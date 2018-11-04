4th National Climate Assessment report

In possibly the biggest “Friday night news dump” in climate report history, the long awaited 4th National Climate Assessment (#NCA4) was released today (roughly two weeks earlier than everyone had been expecting).
The summaries and FAQ (pdf) are good, and the ClimateNexus briefing is worth reading too. The basic picture is utterly unsurprising, but the real interest in the NCA is the detailed work on vulnerabilities and sectorial impacts in 10 specific regions of the US. The writing teams for those sections include a whole raft of scientists and local stakeholders and so if you think climate reports are the same old, same old, it’s where you should go to read things you might not have seen before.
- Regional Chapters
- Northeast
- Southeast
- U.S. Caribbean
- Midwest
- Northern Great Plains
- Southern Great Plains
- Northwest
- Southwest
- Alaska
- Hawai‘i & U.S.-Affiliated Pacific Islands
Obviously, since the report was only released at 2pm today without any serious embargo, most takes you will read today or tomorrow will be pretty superficial, but there should be more considered discussions over the next few days. Feel free to ask specific questions or bring up topics below.
All liks point at the same chapter: 18 Northeast.
[Response: Sorry. Fixed. – gavin ]
Thank you, Gavin! Alas, so far the links to Southeast and US Caribbean all lead to the Northeast pages. I haven’t checked the others yet.
[Response: Sorry- fixed. Gavin]
Typos? The ten links listed under “Regional Chapters” are all pointing to the same page (that of the Northeast).
Another very verbose report.
“Further, it is beyond the scope of this chapter and this assessment to evaluate or recommend policy options.”
https://nca2018.globalchange.gov/chapter/29/
So there’s no point in writing it at all. Another report to ignore forever. BAU to continue unabated.
Interesting that in the Northern Great Plains, the map shows a change in number of days with greater than 1″ of rain will be between 0 and 1 day – not much change. Makes me wonder what the difference would be for lower rain amounts like 0.1″, 0.2″, 0.3″, etc.
In the Overview on sea level change, Figure 1.4 shows that due to rising land in SE Alaska, the sea level change will be negative 5 or 6 feet by 2100! Land rising by 5 or 6 feet! Must be expecting more 1964 earthquakes.
This is an incredibly comprehensive report. The section on sea-level rise for the northeastern states is sobering:
Projections of Future Sea Level Rise and Coastal Flooding
Projections for the region suggest that sea level rise in the Northeast will be greater than the global average of approximately 0.12 inches (3 mm) per year.247 ,248 According to Sweet et al. (2017),47 the more probable sea level rise scenarios—the Intermediate-Low and Intermediate scenarios from a recent federal interagency sea level rise report (App. 3: Data & Scenarios)—project sea level rise of 2 feet and 4.5 feet (0.6 m and 1.4 m) on average in the region by 2100, respectively.47 The worst-case and lowest-probability scenarios, however, project that sea levels in the region would rise upwards of 11 feet (3 m) on average by the end of the century.47 The higher projections for the region as compared with most others in the United States are due to continued changes in oceanic and atmospheric dynamics, thermal expansion, ice melt contributions from Greenland and Antarctica, and ongoing subsidence in the region due to tectonics and non-tectonic effects such as groundwater withdrawal.47 ,50 ,249 ,250 ,251 ,252 Furthermore, the strongest hurricanes are anticipated to become both more frequent and more intense in the future, with greater amounts of precipitation (Ch. 2: Climate, Box 2.5).50 ,253 ,254 ,255 Thirty-two percent of open-coast north and Mid-Atlantic beaches are predicted to overwash during an intense future nor’easter type storm,256 a number that increases to more than 80% during a Category 4 hurricane.257 ,258
Carrie says “Another very verbose report.”
Well yes its verbose, but only because it broke things down into a region by region analysis, which is actually rather useful for specific communities. Nobody has to read the whole thing.
“Further, it is beyond the scope of this chapter and this assessment to evaluate or recommend policy options.”So there’s no point in writing it at all. Another report to ignore forever. BAU to continue unabated.”
The report didn’t really need chapters on mitigation, because we already know the policy options in excruciating detail, and its not hard for local communities to adapt these to local conditions. We are currently going though this exercise.
I don’t know that the reports can do much more than they do. The problem is obviously not a lack of information or clarity or statements of severity of risks.
People are clearly still not motivated to make changes, people are self interested, governments are controlled by lobby groups, denialists keep spreading junk science, and humans are not programmed to react strongly to future threats. I mean its not looking too good right now.
The research on hothouse earth should be read by everyone, because it really brings the scale of this disaster home, yet if we overdo the doom and gloom the public might switch off. I think more could be done to promote awareness of the benefits of renewable energy. Positive messages often lead to more change than negative messages.
From the Guardian: “Climate report: Trump administration downplays warnings of looming disaster”
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/nov/24/climate-change-report-trump-administration-democrats-reaction
“A White House spokeswoman, however, said the assessment was “largely based on the most extreme scenario, which contradicts long-established trends by assuming that, despite strong economic growth that would increase greenhouse gas emissions, there would be limited technology and innovation, and a rapidly expanding population.”
“Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist at Texas Tech University and a report co-author, said the White House’s statement was “demonstrably false”.
“She added on Twitter: “I wrote the climate scenarios chapter myself so I can confirm it considers ALL scenarios, from those where we go carbon negative before end of century to those where carbon emissions continue to rise.”
4 – Carrie
I also thought “another verbose report”. It just goes on and on and on with those huge paragraphs – even in the summaries and executive summaries. The color graphics do help visualize effects, but I’d like to see a few towns located in each state on those maps so I can pick the ones most and least favorable in the future.
It would be good to have a list of bullet points covering the important information perhaps in the summaries and/or the executive summaries.
An illuminating report, but sadly not produced by an organisation with any responsibility for introducing changes to bring about mitigation.
What predictions for action resulting from its publication?
Is it known if Russia and China produce similar assessments of the effect of climate change? And if so are they published for international consumption?
#10 there’s a fair amount of info out there, just need to go looking for it. eg
Shifting the climate change functions to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment gives the new Ministry a significant political mandate that provides an institutional guarantee for ecological civilization, green development, and a global community with shared future for humankind.
http://www.efchina.org/News-en/EF-China-News-en/news-efchina-20180521-en
Department of Climate Change
http://en.ndrc.gov.cn/mfod/200812/t20081218_252201.html
PNAS – Paper/Artile
Climate change, human impacts, and carbon sequestration in China
Jingyun Fang, Guirui Yu, Lingli Liu, Shuijin Hu, and F. Stuart Chapin III
PNAS April 17, 2018
China’s Actions on Tackling Environmental Issues
The importance of balancing economic growth with environmental protection, resource preservation, and CO2 emission mitigation is well recognized by the government, the academic community, and the public in China. The Chinese government has developed a series of policies and legislation to impede the trend of environmental deterioration (Lower graph in Fig. 1). For example, during the 2009 Copenhagen Accord Conference (16) China announced its intention to reduce CO2 emission intensity by 40–45% by 2020. During the 2015 Paris COP21, China released its voluntary emission-reduction targets for 2030 (17): (i) C emissions are set to peak around 2030, making best efforts to peak earlier; (ii) C emissions per unit of GDP will be reduced by 60–65% from the 2005 level; (iii) the share of nonfossil fuels in the primary energy consumption will be increased to 20%; and (iv) forest stocking volume will increase by 4.5 billion m3 [equivalent to 31.6% in C stock (18)] relative to the 2005 level. These emission-reduction targets, if achieved, will have far-reaching effects on China’s future climate-change policy, businesses, and industries, and may contribute significantly to mitigation of regional and global climate change (2).
As an effort to implement its policies to slow down climate warming and to protect its environment, China has invested heavily and carried out several huge national ecological restoration projects, including the Natural Forest Protection Program, the Sloping Land Conversion Program, and the Desertification Combating Program around Beijing and Tianjin (Lower graph in Fig. 1). Meanwhile, local governments across the country have closed many energy-demanding but inefficient factories and businesses, and the Central Government has recently adopted a unified development strategy to curtail air pollution in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region (the Pan-Beijing area). The implementation of these policies and practices responds both to pressure from the international community and to China’s need for environmental protection, public health, and ecological civilization (social–ecological sustainability).
http://www.pnas.org/content/115/16/4015
https://blogs.ei.columbia.edu/2018/07/19/china-climate-change-policies/
https://energypolicy.columbia.edu/research/report/guide-chinese-climate-policy
http://boostre.cnrec.org.cn/index.php/2018/11/07/china-energy-policy-newsletter-november-2018/?lang=en
Environmental lawyer James Thornton says China’s ‘ecological civilisation’ concept is the best response to the world’s environmental crisis
“Facing the ruin of their environment, the Chinese looked hard and amended their constitution. This core document now calls for the building of an ecological civilisation,” he says. “We built an agricultural, then an industrial, and now must build an ecological civilisation.”
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/sep/10/my-job-is-to-clean-up-the-environment-china-really-wants-to-do-that
Unit 2 of the Sanmen nuclear power plant in China’s Zhejiang province has completed 168 hours of full-power continuous operation. The unit is now deemed to be the third AP1000 reactor to enter commercial operation.
http://www.world-nuclear-news.org/Articles/Sanmen-2-AP1000-enters-commercial-operation
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1119538.shtml
http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/201811/01/WS5bda4dd7a310eff303285d00.html
http://www.europeanchamber.com.cn/en/working-group-meetings/14746/EU_China_Climate_Change_and_Clean_Energy_Cooperation_
—
http://climate-forum.ru/upload/materials/Climate-Forum.pdf
http://climate-forum.ru/en/speakers/
IV. Enhancing Food Security and Sustainable Agriculture in Response to Climate Change (APEC 2018)
http://economy.gov.ru/en/home/press/news/201712111
RU Enviro Ministry?
http://www.mnr.gov.ru/en/
https://wwf.ru/upload/iblock/e40/russian-approach-to-climate-change.pdf
http://rusecounion.ru/eng
https://eu.spb.ru/en/forthcoming-events/19539-clean-energy-forum
#5,KIA–
Most Arctic areas are rising, due to isostatic readjustment post-glaciation. And no, there’s no connection with earthquakes AFAIK. The tectonic plates tilt more or less whole–which is why so many more southerly regions have lands that are sonking.