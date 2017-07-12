Climate Sensitivity Estimates and Corrections

You need to be careful in inferring climate sensitivity from observations.
Two climate sensitivity stories this week – both related to how careful you need to be before you can infer constraints from observational data. (You can brush up on the background and definitions here). Both cases – a “Brief Comment Arising” in Nature (that I led) and a new paper from Proistosescu and Huybers (2017) – examine basic assumptions underlying previously published estimates of climate sensitivity and find them wanting.
Last year, there was a paper that described a new composite record of temperatures going back 2 million years (Snyder, 2016). As we discussed at the time, those results were used to conclude that the Earth System Sensitivity (the total response to a doubling of CO2 after the short and long-term feedbacks have kicked in) was around 9ºC — much larger than any previous estimate (which is ~4.5ºC) — and inferred that the committed climate change with constant concentrations was 3-7ºC (again much larger than any other estimate – most are around 0.5-1ºC). We posted a discussion about why (even in principle) this was not a good methodology for estimating ESS. Well, now there is a Brief Comment Arising (and a rather combative response) published in Nature.
As simple as possible (but no simpler)
The essence of the comment is a model that we put together that (I think) is the simplest that you can derive that includes a carbon cycle, ice sheets, and allows for the standard ‘Charney’ sensitivity (ECS) and the ESS to vary independently. The documentation and R code for the model is part of the supplementary material, as is a Jupyter notebook for a python version (so knock yourself out if you want to explore it further). What this model shows is that if orbital variations in insolation impact ice sheets directly in any significant way (which evidence suggests they do Roe (2006)), then the regression between CO2 and temperature over the glacial-interglacial cycles (which was used in Snyder (2016)) is a very biased (over)estimate of ESS. The results from this model demonstrate clearly (and in line with our initial criticisms) that the Snyder (2016) suggestion of a very high ESS and committed warming is unfounded.
Relationship between the CO2/T regression and the actual ESS for two specific cases of our simple model when you run it with an 80,000 year orbital cycle. The ratio in the right hand figure and is almost everywhere greater than one, implying an overestimate when using the regression.
The second example follows a few other papers in challenging the assumptions behind constraints on the Charney sensitivity derived from historical changes in temperature and forcings. These transient constraints have tended to come in lower than the other estimates based on paleo-climate or emergent constraints, and thus have been embraced by (let’s say) more ‘optimistic’ commentators (though until the mismatches are resolved it would be premature to only favor only one class of results).
The basic issue looked at in Proistosescu and Huybers (2017), is the model result that suggests that there is a time dependence in the evolution to equilibrium. Others have identified the lags in the southern ocean (which warms more slowly than the northern hemisphere, and northern land in particular) as the source of this time dependence of feedbacks, and we’ve demonstrated that different forcings have subtly different impacts – to some extent based on their spatial signatures. This implies that analyses in the early part of a transition to a new equilibrium will give lower sensitivities than they should.
One persistent (yet sometimes interesting) critic of these results is Nic Lewis (a few previous cases), and he has attempted to dismiss these results as well. The common thread in his criticisms is that these results are based on behaviour seen in models. However, these models are much more complex and better validated than the 1-D energy balance model used in these constraints, so the more correct view is that the simplistic assumptions needed in his approach don’t seem to work in more sophisticated set-ups, and thus are unlikely to be valid in the real world. These effects may not be perfectly captured in the CMIP5 ensemble or in any specific model, but that doesn’t justify assuming that they are zero with zero uncertainty.
The overall conclusion to be drawn is that both very low (<2ºC) and very high estimates (>5ºC) of sensitivity can likely be ruled out by recourse to a wider set of data. Hopefully those constraints will get narrower as we get make more progress, but the current range has stood the test of time for good reasons.
References
Gavin
First, congratulations on your comment in Nature on the Snyder et al 2016 paper. I had come to much the same conclusions as you, but had not pursued the matter.
Secondly, you write about me “The common thread in his criticisms is that these results are based on behaviour seen in models”.
If you read my critique at ClimateAudit of the Proistosescu and Huybers, you would see that your remark is untrue. My main criticism of their study is that they have calculated effective climate sensitivity (their ICS) on a basis which is wrong for ICS in GCMs; their basis is also inconsistent with observationally-based estimates of ICS. They also use a method of estimating CO2 forcing that is incompatible with producing an ERF-basis estimate.
Gavin,
Just a small typo in your 2nd paragraph: You typed “5 million years” instead of “two…” as in the Snyder reference.
[Response: Thanks. Fixed. – gavin]
A question is how does Lewis’ 1-D model have to be enhanced to match the more complex ones, paleo data and modern ones. Is it enough to go 2D with latitude and altitude?
Hi: I am having trouble accessing the supplementary materials http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v547/n7662/extref/nature22803-s1.pdf and
http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v547/n7662/extref/nature22803-s2.zip
could you plase provide an alternative link. I appreciate it, thanks
“The implications of strongly state-dependent fast sensitivity reach far beyond the early Paleogene. The study of past warm climates may not narrow uncertainty in future climate projections in coming centuries because fast climate sensitivity may itself be state-dependent” http://www.pnas.org/content/110/35/14162.full
Is it likely that how far we go on a doubling of CO2 depends on the path the climate takes getting there? Is there a “butterfly effect” on paths, on which transient climate response gets triggered, which will then determine an equilibrium climate sensitivity out of a range of possibilities?
For instance, early winter snowfall is increasing, which is affecting the growth rate and carbon sequestration in the Canadian boreal forest http://www.pnas.org/content/113/52/E8406.full . At the same time, increasing depth and duration of drought, along with warmer temperatures enabling the spread of pine beetles has increased the flammability of this forest region –
http://www.nature.com/nclimate/journal/v1/n9/full/nclimate1293.html
http://www.vancouversun.com/fires+through+tinder+pine+beetle+killed+forests/10047293/story.html
Can climate models give different TCR and ECS with different timing/extent of when or how much boreal forest burns, and how the soot generated alters the date of an ice free Arctic Ocean or the rate of Greenland ice melt and its influence on long term dynamics of the AMOC transport of heat?
Even if one were to stipulate all of the ostensible “errors” Lewis claims, the only way he is actually able to justify his claim of disagreement with observations’ ICS is by throwing out the observational ICS estimate used in the paper in favor of once he likes and obviously likes simply because of their low values.
There’s no mystery there, nor “there” there.
These estimates are made from times when CO2 levels were much lower. Can we be reasonable sure that ESS does not change with higher CO2 levels? Applying the historic ESS to the current and future CO2 growth assumes an exponential relationship. If it is only linear, the future ESS would be lower.
Dumb question from a non-scientist….
Are there simple, controlled laboratory experiments that could either shed light on climate sensitivity and/or else help demonstrate, including mostly to skeptics, how changes in trace concentrations of an IR absorber/re-radiator are so effective at changing the temp of a system?
I’m imagining two different, parallel setups that might both behave similarly for an effective double demonstration — one a gaseous artificial atmosphere and the other liquid based. Each consisting of transparent containers within a controlled, ambient temp environment, and each containing appropriate and variable trace concentrations of GHG’s or, for the liquid system, other IR absorbing molecules, and both exposed to appropriate IR radiation.
The point not to measure changes of IR absorption/transmission with changing concentration but to measure the changes in the temp itself.
Would changes of the system temps within the containers be a useful and contributory demonstration of anything?
Even for just a high school science project?
A couple more likely typos:
“which was used in Snyder (20106)”, perhaps a future paper from Snyder?
“Others have identified the lags in the southern ocean (which warms more slowly in the northern hemisphere, and northern land in particular)” seems to be missing a “than”, perhaps instead of “in”.
[Response: Thanks. Fixed. – gavin]
Dr. Gavin Schmidt, a question, please:
“… most [committed global warming estimates with present (around 410ppm CO2, etc) constant concentrations] are around 0.5-1ºC…”
But aren’t these way too low, since LOTI shows we are – as of 2017 – already around 0.95C warmer than the 1951-1980 average, and there is more warming “in the pipeline” because of the time lag, and another (estimated) 0.5C warming when the anthropogenic aerosols dimming effect is removed?
https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gistemp/tabledata_v3/GLB.Ts+dSST.txt
Prufrocks #8,
Short answer is “no”.
First, because those who call themselves “skeptics” will never be convinced.
But that aside, I have some experience with designing the kind of thing you are talking about for Physics 101/HS level students, and you couldn’t “model” the phenomenon physically without a lot of fudging (and a really expensive bill of materials).
My suggestion would be for some group with the skills to create an “app” that has really good illustrative graphics– maybe that already exists(??), but I haven’t seen a reference to it.
After all, we live in a virtual, post-physical world at this point, right? The app might be more convincing to young people than a physical demonstration.
Prufrocks,
The problem is that the majority of the climate response is driven by feedbacks that cannot be replicated holistically in a laboratory setting. Ice sheets, ocean currents and the like require an entire planet to operate. This is why, we must simulate these things using computers.
Adding to t marvell’s questions, there are many occurrences in the historical record of divergent trends between temperature and atmospheric CO2 levels – with multi-millennial timescales. Recently a paper by Hasenclever et al proposed a new mechanism related to volcanism that would explain the levels of CO2 in one of those episodes.
Has any study of sensitivity focused on those events of divergent trends?
Prufrocks, 8–
Not a dumb question, IMO! However, as far as true climate sensitivity, the answer is ‘no’, because that is a complex property of the the entire Earth system. Even just the required definitions are not all that simple, and there are different formulations of sensitivity, depending mostly on characteristic time-scale. (“Charney sensitivity”, or “Earth System Sensitivity”, for instance.) Discussion here, if needed:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Climate_sensitivity
However, for demonstration projects, emphatically yes! The original Tyndall setup of 1859 comes to mind.
There’s a whole series of classic climate papers available online, including Tyndall’s. The collection as a whole is here:
http://nsdl.library.cornell.edu/websites/wiki/index.php/PALE_ClassicArticles/GlobalWarming.html
The Tyndall paper is here:
http://nsdl.library.cornell.edu/websites/wiki/index.php/PALE_ClassicArticles/archives/classic_articles/issue1_global_warming/n3.Tyndall_1861corrected.pdf
The most climatically relevant stuff is on p. 279 et seq.–and note that there is intervening irrelevant material (marked with strike-throughs) separating Parts I & II of Tyndall’s discussion.