their cloud feedback (zero in the first case and positive in the second) were the main reason why their climate sensitivity differed (2ºC and 4ºC respectively). It is still the case that variations in cloud feedbacks are the dominant source of variability of climate sensitivity in models (Zelinka et al, 2020).
Clauser’s claim that clouds don’t change in models (no cloud feedback) is only correct for that original 1979-vintage GFDL model, but wasn’t true for other models then or now, or even the 1980s-era GFDL models. Clauser’s other claim, that clouds will change to counter any radiative imbalance, is a statement that clouds are a negative feedback (and indeed a very strong negative feedback). Equivalently, this is a statement that climate sensitivity to increasing forcings (such as CO2) is negligible. But if this were true, it would be impossible to sustain a net energy imbalance for the climate (more energy coming in than leaving). Clouds would change to match any change in the radiative forcing without needing much of a change in surface temperatures. However, not only is there an obvious energy imbalance (as seen by the growth of ocean heat content), it’s actually accelerating Loeb et al., 2022. These observations are incompatible with strong negative short wave cloud feedback – indeed, as the planet has warmed, albedo has gone down – the opposite of what Clauser’s theory would predict. To be fair, the detailed attribution for the trends in SW and LW radiative fluxes over the last twenty years are still somewhat in flux (Schmidt et al, 2023), but not by that much! Also missing is any realization that clouds also contribute to the greenhouse effect (roughly 25% of the total) and so whether cloud changes warm or cool depends very much on where the clouds are (high clouds have a very different effect than low clouds for instance).
Running the Numbers
A lot of Clauser’s confusion can be seen when he starts to get quantitative. He makes a number of specific claims: that the cloud feedbacks are 100 times stronger than the forcing from CO2, but this is wrong in a very fundamental way (feedbacks and forcings don’t even have the same units), and also in how he calculates it (see below). He also confuses radiative forcing (the impact of an instantaneous change in a component) with the energy imbalance at any point (which is affected by the feedbacks and temperature changes). He, however, goes seriously off the rails when he estimates the impact of clouds on the radiation budget. We can measure directly how much solar radiation arrives at the Earth and once you spread it over the surface of the Earth, there is about 340 W/m2. Additionally, we can measure how much of that radiation is reflected (from ice, ground surface, and clouds etc.). It’s about 100 W/m2, implying the average planetary albedo (reflectivity) is about 29%. Clauser however takes that number, removes 80 and 20 W/m2 for atmospheric absorption by ozone (!!) and backscatter to get 240 W/m2, and then assumes that with the average cloud coverage (67%)[3] and a typical albedo for a thick cloud (90%), that the clouds will reflect 145 W/m2. This is totally wrong (since we know that this is much larger than the actual measured total reflected short wave – only 100 W/m2). He is neglecting the fact that
half the clouds are on the nighttime side of the Earth (and not reflecting anything), and that [Update 11/19: this is already factored in, thanks to JNG for noticing] cloud albedo depends on cloud thickness (so not all of the 67% will have such a high albedo). Once you factor those things in, you end up with the standard numbers which is roughly half of what Clauser claims.
With respect to the cloud feedback, Clauser uses two end members to estimate the size of the effect. However, feedbacks are measured in (W/m2) per ºC – i.e. how much do they perturb the radiation balance as a function of the change in surface temperature. For instance, the (dominant, negative) Planck feedback is about -3.3 W/m2/ºC (i.e. the upward flux of LW from the surface increases by 3.3 W/m2 for every degree change in surface temperature). A strong negative cloud feedback would have a similar value, though IPCC estimates it to be positive (amplifying) 0.42 [–0.10 to +0.94] W/m2/ºC.
Clauser’s calculation takes two massive perturbations in clouds (from 50% to 75%), estimates the net forcing (incorrectly) as ~54 W/m2, and neglects the change in temperatures that should have generated such large shifts. But we know that total SW cloud radiative forcing is about -45 W/m2, thus a change in cloud cover of 25% (huge!) would imply a perturbation of only(!) ~17 W/m2 (and smaller still if you include the LW effects). However, these changes in cloud cover are absurd and would be way outside the linear regime that feedback theory is based on. Realistic variations in cloud cover are more likely on the order of a few % (interannually, smaller still on climate scales), and so SW effects could conceivably be a couple of W/m2, and with total feedbacks half that, at most (though the devil is in the details). Thus in comparison with the anthropogenic radiative forcing which is now over 2.5 W/m2, it is certainly not ‘100 times’ larger. And we still have to factor in the changes in temperature.
Over the last 20 years or so, temperatures have increased about 0.5ºC, and we have measurements of the global albedo (and SW changes) from CERES. If Clauser was correct, that warming should have been counteracted by an increase in cloud cover and reflected shortwave. Unfortunately, this is the opposite of what has happened – cloud cover, albedo and reflected shortwave have all decreased over that time (Fig 2a in Loeb et al, 2021).
Clouding the picture
So where does this leave us? Effectively, we have an overconfident Nobel Prize winner, who hasn’t done their homework in an area outside their field, who makes very obvious errors, and whose fame is being capitalized on by the forces of denial. Not really an original story (c.f. Kary Mullis, Linus Pauling, etc.), but still a bit of a shame.
[1] His PhD supervisor while at Columbia (1964-1969) was Pat Thaddeus who was a scientist at GISS until 1986, and it’s conceivable that he met Jim Hansen there since they overlapped for a couple of years. But this was before there was much Earth Science research at GISS.
[2] I’ve no idea why he claims this is the ‘original’ report. The 1979 Charney report has a much greater claim to that title.
[3] Cloud fraction is actually a very tricky concept and so this number is very dependent on the methodology – for instance how optically thick does a cloud need to be to count? Some folks have argued that cloud coverage is actually 100% if you include the super thin clouds. Of course, the albedo of the cloud depends on its thickness too.
References
- N.G. Loeb, H. Wang, R.P. Allan, T. Andrews, K. Armour, J.N.S. Cole, J. Dufresne, P. Forster, A. Gettelman, H. Guo, T. Mauritsen, Y. Ming, D. Paynter, C. Proistosescu, M.F. Stuecker, U. Willén, and K. Wyser, "New Generation of Climate Models Track Recent Unprecedented Changes in Earth's Radiation Budget Observed by CERES", Geophysical Research Letters, vol. 47, 2020. http://dx.doi.org/10.1029/2019GL086705
- M.D. Zelinka, T.A. Myers, D.T. McCoy, S. Po‐Chedley, P.M. Caldwell, P. Ceppi, S.A. Klein, and K.E. Taylor, "Causes of Higher Climate Sensitivity in CMIP6 Models", Geophysical Research Letters, vol. 47, 2020. http://dx.doi.org/10.1029/2019GL085782
- N.G. Loeb, M. Mayer, S. Kato, J.T. Fasullo, H. Zuo, R. Senan, J.M. Lyman, G.C. Johnson, and M. Balmaseda, "Evaluating Twenty‐Year Trends in Earth's Energy Flows From Observations and Reanalyses", Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, vol. 127, 2022. http://dx.doi.org/10.1029/2022JD036686
- G.A. Schmidt, T. Andrews, S.E. Bauer, P.J. Durack, N.G. Loeb, V. Ramaswamy, N.P. Arnold, M.G. Bosilovich, J. Cole, L.W. Horowitz, G.C. Johnson, J.M. Lyman, B. Medeiros, T. Michibata, D. Olonscheck, D. Paynter, S.P. Raghuraman, M. Schulz, D. Takasuka, V. Tallapragada, P.C. Taylor, and T. Ziehn, "CERESMIP: a climate modeling protocol to investigate recent trends in the Earth's Energy Imbalance", Frontiers in Climate, vol. 5, 2023. http://dx.doi.org/10.3389/fclim.2023.1202161
Glen says
Roger Coppock says
This debate on clouds flashes me back to Lindzen’s IR Iris.
Spencer R Weart says
Yes, that got a lot of publicity for years and I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s how Clauser originally got to thinking that cloud feedbacks were a scientific disproof of global warming
Russell Seitz says
Gavin, YouTube ran Clausen’s speech to an almost empty room at the “Church Militant” event organized by Mark Morano.
My takeaway is that he ‘is indeed caught in something of a time warp, as his references lean on what was state of the art in his postdoc day
He also seems to be an object of Cal Tech alumni and Emeriti peer pressure .
Unfortunately, Stockholm Fever is a Thing, and Clause seems happy to lend the luster of his Nobel to the never ending saga of Physicians for Disaster Preparedness, just as Al Gore lends his to anybody who saks politrly.
My takeaway on his presentation is that his physic al intuition is founded on a poor grasp of albedo variability in general and cloud brightness in particular- he told the audience that white cloud tops reflect 90% of the solar energy reaching them back into space.. No mention of scattering at all
Russell Seitz says
His long service at Livermore does more to explain his political entanglement than quantum theory.
He ought to have consulted Mike MacCracken before signing off on what the PR hacks at the CO2 Coalition manifesto, drafted.
Please pardon the fractured spelling above, Clauser included
Susan Anderson says
John N-G says
Thanks for working this through. I was asked about this at a talk just two days ago. Not knowing the details, I gave my generic and admittedly snide answer: “Physicists win the Nobel Prize for thinking differently from other physicists all the time and being right once.”
One little bit doesn’t seem right: “He is neglecting the fact that half the clouds are on the nighttime side of the Earth (and not reflecting anything)…” 67% cloud cover on the sunny side of the Earth is still 67%.
[Response: hmmm…. Yes. I'll amend that. Thanks. – gavin]
This is Aristophanes Nephelai, the fameous greek comedy of the “Thinkery”.
They told us in school and showed a “Globus” on tilted axis in a frame.. We really could believe it ande took it as our EXPERIMENTAL ARCHETYP, = Desktop experiment that is telling the truth.
But then the first photos of Real Climate by Hasselblad camera and colour dias film from space, weightless in vacuum came on TV and in the coloured periodicals.
Nephelai became real and obvious on global level, . , and it was later called “The blue marble”.
I am sitting here with Jacob Bjerknes (3rd generation Bjerknes), who can be found on Wikipedia. ,An obvious pioneer in real climate. .
Jacob Bjerknes emigrated and scored very high in California on the Pacific ocean and ENSO, furthering the Bjerknes- exsperimental realisms, namely Bjerknes`water bath that had scored gold in Paris 1886 and later assisted and supported Heinrich Herz on his radio waves, and guided Roalm Amundsen over the North Pole in Umberto Nobiles airship “NORGE” from Svalbard to Nome in Alsaska where they crashlanded…
Jacob Bjerknes could tell the ideal weather and reliable natural wind currents and systems for such a pioneering flight by Umberto Nobiles airship..
Next time, Bjerknes was not asked, thus could not assist Umberto Nobile as he tried again with his next airship ITALIA that fell down on the ices and had to be rescued by the russians.
It was icing. Undercooled water droplet fogs.
Nephelai is important in the real climate you see, and Bjerknes was especially good at it. There is still a Bjerkines- center on climate in Bergen that serves us especially well on the north Atlantic fogs and winds, currents and ices.
We have the DMI.dk still upgoing. They were on Longwave each our, the very best on weather at sea and had it way over to New Foundland and Grønland and to Scilly isles Rockall and to La Corunia in Spain.
Yesterday we had a most phaenomenal HALO situation here in the frosty fogs with low sun. That can only form in the hazy fogs if the water is cristalline, but then it can also come quite down to the ground.,
I have on camera, photos of Halo details in our garden and street where individual coloured particles are seen, by 35 millimeter lens.
Beat that!
Then we are rather inside of the Halo phaenomenon with hexagonal ice prisms trickling slowly down around us under blue sky with sun shining on it.
Ice cristals have many forms and may be assymetric thus orientating parallel on macro level in space when slowly sinking and sparkling in the air.
And then there are further electrostatics among the particles.
Martin W Smith says
“People ask me about things. It’s easier for me to write it down and post it than repeat it ten times for ten different people. – gavin]”
I use the analyses posted here all the time to refute the false claims from Clauser, Soon, and all the others, that appear all the time. I can’t do the analysis myself, so your work is greatly appreciated, and used often.
Susan Anderson says
au contraire … it was much needed and valuable. A recent physics Nobel contains multitudes of support for persuasive lies, and I am deeply grateful to Gavin Schmidt for taking the time and effort.
My recent experience here wrt Philip W Anderson, Gaiever, Dyson et al. included pushback about Clauser and now I know where to go when it crops up.
Lies don’t go away when you ignore them. It is, however, important not to give citations of lies such prominence in the argument that people with shallow attention skills (most people, that is) take the lie for the truth in spite of context.
Solar Jim says
Everyone should read the recent takedown of Nobel Prize winning “economist” W. Nordhaus of Yale at The Intercept, by Christopher Ketchum. (Sorry, I don’t computer links) He could have titled the article Eco? No. Mist!
Tim Lenton et al. “The Emperor’s New Climate Scenarios” (Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, University of Exeter) is not bad either.
Disinformation may also be referred to as Propaganda.
Susan Anderson says
Interesting. Glad to see the Grantham Institute on the job. Here’s the link: When Idiot Savants Do Climate Economics: How an elite clique of math-addled economists hijacked climate policy. – https://theintercept.com/2023/10/29/william-nordhaus-climate-economics/
The Intercept has attracted some fine reporters, and is paywall-free. Jon Schwartz who used to cover Exxon lies etc. at NYTimes is now there, and very sharp.
Kate Raworth’s Doughnut Economics is good. The Story of Stuff provides some shocking but enjoyable animated presentations of facts we need to know.
https://www.storyofstuff.org/
I used the more direct word ‘lies’ above.
Spencer R Weart says
One of RealClimate’s outstanding services over the years has been providing a serious reply (with numbers) to the many more or less scientific arguments denying global climate change. Somebody has to do it, that’s how science is supposed to work. It’s a big part of what distinguishes science from all other attempts to understand things.
nigelj says
Spencer says

FWIW, when Arrhenius first proposed global warming from anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions, at the turn of the last century, one of the arguments used against him was that more moisture would mean more clouds, which would reflect enough sunlight to counter heating. This was part of the common (then and now) belief in a natural, or perhaps God-given, "balance of nature" that maintains a sort of beneficent planetary homeostasis.
Andy S says
Yes, of course that worked out well for the planet Venus.
Susan Anderson says
Susan Anderson says

Oh my, Art Robinson! If it weren't so serious it would be seriously funny.
GOP candidate asks residents to mail him their pee: If urine Cave Junction, Ore., this congressional candidate would like to hear from you – https://grist.org/politics/gop-candidate-asks-residents-to-mail-him-their-pee/
and it doesn’t stop there: “Robinson is no stranger to the spotlight. His controversial stance on nuclear power published in his energy newsletter in the 1990s, suggesting the sprinkling of nuclear waste from above to build up resistance to diseases, made headlines last year in Mother Jones and the Huffington Post when he was announced as the new GOP leader for Oregon.” & – “he called public education “the most widespread and devastating form of child abuse and racism in the United States,” leaving people “so mentally handicapped that they cannot be responsible custodians of the energy technology base or other advanced accomplishments of our civilization.””
Robinson could give Monckton a run for his money.
But I digress … while it’s amusing to go down these rabbit holes, it is depressing that the resultant alliances bode ill for all our futures. We can hope the far right continues to lose elections by promoting the crazy so we get some necessary work done.
nigelj says
SA. Good comments. Americas public education system seems quite good to me, given how prosperous Americas economy has been, even in these recent troubled times. Surely that is a decent evidence, but some people are too dim witted to see it.
Max says
Well, Fig.1 of Loab et al. 2021 seems to tell the essential thing, which probably is the “elephant in the room” mentioned by Clauser: the earth’s heat uptake increase is closely matching the increase of net TOA radiation (due to decreased reflection by clouds and sea ice). It is not due to a reduction in the outgoing longwave radiation (the “heat trapping” phenomenon that one should be expecting from the increase of the so-called “greenhouse gasses” in the considered period). Essentially, the earth’s heat uptake increase is almost entirely coming from a natural effect. This Loab’s Fig.1 also partially contradicts Loab’s own claim in the abstract, that “This trend is primarily due to an increase in absorbed solar radiation associated with a decreased reflection by clouds and sea-ice and a decrease in outgoing longwave radiation (OLR) due to increases in trace gases and water vapor”. So, I would say that Clauser may not be a climate scientist, but is substantially right.
[Response: If he was right, rising temperatures would lead to a rise in cloud cover. Temperatures have risen, but cloud cover has actually decreases. How is this ‘substantially right’? – gavin]
Tomáš Kalisz says
In Re to
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/11/clauser-ology-cloudy-with-a-chance-of-meatballs/#comment-816035
Dear Dr. Schmidt,
Perhaps was Max’ point slightly different.
I noted in previous discussions on this website a reference (Loeb?) presenting data from that it indeed appeared that in last two decades, the EEI might have been caused rather by lower Earth albedo (possibly due to lower cloudiness) than DIRECTLY due to rising IR absorption of the Earth surface radiation (and rising back-radiation from the sky).
If Dr. Clauser thinks that cloudiness has to rise automatically with rising temperatures, he might be wrong.
I pleaded several times for an article explaining in details the complex role of the global water cycle in climate regulation, and the confusion showed by Dr. Clauser might perhaps serve as an additional evidence that there is indeed an unsatisfied demand for a such educational article.
Personally, I would like to hear/read also an answer to another quite recent objection against present mainstream climate science, namely that its models rely on convective parametrization that allegedly does not fit with real atmosphere and causes insensitivity of all available models to anthropogenic disruptions inflicted to global water cycle:
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/ffgc.2023.1150191/full
Could you with your colleagues prepare an article answering such questions circulating in the public concerned by the observed global warming?
Alternatively, you might perhaps find someone who deals with the role of the global water cycle in Earth climate as his/her main topics, and could be willing to draft this article for Real Climate?
Many thanks in advance and best regards
Tom
Jean-Pierre Demol says
Toutefois, son état de physicien, ne lui permet-il pas d’avoir un avis sur le climat ? En tant que physicien, ne peut-il pas avoir des bases sérieuses sur l’atmosphère, sa composition et le rôle des gaz qui la compose ?
La physique ne fait elle pas partie des connaissances de base de la climatologie ? Donne t-on un prix Nobel de physique au premier idiot venu ?
[Response: Il peut avoir sont propre avis, pas de question. Mais nous on a le droit aussi de montrer qu’il a tort et qu’il ne connait pas les bases scientifiques. – gavin ]
Andy Revkin says
Back in 2009 I wrote about the wildly wide span of views of human-caused global warming expressed by physics Nobelists. That range, from utter denial to profound concern, is completely in keeping with the “cultural cognition” research of Dan Kahan at Yale. He found in several peer-reviewed studies that literacy on basic science is highest in people at the two ends of the belief spectrum on climate change: https://revkin.substack.com/i/79691915/cultural-cognition Clauser is at the Ivar Giaever end of the scale.
[Response: Not sure what you are saying here. Neither Giaever nor Clauser have high climate literacy, though both have strong over-confidence in their knowledge. – gavin]
Keith Woollard says
I cannot let this response go unchallenged Gavin. You have completely misunderstood Andy’s point and you have become obsessed with your tribal mentality.
I am a scientist of 40 years standing, I don’t need to be a homeopath to read a homeopathic paper and know it is wrong. In the same way I can read the IPCC report and see the glaring errors in the very first graph presented. To claim that we know the temperature 2000 years ago with the same accuracy as 200 years ago is so blatantly wrong.
Pointing out mistakes is great, and you have done that in most of this article, and what science is all about, but saying they should be ignored because they are not climate scientist is soooooo wrong
jgnfld says
Not sure I understand. Here is the very first figure in AR6 WG1 https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/downloads/figures/IPCC_AR6_WGI_SPM_Figure_1.png . It clearly shows massively higher error for bars 200 years ago than those it shows for today/
What am I missing?
Keith Woollard says
Try reading my numbers again jgnfld
jgnfld says
I’m an idiot…somehow I read 2000 as a date.
That said, I have to ask the question the other way. Why would you expect significantly more error in the various proxies used in the pre-thermometer era (globally) between Year 0* and ~1800? Not my area, but did the various mainly biological proxies change in measurement reliability that much? I’ve certainly never seen a reference to such an observation, but again it’s not my area.
——–
*To the pedants: yes I do know there is no Year 0, It’s a figure of speech.
Keith Woollard says
Jgnfld,
There are many reasons confidence levels 200YA should be better than 2000YA.
For a start, the PAGES2K reconstruction used about 6 times the number of proxies in 1800 as in 0, or 1 if you prefer :-) . This helps by reducing white noise by a significant factor… technically root(n) but most errors are unlikely to be white.
There is also a far better spatial and temporal distribution meaning the reconstruction is more likely to represent the actual paleotemperature. Unfortunately a very large proportion of the modern proxies are tree rings with a fairly dense localisation.
The modern proxies also have the advantage of overlap with thermometer records to aid in calibration.
The big difference however is the low frequency drift problem. Many proxies are great at discriminating changes over short periods of time. How much trees grow season to season, or decade to decade, are often linearly related to temperature (and a few other things) but comparing growth rates 1000 years apart is much more problematic.
This is all fine and I don’t mind the limitations of such reconstructions. I don’t even mind if people shade around them with some sort of meaningless standard deviation haze. The problem arises when you state the shading constrains you to the “very likely“ range, and you compare and contrast that to the high resolution modern instrument recording. This is the sort of deception that irks an experimental physicist.
I chose this graph as it is the poster graph for the IPCC. Andy Revkin rightly pointed out that physics Nobelists had a very wide span of views on human induced global warming. Based on absolutely no research at all, I would suggest the same pattern would exist for all with a high degree of science literacy.
The problem for non-climate scientists when they see a graph like that is that they immediately say “why”. Or for a geophysicist who knows that the sea level was substantially higher 6000 years ago (independent of tectonics), getting told that the temperature now is the highest it has been in XXX,000 years. Again replace Xs with whichever single digit integer you like.
Clauser could very well be wrong in a lot of what he has said, but some of what he says is true. He is right or wrong on each piece of information independent of his background. And he is right to ask questions
Tomáš Kalisz says
In Re to
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/11/clauser-ology-cloudy-with-a-chance-of-meatballs/#comment-816170
Dear Dr. Woollard,
You mentioned that 6000 years ago, the sea level was higher than now.
According to Dr. Benestad, the sea level could be perhaps taken as the thermometer for Earth global average surface temperature.
I liked this idea very much
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/11/a-distraction-due-to-errors-misunderstanding-and-misguided-norwegian-statistics/#comment-815970 ,
however, in view of your assertion, it seems to be contradictory to recent claims that current average surface temperature is the highest in last 100 000 years.
Could you provide me (and other curious readers here on RC website) with source/sources of your information about sea level during holocene?
Many thanks in advance and best regards
Tomáš
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Clauser is a physics experimentalist. Maybe he realizes no controlled experiments are available to verify or falsify so he tossed that one out.
Piotr says
Keith Woollard: ” I am a scientist of 40 years standing,”
;-). Then you are in a good thread. It is about a scientist, who made a fool of himself when he arrogantly assumed that his competency in one field automatically transfers into a brilliance in any other discipline of science.
KW: “[I am a scientist of 40 years standing,] I can read the IPCC report and see the glaring errors]”
You mean like when you saw the problems with Gavin’s, CO2 vs. T-anomaly graph?
KW Jul 4: “ thanks Gavin. I think a better graph to show the relationship between changing CO2 and changing T would be:”
and then you gave a link to a graph that …. removed the signal (the long-term trends in both CO2 and in T-anomaly), and left only the noise (the residuals CO2 and T after their respective trends were removed)
Or perhaps when you disproved the changes in rain patterns in Western and Eastern Australia by remarking that in … some town in Australia …there was no clear trend in rain? And then went on disproving the link between global warming and precipitation, with the statement that in Perth and Sydney you saw no clear correlation between …. local temperatures and local rains!
Which would make ANY sense ONLY, if all local weather was … stationary, i.e. no winds. no movement of air masses, because only then one could even expect to see the local rain being determined by the local temperatures https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/09/old-habits/#comment-815016
KW: Saying they should be ignored because they are not climate scientist is soooooo wrong
You missed the point. Gavin destroyed John Clauser on merit – by listing numerous and discrediting factual and logical errors in Clauser’s climate claims. That he is not a climate scientist comes ONLY in the context of your side, the climate deniers, routinely using the credibility of Nobel Prize winners from OTHER disciplines, as a proof that their ignorant claims about the climate and climate scientists are valid and deserve respect. A Nobel Prize winner can’t be wrong, even outside their discipline, right?
Scientific credibility, my dear Prof.(?) Woollard, is like a chain – only as strong as its weakest link.
Ray Ladbury says
Keith, I’m starting to worry about your vision. When was the last time you had it checked.?
Of course your vision could be fine and you’re just nuts.
Mev says
Just by doing a rough measurement of that graph:
2000YA error bar is about .5 degrees C
200YA error bar is about .3 degrees C
Doesn’t that count as difference? It definetely doesn’t imply “the same accuracy”.
Aden says
I’ve a question and I’ve not been able to get answers.
Reported change = natural change + man made change + measurement errors
I’m told measurement errors are no more, so
Reported change = natural change + man made change
Where are the graphs for natural change and where are the graphs for man made change over time?
A very simple question, but there’s nothing in the IPCC reports.
Given its central to the claims that humans have changed temperature, its very suspicious that the graphs aren’t there.
So my guess is that the man made change is miniscule. If the graphs were produced [either would do], people wouldn’t buy in.
Or if the claim is that effectively all change is man made, then you’ve got a real problem claiming that natural change had stopped. Flat lined.
So those graphs aren’t produced, and you rely on people not asking the right question. You imply that all change is man made. It bigs up the story in other words.
So where are the graphs?
[Response: Climate Drivers (NASA SVS), Bloomberg, IPCC AR5, IPCC AR6, … need more? – gavin]
jgnfld says
Who told you exactly WHAT about measurement errors??? Can’t say I know of a single person who does stats/science who thinks measurement contain no errors.
I suspect you are being confused by mathematical regression assumptions one of which is the IV is measured w/o error. While there are statistical methods–labeled “errors-in-variables models”–they are rarely used in practice for several reasons. including simple practicality and ease. You should also know that in a linear model, any error found in the IV measurement ATTENTUATES the coefficient…i.e. the more error in measurement in in IV, the MORE the actual coefficient as measured by normal linear regression is UNDERestimated. This effect is discussed in wiki here https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Regression_dilution.
A more rarified problem is that unless one actually collects repeated measures at each level to get a solid unbiased estimate of the value at each level in the regression, you also introduce a bias in any predictions made from any particular set of observations when you include error in the IV but use only the values collected in the regression since the coefficients introduce sample bias. This is related to the notion capitalizing on chance variation in the collected sample.
Do you HONESTLY think statistics pros working in the area are unaware of these issues and that you of all the people in the world have suddenly invalidated all of present-day climate science??? If so, I suggest you disabuse yourself of that notion.
nigelj says
Ned Kelly. I agree that Aden probably wouldn’t know what a linear regression is.
jgnflds response is very technical and is perhaps a bit too technical for the general public. It just needs simplifying a bit and putting in plain language where possible. A definition of a linear regression would have helped.
But at least jgnfld is making an effort to educate, and clearly knows his stuff. I find some of this stuff interesting..I have a design degree, but I nearly did a chemistry degree, and since being retired I have taken a bit more interest in science.
There might be some ego in demonstrating technical knowledge, but its one of the more positive and less corrosive forms of ego.
I believe that Gavin made a good concise response, with his concise list of several links going to graphs and assessments showing the scale of recent natural variation. It probably wont convince Aden, who is probably a hardcore denialist, but it would educate the general public, and especially people who are sceptical but not too stubborn.
It was graphs like that which convinced me the denialists had no real ammunition. Back in the 1990s when I became interested in the climate issue.
I share your concerns and cynicism up to a point. But discussion forums serve various purposes. In the Book Sapiens, A Brief History of Humankind by N Y Hariri he has a chapter on the positive value of gossip. It made me realise discussion forums like this are sophisticated forms of gossip. So I suggest chill out a bit.
Tomáš Kalisz says
In Re to
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/11/clauser-ology-cloudy-with-a-chance-of-meatballs/#comment-816106
Dear Nigel,
Thank you very much for your remark. I must honestly admit that I do not know what IV mentioned by jgnfld does actually mean.
In organic electronics, where I am active last 13 years, these letters serve as an abbreviation for current-voltage curves serving as one of several basic characteristics for semiconductor devices such as organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs).
I am, however, quite sure that jgnfld teaching about linear regression had no connection to electronic devices..
Greetings
Tomáš
jgnfld says
I have no other idea about WHAT could possibly lead to someone saying: “I’m told measurement errors are no more”. But then I am not a mind reader.
And it is true that regression assumes the IV is measured without error. I have seen others jump on this point in the past. It is not a pertinent one in almost all cases.
Windchaser says
“Or if the claim is that effectively all change is man made, then you’ve got a real problem claiming that natural change had stopped.”
Natural long-term trends usually move pretty slow, so… this isn’t really a problem.
(You get short-term changes that are fast, like volcanic eruptions, but these revert back to the mean pretty quickly. I’m talking about sustained and ongoing changes, like the Earth coming out of the last glacial period. These changes are typically slow.
But we simply don’t see any of the natural forcings changing very much right now. There’s nothing else that can explain the warming. The Sun isn’t being more intense, volcanic activity isn’t dropping in any significant way, etc. ,
Ray Ladbury says
Wow! You didn’t look very hard, did you? Lemme guess. Faux News watcher?
Geoff Miell says
Aden: – “Where are the graphs for natural change and where are the graphs for man made change over time?”
See the graph titled “Factors Contributing to Global Temperature Change – Last 10 Years” in the report titled September 2023 Temperature Update by Robert Rohde, published by Berkeley Earth on 11 Oct 2023. Factors include:
* Man-made Global Warming;
* El Niño / La Niña;
* Solar Cycle;
* Hunga Tonga Eruption
* Marine Fuel Pollution Reduction.
https://berkeleyearth.org/september-2023-temperature-update/
Also see the YouTube video titled 5 factors behind the Global Heatwave 2023, and it’s not just El Niño, published 4 Aug 2023, duration 0:11:54.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYdvn2pGyOw
Susan Anderson says
The Bloomberg chart is a very direct answer. Here’s the same thing (ends in 2005) in an unpaywalled version.
https://www.fusioncharts.com/demos/datastories/what-is-really-warming-the-world/
This is a good place to start:
https://climate.nasa.gov/evidence/
and this answers your query about the human contribution
https://climate.nasa.gov/causes/
Scientists give their considerable intelligence, time, and hard work to understanding and increasing knowledge, so please don’t assume they haven’t thought of all the obvious and less obvious questions.
I could wish anybody who comes here to argue and/or claim greater knowledge would look at the well organized and straightforward presentations at the NASA climate site.
Russell Seitz says
Reviewing the bibliography of Australian cardiologist Keith Wollard MD , the closest approximation to an atmospheric science paper I could find was one on hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
I am glad however that he has brought homeopathy into the picture, for he has done a public service b reminding us how closely the arguments of its proponents parallel those of their colleagues in the climate denial business. especially James Delingpole’s:
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2023/11/progress-in-epistemology-breitbart.html
Susan Anderson says
Golly, Delingpole! How dared anyone disturb his delusions with facts?! Shades of Monckton, again. Ain’t we got fun! The TV interview that tied James Delingpole’s tongue: The bellicose Telegraph climate sceptic has complained to the BBC of being ‘intellectually raped’ on Horizon during an interview with Nobel prize-winner Sir Paul Nurse – https://www.theguardian.com/environment/blog/2011/jan/24/james-delingpole-tv-interview [I saw the actual video but think it was pulled from the public domain some years ago]
jgnfld says
And here I was worried above in a comment above that I was talking about something–proxies over the past 2 millennia–quite far from my areas of expertise!
Does the scattering of wavelengths that clouds don’t absorb but that CO2 does, increasing the pathlength and probability of absorption enhance the GHG effect of CO2. If one measures the absorbance spectrum of hemoglobin or cytochromeAA3 dissolved in water in a 1cm cuvette vs 1cm of water, then adds equal amounts of a scatterer(milk), then remeasures the spectra, the absorbance peaks increase in amplitude because the mean path length is now longer than 1 cm.
Barton Paul Levenson says
BCD,
Clouds absorb pretty uniformly from 4 to 100 or so microns, while CO2 absorbs most strongly from about 13 to 17 microns. But clouds don’t cover all of the sky, while greenhouse gases do.
Ray Ladbury says
I am sure that many of you have looked at the posts of idiot denialists on Realclimate and wondered with envy, “Could I aspire to such a level of idiocy, too?”
Well, the answer is an emphatic yes. Humans have a tremendous, innate ability to be idiots—I’m sure you have seen this while driving on any busy highway. Well, you can extend that idiocy to other aspects of your life by following a few simple steps.
Step 1: Opine about a matter that is well outside your own expertise. Admittedly, this is easier for some people than for other. The ignorance of some people is encyclopedic in breadth. Not only does this mean they have more topics in which they can express their ignorance, it increases the odds that they will discount the value of expertise entirely!
Step 2: Once you are spouting bullshit about a topic in which you are ignorant, you’re well underway, but you’ll need to do more. It really helps if you can become emotionally invested in your bullshit and can convince yourself that the only reason anyone would disagree with you is because they are evil or corrupt or just, plain mean. When they point out your errors, you unleash a Cri de Butthurt, seizing on any slight in their reply—real or perceived—to claim that you are being persecuted. Your emotional response will help you avoid processing their disagreement rationally and keep you from seeing your own errors.
Step 3: Almost there! But now you have to come up with a reason why all the actual experts are wrong, and only you in your glory have the courage an brilliance to call them out. And you have to come up with a reason for ignoring all the evidence upon which the experts base their opinion. This gets more difficult as the evidence and the consensus of experts increasingly goes against you. Claiming that everybody is corrupt or “it’s not real science” is a good bet, but eventually, you’ll be reduced to putting your fingers in your ears and loudly repeating the arguments they’ve already eviscerated.
Step 4: There is one last thing that can trip you up. If you follow the scientific method and start looking for whether your theory’s predictions are realized or start to look at evidence, then maintaining your ignorance-based house of cards is going to be nearly impossible.
Note that above, I pointed out that idiocy is much easier if you start out stupid. However, lack of intelligence is not a prerequisite for becoming an idiot. The fact that no one can be an expert in all fields means that even the smartest among us can probably find some subject where we are ignorant and on which we can become absolute lackwits. In fact, sometimes we can even use our own intelligence to trick ourselves, as long as we trust our own opinions over those of the true experts, react with outrage to any attempt to educate us and reject good scientific reasoning in favor of motivated reasoning. Any one of us can become as idiotic as the climate denialists, creationists and flat Earthers.
Susan Anderson says
Step 4 Note … Dyson. Clauser. Happer. Lindzen. QED.
Important ingredient is massive chip on shoulder, sometimes justified but not a justification for idiocy.
nigelj says
SA. Yes Clauser might have a chip on the old shoulder. I think he might also have a political motive for his scepticism. In one of Clausers interviews he started ranting about the alleged evils of “globalism.” especially in the response to the climate issue so this might lead him to undermine the science and in an idiotic way.
Barton Paul Levenson says
Ray,
ROFLMAO! Reminds me of some of the old MAD Magazine and National Lampoon instruction kits.
nigelj says
Ray Ladbury. Quite right. It makes me ponder motives for the deliberate ignorance.
For example I recall debating the smoking issue online with a very intelligent highly educated smoker and it was staggering the intellectually idiotic things she came out with to try to discredit the evidence of health risks. Addiction will apparently make some people say the strangest of things at times.
There have to be reasons for the deliberate ignorance, the hubris, and the dunning kruger. Addiction might be one. Big ego might be another. Political ideologies. Unfortunately the climate issue seems to involve all of these which is probably why progress is slow mitigating the problem.
And the deliberate ignorance could eventually become real ignorance. Smart people really seem to believe their own BS. Especially the cranks. Maybe the brain gets rewired, and not in a good way.
John Mashey says
Re: Revkin “He found in several peer-reviewed studies that literacy on basic science is highest in people at the two ends of the belief spectrum on climate change: https://revkin.substack.com/i/79691915/cultural-cognition Clauser is at the Ivar Giaever end of the scale.”
[Response: Not sure what you are saying here. Neither Giaever nor Clauser have high climate literacy, though both have strong over-confidence in their knowledge. – gavin]
I think Andy meant that
a) Some people with good general science literacy accept climate science
b) Other people with good general science literacy do everything they can to reject climate science, and usually make more sophisticated arguments than those at start of Skeptical Science list that get repeated by those of less knowledge.
Giaever got his climate knowledge from a few hours of Googling, but then (like Frederick Seitz and Fred Singer), he helped out Big Tobacco.
http://www.desmogblog.com/2016/01/04/ivar-giaever-nobel-icon-for-climate-deniers
Russell says
John, there are many words i could apply to your reading of Merchants Of Doubt .
“Critical” is not among them. After a decade Oreskes and / or Conway remain reluctant to discuss the disconnect between their work and its ostensible sources, or indeed to cite them— as with their reliance on the account Mark Hartsgaard of the Nation Institute published in that noted history of science journal Vanity Fair of the interview Frederick Seitz granted him at age 93.
