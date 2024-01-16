Not just another dot on the graph? Part II

Annual updates to the model-observation comparisons for 2023 are now complete. The comparisons encompass surface air temperatures, mid-troposphere temperatures (global and tropical, and ‘corrected’), sea surface temperatures, and stratospheric temperatures. In almost every case, the addition of the 2023 numbers was in line with the long term expectation from the models.
There were a few minor changes this year: Old versions of the NOAA STAR TMT data are no longer available and so they’ve been removed. All NOAA NCEI surface temperature lines are now using v5.1. New comparisons for SST and TMT-Corrected were added mid-way through last year and have also now been updated.
Highlights
The most impressive comparison continues to be the SAT projections from the CMIP3 models:
SAT comparisons to the CMIP5 and CMIP6 models are also in line with model expectations. Differences related to the CMIP5 specified forcings are less important than they used to be, and as long as the CMIP6 models are appropriately selected based on the constrained sensitivity, the observations lie close to the mean of the model subset. Compared to the older papers, Hansen et al 1988 for instance, 2023 brings the observations a little closer to Scenario B, which was the closest GHG concentration pathway to what actually occurred.
This success might seem confusing given the ongoing puzzlement about why 2023 was so astonishingly warm compared to recent years. But there is no contradiction because these are referring to slightly different questions. In discussing the observations, we are tracking specific processes and interactions and we would like to be able to use them to explain why any specific year was warmer or cooler than another. However, when we are looking at the climate model ensembles, we are trying to average over all of the individual weather-related phenomena to discern the predictable, forced, response. For each of the ensembles (CMIP3, CMIP5, CMIP6), 2023 was above the mean expectation of the model surface air and sea surface temperatures, but still well within the spread of model results (which exists mainly because of the distinct weather patterns in each simulation). This does influence my expectation as to whether 2023 presages a new, accelarated, phase of global warming, since as far as I can see, 2023 was well within the expected range of temperatures even though the specific reasons in 2023 are still unclear.
Comparisons to the TMT (mid-troposphere temperatures) are slightly improved, but the real world still falls a little below the mean model expectation, regardless of the observational product or corrections. We discussed reasons for this in a paper last year (Casas et al., 2023) and showed that, in the GISS models at least, the spread in TMT trends was large as a function of the structural uncertainty in the models (the quality/strength of a model’s stratospheric circulation for instance), and that it may be that there simply isn’t sufficient structural variation in the standard CMIP ensembles to encompass the observations.
For the other variables, the 2023 SSTs are edging towards the top of the screened CMIP6 ensemble (depending on the product), but the stratospheric temperatures are well within expectations.
Summary
The various model ensembles of opportunity that make up the CMIP effort have collectively been extremely useful at assessing what are the robust predictions of the models, and where there is more uncertainty. Overall, temperatures are well modeled and have proven skillful over time, but there are many secondary issues – like the regional patterns or the abrupt changes in trends that continue to challenge models and make the science interesting.
If you would like to see any new variables included in this annual summary, you need to find an existing collation of model output for specifically that variable – including both hindcasts and projections, and an observational data source that is operationally maintained.
- M.C. Casas, G.A. Schmidt, R.L. Miller, C. Orbe, K. Tsigaridis, L.S. Nazarenko, S.E. Bauer, and D.T. Shindell, "Understanding Model‐Observation Discrepancies in Satellite Retrievals of Atmospheric Temperature Using GISS ModelE", Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, vol. 128, 2022. http://dx.doi.org/10.1029/2022JD037523
8 Responses to "Not just another dot on the graph? Part II"
E. Schaffer says
Was Hansen’s scenario A overstating anthropogenic forcing? It is not so clear even if you read the appendix.
On Co2 he suggested a 1.5% pa. “growth of the annual increment”?! One would likely read this as 1.5% emission growth, but the formulation could mean anything. CO2 emissions definitely grew faster than these 1.5%, although a lot of uncertainty is introduced with LUC (land use carbon). Also we know about the tendency to underestimate CO2 sinks. It would be crucial to know what CO2 concentration pathway scenario A implied.
With CH4 we suggested a 1.5% pa. concentration growth (he names 1.4ppbv for 1958, obviously a typo). By now that would be about 3,000ppbv, vastly overstating reality (~1,900ppbv).
N2O was again a bit overstated. The strong growth of CFCs obviously did not occur, but it remains unclear what forcings he derived from it. According the IPCC, depite the ban of many CFCs, their forcing doubled nonetheless between 1980 and 2019. Eventually I could not find any assumption on tropospheric (and anthropogenic) aerosols. Their negative forcing declined by about 0.4W/m2 according to the IPCC.
An estimate of the biases:
+0.4W/m2 with CH4
+0.05W/m2 with N2O
-0.4W/m2 with ant. aerosols
– ?W/m2 with CO2
+ ?W/m2 with CFCs
It is impossible to tell by how much he understated CO2 forcing, but even if it were just 0.3W/m2, it becomes hard to imagine scenario A overstated the total of anthropogenic forcings.
Geoff Miell says
E. Schaffer: – “Was Hansen’s scenario A overstating anthropogenic forcing? It is not so clear even if you read the appendix.”
What are you on about?
What “scenario A”?
What “appendix”?
Or are you being deliberately vague?
Kevin McKinney says
He’s talking about James Hansen’s 1988 forecast, both to Congress, as discussed here:
https://news.climate.columbia.edu/2018/06/26/james-hansens-climate-warning-30-years-later/
…and in the literature, as archived here:
https://pubs.giss.nasa.gov/abs/ha02700w.html
Hansen used three emissions scenarios in the research paper, the first of which, logically enough, he labeled “Scenario A.” And the appendix is the appendix to that paper (as you’ve probably already figured out by the time you got to this clause.) It’s a repository for the necessary but boring details.
E. Schaffer says
https://pubs.giss.nasa.gov/docs/1988/1988_Hansen_ha02700w.pdf
I guess I figured out most of it already. Fig 2. gives the forcings, although in temperature rather than W/m2. Roughly, “reading” the chart”, there seem to be about 0.33K forcing from CO2 alone between 1985 and 2019, and 0.75K including other trace gases. Dividing these by 0.3 you get ~1.1W/m2 for CO2, ~1.4W/m2 for the others and 2.5W/m2 in total.
AR6 on the other side states +0.95W/m2 and +0.45W/m2 for the respective period, plus another 0.4W/m2 from a reduction of anth. aerosols. So yes, scenario A was about a much stronger forcing than actually occurred and that is because overstating those other GHGs by a factor of 3. You can’t blame him, cause a) it is just a scenario and b) you just can’t predict the future.
He was more systemically off with CO2. It seems he predicted some 415ppm for 2019, which is incidentally very much on point. But that is a) based on underestimating emissions and b) equally understating CO2 sinks. He still overstated CO2 forcing, because of an assumed 4.2W/m2 2xCO2 forcing potential vs. todays more common 3.7W/m2.
Scenario B, to cut things short, assumed some ~1.67W/m2 for the same period vs. the 1.8W/m2 in AR6. It is just a bit below materialized reality, but with a warming trend of almost 0.3K/decade it is still way too sensitive.
Morgan Wright says
Why does this start in the 1970’s? I would like to see this graph start around 1930.
[Response: Like this?
Back to 1930
-gavin]
Morgan Wright says
Thanks!
Russell says
Gavin,;
Mann v. Steyn has, after an ENSO- long delay , come to trial at last.
So now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of sanity
by providing Amicus briefs, pro bono. to the honorable court.
Here is mine. Please forward it to Mike:
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2015/06/mark-steyn-medieval-cooler-than-now.html
KevCle says
Hi,
Thank you for all your work.
As I like to answer to people asking question, but as they don’t dare to ask the answer here, I’ll just shoot with what I’ve read in some comment about this work on the internet :
We can read, here, that “Old versions of the NOAA STAR TMT data are no longer available and so they’ve been removed. All NOAA NCEI surface temperature lines are now using v5.1. ”
We can easily find what has change whith the V5.1 on the website of the NOAA :
“Version 5.1 differs from 5.0 in two major ways:
5.1 extends back to 1850 (vs. 1880)
5.1 has complete coverage of all land and ocean areas for the entire period of record”
The questions some “skeptics” (or “realist”) are asking is :
“Organisations like the NOAA are deleting their data because it has been corrected by a new version ?
Does “corrected” mean “not accurate”? [I think he means that it was not]
WHY DELETE AND CORRECT the data’s if “the addition of the figures was in line with the long-term expectations of the models” ?”
Can you please give me some elements of answer ?
It’s not easy to understand for everyone.
Neither it is for me, but I trust the method.
Thank you for your time.
Kevin
[Response: All of these products are a combination of the raw measurements (station readings, brightness temperatures at specific frequencies etc.) and a statistical method to translate that into something useful. You need to account for non-climatic contamination, instrument changes, interpolation (or not) where there isn’t a direct measurement, deal with errors in the raw data etc… Our estimates and understanding of these issues is always evolving, and when the groups think they have a better way of doing it, they update their product versions (UAH is v6, RSS v4, GISTEMP v4, NOAA NCEI v5.1 etc.etc.), and then generally don’t continue them. So the version changes alluded to above are updates to the processing. For instance, NOAA STAR stopped updating their MSU records version 3, and so there is no point in plotting it if the point is keep things up to date. The alternative is to keep updating records you don’t think are accurate – why would they do that? – gavin]