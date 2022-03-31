Issues and Errors in a new Scafetta paper

Earlier this week, a new paper appeared in GRL by Nicola Scafetta (Scafetta, 2022) which purported to conclude that the CMIP6 models with medium or high climate sensitivity (higher than 3ºC) were not consistent with recent historical temperature changes. Since there have been a number of papers already on this topic, notably Tokarska et al (2020), which did not come to such a conclusion, it is worthwhile to investigate where Scafetta’s result comes from. Unfortunately, it appears to emerge from a mis-appreciation of what is in the CMIP6 archive, an inappropriate statistical test, and a total neglect of observational uncertainty and internal variability.
I, together with John Kennedy and Gareth Jones from the UK Met Office, have put together a short explanation [updated to fix typo in equation, see comment below, 4/1/22] of what we think was done wrong. There are three main points:
- Not taking into account uncertainty in the observational data.
- Not looking at the individual simulations instead of just the model ensemble mean.
- Applying a statistical test that is guaranteed to reject any specific realization of internal variability if the forced signal is well constrained.
The first two points are clearly seen in the following figure.
The pink shading is the uncertainty in the observational temperature difference, and the individual model runs (172 of them) are the black dots (those from the same model are in a horizontal line). The green triangles are the ensemble mean for each of the 37 models (for models with only one ensemble member in the archive, the green triangle lies on top of the black dot). A couple of things are obvious. First, there are 3 models with ECS > 3ºC that are have an ensemble mean consistent the ERA5 change within the uncertainty but more importantly, 49 ensemble members from 18 models are compatible with the ERA5 result. Of those 18 models, half of them have ECS above 3ºC. This is in direct contradiction with Scafetta’s claim that “all models with ECS > 3.0ºC overestimate the observed global surface warming”.
Scafetta’s analysis only used the ensemble mean from each model (the green triangles) (despite claiming to look a single simulation), and totally ignored the ERA5 uncertainty. These choices give a fundamentally misleading result. Curiously, when referencing the ERA5 data, he cites the description paper from ERSSTv5 – an ocean temperature dataset – instead of Hersbach et al (2020).
The error in the second half of his analysis is related to the error made by Douglass et al (2008) and discussed in Santer et al (2008). Scafetta tests the difference between the model ensemble mean (the forced pattern) and the exact observational pattern (which is a combination of a forced signal and a realization of the internal variability), against the uncertainty in the forced pattern. This has the bizarre property that you would be almost guaranteed to eventually reject all of the specific model realizations as the number of ensemble members increases (since the uncertainty on the mean decreases with ). The results from Scafetta’s test are therefore not reliable.
What to do?
GRL does not accept comments on it’s published papers, a situation we have discussed here before. However, it does have a complaints procedure. This involves the issue(s) being submitted to the GRL Editorial Office, and them asking for a response from the author(s). Upon receipt of the response, the Editorial Board will decide how to proceed. This could be anything from doing nothing, to publishing a correction, or ultimately, forcing a retraction. Thus the three of us have formally submitted the note linked above to the GRL Editors. So we will see!
Note that we were able to put together this complaint very quickly because of the availability of public archives of ERA5 data, ECS numbers for the CMIP6 models, and the Climate Explorer site, and the fact that errors like this have been made many times before.
What will this mean?
As we state in the note, just because Scafetta’s analysis is flawed, that doesn’t mean that all CMIP6 models perform skillfully in the historical period. As we’ve discussed previously, the CMIP6 archive needs to be dealt with more carefully than in previous iterations (#NotAllModels, Making predictions with the CMIP6 ensemble). Additionally, the poor performance of a specific model with respect to these kinds of observations might still be a function of incorrect forcings (such as aerosols where there is still a lot of uncertainty).
We will keep people informed of what happens…
References
- N. Scafetta, "Advanced Testing of Low, Medium, and High ECS CMIP6 GCM Simulations Versus ERA5‐T2m", Geophysical Research Letters, vol. 49, 2022. http://dx.doi.org/10.1029/2022GL097716
- K.B. Tokarska, M.B. Stolpe, S. Sippel, E.M. Fischer, C.J. Smith, F. Lehner, and R. Knutti, "Past warming trend constrains future warming in CMIP6 models", Science Advances, vol. 6, 2020. http://dx.doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.aaz9549
- H. Hersbach, B. Bell, P. Berrisford, S. Hirahara, A. Horányi, J. Muñoz‐Sabater, J. Nicolas, C. Peubey, R. Radu, D. Schepers, A. Simmons, C. Soci, S. Abdalla, X. Abellan, G. Balsamo, P. Bechtold, G. Biavati, J. Bidlot, M. Bonavita, G. Chiara, P. Dahlgren, D. Dee, M. Diamantakis, R. Dragani, J. Flemming, R. Forbes, M. Fuentes, A. Geer, L. Haimberger, S. Healy, R.J. Hogan, E. Hólm, M. Janisková, S. Keeley, P. Laloyaux, P. Lopez, C. Lupu, G. Radnoti, P. Rosnay, I. Rozum, F. Vamborg, S. Villaume, and J. Thépaut, "The ERA5 global reanalysis", Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society, vol. 146, pp. 1999-2049, 2020. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/qj.3803
- D.H. Douglass, J.R. Christy, B.D. Pearson, and S.F. Singer, "A comparison of tropical temperature trends with model predictions", International Journal of Climatology, vol. 28, pp. 1693-1701, 2008. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/joc.1651
MarkR says
Just went through the Scafetta paper and it looks like GRL’s review process messed up pretty badly here.
Btw, I think your comment’s first equation has a typo with the sqrt around the (N-1), but your final std error numbers look right to me.
As an aside, I wondered if autocorrelation matters much and in HadCRUT5 I get “not really”. Best estimate of std error ~15 % larger than when assuming white noise, which I assume you did.
[Response: Thanks. You are correct that the first equation is slightly wrong, it’s missing a 1/sqrt(N) term. My code just used the ‘sd’ function divided by sqrt(N), so the numbers and graph are correct. Serves us right for rushing… I’ll fix it. – gavin]
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
April Fools reading. Over the years, Scafetta continues to apply the trick off throwing anything at the wall to see what sticks. On Google Scholar there is this 2022 paper on planetary numerology https://arxiv.org/pdf/2202.03939.pdf “inspired by music theory”. Scafetta has create a cottage industry of scientific citations to meet any needs
BTW, my usual suggestion is to add this to a PubPeer review but then noticed that someone already has started one and that you have also added to: https://pubpeer.com/publications/73C8991A1AAFA0B890F9895E34DEDE . Will be interesting to see if Scafetta responds
carbomontanus says
Hr Schmidt
We are dependent of knowing andv understandingn our things in everyday civil life also for the case of war, given that we have not chosen to sign under to SATAN, who will take our responsibilities and tell us allm that. And thus submit and become owned by him in the party with P along with his secretary, so we can simply give a damn and obey. ABBA, ABBA….
I have personally inspected the iron cutrain from both sidess a young student. I had to keep our papers and hygiene and relations and understandings in order, I even had to dismount a broken Volkswagen bus pendulum axis with blunt sawblades, get it hammer welded at the local blacksmith and mount it again and drive on with rissen hydaulic brake tubes down to Dresden and back home.
We are quite often due to know our things when all goes wrong and nobody else can tell, and canno0t give a damn to physics and simply re- place it with statistics and error bars. We must know what matters and what it is about.
Nicolai Scafetta ( I have judged him) is a type who cannot be asked and who cannot be relied on when it really matters.
However Italian, it is not the Gallileo Gallilei, The Umberto Eco, the Leonardo da Vinci, the Enrico Fermi, the Alessandro0 Volta, the Archangelico Corelli or the lodovico Ferrari- style and quality..
So why do we have to bother further and study Scafetta also?
MS says
A while ago I had reviewed a manuscript by the same author claiming that most of the observed warming is due to urbanisation. I wrote a very careful 4 page review documenting all the flaws of that manuscript in a concise but constructive way. When I received a copy of the decision letter (rejection) I realized that another reviewer had done the same major effort with a 90% overlap on the critical review comments.
A few months later the same paper was published elsewhere. The author simply ignores any constructive feedback and sends the manuscript unchanged to the next journal without even fixing the most obvious flaws. The review process mostly works but if the manuscript is sent to all possible journals over and over and over again, it will at some point slip through the process, which is deeply frustrating.
[Response: Yes – sheer persistence can often win out over quality control. However, while this particular author may be immune to constructive feedback, others can certainly benefit. Consider posting your review on Pubpeer or here? – gavin]
MS says
Here is the paper, more precisely it is about DTR changes:
Scafetta, N. Detection of non‐climatic biases in land surface temperature records by comparing climatic data and their model simulations. Clim Dyn 56, 2959–2982 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1007/s00382-021-05626-x
Here the review for another journal than the one it was ultimately published in. Note that several aspects raised in your comment, e.g. why observations, one realization of internal variability, should not be directly compared to multi-model/multi-member mean has already been explained to the author here in this review and most likely over and over again;
Review: The manuscript submitted by Scaffetta aims at quantifying the effect of urbanization on changes in the diurnal temperature range between 1945-1954 and 2005-2014. The observed difference in the diurnal temperature range is further compared against the CMIP5 multi-model mean difference between the two decades. The author concludes that the CMiP5 multi-model mean overestimates the change in diurnal temperature range and that an increasing urban heat island effect could have contributed to a reduction in diurnal temperature range. The text is clearly written and I spent a lot of time to understand the details of the manuscript and the figures.
Even though the research question per se is interesting I am afraid I have to recommend rejection of the manuscript and I am sorry to say that the manuscript is an example of very poor scientific practice in many respects. The methodology is flawed, the manuscript is full of unsubstantiated claims and speculative statements, the manuscript mixes partly unrelated aspects, the analysis is selective and the citation style includes a lot of self-citation and selective citation, omitting references with conclusions that do not fit the storyline of the manuscript. I detail some of the major issues and I encourage the author to thoroughly and quantitatively address the research question, which I find relevant and interesting.
Diurnal temperature range (DTR): The DTR is controlled by numerous factors many of which the author lists on page 5, third paragraph. However, after listing the factor once, the author completely ignores all other factors that are known to strongly affect the DTR for the rest of the manuscript. Most importantly clouds and atmospheric humidity are well known to be primary drivers of the DTR at subseasonal and interannual time scales as they cool during the day and reduce surface cooling and thereby warm at night. Other factors include tropospheric aerosols and land use changes that are very important but ignored in the analysis. Finally also changes in soil moisture, an important factor that is not listed in the manuscript need to be taken into account. The author argues that urbanization may account for the DTR difference between the two decades. However, this claim is purely based on speculation with zero quantitative analysis to support this claim. The author adds maps of selective land regions and claims that some changes coincide with urbanized areas, whereas it is easy to see that others don’t. There is no quantitatve assessment of the spatial correlation of urbanization and DTR changes nor does the author provide any evidence that the urbanization coincides with the changes in these areas. There is no scientific quantitative evidence to demonstrate that the DTR differences between the two decades are not explained by cloud, atmospheric humidity and soil moisture variations, well documented primary drivers of DTR.
Urban heat island effect: The author further speculates that urbanization may have remote effects and even suggests an interesting scientific hypothesis that in the stable nighttime boundary layer heat is efficiently advected into suburban areas. However, this hypothesis is not tested nor supported by any references yet in the remaining manuscript the hypothesis is suddenly treated as it was a conclusion. In a scientific paper such hypothesis needs to be tested with data and supported by quantitative evidence. The hypothesis that the urban heat island effect would reduce the DTR over such a large radius that it could explain the major blobs shown in the maps of DTR changes is completely at odds with the literature on urban climatology. Why would it be possible to demonstrate such a strong UHI between urban and suburban and rural station if the heat was so efficiently advected over hundreds of kilometers? Again, the hypothesis represents an interesting and relevant research question but needs to be tested quantitatively rather than being speculated about.
Explaining the global average land DTR difference primarily with UHI seems highly implausible simply because the urban land area corresponds to only a very small area fraction of global land. The author would need to provide strong quantitative evidence to demonstrate that an effect over a very small are fraction is the primary driver over global land average changes in DTR.
Comparison against CMIP5 mean: The comparison between observations and the CMIP5 multi-model mean is very poor scientific practice and a flawed approach. The author provides the reason why it is flawed himself in the following statement, which is citing a paper of his, i.e. “… individual model runs appear too random at the required decadal scale. The random “internal variability” tends to cancel out in the ensemble mean”. Likewise, do the observations have random internal variability, which is large for decadal means at the local to regional scale. Or, does the author really want to suggest that all the regional variability in the observations is forced, and even forced by human activity?
If not, the logical consequence is that part (and potentially a large part if the author thinks variability is large) of the difference between observations and any individual model realization is due to random internal variability. There is abundant literature demonstrating that for decadal averages even two realizations of the exact same model forced with the exact same forcing disagree for decadal averages at the grid point scale. Unless the author can demonstrate that the models strongly overestimate unforced random internal variability and all the variations in the observations are forced, the approach he uses is flawed. Instead, an apple-to-apple comparison would either use several single model initial condition large ensembles to test whether the observed differences fall into the range of the different realizations of a model. Likewise, the author could test whether the differences fall within the CMIP5 multi-model ensemble and check whether the observed differences fall into the range of the multi-model ensemble. Only if the observations fall outside the range of models, you can conclude that there is a high chance that the model response is biased.
By construction the multi-model mean averages out most of the unforced internal variability. Thus, it is an artefact of the flawed comparison that the multi-model mean pattern is much smoother than the difference in the observations, which correspond to one individual realization of unforced internal variability. A careful quantitative evaluation would also need to test what fraction of the noisy difference pattern in DTR is due to internal variability e.g. of decadal mean cloud cover.
Given the high level of internal variability it is also unclear why the author analyzes a difference of only two selected decades instead of using as much data as possible to reduce the effect of comparing and trying to interpret patterns of random variability.
The paper also includes incoherent aspects: It is odd that in Fig.10 the author suddenly analyzes mean temperature trend over Greenland when the rest of the paper speculates about urban effects on the DTR. This part is completely unrelated to the rest of the manuscript suddenly uses other selected periods and raises the concern that the author is arbitrarily selecting regions and subperiods.
Finally, the author uses a very selective referencing style including a large fraction of self citation and at the same time ignoring very relevant literature, which previously have shown the DTR changes but have been showing evidence for other drivers.
For instance Sun, X., Ren, G., You, Q., Ren, Y., Xu, W., Xue, X., Zhan, Y., Zhang, S. and Zhang, P., 2019. Global diurnal temperature range (DTR) changes since 1901. Climate dynamics, 52(5-6), pp.3343-3356, https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/s00382-018-4329-6.pdf show the same DTR reduction but also demonstrate that part of it is actually likely a reversal of the trend with an increase in DTR in the early 20th century and a reversal in the second half of the 20th century. The first part is another aspect that seriously challenges the speculations on the role of urbanization in this paper.
Likewise, the following two papers provide a thorough documentation of DTR variations in the 20th century. Much of the observed changes are here assessed in a much more thorough and comprehensive way. It is irritating that such directly relevant literature is not referenced in this manuscript.
Thorne, P. W., Donat, M. G., Dunn, R. J. H., Williams, C. N., Alexander, L. V, Caesar, J., et al. (2016a). Reassessing changes in diurnal temperature range: Intercomparison and evaluation of existing global data set estimates. J. Geophys. Res. Atmos. 121, 5138–5158. doi:10.1002/2015JD024584.
Thorne, P. W., Menne, M. J., Williams, C. N., Rennie, J. J., Lawrimore, J. H., Vose, R. S., et al. (2016b). Reassessing changes in diurnal temperature range: A new data set and characterization of data biases. J. Geophys. Res. Atmos.121, 5115–5137. doi:10.1002/2015JD024583
Minor comments:
Page 3: “e.g., through increased shading caused by buildings” How do you know this effect dominates? Buildings may shade during the day but they also reduced longwave outgoing radiation at night by reducing the skyview factor (i.e. longwave trapping).
Page 4: “because the heat produced by the urban areas can actually be transported from one region to the surrounding one by wind and radiation.” Can you provide quantitative evidence that radiation plays a relevant role in the horizontal transport of heat in this case?
Page 4: PBL and UHI: An interesting hypothesis, please provide quantitative analysis of the lateral transport of nighttime urban heat to support the hypothesis.
Page 5: Why would you limit the analysis to a difference of means over only a decade and thereby discard all the data in between? The regional pattern analysis is likely affected by high random internal variability.
Page 5: “poorly model the ocean and atmospheric circulation”: This is a simplistic general statement that is not supported by a substantial fraction of the scientific literature and a biased and opinionated representation of the scientific literature.
Page 5: “non-climatic biases which could also be involved. For example, changes in local microclimate (Fall et al., 2011)” Why do you refer to change in local microclimate as a “bias”?
Page 6: “The records were interpolated to fit a 0.5°x0.5° grid.” Why do you increase the grid resolution to a higher resolution rather than coarse-grid everything to the lowest common resolution, which is common practice?
Fig.3 and Fig.4: Do you mask the models to the observational grid to allow for a thorough comparison?
Page 8: “Figure 6 shows that the CMIP5 GCM temperature simulations produce, as expected, nearly spatially homogeneous results. These are characterized by a much less regional variability spanning between -0.3 °C and 0.5 °C.” This result is an artefact of the flawed apple-to-orange comparison. In the models you smooth out random internal variability, in the observations may explain a substantial fraction of the pattern.
Page 8 and 9: Can you provide any quantitative evidence that the differences discussed here at the local scale are really forced and not just random internal variability?
Page 10: “The figure confirms that the most populated regions characterized also with a high concentration of urban centers are often also the ones with the largest divergence between the warming observed in Tmin and Tmax.” Provide quantitative evidence rather than speculations. How about all the changes over Siberia and many other non-urbanized areas in Fig.5?
Page 11: As stated above the mean trend analysis over Greenland is completely unrelated to the rest of the paper. It is very odd to read that “Greenland should be one of the few regions of the world that is mostly free of any bias.”. How many stations are available over Greenland? It is likely one of the regions with the poorest spatial coverage globally.
Fig.3 top right: I think the red label should read Tmax.
Fig.8 Why is there suddenly hardly any variability in the CRU data set here? Have you applied any temporal smoothing here?
Susan Anderson says
It’s a vexed question whether presenting a rebuttal to biased information helps spread it by giving it space (Scafetta need only mention RC without including the content, to give himself props). I’m glad I waited to see a few responses by experts (unlike myself) on this sad new addition to the corpus of misdirection.
OT: I’m looking forward to the new Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg opus (full name for a shared chortle about Tintin): https://www.theguardian.com/books/2022/mar/31/greta-thunberg-the-climate-book-crisis
Ray Ladbury says
I am afraid that there is no choice but to rebut, as bullshit lives forever. If those who actually care about truth have a handy dope slap of a review, it makes it easier to limit each reincarnation of the zombie argument. Scafetta has garnered more than a few such rebuttals in his career. He remains the king of mathturbation.
nigelj says
Susan. I get your concerns, but I think we have to rebut climate denialist nonsense, and bad research papers, etc, etc, while doing it in a way that minimises feeding the trolls and avoiding too much back and forwards engagement. Easier said than done of course but we have to try.
I would say the argument that repeating a lie spreads the lie is correct. However not rebutting the lie looks like a very bad idea. Imagine if the lies that covid vaccines don’t work were left unanswered.
This commentary is interesting: “So, how do we discredit lies without repeating them and spreading them further? The answer is simple. When reporting false statements, always lead with the truth. UC Berkeley Cognitive Linguist George Lakoff is one of the most prominent figures to promote this idea. He suggests that when reporting one of Trump’s lies, we should always talk about the truth first. Then, we should briefly note the lie before going back to the truth. He sometimes refers to this idea as a #TruthSandwich.”
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/words-matter/201807/when-correcting-lie-dont-repeat-it-do-instead-2
Consider this as well. Most climate websites, media, and other climate authorities have largely ignored rebutting the climate denialists for decades and given them the silent treatment. This is my local anecdotal impression so I stand to be corrected if I’m wrong. The exceptions are RC, SKS and a couple of others.
This strategy of ignoring the denialists looks like a mistake to me because the denialists have obviously been quite influential.
Eli Rabett says
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2783550