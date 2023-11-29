Science denial is still an issue ahead of COP28

It is 33 years now since the IPCC in its first report in 1990 concluded that it is “certain” that greenhouse gas emissions from human activities “will enhance the greenhouse effect, resulting on average in an additional warming of the Earth’s surface.” That has indeed happened as predicted, it has been confirmed by a zillion studies and has been scientific consensus for decades. Yet, when the next global climate summit is coming up (it’s starting tomorrow), we don’t only learn that the host, United Arab Emirates, intends to use the event for new oil deals. We also see more attempts to cast doubt that global warming is caused by emissions from burning oil, gas and coal – as so often before these summits.
This time making the rounds is a “discussion paper” published by Statistics Norway. It is noteworthy not because it contains anything new (it doesn’t), but because despite clearly violating the established standards of good scientific practice, it was published by a government agency. That’s why it is having an impact in non-scientific quarters including the corporate world, and it has even been cited in a submission to proceedings of the German parliament.
The flood of fallacies or deceptions begins with the paper’s title: “To what extent are temperature levels changing due to greenhouse gas emissions?” But the effect of greenhouse gases is not even investigated in the paper – which suggests the title is politically motivated. And the paper revolves around ignoring past studies and basic physics, using dubious sources, and the glaring blunder of arguing that warming at any individual weather station might be caused by random weather variations, without ever wondering how it is possible that these supposed random variations go in the same direction all over the planet: in the direction of warming.
The paper provides a good opportunity to illustrate how climate science obfuscation works, and to remind readers how we actually know for sure that greenhouse gas emissions are indeed responsible for modern global warming.
Egregious scientific errors
The paper contains far too many egregious scientific errors and logical fallacies to review here, but let’s look at one: The paper continually mixes up local and global temperatures. It performs some statistical analysis on local temperature changes and argues they individually might just be within random fluctuations (a 25-year-old argument, which works if you assume long autocorrelation) – but even if that were true, the same does not apply to the global temperature. In an unchanging climate, the random fluctuations would lead to warming in some parts of the world and cooling in others. The fact that all parts of the world, with very few exceptions, show warming at the same time cannot be explained by random internal fluctuations.
It’s not hard to understand. In a world with just random local fluctuations but no climate change, about half the weather stations would show a (more or less significant) warming, the other half a cooling. With a modest amount of global warming, perhaps 60% would be warming and 40% cooling. With strong global warming, close to 100% will show warming, and that is exactly what is happening. It shows global warming has overwhelmed natural temperature variability, and that is what the Statistics Norway paper confirms yet again. Its authors literally don’t see the forest for the trees when they falsely claim the opposite.
Figure 1: Map of observed near-surface air temperature changes since the late 19th Century. Gray areas show lack of data. The only region of cooling is the northern Atlantic, where climate models have long predicted just that due to a slowing of the Atlantic Ocean overturning circulation. The data are from the independent open-source Berkeley Earth project – a project by the formerly outspoken climate skeptic physicist Richard Muller, which in 2010 set out to do better than the traditional climate institutes and in the end obtained almost exactly the same results, just a slightly faster global warming. Muller was converted to accepting mainstream climate science by his own results. Image: Zeke Hausfather / Berkeley Earth.
Such statistics have of course been investigated for other climate parameters, too. For extreme rainfall events, a study of a global dataset of 8326 high-quality weather stations found that “64% of stations show increasing trends and 36% show decreasing trends”. Another study has shown the same for 940 Western European weather stations. That confirms that extreme rainfall is increasing – as predicted by elementary physics as well as climate models.
Blind use of statistics without understanding physics
Perhaps the most important law of physics is the conservation of energy, and the observed warming of Earth requires a huge energy input, which cannot be provided by random weather fluctuations. But even first-term physics is completely ignored in the Statistics Norway paper.
The heating of the global ocean has been going on at a steady rate of nine zeta Joules per year for decades, which is 15 times the worldwide primary energy consumption. We know this from the thousands of Argo floats drifting in the oceans, regularly diving down to 2000 meters while taking measurements. And we know where this staggering amount of heat energy comes from: It represents 91% of the additional heat retained on our planet by the human-caused increase in greenhouse gases. The energy balance of our planet, the radiation arriving and leaving, is continually monitored by a global radiation network at the surface and by dedicated satellites.
The greenhouse effect is in fact the largest control knob to dial up the temperature of our planet. We are receiving 342 Watts per square meter of Earth surface in back-radiation from the greenhouse effect, which is more than twice the Sun’s energy absorbed at Earth’s surface. And yes, also the increase in back-radiation towards the Earth surface from the CO2 greenhouse effect is a measured fact.
The physics behind the greenhouse effect and the gases that cause it have been understood since the 1800s, and that is why global warming was correctly predicted since the 1970s, even before observations unequivocally showed it. This warming was predicted not only by independent university and government scientists, but also by scientists from the oil company Exxon.
Is it sheer incompetence or is it politically motivated?
So the Statistics Norway paper ignores physics, misinterprets statistics and cherry-picks data – but is that just sheer incompetence, or is it politically motivated? In addition to the title, there are many tell-tale signs that strongly suggest the latter. Here’s just a few examples.
The paper shows a graph of local Greenland temperature from the famous Camp Century ice core drilled in 1960-1966. But rather than the data from the original publication in Science, it shows a hand-drawn version that has never been published in the peer-reviewed literature and is mislabeled, with the vertical axis showing variations around an average temperature of 15 °C (rather than -25 °C) to suggest it represents the global mean. This version originates from a 1995 German book and to this day is highly popular with the climate skeptics bubble on social media, and with the German right-wing AfD climate denial party (see my 2019 blog article).
The Statistics Norway authors try to cast doubt on modern warming being human-caused by pointing to the fact that Greenland was warmer during past millennia. But they don’t tell you why: as explained for example in the paleoclimate chapter of the 4th IPCC report of 2007 (which I co-authored), this is as expected from Earth’s natural orbital cycles. And they conveniently ignore global data reconstructions, which show Earth is warmer now than any time at least since the last Ice Age 24.000 years ago.
Similarly, they show Antarctic ice core data, taken from the climate skeptic website climate4you rather than a scientific source, with the figure caption falsely claiming that these data show global temperature when in fact, it is local. Greenland and Antarctica are perhaps the two locations on Earth where temperature variations are least representative of the global average.
The statistical analysis in fact confirms climate change
The paper analyses only one temperature data set which is actually global: the HadCRUT3 data, one of the well-established global temperature series. Strangely, the data shown end in December 2010 and the diagram is copied from the same climate skeptic website, instead of using the current HadCRUT5 data which have improved global coverage and are readily available from the source (which google finds in one second). But regardless: for this data set even their method “found that the HadCRUT3 time series is far from stationary”. The real result of their statistical analysis is thus: global temperature does show climate change! They even wonder why it does that, despite their home-baked aggregate of a small number of weather stations does not even though it shows a similar trend. They don’t seem to understand that the signal-to-noise ratio matters, which is worse the fewer data one uses (they used a meagre 74 stations).
Figure 2: Carbon dioxide levels and global temperature over the past 2022 years. Carbon dioxide data from air bubbles enclosed in Antarctic ice. Global temperature data from the PAGES2k project, a collaboration of 78 paleo-climatologists from 24 countries. The Statistics Norway paper conveniently ignored these well-known state-of-the art data, even though they are shown in the IPCC report. Image: Prof. Ed Hawkins, National Centre for Atmospheric Science.
Unscientific sources
The paper also repeatedly cites a climate skeptics book by Fritz Vahrenholt and Sebastian Lüning, a former German CEO and an employee of the energy giant RWE, the largest CO2 emitter in Europe. The US edition of this book, called The Neglected Sun, is published by the climate denial lobby Heartland Institute. Yes, that’s the think tank which ran a poster campaign comparing the Unabomber and Osama Bin Laden to those concerned about global warming.
The original German title of this book is called Die kalte Sonne (The Cold Sun), referring to the fact that solar activity has declined, and thus has counteracted a small amount of the greenhouse warming caused by burning coal, oil and gas. This book badly overestimated the importance of solar variations and thus predicted an imminent global cooling. When this was soon disproven by observations, they accused NASA of doctoring the data.
I could go on. The paper presents many more hair-raising false statements and misleading climate-change-denial talking points. The authors have clearly swallowed a great mouthful of the toxic brew found on climate denial websites. But they have apparently not bothered to look at real climate science or talk to a climate scientist before publishing this “discussion paper”.
A massive blow to Statistics Norway’s credibility
It is more than embarrassing that Statistics Norway has published this nonsense. It is a scandal. Let’s hope it was not political on the part of that institution, but just a bad mistake. If they want to salvage their reputation and credibility, they should withdraw it immediately, with an appropriate explanation of the real science of global warming.
12 Responses to "Science denial is still an issue ahead of COP28"
Alan Keller, PhD says
I am delighted to see this rebuttal. I was quite concerned that the name Statistics Norway would give credibility to what sure sounded like nonsense to me.
The question now is how to get due attention to the rebuttal.
zebra says
Stefan, you are obviously way better than me at all kinds of climate physics and analysis, but you really seem not to “get it” about this stuff.
Who exactly are you attempting to convince with what you just wrote? It’s the same classic problem here in the USA with D and R approaches. The R’s provide this short slogan/claim, and the D’s provide TL:DR responses that nobody is going to bother reading.
The piece in question is basically pretend science; it isn’t intended to make an actual case for their claims. but when you answer in detail, you create the illusion that there is substance to it… even though you are absolutely correct about each and every idiotic point they make.
As long as scientists can be manipulated into playing defense, the other guys are winning. There needs to be a concise, consistent narrative to describe what is happening, and yes, it has to be based in physics.
Believe it or not, “the public” can understand what’s happening, but you have to teach them the language and communicate with confidence.
The public, if they are not ideologically constrained, can understand things like conservation of energy…. I’ve taught it to really “poor students”…. but they have no interest in getting into the weeds, whether statistical or complex relationships.
If you are the experts, act like it. Explain the basic principles, consistently and concisely, and dismiss the made-up nonsense out of hand. Don’t “answer” that, teach what is correct, even if it requires repetition.
Russell Seitz says
Stefan, many thanks for the link to your exchange with AdF Bundestag member Karsten Hilse, which though too idiomatic to be easily rad in American English— the Der Siegel problem, , still conveyed in Google translation the sense that this was a politician reading a playbook, quite possibly one from The CO2 Coalition.
Such playbooks have become a bipartisan problem, because the Climate Wars have become an embedded feature of both the political lobbying and social entrepreneurship industries, and convey the editorial positions and cultural advertising of a fairly narrow political spectrum,
While relatively few Americans have heard of AfP, many are daily are exposed to Secretary Guterres’ environmental rhetoric by national mass media like NPR and PBS . That content in turn increasingly relies in on climate communications from manifestly partisan media , E.G. The Guardian.
One reason for the absence of climate policy in US Presidential debate, is the spillover of the active political hostility of Covering Climate Now and Climate Desk to Republican or conservative views, which tend to be as absent from academic centers of climate communication as critical discourse or Marxist polemics are from the editorial page of The Wall Street Journal. or The London Telegraph
Once there were science writers who wrote for journals of all political stripes- John Maddox for example. Today few atmospheric scientists or Green politicians seem interested in engaging any political spectrum but their own, or to care how electorates at large may react to seeing the climate rhetoric of yet another Socialist International President boil over at yet another UN Congress of Parties.
b fagan says
At the link to the discussion paper, they reference a 2020 journal article in Journal of the Royal Statistical Society Series A: Statistics in Society titled “How Does Temperature Vary Over Time?: Evidence on the Stationary and Fractal Nature of Temperature Fluctuations” The two authors of the current “discussion” were also authors of the 2020 paper (the third author has not joined their recent effort).
The 2020 paper has 3 citations, and the publication timelines are interesting:
Received: 01 September 2016
Accepted: 01 January 2020
Published: 20 March 2020
Way down in the Concluding Remarks, the second-to-last paragraph has a massive understatement tucked away.
“However, it cannot be ruled out that temperature data coupled with other types of data or information, and models based on geophysical processes, might result in a different picture. Hence, it may be that a systematic change in the temperature levels is under way but that our statistical methods are unable to distinguish such changes from natural temperature variation.”
Ya think?
But when people who started writing up a statistical climate idea in 2016 are still, in 2023, choosing not to use the >decade-old HadCRUT4, it kind of reveals their level of attention. Or intention.
MA Rodger says
The work from these two Norwegian jokers actually has a longer history. This page of a 2015 newspaper doesn’t cut-&-paste to allow an easy translation. However, this blogpage from 2015 refers to an article by the two jokers in the same newspaper although a week earlier. The blog page reads:-
Ewan McEwan says
Thanks for your article Stefan.
I find it increasingly amazing that the misinformation tactic is being used. It’s not only being used about the causes and consequences of climate heating, it’s also being used against the solutions.
EVs, heat-pumps and eating less meat are all coming under attack. In other areas this kind of activity would be illegal.
Maybe it’s about time we had ecocide legislation that outlawed this kind of thing. It’s tricky to balance free speech though with every ‘right’ there is also a ‘responsibility’.
Luca Sauer says
Dear Stefan,
Thank you for your contribution! As soon as the paper was published, I had to deal with it and I came to the same conclusion as you. It is more heresy than science and I am ashamed of this paper.
Morgan Wright says
Figure 2 in this paper is a fraud. Where is the Little Ice Age? Where is the Medieval Warming Period? Where is the Roman Warming Period?
Totally disgusting.
[Response: The PAGES2k reconstruction includes these, but they are regional phenomena while the graph shows a global mean. How about catching up with the science rather than posting insults? -Stefan]
Martin Bush says
This level of misinformation from Statistics Norway is outrageous. Do we know who the authors actually are? This looks like an excellent example of institutional and regulatory capture, a strategy well established by the oil industry and still continuing. This should be an enormous embarrassment for Statistics Norway. Their response will reveal a great deal about to what degree they should now be trusted.
Edward Burke says
Stefan: While coincidental with the COP-28 meetings it remains important to assess denialism for what it is (science denialism, with whatever motivation, political or merely economic), in the aftermath of COP-28, it may be suitable for you or a colleague at Real Climate to post a candid assessment of “climate catastrophism” in order to point out which exaggerations and “over-statements” creep into the discourse proffered by climate eschatologists: this would go some distance in allowing responsible citizens seeking accurate information to understand what can still be done to avert some of the more extreme consequences of Technogenic Climate Change and offer legitimate hope that at least some ameliorative and mitigation efforts can still be undertaken to whatever effect.
Left unchecked, climate catastrophism breeds “climate fatalism”. While arguably denialism poses a greater risk of inaction (or tardy response) at present and across the coming decade or more, public discourse can be disrupted unhelpfully by what comes from the climate catastrophists, too. To attain clear and clean public discourse, we need to block off the muddy waters fermenting at both ends.
Keep up all good work.
Sincerely,
Edward Burke
nigelj says
Good explanation. An additional reason for creating the junk science paper might be the fact that Norway is in the top 20 oil exporting countries, and is very dependent on oil exports. Crude oil is 26% of their total exports.
Ray Ladbury says
The thing is that the target audience for the Statistics Norway article is not scientists or even serious policy makers. It’s the drunk uncle at Thanksgiving who wants a fig leaf to defend himself and his politics. It’s the drunk billionaire who doesn’t want to think about the fact that his carbon footprint is equal to more than 700 of his fellow citizens and that all this climate change might get in the way of making money–the only thing that gives him any sort of self respect. You cannot appeal to the sense of shame of these people, because they left their sense of shame in the rear-view mirror long ago,
Statistics Norway, however is an official government organization. They may not have a sense of shame, but they do have a reputation to protect. Publishing this drivel under their imprimatur is not just scandalous, it is shortsighted. I for one know I’ll never trust them again. This should blow up in their face. So, Stefan’s approach is precisely the correct one. If governmental organizations are going to let North Sea oil revenue count more than the truth, we have to hit them hard with the one weapon they cannot then wield against us–the truth.