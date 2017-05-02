Nenana Ice Classic 2017

As I’ve done for a few years, here is the updated graph for the Nenana Ice Classic competition, which tracks the break up of ice on the Tanana River near Nenana in Alaska. It is now a 101-year time series tracking the winter/spring conditions in that part of Alaska, and shows clearly the long term trend towards earlier break up, and overall warming.
2017 was almost exactly on trend – roughly one week earlier than the average break up date a century ago. There was a short NPR piece on the significance again this week, but most of the commentary from last year and earlier is of course still valid.
My shadow bet on whether any climate contrarian site will mention this dataset remains in play (none have since 2013 which was an record late year).
Has anyone ever published a study of the effectiveness of the Mark 1 Eyeball for trend detection, and how strongly its accuracy is affected by having a big outlier spike at either end of a time series?
I’d just bet that taking that chart showing the red line, without the blue line for the trend, and asking the traditional classroom full of undergraduates to eyeball the red line and draw the trend they see over it would be, well, revealing.
Then compare Harvard, George Mason, and Rural Religious College student groups ….
Any, what, sociologist? psychologist? out there with a grad student looking for a thesis?
And the uncertainty on the gradient of your fitted trend of 7 days per century is…?
[Response: 95% CI is ±4 days. Noisy for sure, but clearly not zero. – gavin]
(Apologies for the digression into amateur psychology)
Hank,
I’m not an expert, but I have worked on data visualization software and I believe you make a good point about the perception of large spikes. If we consider a section of the plotted red line as a planar region, its center of mass does not correspond to the center of mass of the data points.
For example, a line graph through the three coordinates ((0,0),(1,0),(2,0)) has a total length of 2, while a line graph through the triple ((2,0),(3,10),(4,0)) has a total length of slightly over 20. The center of mass of a line chart through those five points has a y value of about (20*5 + 2*0)/(20+2) =~ 4.5, but the average y value of the five points is 2.0.
That doesn’t mean the perceived center corresponds to the center of mass, either, though. Anecdotally, I believe most people who look at open equilateral triangles with flat bases used as data point markers in a graph will assume that the value being represented by a given triangle lies not at the triangle’s center of mass, one-third of the distance between the bottom side and the top vertex, but instead at a point a good fraction of the distance up from the center of mass to halfway up the triangle. But it’s fair to suppose the center of mass influences people’s perceptions.
Henry, Google: Robert Grumbine on detecting trends. He explains the arithmetic you need for that.
From his comment, I’m betting Henry has no idea how linear regression works.
@Henry: The seven days per century are as certain as the 101 years of the linear trend ;-)
This is valid argument as long as you convince skeptics that upriver Fairbanks growth has nothing to do with it. A singular nuclear power plant heat exchanger can warm up the river downstream to cause the observed effect.
The other point of comparison is antarctic, where there is a wealth of weather stations
http://www.nerc-bas.ac.uk/icd/gjma/amundsen-scott.ann.trend.pdf
http://www.nerc-bas.ac.uk/public/icd/gjma/vostok.ann.trend.pdf
OK, assuming this 7 days/century trend is correct, is it “catastrophic”?
@tegiri nenashi: “a singular nuclear power plant heat exchanger can warm up the river downstream to cause the observed effect”. But this singular nuclear power plant should have worked at increasing power during last years, with a peak of intensity in 2013, since the warming trend is continuous!
“upriver Fairbanks growth has nothing to do with it”: upriver Fairbanks has grown certainly during last decades (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Fairbanks,_Alaska – with a positive trend of 400 more inhabitants per annum), but that city is located about 60 miles upriver, not just a few miles… 60 miles may equival to one day in time. In 60 miles, eventual possible warming effects caused by a small city of 30000 inhabitants, if ones, will still remain evident?